teleport-operator Chart Reference
teleport-operator Helm chart deploys the Teleport Kubernetes Operator.
When deployed via the chart, the operator can join Teleport clusters living in
Kubernetes or remote ones (such as Teleport Cloud).
See the Kubernetes Operator for remote Teleport clusters guide
for more details.
You can browse the source on GitHub.
teleport-operator chart was introduced in Teleport 15. Prior versions don't
support running the operator separately from the
teleport-cluster chart.
teleport-operator chart requires Kubernetes 1.20+ with projected volumes
support.
The chart is versioned with the Teleport Kubernetes Operator. No compatibility
guarantees are ensured if the operator and chart versions differ.
It is strongly recommended to always align the chart and operator versions
by using the
--version Helm flag.
enabled
|Type
|Default
bool
true
enabled controls if the operator should be enabled and deployed.
- When
true, the chart creates both the
CustomResourceDefinitionand operator
DeploymentKubernetes resources.
- When
false, the chart creates the
CustomResourceDefinitionresources without the operator
Deployment.
installCRDs
|Type
|Default
string
"dynamic"
installCRDs controls if the chart should install the CRDs.
There are 3 possible values: dynamic, always, never.
- "dynamic" means the CRDs are installed if the operator is enabled or if the CRDs are already present in the cluster. The presence check is here to avoid all CRDs to be removed if you temporarily disable the operator. Removing CRDs triggers a cascading deletion, which removes CRs, and all the related resources in Teleport.
- "always" means the CRDs are always installed
- "never" means the CRDs are never installed
teleportAddress
|Type
|Default
string
""
teleportAddress is the address of the Teleport cluster whose resources
are managed by the operator. The address must contain both the domain name and
the port of the Teleport cluster. It can be either the address of the Auth Service
or the Proxy Service.
For example:
- joining a Proxy:
teleport.example.com:443or
teleport.example.com:3080
- joining an Auth:
teleport-auth.example.com:3025
- joining a Cloud-hosted Teleport:
example.teleport.sh:443
caPins
|Type
|Default
list[string]
[]
caPins is a list of Teleport CA fingerprints that is used by the operator to
validate the identity of the Teleport Auth Service. This is only used when joining
an Auth Service directly (on port
3025) and is ignored when joining through a Proxy
(port
443 or
3080).
joinMethod
|Type
|Default
string
"kubernetes"
joinMethod describes how the Teleport Kubernetes Operator joins the Teleport cluster.
The operator does not store its Teleport-issued identity, it must be able to join the
cluster again on each pod restart. To achieve this, it needs to use a delegated join
method.
kubernetes is the most common one.
teleportClusterName
|Type
|Default
string
""
teleportClusterName is the name of the joined Teleport cluster.
Setting this value is required when joining via the
Kubernetes JWKS join method.
token
|Type
|Default
string
""
token is the name of the token used by the operator to join the Teleport cluster.
teleportVersionOverride
|Type
|Default
string
""
teleportVersionOverride controls the Teleport Kubernetes Operator
image version deployed by the chart.
Normally, the version of the Teleport Kubernetes Operator matches the version of the chart. If you install chart version 15.0.0, you'll use Teleport Kubernetes Operator version 15.0.0. Upgrading the operator is done by upgrading the chart.
teleportVersionOverride is intended for development and MUST NOT be
used to control the Teleport version in a typical deployment. This
chart is designed to run a specific Teleport version. You will face
compatibility issues trying to run a different Teleport version with it.
If you want to run Teleport version
X.Y.Z, you should use
helm install --version X.Y.Z instead.
image
|Type
|Default
string
"public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-operator"
image sets the container image used for Teleport Kubernetes Operator
pods run by the chart.
You can override this to use your own Teleport Kubernetes Operator image rather than a Teleport-published image.
annotations
annotations.deployment
|Type
|Default
object
{}
annotations.deployment contains the Kubernetes annotations
put on the
Deployment resource created by the chart.
annotations.pod
|Type
|Default
object
{}
annotations.pod contains the Kubernetes annotations
put on the
Pod resources created by the chart.
annotations.serviceAccount
|Type
|Default
object
{}
annotations.serviceAccount contains the Kubernetes annotations
put on the
Deployment resource created by the chart.
labels.deployment
|Type
|Default
object
{}
labels.deployment contains the Kubernetes labels
put on the
Deployment resource created by the chart.
labels.pod
|Type
|Default
object
{}
labels.pod contains the Kubernetes labels
put on the
Pod resources created by the chart.
serviceAccount
serviceAccount.create
|Type
|Default
bool
true
serviceAccount.create controls if the chart should create the Kubernetes
ServiceAccount resource for the operator.
- When
true, the chart creates a
ServiceAccountresource for the operator.
- When
false, the chart does not create the
ServiceAccountresource. The user is responsible for deploying and maintaining it separately.
This value can be set to
false when deploying in constrained environments
where the user deploying the operator is not allowed to edit
ServiceAccount
resources.
serviceAccount.name
|Type
|Default
string
""
serviceAccount.name controls the name of the operator Kubernetes
ServiceAccount.
The operator pods use by default a
ServiceAccount named after the Helm chart release.
This value overrides this behaviour, this is useful when
serviceAccount.create
is false and the operator must use an existing
ServiceAccount.
rbac
rbac.create
|Type
|Default
bool
true
rbac.create controls if the chart should create RBAC Kubernetes resources.
- When
true, the chart creates both
Roleand
RoleBindingresources for the operator.
- When
false, the chart does not create the
Roleand
RoleBindingresources. The user is responsible for deploying and maintaining them separately.
This value can be set to
false when deploying in constrained environments
where the user deploying the operator is not allowed to edit RBAC resources.
imagePullPolicy
|Type
|Default
string
"IfNotPresent"
imagePullPolicy sets the pull policy for any pods created by the chart.
See the Kubernetes documentation
for more details.
resources
|Type
|Default
object
{}
resources sets the resource requests/limits for any pods created by the chart.
See the Kubernetes documentation
for more details.
priorityClassName
|Type
|Default
string
""
priorityClassName sets the priority class used by any pods created by the chart.
The user is responsible for creating the
PriorityClass resource before deploying the chart.
See the Kubernetes documentation
for more details.
tolerations
|Type
|Default
list
[]
tolerations sets the tolerations for any pods created by the chart.
See the Kubernetes documentation
for more details.
nodeSelector
|Type
|Default
object
{}
nodeSelector sets the node selector for any pods created by the chart.
See the Kubernetes documentation
for more details.
affinity
|Type
|Default
object
{}
affinity sets the affinities for any pods created by the chart.
See the Kubernetes documentation
for more details.
imagePullSecrets
|Type
|Default
list
[]
imagePullSecrets sets the image pull secrets for any pods created by the chart.
See the Kubernetes documentation
for more details.
highAvailability
highAvailability.replicaCount
|Type
|Default
int
1
highAvailability.replicaCount controls the amount of operator pod replicas deployed
by the chart.
When multiple pods are running, all pods join the Teleport cluster on startup but a single pod actively reconciles resources.
The operator replicas elect a replica leader using Kubernetes leases. If the leader fails, its lease will expire and another replica will start reconciling resources.
tls
tls.existingCASecretName
|Type
|Default
string
""
tls.existingCASecretName makes the operator pods trust an additional CA certificate.
This is used to trust Proxy certificates if they're signed by a private CA. The operator
trusts by default CAs part of Mozilla's Web PKI (the
ca-certificates package).
To use this value, you must create a Kubernetes
Secret containing the CA
certs in the same namespace as the Teleport Kubernetes Operator using a
command such as:
kubectl create secret generic my-root-ca --from-file=ca.pem=/path/to/root-ca.pem
podSecurityContext
|Type
|Default
object
{"fsGroup":65532,"runAsGroup":65532,"runAsNonRoot":true,"runAsUser":65532,"seccompProfile":{"type":"RuntimeDefault"}}
podSecurityContext sets the pod security context for any pods created by the chart.
See the Kubernetes documentation
for more details.
The default value supports running under the
restricted
Pod Security Standard.
securityContext
|Type
|Default
object
{"allowPrivilegeEscalation":false,"capabilities":{"drop":["ALL"]},"readOnlyRootFilesystem":true}
securityContext sets the container security context for any pods created by the chart.
See the Kubernetes documentation
for more details.
The default value supports running under the
restricted
Pod Security Standard.