Skip to main content
Version: 18.x (unreleased)

Signature Algorithms

The Teleport Auth Service issues SSH and TLS certificates to users and hosts that allow all connections to be authenticated, authorized, and encrypted. This page describes the cryptographic signature algorithms used to sign each kind of certificate issued by Teleport.

Continue reading to learn how to:

  • configure a Teleport cluster created before Teleport 17 to use fast and secure elliptic-curve keys
  • configure your cluster to use FIPS-compatible signature algorithms
  • configure your cluster to use signature algorithms compatible with your HSM or KMS.

Signature algorithm suites

New Teleport clusters created after Teleport 17 will automatically use elliptic-curve keys in most cases. If you created your cluster on an older version of Teleport it will continue to use RSA keys until you opt in to the new algorithms by configuring a signature algorithm suite. By selecting a single algorithm suite, you can control all of the cryptographic signature algorithms used across your cluster.

legacy

The legacy suite identifies the original Teleport behavior where all signatures are based on 2048-bit RSA keys. Teleport clusters created on versions prior to 17.0.0 effectively have always used the legacy suite and this will not automatically change when they upgrade to newer versions.

We recommend that users upgrade to one of the newer suites when they are able.

balanced-v1

The balanced-v1 suite is the default suite for self-hosted clusters created after version 17.0.0. It is our recommended suite for most self-hosted users. When this suite is configured, Ed25519 is used for all SSH certificates and ECDSA with the NIST P-256 curve is used for all TLS certificates.

RSA is still used where compatibility with common third-party software that Teleport integrates with is known to be unable to support non-RSA algorithms. This includes certificates issued by the db or db_client CAs and certain JSON Web Tokens (JWTs) that are issued by Teleport.

fips-v1

Users deploying Teleport in FIPS mode are recommended to use the fips-v1 suite. New clusters created after version 17.0.0 in FIPS mode will use this suite by default.

FIPS 186-5 only added approval for Ed25519 relatively recently (in February 2023) and there is some nuance to how the algorithm can be used. More importantly for Teleport, the boringcrypto module our FIPS Go binaries are compiled with does not yet support Ed25519. For these reasons, the fips-v1 suite is based on the balanced-v1 suite but replaces all uses of Ed25519 with ECDSA.

Using the fips-v1 suite with an HSM or KMS configured is fully supported.

hsm-v1

The hsm-v1 suite is designed for Cloud customers and self-hosted users that have opted in to keeping their Certificate Authority key material in an HSM or KMS. It is the default suite for new clusters created after version 17.0.0 that have an HSM or KMS configured. It will be the default suite for new Teleport Cloud clusters on version 17.x+.

Teleport's integration with PKCS#11 HSMs and cloud KMSs does not yet support Ed25519. For this reason, the hsm-v1 suite is based on the balanced-v1 suite but uses ECDSA in place of Ed25519 for all Certificate Authority keys. User and host SSH keys still use Ed25519.

If you deploy Teleport in FIPS mode the hsm-v1 suite is not compatible, you should use the fips-v1 suite instead. The main difference between the two suites is that the hsm-v1 suite still uses Ed25519 for user and host SSH keys, while the fips-v1 suite does not use Ed25519 at all.

Configuration

The cluster signature algorithm suite can be configured statically in the Auth Service configuration file or dynamically in the cluster_auth_preference resource.

Static configuration

Add the following to your Teleport Auth Service configuration file, which is stored in /etc/teleport.yaml by default.

auth_service:
  authentication:
    signature_algorithm_suite: "balanced-v1"

Dynamic resource

Edit your cluster_auth_preference resource:

tctl edit cap

Ensure that the resource includes the following content:

kind: cluster_auth_preference
metadata:
  name: cluster-auth-preference
spec:
  signature_algorithm_suite: "balanced-v1"
version: v2

Certificate Authorities

The tctl status command will display the status of each of your Teleport cluster's Certificate Authorities, including the algorithm used for each key pair.

tctl status
Cluster: example.teleport.shVersion: 17.0.0CA pins: sha256:b1419d94442b2b1ba70f967157bf177c7605020c59ee93a10b0e4d3fc526e7df
authority rotation                protocol status algorithm   storage--------- ----------------------- -------- ------ ----------- --------host      standby (never rotated) SSH      active Ed25519     software                                  TLS      active ECDSA P-256 softwareuser      standby (never rotated) SSH      active Ed25519     software                                  TLS      active ECDSA P-256 softwaredb        standby (never rotated) TLS      active RSA 2048    softwaredb_client standby (never rotated) TLS      active RSA 2048    softwareopenssh   standby (never rotated) SSH      active Ed25519     softwarejwt       standby (never rotated) JWT      active ECDSA P-256 softwaresaml_idp  standby (never rotated) TLS      active RSA 2048    softwareoidc_idp  standby (never rotated) JWT      active RSA 2048    softwarespiffe    standby (never rotated) JWT      active RSA 2048    software                                  TLS      active ECDSA P-256 softwareokta      standby (never rotated) JWT      active ECDSA P-256 software

Each certificate authority is automatically generated the first time your Auth Service starts up when you create a new Teleport cluster. If you change your cluster's signature algorithm suite after the cluster has already been created, new user and host keys will use the new algorithms, but the key material of each Certificate Authority will not automatically be updated.

In order to use new signature algorithms for your existing Certificate Authorities, you will need to complete a CA rotation for each authority. This may require manual steps to update the trust relationships in your Cluster. The procedure is documented in the CA rotation guide. This process is optional, your cluster will continue to function with the existing Certificate Authority keys if you don't complete a CA rotation.

Algorithms

The following table lists the key algorithm used for each key Teleport generates in each suite.

key purposelegacybalanced-v1fips-v1hsm-v1
User CA (SSH)RSA 2048Ed25519ECDSA P-256ECDSA P-256
User CA (TLS)RSA 2048ECDSA P-256ECDSA P-256ECDSA P-256
Host CA (SSH)RSA 2048Ed25519ECDSA P-256ECDSA P-256
Host CA (TLS)RSA 2048ECDSA P-256ECDSA P-256ECDSA P-256
Database CARSA 2048RSA 2048RSA 2048RSA 2048
Database Client CARSA 2048RSA 2048RSA 2048RSA 2048
OpenSSH CARSA 2048Ed25519ECDSA P-256ECDSA P-256
JWT CARSA 2048ECDSA P-256ECDSA P-256ECDSA P-256
OIDC IdP CARSA 2048RSA 2048RSA 2048RSA 2048
SAML IdP CARSA 2048RSA 2048RSA 2048RSA 2048
SPIFFE CA (TLS)RSA 2048ECDSA P-256ECDSA P-256ECDSA P-256
SPIFFE CA (JWT)RSA 2048RSA 2048RSA 2048RSA 2048
Okta CAECDSA P-256ECDSA P-256ECDSA P-256ECDSA P-256
User SSHRSA 2048Ed25519ECDSA P-256Ed25519
User TLSRSA 2048ECDSA P-256ECDSA P-256ECDSA P-256
Database ClientRSA 2048RSA 2048RSA 2048RSA 2048
Database ServerRSA 2048RSA 2048RSA 2048RSA 2048
Host SSHRSA 2048Ed25519ECDSA P-256Ed25519
Host IdentityRSA 2048ECDSA P-256ECDSA P-256ECDSA P-256
MachineID IdentityRSA 2048ECDSA P-256ECDSA P-256ECDSA P-256
Workload ID SVIDRSA 2048ECDSA P-256ECDSA P-256ECDSA P-256
EC2 Instance ConnectEd25519Ed25519ECDSA P-256Ed25519
Windows Desktop ClientRSA 2048RSA 2048RSA 2048RSA 2048

FAQ

What if my use-case doesn't support the new algorithms?

Try it and let us know! We aim to balance security, performance, and compatibility with the chosen signature algorithm suites. It is okay to continue using the legacy suite for the foreseeable future and we expect it may be required for some users' environments.

How did you choose these algorithms?

Ed25519 is a modern, fast, secure algorithm with small keys that has become the de-facto standard for new SSH keys. It is our preference in cases where it is compatible with everything Teleport needs to interact with.

ECDSA with the NIST P-256 curve is widely used and supported for TLS and we use it in cases where there is not good support for Ed25519. It has similar speed and security properties to Ed25519.

We only continue to use RSA where we interact with third-party software that does not support Ed25519 or ECDSA.

Why can't I pick a specific algorithm for a specific Teleport cert?

The signature algorithm suites are designed to simplify the configuration burden. We did not want to expose 100 configuration knobs to modify every single signature Teleport does, which could lead to thousands of possible combinations we'd have to support, and could create the possibility for insecure combinations.

What if my HSM doesn't support ECDSA keys?

If you are using a PKCS#11 HSM that does not support ECDSA keys, we recommend you continue to use the legacy algorithm suite.

If you have a strong need to have users and hosts use Ed25519 and/or ECDSA keys, you could switch to the hsm-v1 suite, but whenever a new CA key is generated it may fail if the CA uses non-RSA keys. This may cause the Auth Service to terminate with an error after trying to generate the key. New CA keys may be generated the first time a new Auth Service starts, when a CA rotation is initiated, or during a version upgrade when a new CA has been added in the new version. For these reasons we recommend continuing to use the legacy algorithm suite.

My YubiHSM2 authentication key does not have capabilities for ECDSA keys, what do I do?

Our YubiHSM2 guide recommends creating an authentication key to be used by the Teleport Auth Service to authenticate with the YubiHSM2. The example in the original version of that guide created an authentication key without the necessary capabilities to create and sign with ECDSA keys. Before upgrading to v17 and/or switching your algorithm suite, we recommend creating a new authentication key with the necessary capabilities and updating your Auth Service configuration to use the new key. The new authentication key will still be able to use your existing CA keys.

To create a new authentication key with yubihsm-shell:

$ yubihsm-shell
Using default connector URL: http://localhost:12345
yubihsm> connect
Session keepalive set up to run every 15 seconds

# Open a session with an admin authentication key that has capabilities to create
# new authentication keys. The factory default authentication key has id:1 and
# password:password. Use the appropriate ID and password if you have changed
# these parameters.
yubihsm> session open 1
Enter password:
Created session 0

# Create a new authentication key for Teleport.
yubihsm> put authkey 0 0 "New Teleport Auth Key" 1 generate-asymmetric-key:sign-pkcs:sign-pss:sign-ecdsa:delete-asymmetric-key sign-pkcs:sign-pss:decrypt-pkcs:decrypt-oaep:sign-ecdsa
Enter password:
Stored Authentication key 0x1a92

# Make sure you can open a session with the new authentication key and password
yubihsm> session open 0x1a92
Enter password:
Created session 1

Update auth_service.ca_key_params.pkcs11.pin or the file referenced by auth_service.ca_key_params.pkcs11.pin_path to use the ID of the new authentication key, then restart the Auth Service.

What if I use an HSM and FIPS mode?

If you use Teleport in FIPS mode and you use an HSM or KMS for CA key storage, the supported signature algorithms suites are fips-v1 and legacy. We recommend using the fips-v1 suite.