This guide is a comprehensive reference to the fields in the TeleportTrustedClusterV2 resource, which you can apply after installing the Teleport Kubernetes operator.

resources.teleport.dev/v1

apiVersion: resources.teleport.dev/v1

FieldTypeDescription
apiVersionstringAPIVersion defines the versioned schema of this representation of an object. Servers should convert recognized schemas to the latest internal value, and may reject unrecognized values. More info: https://git.k8s.io/community/contributors/devel/sig-architecture/api-conventions.md#resources
kindstringKind is a string value representing the REST resource this object represents. Servers may infer this from the endpoint the client submits requests to. Cannot be updated. In CamelCase. More info: https://git.k8s.io/community/contributors/devel/sig-architecture/api-conventions.md#types-kinds
metadataobject
specobjectTrustedCluster resource definition v2 from Teleport

spec

FieldTypeDescription
enabledbooleanEnabled is a bool that indicates if the TrustedCluster is enabled or disabled. Setting Enabled to false has a side effect of deleting the user and host certificate authority (CA).
role_map[]objectRoleMap specifies role mappings to remote roles.
tokenstringToken is the authorization token provided by another cluster needed by this cluster to join. This field supports secret lookup. See the operator documentation for more details.
tunnel_addrstringReverseTunnelAddress is the address of the SSH proxy server of the cluster to join. If not set, it is derived from <metadata.name>:<default reverse tunnel port>.
web_proxy_addrstringProxyAddress is the address of the web proxy server of the cluster to join. If not set, it is derived from <metadata.name>:<default web proxy server port>.

spec.role_map items

FieldTypeDescription
local[]stringLocal specifies local roles to map to
remotestringRemote specifies remote role name to map from