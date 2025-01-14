TeleportGithubConnector

api_endpoint_url string APIEndpointURL is the URL of the API endpoint of the Github instance this connector is for.

client_id string ClientID is the Github OAuth app client ID.

client_redirect_settings object ClientRedirectSettings defines which client redirect URLs are allowed for non-browser SSO logins other than the standard localhost ones.

client_secret string ClientSecret is the Github OAuth app client secret. This field supports secret lookup. See the operator documentation for more details.

display string Display is the connector display name.

endpoint_url string EndpointURL is the URL of the GitHub instance this connector is for.

redirect_url string RedirectURL is the authorization callback URL.