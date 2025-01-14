GitLab CI
This document acts a reference for GitLab CI and Machine ID. You will find links to in-depth guides as well as a full description of the configuration options available when using the GitLab join method.
Guides
You can read step-by-step guides on using Machine ID and GitLab CI:
- Using Machine ID with GitLab: How to use Machine ID to SSH into Teleport nodes from GitLab CI.
GitLab join token
A GitLab join token contains allow rules that describe which pipelines can use that token in order to join the Teleport cluster. A rule can contain multiple fields, and any pipeline that matches all of the fields within a single rule is granted access.
kind: token
version: v2
metadata:
# name identifies the token. When configuring a bot or node to join using this
# token, this name should be specified.
name: gitlab-demo
spec:
# The Bot role indicates that this token grants access to a bot user, rather
# than allowing a node to join.
roles: [Bot]
# join_method for GitLab joining will always be "gitlab".
join_method: gitlab
# bot_name specifies the name of the bot that this token will grant access to
# when it is used.
bot_name: gitlab-demo
gitlab:
# domain should be the domain of your GitLab instance. If you are using
# GitLab's cloud hosted offering, omit this field entirely.
domain: gitlab.example.com
# allow is an array of rule configurations for what GitLab CI jobs should be
# allowed to join. All options configured within one allow entry
# must be satisfied for the GitLab CI run to be allowed to join. Where
# multiple allow entries are specified, any job which satisfies all of the
# options within a single entry will be allowed to join.
#
# An allow entry must include at least one of:
# - project_path
# - namespace_path
# - sub
# This ensures that GitLab CI runs in other GitLab user's projects are not
# able to access your Teleport cluster.
allow:
# project_path restricts joins to jobs that originate within the
# specified project.
#
# This field supports glob-style matching:
# - Use '*' to match zero or more characters.
# - Use '?' to match any single character.
- project_path: my-user/my-project
# namespace_path restricts joins to any run within project that exists
# within the specified namespace. A namespace will either be a username
# or the name of a group.
#
# This field supports glob-style matching:
# - Use '*' to match zero or more characters.
# - Use '?' to match any single character.
namespace_path: my-user
# pipeline_source restricts joins to jobs triggered by certain criteria,
# e.g triggered through the web interface.
pipeline_source: web
# environment restricts joins to jobs that are associated with the
# specified environment
environment: production
# ref_type restricts joins to jobs that were triggered by a specific
# type of git reference. Either `branch` or `tag`.
ref_type: branch
# ref restricts joins to jobs that were triggered by a specific git
# reference. Combine this with `ref_type` to create allow rules that
# can only be triggered by a specific branch or tag.
#
# This field supports glob-style matching:
# - Use '*' to match zero or more characters.
# - Use '?' to match any single character.
ref: main
# sub is a single string that concatenates the project_path, ref_type
# and ref. This can be used to restrict joins using a single string,
# whilst also describing a specific project and git ref.
#
# It is better to use the individual fields, as it is easy to mis-format
# the sub string.
#
# This field supports glob-style matching:
# - Use '*' to match zero or more characters.
# - Use '?' to match any single character.
sub: project_path:my-user/my-project:ref_type:branch:ref:main
# user_login restricts joins to jobs that were triggered by a specific
# username.
user_login: octocat
# user_email restricts joins to jobs that were triggered by a specific
# user with the given email
user_email: [email protected]
# ref_protected if set to true restricts joins to jobs running against a
# protected ref.
# If omitted, the protection status of the ref is not checked.
ref_protected: true
# environment_protected if set to true restricts joins to jobs running
# against a protected ref.
# If omitted, the protection status of the ref is not checked.
environment_protected: true
# ci_config_sha restricts joins to jobs that are using a specific
# commit of CI configuration.
ci_config_sha: ffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffff
# ci_config_ref_uri restricts joins to jobs that are using a specific
# CI configuration source.
ci_config_ref_uri: gitlab.example.com/my-group/my-project//.gitlab-ci.yml@refs/heads/main
# deployment_tier restricts joins to jobs that are deploying to a
# specific deployment_tier.
deployment_tier: production
# project_visibility restricts joins to jobs that are running against a
# project with a specific visibility configuration.
project_visibility: public