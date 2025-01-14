Reference for the teleport_static_host_user Terraform data-source
Schema
Required
metadata(Attributes) metadata is resource metadata. (see below for nested schema)
spec(Attributes) spec is the static host user spec. (see below for nested schema)
version(String) version is the resource version. It must be specified. Supported values are:
v2.
Optional
sub_kind(String) sub_kind is an optional resource sub kind, used in some resources.
Nested Schema for
metadata
Required:
name(String) name is an object name.
Optional:
description(String) description is object description.
expires(String) expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
labels(Map of String) labels is a set of labels.
Nested Schema for
spec
Required:
matchers(Attributes List) (see below for nested schema)
Nested Schema for
spec.matchers
Optional:
default_shell(String) default_shell is the new user's default shell
gid(Number) gid is the new user's gid.
groups(List of String) groups is a list of additional groups to add the user to.
node_labels(Attributes List) node_labels is a map of node labels that will create a user from this resource. (see below for nested schema)
node_labels_expression(String) node_labels_expression is a predicate expression to create a user from this resource.
sudoers(List of String) sudoers is a list of sudoer entries to add.
take_ownership_if_user_exists(Boolean) take_ownership_if_user_exists will take ownership of existing, unmanaged users
uid(Number) uid is the new user's uid.
Nested Schema for
spec.matchers.node_labels
Required:
name(String) The name of the label.
values(List of String) The values associated with the label.