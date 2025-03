Version: 18.x (unreleased)

teleport-plugin-jira Chart Reference

The teleport-plugin-jira Helm chart runs the Jira Teleport plugin, which allows users to receive and manage Access Requests as tasks in a Jira project.

This reference details available values for the teleport-plugin-jira chart.

teleport contains the configuration describing how the plugin connects to your Teleport cluster.

Type Default string ""

teleport.address is the address of the Teleport cluster the plugin connects to. The address must contain both the domain name and the port of the Teleport cluster. It can be either the address of the auth servers or the proxy servers.

For example:

joining a Proxy: teleport.example.com:443 or teleport.example.com:3080

or joining an Auth: teleport-auth.example.com:3025

Type Default string ""

teleport.identityFromSecret is the name of the Kubernetes secret that contains the credentials for the connection to your Teleport cluster.

The secret should be in the following format:

apiVersion: v1 kind: Secret type: Opaque metadata: name: teleport-plugin-identity data: auth_id:

Check out the Access Requests with Jira guide for more information about how to acquire these credentials.

Type Default string "auth_id"

teleport.identitySecretPath is the key in the Kubernetes secret specified by teleport.identitySecretName that holds the credentials for the connection to your Teleport cluster. If the secret has the path, "auth_id" , you can omit this field.

jira contains the configuration used by the plugin to authenticate to Jira and open issues.

You can pass the Jira apiToken:

via the chart Values by setting jira.apiToken

via an existing Kubernetes Secret by setting jira.apiTokenFromSecret

Type Default string ""

jira.url is the Jira URL. For example:

a self-hosted Jira instance URL would be https://jira.example.com/ .

. a Jira Cloud URL would be https://[your-jira].atlassian.net .

Type Default string ""

jira.url is the Jira username or email address associated with the API token.

Type Default string ""

jira.apiToken is the Jira apiToken used by the plugin to interact with Jira. When set, the Chart creates a Kubernetes Secret for you.

This value has no effect if jira.apiTokenFromSecret is set.

Type Default string ""

jira.apiTokenFromSecret is the name of the Kubernetes Secret containing the Jira apiToken. When this value is set, you must create the Secret before creating the chart release.

Type Default string "jiraApiToken"

jira.apiTokenSecretPath is the Kubernetes Secret key containing the Jira apiToken. The secret name is set via jira.apiTokenFromSecret .

Type Default string ""

jira.project is the Jira project in which the issues are opened. This value is mandatory.

Type Default string "Task"

jira.issueType is the issue type used when opening Jira issues.

http contains the webhook configuration. When an issue is updated in Jira (approved or denied), Jira contacts the plugin via webhook to trigger the Teleport Access Request approval.

Type Default string ""

http.publicAddress is the URL on which the callback server is accessible externally, e.g. [https://]teleport-proxy.example.com .

Type Default string ""

http.tlsFromSecret is the name of the Kubernetes Secret containing the TLS private key and certificate used by the webhook server.

Type Default string "tls.key"

http.tlsKeySecretPath is the field of the Kubernetes Secret containing the TLS private key used by the webhook server.

Type Default string "tls.crt"

http.tlsCertSecretPath is the field of the Kubernetes Secret containing the TLS certificate used by the webhook server.

Type Default string ""

chartMode enables cloud-specific helpers. aws is the only supported value. When chartMode is aws , the created service wears the in-tree AWS LB controller annotations.

log controls the plugin logging.

Type Default string "INFO"

log.severity is the log level for the Teleport process. Available log levels are: DEBUG , INFO , WARN , ERROR .

The default is INFO , which is recommended in production. DEBUG is useful during first-time setup or to see more detailed logs for debugging.

Type Default string "stdout"

log.output sets the output destination for the Teleport process. This can be set to any of the built-in values: stdout , stderr .

The value can also be set to a file path (such as /var/log/teleport.log ) to write logs to a file. Bear in mind that a few service startup messages will still go to stderr for resilience.

annotations contains annotations to apply to the different Kubernetes objects created by the chart. See the Kubernetes annotation documentation for more details.

Type Default object {}

annotations.config contains the Kubernetes annotations put on the ConfigMap resource created by the chart.

Type Default object {}

annotations.deployment contains the Kubernetes annotations put on the Deployment or StatefulSet resource created by the chart.

Type Default object {}

annotations.pod contains the Kubernetes annotations put on the Pod resources created by the chart.

Type Default object {}

annotations.secret contains the Kubernetes annotations put on the Secret resource created by the chart. This has no effect when joinTokenSecret.create is false .

Type Default object {}

annotations.service contains the Kubernetes annotations put on the Service resource created by the chart.

image sets the container image used for plugin pods created by the chart.

You can override this to use your own plugin image rather than a Teleport-published image.

Type Default string "public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-plugin-jira"

image.repository is the image repository.

Type Default string "IfNotPresent"

image.pullPolicy is the Kubernetes image pull policy.

Type Default string ""

image.tag Overrides the image tag whose default is the chart appVersion.

Normally, the version of the Teleport plugin matches the version of the chart. If you install chart version 15.0.0, you'll use the plugin version 15.0.0. Upgrading the plugin is done by upgrading the chart.

warning image.tag is intended for development and custom tags. This MUST NOT be used to control the plugin version in a typical deployment. This chart is designed to run a specific plugin version. You will face compatibility issues trying to run a different version with it. If you want to run the Teleport plugin version X.Y.Z , you should use helm install --version X.Y.Z instead.

Type Default list []

imagePullSecrets is a list of secrets containing authorization tokens which can be optionally used to access a private Docker registry.

See the Kubernetes reference for more details.

Type Default object {}

podSecurityContext sets the pod security context for any pods created by the chart. See the Kubernetes documentation for more details.

To unset the security context, set it to null or ~ .

Type Default object {}

securityContext sets the container security context for any pods created by the chart. See the Kubernetes documentation for more details.

To unset the security context, set it to null or ~ .

Type Default object {}

resources sets the resource requests/limits for any pods created by the chart. See the Kubernetes documentation for more details.

Type Default object {}

nodeSelector sets the node selector for any pods created by the chart. See the Kubernetes documentation for more details.

Type Default list []

tolerations sets the tolerations for any pods created by the chart. See the Kubernetes documentation for more details.

Type Default object {}

affinity sets the affinities for any pods created by the chart. See the Kubernetes documentation for more details.

Type Default string "LoadBalancer"