Distributed Tracing Configuration Reference
This guide lays out the configuration fields that are related to distributed
tracing in Teleport. You can find these fields in the Teleport configuration
file, which is
teleport.yaml by default:
# Main service responsible for Distributed Tracing.
#
# You must enable the Tracing Service once per teleport.yaml for all
# agents that you wish to capture traces from,
tracing_service:
# Turns tracing on. Default is 'no'
enabled: yes
# The OLTP exporter to send traces to. Possible values:
# "grpc://collector.example.com"
# - Traces will be exported via gRPC to the provided URL.
# "http(s)://collector.example.com"
# - Traces will be exported via HTTP to the provided URL.
# "file:///var/lib/teleport/traces"
# - Traces will be saved to files within the provided directory. Each file
# will contain one proto encoded span per line. Files are rotated after
# reaching 100MB. To override the rotation limit add
# ?limit=<desired_file_size_in_bytes> to the exporter_url
# (i.e. file:///var/lib/teleport/traces?limit=100)
exporter_url: grpc://collector.example.com:4317
# The number of samples to collect per million spans.
# 1000000 will sample **all** spans generated by Teleport
# 500000 will sample 50% of spans generated by Teleport
# 10000 will sample 1% of spans generated by Teleport
# 0 will not sample any spans generated by Teleport but will respect any parent span's sampling.
sampling_rate_per_million: 1000000
# Optional CA certificates are used to validate the exporter.
ca_certs:
- /var/lib/teleport/exporter_ca.pem
# Optional TLS certificates are used to enable mTLS for the exporter
https_keypairs:
- key_file: /var/lib/teleport/exporter_key.pem
cert_file: /var/lib/teleport/exporter_cert.pem