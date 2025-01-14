Machine ID Configuration Reference
This reference documents the various options that can be configured in the
tbot
configuration file. This configuration file offers more control than
configuring
tbot using CLI parameters alone.
To run
tbot with a configuration file, specify the path with the
-c flag:
tbot start -c ./tbot.yaml
In this reference, the term artifact refers an item that
tbot writes to a
destination as part of the process of generating an output. Examples of
artifacts include configuration files, certificates, and cryptographic key
material. Usually, artifacts are files, but this term is explicitly avoided
because a destination isn't required to be a filesystem.
From Teleport 14,
tbot supports the v2 configuration version.
# version specifies the version of the configuration file in use. `v2` is the
# most recent and should be used for all new bots. The rest of this example
# is in the `v2` schema.
version: v2
# debug enables verbose logging to stderr. If unspecified, this defaults to
# false.
debug: true
# auth_server specifies the address of the Auth Service instance that `tbot` should connect
# to. You should prefer specifying `proxy_server` to specify the Proxy Service
# address.
auth_server: "teleport.example.com:3025"
# proxy_server specifies the address of the Teleport Proxy Service that `tbot` should
# connect to.
# It is recommended to use the address of your Teleport Proxy Service, or, if using
# Teleport Cloud, the address of your Teleport Cloud instance.
proxy_server: "teleport.example.com:443" # or "example.teleport.sh:443" for Teleport Cloud
# credential_ttl specifies how long certificates generated by `tbot` should
# live for. It should be a positive, numeric value with an `m` (for minutes) or
# `h` (for hours) suffix. By default, this value is `1h`.
# This has a maximum value of `24h`.
#
# It can be overridden for most outputs and services to give them a shorter TTL
# than `tbot`'s internal certificates.
credential_ttl: "1h"
# renewal_interval specifies how often `tbot` should aim to renew the
# outputs it has generated. It should be a positive, numeric value with an
# `m` (for minutes) or `h` (for hours) suffix. The default value is `20m`.
# This value must be lower than `credential_ttl`.
# This value is ignored when using `tbot` is running in one-shot mode.
#
# It can be overridden for most outputs and services to give them a shorter
# renewal interval than `tbot`'s internal certificates.
renewal_interval: "20m"
# oneshot configures `tbot` to exit immediately after generating the outputs.
# The default value is `false`. A value of `true` is useful in ephemeral environments, like
# CI/CD.
oneshot: false
# onboarding is a group of configuration options that control how `tbot` will
# authenticate with the Teleport cluster.
onboarding:
# token specifies which join token, configured in the Teleport cluster,
# should be used to join the Teleport cluster.
#
# This can also be an absolute path to a file containing the value you wish
# to be used.
# File path example:
# token: /var/lib/teleport/tokenjoin
token: "00000000000000000000000000000000"
# join_method must be the join method associated with the specified token
# above. This setting should match the value output when creating the bot using
# `tctl`.
#
# Support values include:
# - `token`
# - `azure`
# - `gcp`
# - `circleci`
# - `github`
# - `gitlab`
# - `iam`
# - `ec2`
# - `kubernetes`
# - `spacelift`
# - `tpm`
# - `terraform_cloud`
join_method: "token"
# ca_pins are used to validate the identity of the Teleport Auth Service on
# first connect. This should not be specified when using Teleport Cloud or
# connecting through a Teleport Proxy.
ca_pins:
- "sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678"
- "sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678"
# ca_path is used to specify where a CA file can be found that can be used to
# validate the identity of the Teleport Auth Service on first connect.
# This should not be specified when using Teleport Cloud or connecting through a
# Teleport Proxy. The ca_pins option should be preferred over ca_path.
ca_path: "/path/to/ca.pem"
# storage specifies the destination that `tbot` should use to store its
# internal state. This state is sensitive, and you should ensure that the
# destination you specify here can only be accessed by `tbot`.
#
# If unspecified, storage is set to a directory destination with a path
# of `/var/lib/teleport/bot`.
#
# See the full list of supported destinations and their configuration options
# under the Destinations section of this reference page.
storage:
type: directory
path: /var/lib/teleport/bot
# outputs specifies what artifacts `tbot` should generate and renew when it
# runs.
#
# See the full list of supported outputs and their configuration options
# under the Outputs section of this reference page.
outputs:
- type: identity
destination:
type: directory
path: /opt/machine-id
# services specify which `tbot` sub-services should be enabled and how they
# should be configured.
#
# See the full list of supported services and their configuration options
# under the Services section of this reference page.
services:
- type: example
If no configuration file is provided, a simple configuration is used based
on the provided CLI flags. Given the following sample CLI from
tctl bots add ...:
tbot start \ --destination-dir=./tbot-user \ --token=00000000000000000000000000000000 \ --ca-pin=sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678 \ --proxy-server=example.teleport.sh:443
it uses a configuration equivalent to the following:
proxy_server: example.teleport.sh:443
onboarding:
join_method: "token"
token: "abcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this"
ca_pins:
- "sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678"
storage:
type: directory
path: /var/lib/teleport/bot
outputs:
- type: identity
destination:
type: directory
path: ./tbot-user
Outputs
Outputs define what actions
tbot should take when it runs. They describe
the format of the certificates to be generated, the roles used to generate the certificates, and the
destination where they should be written.
There are multiple types of output. Select the one that is most appropriate for your intended use-case.
identity
The
identity output can be used to authenticate:
- SSH access to your Teleport servers, using
tsh, openssh and tools like ansible.
- Administrative actions against your cluster using tools like
tshor
tctl.
- Management of Teleport resources using the Teleport Terraform provider.
- Access to the Teleport API using the Teleport Go SDK.
See the Getting Started guide to see the
identity
output used in context.
# type specifies the type of the output. For the identity output, this will
# always be `identity`.
type: identity
# The following configuration fields are available across most output types.
# destination specifies where the output should write any generated artifacts
# such as certificates and configuration files.
#
# See the full list of supported destinations and their configuration options
# under the Destinations section of this reference page.
destination:
type: directory
path: /opt/machine-id
# roles specifies the roles that should be included in the certificates generated
# by the output. These roles must be roles that the bot has been granted
# permission to impersonate.
#
# if no roles are specified, all roles the bot is allowed to impersonate are used.
roles:
- editor
# credential_ttl and renewal_interval override the credential TTL and renewal
# interval for this specific output, so that you can make its certificates valid
# for shorter than `tbot`'s internal certificates.
#
# This is particularly useful when using `tbot` in one-shot as part of a cron job
# where you need `tbot`'s internal certificate to live long enough to be renewed
# on the next invocation, but don't want long-lived workload certificates on-disk.
credential_ttl: 30m
renewal_interval: 15m
application
The
application output is used to generate credentials that can be used to
access applications that have been configured with Teleport.
See the Machine ID with Applications guide
to see the
application output used in context.
# type specifies the type of the output. For the application output, this will
# always be `application`.
type: application
# app_name specifies the application name, as configured in your Teleport
# cluster, that `tbot` should generate credentials for.
# This field must be specified.
app_name: grafana
# The following configuration fields are available across most output types.
# destination specifies where the output should write any generated artifacts
# such as certificates and configuration files.
#
# See the full list of supported destinations and their configuration options
# under the Destinations section of this reference page.
destination:
type: directory
path: /opt/machine-id
# roles specifies the roles that should be included in the certificates generated
# by the output. These roles must be roles that the bot has been granted
# permission to impersonate.
#
# if no roles are specified, all roles the bot is allowed to impersonate are used.
roles:
- editor
# credential_ttl and renewal_interval override the credential TTL and renewal
# interval for this specific output, so that you can make its certificates valid
# for shorter than `tbot`'s internal certificates.
#
# This is particularly useful when using `tbot` in one-shot as part of a cron job
# where you need `tbot`'s internal certificate to live long enough to be renewed
# on the next invocation, but don't want long-lived workload certificates on-disk.
credential_ttl: 30m
renewal_interval: 15m
database
The
database output is used to generate credentials that can be used to
access databases that have been configured with Teleport.
See the Machine ID with Databases guide
to see the
database output used in context.
# type specifies the type of the output. For the database output, this will
# always be `database`.
type: database
# service is the name of the database server, as configured in Teleport, that
# the output should generate credentials for. This field must be specified.
service: my-postgres-server
# database is the name of the specific database on the specified database
# server to generate credentials for. This field doesn't need to be specified
# for database types that don't support multiple individual databases.
database: my-database
# username is the name of the user on the specified database server to
# generate credentials for. This field doesn't need to be specified
# for database types that don't have users.
username: my-user
# format specifies the format to use for output artifacts. If
# unspecified, a default format is used. See the table titled "Supported
# formats" below for the full list of supported values.
format: tls
# The following configuration fields are available across most output types.
# destination specifies where the output should write any generated artifacts
# such as certificates and configuration files.
#
# See the full list of supported destinations and their configuration options
# under the Destinations section of this reference page.
destination:
type: directory
path: /opt/machine-id
# roles specifies the roles that should be included in the certificates generated
# by the output. These roles must be roles that the bot has been granted
# permission to impersonate.
#
# if no roles are specified, all roles the bot is allowed to impersonate are used.
roles:
- editor
# credential_ttl and renewal_interval override the credential TTL and renewal
# interval for this specific output, so that you can make its certificates valid
# for shorter than `tbot`'s internal certificates.
#
# This is particularly useful when using `tbot` in one-shot as part of a cron job
# where you need `tbot`'s internal certificate to live long enough to be renewed
# on the next invocation, but don't want long-lived workload certificates on-disk.
credential_ttl: 30m
renewal_interval: 15m
Supported formats
You can provide the following values to the
format configuration field in
the
database output type:
format
|Description
|Unspecified
|Provides a certificate in
tlscert, a private key in
key and the CA in
teleport-database-ca.crt. This is compatible with most clients and databases.
mongo
|Provides
mongo.crt and
mongo.cas. This is designed to be used with MongoDB clients.
cockroach
|Provides
cockroach/node.key,
cockroach/node.crt, and
cockroach/ca.crt. This is designed to be used with CockroachDB clients.
tls
|Provides
tls.key,
tls.crt, and
tls.cas. This is for generic clients that require the specific file extensions.
kubernetes
The
kubernetes output is used to generate credentials that can be used to
access Kubernetes clusters that have been configured with Teleport.
It outputs a
kubeconfig.yaml in the output destination, which can be used
with
kubectl.
See the Machine ID with Kubernetes Clusters guide
to see the
kubernetes output used in context.
# type specifies the type of the output. For the kubernetes output, this will
# always be `kubernetes`.
type: kubernetes
# kubernetes_cluster is the name of the Kubernetes cluster, as configured in
# Teleport, that the output should generate credentials and a kubeconfig for.
# This field must be specified.
kubernetes_cluster: my-cluster
# The following configuration fields are available across most output types.
# destination specifies where the output should write any generated artifacts
# such as certificates and configuration files.
#
# See the full list of supported destinations and their configuration options
# under the Destinations section of this reference page.
destination:
type: directory
path: /opt/machine-id
# roles specifies the roles that should be included in the certificates generated
# by the output. These roles must be roles that the bot has been granted
# permission to impersonate.
#
# if no roles are specified, all roles the bot is allowed to impersonate are used.
roles:
- editor
# credential_ttl and renewal_interval override the credential TTL and renewal
# interval for this specific output, so that you can make its certificates valid
# for shorter than `tbot`'s internal certificates.
#
# This is particularly useful when using `tbot` in one-shot as part of a cron job
# where you need `tbot`'s internal certificate to live long enough to be renewed
# on the next invocation, but don't want long-lived workload certificates on-disk.
credential_ttl: 30m
renewal_interval: 15m
kubernetes/v2
The
kubernetes/v2 output type can be used to access many Kubernetes clusters
as individual contexts within the same
kubeconfig.yaml.
type: kubernetes/v2
# selectors include one or more matching Kubernetes clusters. Each match will be
# included in the resulting `kubeconfig.yaml`, assuming the bot has permission
# to access the cluster.
selectors:
# name includes an exact match by name. Note that wildcards are not currently
# supported. Multiple name selectors can be specified if desired.
- name: foo
# labels include all clusters matching all of these labels. Multiple label
# selectors can be provided if needed.
- labels:
env: dev
# The following configuration fields are available across most output types.
# Note that `roles` are not supported for this output type.
destination:
type: directory
path: /opt/machine-id
# credential_ttl and renewal_interval override the credential TTL and renewal
# interval for this specific output, so that you can make its certificates valid
# for shorter than `tbot`'s internal certificates.
#
# This is particularly useful when using `tbot` in one-shot as part of a cron job
# where you need `tbot`'s internal certificate to live long enough to be renewed
# on the next invocation, but don't want long-lived workload certificates on-disk.
credential_ttl: 30m
renewal_interval: 15m
Each Kubernetes cluster matching a selector will result in a new context in the
generated
kubeconfig.yaml. This can be consumed like so:
kubectl --kubeconfig /opt/machine-id/kubeconfig.yaml --context=example.teleport.sh-foo get pods
The context name is
[Teleport cluster name]-[Kubernetes cluster name], so the
command above runs
kubectl get pods on the
foo cluster.
If clusters are added or removed over time, the
kubeconfig.yaml will be
updated at the bot's normal renewal interval. You can trigger an early renewal
by restarting
tbot, or signaling it with
pkill -usr1 tbot.
ssh_host
The
ssh_host output is used to generate the artifacts required to configure
an OpenSSH server with Teleport in order to allow Teleport users to connect to
it.
The output generates the following artifacts:
ssh_host-cert.pub: an SSH certificate signed by the Teleport host certificate authority.
ssh_host: the private key associated with the SSH host certificate.
ssh_host-user-ca.pub: an export of the Teleport user certificate authority in an OpenSSH compatible format.
# type specifies the type of the output. For the ssh host output, this will
# always be `ssh_host`.
type: ssh_host
# principals is the list of host names to include in the host certificates.
# These names should match the names that clients use to connect to the host.
principals:
- host.example.com
# The following configuration fields are available across most output types.
# destination specifies where the output should write any generated artifacts
# such as certificates and configuration files.
#
# See the full list of supported destinations and their configuration options
# under the Destinations section of this reference page.
destination:
type: directory
path: /opt/machine-id
# roles specifies the roles that should be included in the certificates generated
# by the output. These roles must be roles that the bot has been granted
# permission to impersonate.
#
# if no roles are specified, all roles the bot is allowed to impersonate are used.
roles:
- editor
# credential_ttl and renewal_interval override the credential TTL and renewal
# interval for this specific output, so that you can make its certificates valid
# for shorter than `tbot`'s internal certificates.
#
# This is particularly useful when using `tbot` in one-shot as part of a cron job
# where you need `tbot`'s internal certificate to live long enough to be renewed
# on the next invocation, but don't want long-lived workload certificates on-disk.
credential_ttl: 30m
renewal_interval: 15m
workload-identity-x509
The
workload-identity-x509 output is used to issue an X509 workload identity
credential and write this to a configured destination.
The output generates the following artifacts:
svid.pem: the X509 SVID.
svid.key: the private key associated with the X509 SVID.
bundle.pem: the X509 bundle that contains the trust domain CAs.
See Workload Identity introduction for more information on Workload Identity functionality.
# type specifies the type of the output. For the X509 Workload Identity output,
# this will always be `workload-identity-x509`.
type: workload-identity-x509
# Selector is used to control which WorkloadIdentity resource will be used to
# issue the workload identity credential. The selector can either be the name of
# a specific WorkloadIdentity resource or a label selector that can match
# multiple WorkloadIdentity resources.
#
# The selector must be set to either a name or labels, but not both.
selector:
# Name is used to select a specific WorkloadIdentity resource by its name.
name: foo
# Labels is used to select multiple WorkloadIdentity resources by their labels.
labels:
app: [foo, bar]
# The following configuration fields are available across most output types.
# destination specifies where the output should write any generated artifacts
# such as certificates and configuration files.
#
# See the full list of supported destinations and their configuration options
# under the Destinations section of this reference page.
destination:
type: directory
path: /opt/machine-id
# roles specifies the roles that should be included in the certificates generated
# by the output. These roles must be roles that the bot has been granted
# permission to impersonate.
#
# if no roles are specified, all roles the bot is allowed to impersonate are used.
roles:
- editor
# credential_ttl and renewal_interval override the credential TTL and renewal
# interval for this specific output, so that you can make its certificates valid
# for shorter than `tbot`'s internal certificates.
#
# This is particularly useful when using `tbot` in one-shot as part of a cron job
# where you need `tbot`'s internal certificate to live long enough to be renewed
# on the next invocation, but don't want long-lived workload certificates on-disk.
credential_ttl: 30m
renewal_interval: 15m
workload-identity-jwt
The
workload-identity-jwt output is used to issue a JWT workload identity
credential and write this to a configured destination.
The JWT workload identity credential is compatible with the SPIFFE JWT SVID specification.
The output generates the following artifacts:
jwt_svid: the JWT SVID.
See Workload Identity introduction for more information on Workload Identity functionality.
# type specifies the type of the output. For the JWT Workload Identity output,
# this will always be `workload-identity-jwt`.
type: workload-identity-jwt
# audiences specifies the values that should be included in the `aud` claim of
# the JWT. Typically, this identifies the intended recipient of the JWT and
# contains a single value.
#
# At least one audience value must be specified.
audiences:
- example.com
- foo.example.com
# Selector is used to control which WorkloadIdentity resource will be used to
# issue the workload identity credential. The selector can either be the name of
# a specific WorkloadIdentity resource or a label selector that can match
# multiple WorkloadIdentity resources.
#
# The selector must be set to either a name or labels, but not both.
selector:
# Name is used to select a specific WorkloadIdentity resource by its name.
name: foo
# Labels is used to select multiple WorkloadIdentity resources by their labels.
labels:
app: [foo, bar]
# The following configuration fields are available across most output types.
# destination specifies where the output should write any generated artifacts
# such as certificates and configuration files.
#
# See the full list of supported destinations and their configuration options
# under the Destinations section of this reference page.
destination:
type: directory
path: /opt/machine-id
# roles specifies the roles that should be included in the certificates generated
# by the output. These roles must be roles that the bot has been granted
# permission to impersonate.
#
# if no roles are specified, all roles the bot is allowed to impersonate are used.
roles:
- editor
# credential_ttl and renewal_interval override the credential TTL and renewal
# interval for this specific output, so that you can make its certificates valid
# for shorter than `tbot`'s internal certificates.
#
# This is particularly useful when using `tbot` in one-shot as part of a cron job
# where you need `tbot`'s internal certificate to live long enough to be renewed
# on the next invocation, but don't want long-lived workload certificates on-disk.
credential_ttl: 30m
renewal_interval: 15m
spiffe-svid
The use of this service has been deprecated as part of the introduction of the
new Workload Identity configuration experience. You can replace the use of this
output with the new
workload-identity-x509 or
workload-identity-jwt service.
For further information, see the new Workload Identity configuration experience and how to migrate.
The
spiffe-svid output is used to generate a SPIFFE X509 SVID and write this
to a configured destination.
The output generates the following artifacts:
svid.pem: the X509 SVID.
svid.key: the private key associated with the X509 SVID.
bundle.pem: the X509 bundle that contains the trust domain CAs.
An artifact will also be generated for each entry within the
jwts list. This
will be named according to
file_name. This artifact will contain only the
JWT-SVID with the audience specified in
audience.
See Workload Identity for more information on how to use SPIFFE SVIDs.
# type specifies the type of the output. For the SPIFFE SVID output, this will
# always be `spiffe-svid`.
type: spiffe-svid
# svid specifies the properties of the SPIFFE SVID that should be requested.
svid:
# path specifies what the path element should be requested for the SPIFFE ID.
path: /svc/foo
# sans specifies optional Subject Alternative Names (SANs) to include in the
# generated X509 SVID. If omitted, no SANs are included.
sans:
# dns specifies the DNS SANs. If omitted, no DNS SANs are included.
dns:
- foo.svc.example.com
# ip specifies the IP SANs. If omitted, no IP SANs are included.
ip:
- 10.0.0.1
# jwts controls the output of JWT-SVIDs. Each entry will be generated as a
# separate artifact. If omitted, no JWT-SVIDs are generated.
jwts:
# audience specifies the audience that the JWT-SVID should be issued for.
# this typically identifies the service that the JWT-SVID will be used to
# authenticate to.
- audience: https://example.com
# file_name specifies the name of the file that the JWT-SVID should be
# written to.
file_name: example-jwt
# The following configuration fields are available across most output types.
# destination specifies where the output should write any generated artifacts
# such as certificates and configuration files.
#
# See the full list of supported destinations and their configuration options
# under the Destinations section of this reference page.
destination:
type: directory
path: /opt/machine-id
# roles specifies the roles that should be included in the certificates generated
# by the output. These roles must be roles that the bot has been granted
# permission to impersonate.
#
# if no roles are specified, all roles the bot is allowed to impersonate are used.
roles:
- editor
# credential_ttl and renewal_interval override the credential TTL and renewal
# interval for this specific output, so that you can make its certificates valid
# for shorter than `tbot`'s internal certificates.
#
# This is particularly useful when using `tbot` in one-shot as part of a cron job
# where you need `tbot`'s internal certificate to live long enough to be renewed
# on the next invocation, but don't want long-lived workload certificates on-disk.
credential_ttl: 30m
renewal_interval: 15m
Services
Services are configurable long-lived components that run within
tbot. Unlike
Outputs, they may not necessarily generate artifacts. Typically, services
provide supporting functionality for machine to machine access, for example,
opening tunnels or providing APIs.
workload-identity-api
The
workload-identity-api services opens a listener that provides a local
workload identity API, intended to serve workload identity credentials
(e.g X509/JWT SPIFFE SVIDs) to workloads running on the same host.
For more information about this, see the Workload Identity API and Workload Attestation reference
spiffe-workload-api
The use of this service has been deprecated as part of the introduction of the
new Workload Identity configuration experience. You can replace the use of this
service with the new
workload-identity-api service.
For further information, see the new Workload Identity configuration experience and how to migrate.
The
spiffe-workload-api service opens a listener for a service that implements
the SPIFFE Workload API. This service is used to provide SPIFFE SVIDs to
workloads.
See Workload Identity for more information on the SPIFFE Workload API.
# type specifies the type of the service. For the SPIFFE Workload API service,
# this will always be `spiffe-workload-api`.
type: spiffe-workload-api
# listen specifies the address that the service should listen on.
#
# Two types of listener are supported:
# - TCP: `tcp://<address>:<port>`
# - Unix socket: `unix:///<path>`
listen: unix:///opt/machine-id/workload.sock
# attestors allows Workload Attestation to be configured for this Workload
# API.
attestors:
# docker is configuration for the Docker Workload Attestor. See the Workload
# Identity API & Workload Attestation reference for more information.
docker:
# enabled specifies whether the workload's identity should be attested with
# information about its Docker container. If unspecified, this defaults to
# false.
enabled: true
# addr is the address at which the Docker Engine daemon can be reached. It
# must be in the form `unix://path/to/socket`, as connecting via TCP is not
# currently supported. If unspecified, this defaults to the standard socket
# location for "rootful" Docker installations: `unix:///var/run/docker.sock`.
addr: unix:///var/run/docker.sock
# kubernetes is configuration for the Kubernetes Workload Attestor. See
# the Kubernetes Workload Attestor section for more information.
kubernetes:
# enabled specifies whether the Kubernetes Workload Attestor should be
# enabled. If unspecified, this defaults to false.
enabled: true
# kubelet holds configuration relevant to the Kubernetes Workload Attestors
# interaction with the Kubelet API.
kubelet:
# read_only_port is the port on which the Kubelet API is exposed for
# read-only operations. Since Kubernetes 1.16, the read-only port is
# typically disabled by default and secure_port should be used instead.
read_only_port: 10255
# secure_port is the port on which the attestor should connect to the
# Kubelet secure API. If unspecified, this defaults to `10250`. This is
# mutually exclusive with ReadOnlyPort.
secure_port: 10250
# token_path is the path to the token file that the Kubelet API client
# should use to authenticate with the Kubelet API. If unspecified, this
# defaults to `/var/run/secrets/kubernetes.io/serviceaccount/token`.
token_path: "/var/run/secrets/kubernetes.io/serviceaccount/token"
# ca_path is the path to the CA file that the Kubelet API client should
# use to validate the Kubelet API server's certificate. If unspecified,
# this defaults to `/var/run/secrets/kubernetes.io/serviceaccount/ca.crt`.
ca_path: "/var/run/secrets/kubernetes.io/serviceaccount/ca.crt"
# skip_verify is used to disable verification of the Kubelet API server's
# certificate. If unspecified, this defaults to false.
#
# If specified, the value specified in ca_path is ignored.
#
# This is useful in cases where the Kubelet API server has not been issued
# with a certificate signed by the Kubernetes cluster's CA. This is fairly
# common with a number of Kubernetes distributions.
skip_verify: true
# anonymous is used to disable authentication with the Kubelet API. If
# unspecified, this defaults to false. If set, the token_path field is
# ignored.
anonymous: false
# podman is configuration for the Podman Workload Attestor. See the Workload
# Identity API & Workload Attestation reference for more information.
podman:
# enabled specifies whether the workload's identity should be attested with
# information about its Podman container and pod. If unspecified, this
# defaults to false.
enabled: true
# addr is the address at which the Podman API Service can be reached. It
# must be in the form `unix://path/to/socket`, as connecting via TCP is not
# supported. This field is required and there is no default value. See the
# Workload Identity API & Workload Attestation reference for more information.
addr: unix:///run/podman/podman.sock
# svids specifies the SPIFFE SVIDs that the Workload API should provide.
svids:
# path specifies what the path element should be requested for the SPIFFE
# ID.
- path: /svc/foo
# hint is a free-form string which can be used to help workloads determine
# which SVID to select when multiple are available. If omitted, no hint is
# included.
hint: my-hint
# sans specifies optional Subject Alternative Names (SANs) to include in the
# generated X509 SVID. If omitted, no SANs are included.
sans:
# dns specifies the DNS SANs. If omitted, no DNS SANs are included.
dns:
- foo.svc.example.com
# ip specifies the IP SANs. If omitted, no IP SANs are included.
ip:
- 10.0.0.1
# rules specifies a list of workload attestation rules. At least one of
# these rules must be satisfied by the workload in order for it to receive
# this SVID.
#
# If no rules are specified, the SVID will be issued to all workloads that
# connect to this service.
rules:
# unix is a group of workload attestation criteria that are available
# when the workload is running on the same host, and is connected to
# the Workload API using a Unix socket.
#
# If any of the criteria in this group are specified, then workloads
# that do not connect using a Unix socket will not receive this SVID.
- unix:
# uid is the ID of the user that the workload process must be running
# as to receive this SVID.
#
# If unspecified, the UID is not checked.
uid: 1000
# pid is the ID that the workload process must have to receive this
# SVID.
#
# If unspecified, the PID is not checked.
pid: 1234
# gid is the ID of the primary group that the workload process must be
# running as to receive this SVID.
#
# If unspecified, the GID is not checked.
gid: 50
Envoy SDS
The
spiffe-workload-api service endpoint also implements the Envoy SDS API.
This allows it to act as a source of certificates and certificate authorities
for the Envoy proxy.
As a forward proxy, Envoy can be used to attach an X.509 SVID to an outgoing connection from a workload that is not SPIFFE-enabled.
As a reverse proxy, Envoy can be used to terminate mTLS connections from SPIFFE-enabled clients. Envoy can validate that the client has presented a valid X.509 SVID and perform enforcement of authorization policies based on the SPIFFE ID contained within the SVID.
When acting as a reverse proxy for certain protocols, Envoy can be configured to attach a header indicating the identity of the client to a request before forwarding it to the service. This can then be used by the service to make authorization decisions based on the client's identity.
When configuring Envoy to use the SDS API exposed by the
spiffe-workload-api
service, three additional special names can be used to aid configuration:
default:
tbotwill return the default SVID for the workload.
ROOTCA:
tbotwill return the trust bundle for the trust domain that the workload is a member of.
ALL:
tbotwill return the trust bundle for the trust domain that the workload is a member of, as well as the trust bundles of any trust domain that the trust domain is federated with.
The following is an example Envoy configuration that sources a certificate
and trust bundle from the
spiffe-workload-api service listening on
unix:///opt/machine-id/workload.sock. It requires that a connecting client
presents a valid SPIFFE SVID and forwards this information to the backend
service in the
x-forwarded-client-cert header.
node:
id: "my-envoy-proxy"
cluster: "my-cluster"
static_resources:
listeners:
- name: test_listener
enable_reuse_port: false
address:
socket_address:
address: 0.0.0.0
port_value: 8080
filter_chains:
- filters:
- name: envoy.filters.network.http_connection_manager
typed_config:
"@type": type.googleapis.com/envoy.extensions.filters.network.http_connection_manager.v3.HttpConnectionManager
common_http_protocol_options:
idle_timeout: 1s
forward_client_cert_details: sanitize_set
set_current_client_cert_details:
uri: true
stat_prefix: ingress_http
route_config:
name: local_route
virtual_hosts:
- name: my_service
domains: ["*"]
routes:
- match:
prefix: "/"
route:
cluster: my_service
http_filters:
- name: envoy.filters.http.router
typed_config:
"@type": type.googleapis.com/envoy.extensions.filters.http.router.v3.Router
transport_socket:
name: envoy.transport_sockets.tls
typed_config:
"@type": type.googleapis.com/envoy.extensions.transport_sockets.tls.v3.DownstreamTlsContext
common_tls_context:
# configure the certificate that the reverse proxy should present.
tls_certificate_sds_secret_configs:
# `name` can be replaced with the desired SPIFFE ID if multiple
# SVIDs are available.
- name: "default"
sds_config:
resource_api_version: V3
api_config_source:
api_type: GRPC
transport_api_version: V3
grpc_services:
envoy_grpc:
cluster_name: tbot_agent
# combined validation context "melds" two validation contexts
# together. This is handy for extending the validation context
# from the SDS source.
combined_validation_context:
default_validation_context:
# You can use match_typed_subject_alt_names to configure
# rules that only allow connections from specific SPIFFE IDs.
match_typed_subject_alt_names: []
validation_context_sds_secret_config:
name: "ALL" # This can also be replaced with the trust domain name
sds_config:
resource_api_version: V3
api_config_source:
api_type: GRPC
transport_api_version: V3
grpc_services:
envoy_grpc:
cluster_name: tbot_agent
clusters:
# my_service is the example service that Envoy will forward traffic to.
- name: my_service
type: strict_dns
load_assignment:
cluster_name: my_service
endpoints:
- lb_endpoints:
- endpoint:
address:
socket_address:
address: 127.0.0.1
port_value: 8090
- name: tbot_agent
http2_protocol_options: {}
load_assignment:
cluster_name: tbot_agent
endpoints:
- lb_endpoints:
- endpoint:
address:
pipe:
# Configure the path to the socket that `tbot` is
# listening on.
path: /opt/machine-id/workload.sock
database-tunnel
The
database-tunnel service opens a listener for a service that tunnels
connections to a database server.
The tunnel authenticates connections for the client, meaning that any application which can connect to the listener will be able to connect to the database as the specified user. For this reason, we heavily recommend using the Unix socket listener type and configuring the permissions of the socket to ensure that only the intended applications can connect.
# type specifies the type of the service. For the database tunnel service, this
# will always be `database-tunnel`.
type: database-tunnel
# listen specifies the address that the service should listen on.
#
# Two types of listener are supported:
# - TCP: `tcp://<address>:<port>`
# - Unix socket: `unix:///<path>`
listen: tcp://127.0.0.1:25432
# service is the name of the database server, as configured in Teleport, that
# the service should open a tunnel to.
service: postgres-docker
# database is the name of the specific database on the specified database
# service.
database: postgres
# username is the name of the user on the specified database server to open a
# tunnel for.
username: postgres
application-tunnel
The
application-tunnel service opens a listener that tunnels connections to
an application in Teleport. It supports both HTTP and TCP applications. This is
useful for applications which cannot be configured to use client certificates,
when using TCP application or where using a L7 load-balancer in front of your
Teleport proxies.
The tunnel authenticates connections for the client, meaning that any
client that connects to the listener will be able to access the application.
For this reason, ensure that the listener is only accessible by the intended
clients by using the Unix socket listener or binding to
127.0.0.1.
# type specifies the type of the service. For the application tunnel service,
# this will always be `application-tunnel`.
type: application-tunnel
# listen specifies the address that the service should listen on.
#
# Two types of listener are supported:
# - TCP: `tcp://<address>:<port>`
# - Unix socket: `unix:///<path>`
listen: tcp://127.0.0.1:8084
# app_name is the name of the application, as configured in Teleport, that
# the service should open a tunnel to.
app_name: my-application
ssh-multiplexer
The
ssh-multiplexer service opens a listener for a high-performance local
SSH multiplexer. This is designed for use-cases which create a large number
of SSH connections using Teleport, for example, Ansible.
This differs to using
identity output for SSH in a few ways:
- The
tbotinstance running the
ssh-multiplexerservice must be running on the same host as the SSH client.
- The
ssh-multiplexerservice is designed to be a long-running background service and cannot be used in one-shot mode. It must be running in order for SSH connections to be established and to continue running.
- Resource consumption is significantly reduced by multiplexing SSH connections through a fewer number of upstream connections to the Teleport Proxy Service.
Additionally, the
ssh-multiplexer opens a socket that implements the SSH
agent protocol. This allows the SSH client to authenticate without writing the
sensitive private key to disk.
By default, the
ssh-multiplexer service outputs an
ssh_config which uses
tbot itself as the ProxyCommand. You can further reduce the resource
consumption of SSH connections by installing and specifying the
fdpass-teleport binary.
# type specifies the type of the service. For the SSH multiplexer
type: ssh-multiplexer
# destination specifies where the tunnel should be opened and any artifacts
# should be written. It must be of type `directory`.
destination:
type: directory
path: /foo
# enable_resumption specifies whether the multiplexer should negotiate
# session resumption. This allows SSH connections to survive network
# interruptions. It does increase the memory resources used per connection.
#
# If unspecified, this defaults to true.
enable_resumption: true
# proxy_command specifies the command that should be used as the ProxyCommand
# in the generated SSH configuration.
#
# If unspecified, the ProxyCommand will be the currently running binary of tbot
# itself.
proxy_command:
- /usr/local/bin/fdpass-teleport
# proxy_templates_path specifies a path to a proxy templates configuration file
# which should be used when resolving the Teleport node to connect to. This
# file must be accessible by the long-lived tbot process running the
# ssh-multiplexer.
#
# If unspecified, proxy templates will not be used.
proxy_templates_path: /etc/my-proxy-templates.yaml
Once configured,
tbot will create the following artifacts in the specified
destination:
ssh_config: an SSH configuration file that will configure OpenSSH to use the multiplexer and agent.
known_hosts: the known hosts file that will be used by OpenSSH to validate a server's identity.
v1.sock: the Unix socket that the multiplexer listens on.
agent.sock: the Unix socket that the SSH agent listens on.
Using the SSH multiplexer programmatically
To use the SSH multiplexer programmatically, your SSH client library will need to support one of two things:
- The ability to use a ProxyCommand with FDPass. If so, you can use the
ssh_configfile generated by
tbotto configure the SSH client.
- The ability to accept an open socket to use as the connection to the SSH server. You will then need to manually connect to the socket and send the multiplexer request.
The
v1.sock Unix Domain Socket implements the V1 Teleport SSH multiplexer
protocol. The client must first send a short request message to indicate the
desired target host and port, terminated with a null byte. The multiplexer will
then begin to forward traffic to the target host and port. The client can then
make an SSH connection.
Example in Python (Paramiko)" close
import os
import paramiko
import socket
host = "ubuntu.example.teleport.sh"
username = "root"
port = 3022
directory_destination = "/opt/machine-id"
# Connect to Mux Unix Domain Socket
sock = socket.socket(socket.AF_UNIX, socket.SOCK_STREAM)
sock.connect(os.path.join(directory_destination, "v1.sock"))
# Send the connection request specifying the server you wish to connect to
sock.sendall(f"{host}:{port}\x00".encode("utf-8"))
# We must set the env var as Paramiko does not make this configurable...
os.environ["SSH_AUTH_SOCK"] = os.path.join(directory_destination, "agent.sock")
ssh_config = paramiko.SSHConfig()
with open(os.path.join(directory_destination, "ssh_config")) as f:
ssh_config.parse(f)
ssh_client = paramiko.SSHClient()
# Paramiko does not support known_hosts with CAs: https://github.com/paramiko/paramiko/issues/771
# Therefore, we must disable host key checking
ssh_client.set_missing_host_key_policy(paramiko.WarningPolicy())
ssh_client.connect(
hostname=host,
port=port,
username=username,
sock=sock
)
stdin, stdout, stderr = ssh_client.exec_command("hostname")
print(stdout.read().decode())
Example in Go" close
package main
import (
"fmt"
"net"
"path/filepath"
"golang.org/x/crypto/ssh"
"golang.org/x/crypto/ssh/agent"
"golang.org/x/crypto/ssh/knownhosts"
)
func main() {
host := "ubuntu.example.teleport.sh"
username := "root"
directoryDestination := "/opt/machine-id"
// Setup Agent and Known Hosts
agentConn, err := net.Dial(
"unix", filepath.Join(directoryDestination, "agent.sock"),
)
if err != nil {
panic(err)
}
defer agentConn.Close()
agentClient := agent.NewClient(agentConn)
hostKeyCallback, err := knownhosts.New(
filepath.Join(directoryDestination, "known_hosts"),
)
if err != nil {
panic(err)
}
// Create SSH Config
sshConfig := &ssh.ClientConfig{
Auth: []ssh.AuthMethod{
ssh.PublicKeysCallback(agentClient.Signers),
},
User: username,
HostKeyCallback: hostKeyCallback,
}
// Dial Unix Domain Socket and send multiplexing request
conn, err := net.Dial(
"unix", filepath.Join(directoryDestination, "v1.sock"),
)
if err != nil {
panic(err)
}
defer conn.Close()
_, err = fmt.Fprint(conn, fmt.Sprintf("%s:0\x00", host))
if err != nil {
panic(err)
}
sshConn, sshChan, sshReq, err := ssh.NewClientConn(
conn,
// Port here doesn't matter because Multiplexer has already established
// connection.
fmt.Sprintf("%s:22", host),
sshConfig,
)
if err != nil {
panic(err)
}
sshClient := ssh.NewClient(sshConn, sshChan, sshReq)
defer sshClient.Close()
sshSess, err := sshClient.NewSession()
if err != nil {
panic(err)
}
defer sshSess.Close()
out, err := sshSess.CombinedOutput("hostname")
if err != nil {
panic(err)
}
fmt.Println(string(out))
}
Destinations
A destination is somewhere that
tbot can read and write artifacts.
Destinations are used in two places in the
tbot configuration:
- Specifying where
tbotshould store its internal state.
- Specifying where an output should write its generated artifacts.
Destinations come in multiple types. Usually, the
directory type is the most
appropriate.
directory
The
directory destination type stores artifacts as files in a specified
directory.
# type specifies the type of the destination. For the directory destination,
# this will always be `directory`.
type: directory
# path specifies the path to the directory that this destination should write
# to. This directory should already exist, or `tbot init` should be used to
# create it with the correct permissions.
path: /opt/machine-id
# symlinks configures the behaviour of symlink attack prevention.
# Requires Linux 5.6+.
# Supported values:
# * try-secure (default): Attempt to securely read and write certificates
# without symlinks, but fall back (with a warning) to insecure read
# and write if the host doesn't support this.
# * secure: Attempt to securely read and write certificates, with a hard error
# if unsupported.
# * insecure: Quietly allow symlinks in paths.
symlinks: try-secure
# acls configures whether Linux Access Control List (ACL) setup should occur for
# this destination.
# Requires Linux with a file system that supports ACLs.
# Supported values:
# * try (default on Linux): Attempt to use ACLs, warn at runtime if ACLs
# are configured but invalid.
# * off (default on non-Linux): Do not attempt to use ACLs.
# * required: Always use ACLs, produce a hard error at runtime if ACLs
# are invalid.
acls: try
# readers is a list of users and groups that will be allowed by ACL to access
# this directory output. The `acls` parameter must be either `try` or
# `required`. File ACLs will be monitored and corrected at runtime to ensure
# they match this configuration.
# Individual entries may either specify `user` or `group`, but not both. `user`
# accepts an existing named user or a UID, and `group` accepts an existing named
# group or GID. UIDs and GIDs do not necessarily need to exist on the local
# system.
# An empty list of readers disables runtime ACL management.
readers:
- user: teleport
- user: 123
- group: teleport
- group: 456
memory
The
memory destination type stores artifacts in the process memory. When
the process exits, nothing is persisted. This destination type
is most suitable for ephemeral environments, but can also be used for testing.
Configuration:
# type specifies the type of the destination. For the memory destination, this
# will always be `memory`.
type: memory
kubernetes_secret
The
kubernetes_secret destination type stores artifacts in a Kubernetes
secret. This allows them to be mounted into other containers deployed in
Kubernetes.
Prerequisites:
tbotmust be running in Kubernetes with at most one replica. If using a
deployment, then the
Recreatestrategy must be used to ensure only one instance exists at any time. This is because multiple
tbotagents configured with the same secret will compete to write to the secret and it may be left in an inconsistent state or the
tbotagents may fail to write.
- The
tbotpod must be configured with a service account that allows it to read and write from the configured secret.
- The
POD_NAMESPACEenvironment variable must be configured with the name of the namespace that
tbotis running in. This is best achieved with the Downward API.
There is no requirement that the secret already exists, one will be created
if it does not exist. If a secret already exists,
tbot will overwrite any
other keys within the secret.
Configuration:
# type specifies the type of the destination. For the kubernetes_secret
# destination, this will always be `kubernetes_secret`.
type: kubernetes_secret
# name specifies the name of the Kubernetes Secret to write the artifacts to.
# This must be in the same namespace that `tbot` is running in.
name: my-secret
Bot resource
The
bot resource is used to manage Machine ID Bots. It is used to configure
the access that is granted to a Bot.
kind: bot
version: v1
metadata:
# name is a unique identifier for the bot in the cluster.
name: robot
spec:
# roles is a list of roles that the bot should be able to generate credentials
# for.
roles:
- editor
# traits controls the traits applied to the Bot user. These are fed into the
# role templating system and can be used to grant a specific Bot access to
# specific resources without the creation of a new role.
traits:
- name: logins
values:
- root
You can apply a file containing YAML that defines a
bot resource using
tctl create -f ./bot.yaml.