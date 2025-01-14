Skip to main content
Version: 18.x (unreleased)

Reference for the teleport_autoupdate_version Terraform resource

Example Usage

resource "teleport_autoupdate_version" "test" {
  version = "v1"
  spec = {
    tools = {
      target_version = "1.2.3"
    }
    agents = {
      start_version  = "1.2.3"
      target_version = "1.2.4"
      schedule       = "regular"
      mode           = "enabled"
    }
  }
}

Schema

Required

Optional

Nested Schema for spec

Optional:

Nested Schema for spec.agents

Optional:

  • mode (String) autoupdate_mode to use for the rollout
  • schedule (String) schedule to use for the rollout
  • start_version (String) start_version is the version to update from.
  • target_version (String) target_version is the version to update to.

Nested Schema for spec.tools

Optional:

  • target_version (String) TargetVersion specifies the semantic version required for tools to establish a connection with the cluster. Client tools after connection to the cluster going to be updated to this version automatically.

Nested Schema for metadata

Optional:

  • description (String) description is object description.
  • expires (String) expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
  • labels (Map of String) labels is a set of labels.
  • name (String) name is an object name.