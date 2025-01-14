Version: 18.x (unreleased)

Diagnostics Service

The tbot process can optionally expose a diagnostics service. This is disabled by default, but once enabled, allows useful information about the running tbot process to be queried via HTTP.

To enable the diagnostics service, you must specify an address and port for it to listen on.

For security reasons, you should ensure that access to this listener is restricted. In most cases, the most secure thing to do is to bind the listener to 127.0.0.1 , which will only allow access from the local machine.

You can configure the diagnostics service using the --diag-addr CLI parameter:

tbot start -c my-config.yaml --diag-addr 127.0.0.1:3001

Or directly within the configuration file using diag_addr :

diag_addr: 127.0 .0 .1 :3001

The diagnostics service exposes the following HTTP endpoints.

The /livez endpoint always returns with a 200 status code. This can be used to determine if the tbot process is running and has not crashed or hung.

If deploying to Kubernetes, we recommend this endpoint is used for your Liveness Probe.

The /readyz endpoint currently returns the same information as /livez .

In the future, this endpoint will be expanded to indicate whether the internal components of tbot have been able to generate certificates and are ready to serve requests.

The /metrics endpoint returns a Prometheus-compatible metrics snapshot.

The metrics provided by the Go runtime are exposed and these can be used for monitoring the overall health of the tbot process. In addition, certain outputs and services configured in tbot will produce metrics.

The SSH multiplexer service exposes metrics about the number of active SSH connections:

tbot_ssh_multiplexer_requests_started_total : the total number of SSH connections that have been started.

: the total number of SSH connections that have been started. tbot_ssh_multiplexer_requests_handled_total : the total number of SSH connections that have been handled. This has a status label with the following values: OK or ERROR .

: the total number of SSH connections that have been handled. This has a label with the following values: or . tbot_ssh_multiplexer_requests_in_flight : the number of SSH connections currently in progress.

These endpoints allow the collection of pprof profiles for debugging purposes. You may be asked by a Teleport engineer to collect these if you are experiencing performance issues.