Reference for the teleport_autoupdate_config Terraform data-source
Schema
Required
spec(Attributes) (see below for nested schema)
version(String)
Optional
metadata(Attributes) (see below for nested schema)
sub_kind(String)
Nested Schema for
spec
Optional:
agents(Attributes) (see below for nested schema)
tools(Attributes) (see below for nested schema)
Nested Schema for
spec.agents
Optional:
maintenance_window_duration(String) maintenance_window_duration is the maintenance window duration. This can only be set if
strategyis "time-based". Once the window is over, the group transitions to the done state. Existing agents won't be updated until the next maintenance window.
mode(String) mode specifies whether agent autoupdates are enabled, disabled, or paused.
schedules(Attributes) schedules specifies schedules for updates of grouped agents. (see below for nested schema)
strategy(String) strategy to use for updating the agents.
Nested Schema for
spec.agents.schedules
Optional:
regular(Attributes List) regular schedules for non-critical versions. (see below for nested schema)
Nested Schema for
spec.agents.schedules.regular
Optional:
days(List of String) days when the update can run. Supported values are "Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thu", "Fri", "Sat", "Sun" and "*"
name(String) name of the group
start_hour(Number) start_hour to initiate update
wait_hours(Number) wait_hours after last group succeeds before this group can run. This can only be used when the strategy is "halt-on-failure". This field must be positive.
Nested Schema for
spec.tools
Optional:
mode(String) Mode defines state of the client tools auto update.
Nested Schema for
metadata
Optional:
description(String) description is object description.
expires(String) expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
labels(Map of String) labels is a set of labels.
name(String) name is an object name.