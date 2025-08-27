Version: 18.x

On this page

Bound Keypair Joining Admin Guide Report an issue with this page

This guide discusses various tasks users administering bots using Bound Keypair Joining may need to perform over the lifespan of the bot.

When using the standard recovery mode, only a configured number of recovery attempts can be made. If the limit is reached, no further recovery attempts can be made until the limit is increased.

To increase this limit and allow an expired bot to join again, edit the token using tctl edit :

tctl edit token/example-token

Find the spec.bound_keypair.recovery.limit field and increment the limit by the desired amount. You are free to select any desired threshold. For example, consider these use cases:

If human intervention is desired for each join attempt you can increase this value by 1. This single recovery attempt will be immediately consumed, so future recoveries will again require human intervention, and may result in downtime. While this approach makes downtime likely, it does ensure a human verifies the state of the bot host on each recovery.

If you want human intervention for each recovery, but want to avoid downtime, you can increase this value by 2. The first attempt will be consumed immediately, but the bot will have one recovery attempt for automatic future use. A human user can periodically audit the recovery count and bot host to ensure a recovery attempt is always available and the host is behaving as expected.

Any larger value will increase the amount of time required between human intervention. You can select your tolerance for automatic bot recoveries as desired.

Alternatively, if you wish to allow an unlimited number of automatic recovery attempts, refer to the entry below on the relaxed recovery mode.

Note that the recovery limit is always relative to the recovery counter (in the status.bound_keypair.recovery_count field in the token resource). It is valid to decrease the limit or set it to zero, however doing so may prevent future bot recovery attempts until the limit is increased again.

Additionally, note that join state verification is still required, and will prevent multiple concurrent uses of the same keypair and token. In other words, increasing the recovery limit will not allow multiple clients to join.

To allow unlimited recovery attempts, the spec.bound_keypair.recovery.mode field should be set to relaxed . To do this, use tctl edit to edit the token:

tctl edit token/example-token

Find or create the spec.bound_keypair.recovery.mode field and set the value to relaxed . Save the file and quit your editor to update the token.

When the recovery mode is set to relaxed , the limit field is ignored and the status.bound_keypair.recovery_count field may increase beyond the written limit. If the mode is later changed back to standard , be aware that future recovery attempts will fail unless the limit is increased to accommodate the current value of recovery_count .

Note that when relaxed mode is in use, join state verification is still required and will prevent multiple concurrent uses of the same keypair and token. If your use case requires this, you can disable join state verification, but doing so does impact the security of the token.

To request a keypair rotation, set the .spec.bound_keypair.rotate_after field to contain a timestamp. On the next authentication attempt after that timestamp has elapsed, the bot will automatically rotate its keypair.

To simplify this process, you can use the tctl bound-keypair rotate helper:

tctl bound-keypair rotate token-name

This sets the timestamp to the current time. Note that by default bots only reauthenticate every 20 minutes, so it may take some time for the request to be acknowledged. You can monitor the rotation status by watching the token's .status.bound_keypair.last_rotated_at field.

If you want to force an early rotation and have access to the bot host, you can restart the tbot process, or send it a signal with pkill -usr1 tbot to request an early rotation.

Note that the previous 10 keypairs are retained on the client for use in case of a cluster rollback; refer to the cluster rollback section for additional information.

The simplest way to lock out a bot that joined using the bound_keypair join method is to use a join token lock target:

tctl lock --join-token=token-name

As a bound keypair token is linked to a single bot, this will effectively lock the bot. It will not be able to reauthenticate, recover, interact with the Teleport API, or otherwise use its credentials until the lock is removed.

Note that if a bot is locked for long enough - bots have a 1 hour certificate TTL by default - its certificates will expire. If you intend to remove this lock and reinstate the bot, you may also need to increase the recovery limit ( .spec.bound_keypair.recovery.limit ) to accommodate the additional recovery attempt.

Other lock targets can also be used, but are not preferred:

Bot instance ( tctl lock --bot-instance-id ... ): will lock only a single instance of the bot. Note that if the recovery limit allows for it, the automatic recovery process will attempt to rejoin and, if successful, will generate a new bot instance ID.

): will lock only a single instance of the bot. Note that if the recovery limit allows for it, the automatic recovery process will attempt to rejoin and, if successful, will generate a new bot instance ID. Bot name ( tctl lock --user bot-<name> ): will lock all bots using the same bot / user. This may be overly broad and lock other instances running under this bot user.

Bots joined with the bound_keypair join method can become automatically locked under various conditions, including:

Failing to correctly complete join state verification

Connecting with certificates that have an invalid generation counter

Locked manually by a cluster admin

To recover a bot that has become locked, first ensure the bot's internal storage ( storage ) has not been compromised. These locking conditions are designed to trigger if more than one client tries to join using a copy of the same certificates and private key. This can occur due to a misconfiguration or due to an attacker copying a bot's credentials, so ideally the latter should be ruled out before unlocking a bot.

Next, determine the name (UUID) of the lock or locks targeting the bot:

tctl get lock kind: lock metadata: name: 372af058-76d1-4e64-93da-3b04d7d03ac2 spec: target: user: bot-example version: v2 --- kind: lock metadata: name: 791d0b1d-01b4-4752-8a99-9b2908aebfae spec: target: bot_instance_id: e7d494ae-a0ff-4d12-b935-de5e2025f667 version: v2 --- kind: lock metadata: name: a69fdbb2-8e53-406a-b453-48b2cda6991d spec: target: join_token: example-token-name version: v2

Note the different locks and lock targets shown above: bots can be targeted by any of their Teleport user name ( bot-example ), the bot instance ID (a UUID), or the join token name. Locks created automatically for bots using Bound Keypair Joining will typically use a join_token target, but a lock targeting any of these values could be created manually.

Note that locks may have a message field containing details about why the lock was created.

Once the lock name(s) have been determined, remove each using tctl rm :

tctl rm lock/372af058-76d1-4e64-93da-3b04d7d03ac2

Next, join state should be reset. Use tctl edit to set the token's recovery mode to insecure , but make a note of the current value ( standard or relaxed ):

tctl edit token/example-token

Change the .spec.bound_keypair.recovery.mode field to insecure , save, and quit the editor.

The bot can now be allowed to rejoin. Given sufficient time it will retry on its own, but if you have access to the host, systemctl restart tbot or similar can be used to restart the bot process.

The bot should now be able to join successfully. You can monitor progress by watching for new audit events in Teleport's web UI, or by waiting for the recovery counter to increase:

tctl get token/example-token --format=json | jq '.[].status.bound_keypair.recovery_count'

Once the bot has joined successfully, reset the recovery mode to its previous value using tctl edit :

tctl edit token/example-token

If you do suspect the bot's credentials may have been compromised, you may also want to request a keypair rotation in addition to taking other steps to ensure the host is properly secured.

It is occasionally useful to intentionally disable join state verification. For example, this can enable use with:

CI/CD providers without an explicit delegated join method.

Nodes with immutable storage that cannot store an updated join state document after each join.

Before continuing, be aware that disabling join state verification will prevent Teleport from detecting if multiple clients are joining using the same bound keypair token. In other words, if the private key is copied by an attacker, they will be able to join indefinitely. Take care to protect the keypair, and make certain to limit access from the bot identity using Teleport's RBAC system.

When ready, use tctl edit to modify the Bound Keypair token:

tctl edit token/example-token

Find or add the spec.bound_keypair.recovery.mode field and set it to insecure . Save and quit your editor to update the token.

With the mode set to insecure , the recovery.limit is ignored, allowing unlimited reuse of the token, and join state verification is disabled, allowing concurrent or stateless reuse.

If your Teleport cluster is rolled back for any reason, joining bots may fail join state verification as their local join state document may not match the values currently (or previously) known to Teleport.

The simplest workaround is to temporarily set all bound keypair tokens to insecure recovery mode for the first join attempt following a cluster restore. Once they've joined once, they will once again have a valid join state, so the recovery mode can be restored to its previous value.

To change the recovery mode, use tctl edit to modify the token resource:

tctl edit token/example-token

Find the spec.bound_keypair.recovery.mode field, and set the value to "insecure". Repeat this for each bound keypair token. Wait for all bound keypair bots to reauthenticate, and repeat this process to restore the recovery mode to its previous value.

If bot keypairs were rotated between the snapshot and restore of the Teleport cluster, note that bots only keep a record of the previous 10 keypairs. This means server-side recovery may impossible if the keypair expected by the restored Teleport cluster has been rotated out of the client-side history, or if the client-side history has been lost or deleted.