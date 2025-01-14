Skip to main content
Version: 18.x (unreleased)

Teleport Kubernetes Operator Resource Reference Guides

  • TeleportAccessList: Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportAccessList resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator
  • TeleportGithubConnector: Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportGithubConnector resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator
  • TeleportLoginRule: Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportLoginRule resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator
  • TeleportOIDCConnector: Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportOIDCConnector resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator
  • TeleportOktaImportRule: Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportOktaImportRule resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator
  • TeleportOpenSSHEICEServerV2: Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportOpenSSHEICEServerV2 resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator
  • TeleportOpenSSHServerV2: Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportOpenSSHServerV2 resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator
  • TeleportProvisionToken: Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportProvisionToken resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator
  • TeleportRoleV6: Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportRoleV6 resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator
  • TeleportRoleV7: Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportRoleV7 resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator
  • TeleportRole: Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportRole resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator
  • TeleportSAMLConnector: Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportSAMLConnector resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator
  • TeleportTrustedClusterV2: Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportTrustedClusterV2 resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator
  • TeleportUser: Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportUser resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator