TeleportBotV1
This guide is a comprehensive reference to the fields in the
TeleportBotV1
resource, which you can apply after installing the Teleport Kubernetes operator.
apiVersion: resources.teleport.dev/v1
|Field
|Type
|Description
|apiVersion
|string
|APIVersion defines the versioned schema of this representation of an object. Servers should convert recognized schemas to the latest internal value, and may reject unrecognized values. More info: https://git.k8s.io/community/contributors/devel/sig-architecture/api-conventions.md#resources
|kind
|string
|Kind is a string value representing the REST resource this object represents. Servers may infer this from the endpoint the client submits requests to. Cannot be updated. In CamelCase. More info: https://git.k8s.io/community/contributors/devel/sig-architecture/api-conventions.md#types-kinds
|metadata
|object
|spec
|object
|Bot resource definition v1 from Teleport
spec
|Field
|Type
|Description
|roles
|[]string
|The roles that the bot should be able to impersonate.
|traits
|[]object
|The traits that will be associated with the bot for the purposes of role templating. Where multiple specified with the same name, these will be merged by the server.
spec.traits items
|Field
|Type
|Description
|name
|string
|The name of the trait. This is what allows the trait to be queried in role templates.
|values
|[]string
|The values associated with the named trait.