Version: 18.x

On this page

Bound Keypair Joining Reference Report an issue with this page

Bound Keypair is a join method designed to provide the best features of delegated join methods - like the AWS, GCP, or Azure join methods - but in on-prem or otherwise unsupported environments where no external verification is available.

Specifically, this join method:

Does not require dedicated TPM hardware or external identity attestation

Does not require long-lived shared secrets

Allows for limited automatic recovery if certificates expire

Allows recovery restrictions to be relaxed or lifted to accommodate different use cases and deployment scenarios

Ensures failed bots can be recovered without client-side intervention in most cases

Preview Note Bound Keypair Joining is available in v18.1.0 and is intended to replace token joining as the default recommended join method in Teleport v19.0.0.

Bound Keypair Joining can be used in any environment and is designed to function as a drop-in replacement for the traditional token join method in all situations where it is used today. This includes bare-metal and on-prem hardware where TPMs are not available, or cloud providers not currently supported by a delegated join method.

Similar to token joining, Bound Keypair Joining is also a good replacement for local experimentation for testing, with minimal configuration needed to onboard a bot initially. When ready to deploy to production, it's trivial to adjust onboarding and recovery settings to select your desired balance between resiliency and security.

Additionally, with insecure recovery and in situations that can accommodate the security complications, Bound Keypair Joining can be used to join bots in otherwise unsupported CI/CD providers by persisting the bot's keypair in the platform keystore.

While Bound Keypair Joining does enable or simplify a number use cases, it does have limitations that may make it unfit in some instances.

In particular, the secure recovery modes introduce some deployment restrictions:

Each bot deployment must be issued a unique token. For deployment at scale, use of Teleport's Terraform provider is recommended to create tokens in bulk for each deployment.

Each bot deployment must be able to store client-side state (used for join state verification).

This limitation can be worked around using the insecure recovery mode, but doing so does meaningfully reduce the join method's security protections and should be used with care.

You can read step-by-step guides on using Bound Keypair Joining with Machine ID: