This guide is a comprehensive reference to the fields in the
TeleportAutoupdateConfigV1
resource, which you can apply after installing the Teleport Kubernetes operator.
resources.teleport.dev/v1
apiVersion: resources.teleport.dev/v1
spec
spec.agents
|Field
|Type
|Description
|maintenance_window_duration
|string
|maintenance_window_duration is the maintenance window duration. This can only be set if
strategy is "time-based". Once the window is over, the group transitions to the done state. Existing agents won't be updated until the next maintenance window.
|mode
|string
|mode specifies whether agent autoupdates are enabled, disabled, or paused.
|schedules
|object
|schedules specifies schedules for updates of grouped agents.
|strategy
|string
|strategy to use for updating the agents.
spec.agents.schedules
|Field
|Type
|Description
|regular
|[]object
|regular schedules for non-critical versions.
spec.agents.schedules.regular items
|Field
|Type
|Description
|days
|[]string
|days when the update can run. Supported values are "Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thu", "Fri", "Sat", "Sun" and "*"
|name
|string
|name of the group
|start_hour
|integer
|start_hour to initiate update
|wait_hours
|integer
|wait_hours after last group succeeds before this group can run. This can only be used when the strategy is "halt-on-failure". This field must be positive.
|Field
|Type
|Description
|mode
|string
|Mode defines state of the client tools auto update.