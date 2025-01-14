Reference for the teleport_bot Terraform resource

locals { bot_name = "example" } resource "random_password" "bot_token" { length = 32 special = false } resource "time_offset" "bot_example_token_expiry" { offset_hours = 1 } resource "teleport_provision_token" "bot_example" { metadata = { expires = time_offset.bot_example_token_expiry.rfc3339 description = "Bot join token for ${local.bot_name} generated by Terraform" name = random_password.bot_token.result } spec = { roles = [ "Bot" ] bot_name = local.bot_name join_method = "token" } } resource "teleport_bot" "example" { name = local.bot_name roles = [ "access" ] }