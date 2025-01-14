teleport-kube-agent Chart Reference
The
teleport-kube-agent Helm chart is used to configure a Teleport Agent that
runs in a remote Kubernetes cluster to provide access to resources in your
infrastructure.
You can browse the source on GitHub.
This reference details available values for the
teleport-kube-agent chart.
Backing up production instances, environments, and/or settings before making permanent modifications is encouraged as a best practice. Doing so allows you to roll back to an existing state if needed.
What the chart deploys
Teleport services
The
teleport-kube-agent chart can run any or all of three Teleport services:
|Teleport service
|Name for
roles and
tctl tokens add
|Purpose
kubernetes_service
kube
|Uses Teleport to handle authentication
with and proxy access to a Kubernetes cluster
application_service
app
|Uses Teleport to handle authentication
with and proxy access to web-based applications
database_service
db
|Uses Teleport to handle authentication
with and proxy access to databases
discovery_service
discovery
|Uses Teleport to discover new resources
and dynamically add them to the cluster
jamf_service
jamf
|Uses Teleport to integrate with Jamf Pro
and sync devices with Device Trust inventory
Legacy releases
Releases of this chart installed before version 11 are considered legacy
releases, which launch the Teleport pod as a
Deployment if no storage was
configured.
In version 11 and above, the chart launches the Teleport pod as a
StatefulSet
even when the chart is configured not to use external storage, and the Teleport pod
reads its state from a Kubernetes
Secret.
While the Teleport pod does not require external storage, you can still use the
storage.enabled field to configure the way the Teleport pod
reads data from a persistent volume.
To learn how upgrading from a legacy release to version 11 will affect resources launched by this chart, see the resource list.
Kubernetes resources
The
teleport-kube-agent chart deploys the following Kubernetes resources:
|Kind
|Default Name
|Description
|When Deployed
StatefulSet
|The release name
|Running a user-configured Teleport pod.
|Always.
Secret
joinTokenSecret.name (default:
teleport-kube-agent-join-token)
|Used for managing the state of the Teleport pod.
joinTokenSecret.secret is
true.
Secret
jamfCredentialsSecret.name (default:
teleport-jamf-api-credentials)
|Used for integrating Jamf Prod with Teleport (
jamf_service).
jamfCredentialsSecret.create is
true
Deployment
|The release name
|Runs a user-configured Teleport pod.
storage.enabled is
false and the chart is being upgraded. Fresh installs will deploy a
StatefulSet instead.
Role
|The
roleName option, if given, or the release name.
|Used to manage the state of the Teleport pod via Kubernetes secrets.
|Always.
ClusterRole
clusterRoleName, if given, or the release name.
|Allows impersonating users, groups, and service accounts, getting pods, and creating
SelfSubjectAccessReviews so the Teleport pod can manage access to resources in its Kubernetes cluster.
|Always.
ClusterRoleBinding
clusterRoleBindingName, if provided, or the release name
|Enables the Teleport pod to manage access to resources in the Kubernetes cluster.
|Always.
RoleBinding
roleBindingName, if given, or the release name
|Enables the Teleport pod to manage access to resources in the Kubernetes cluster.
|Always.
ServiceAccount
serviceAccount.name, if given, or the release name
|Enables the Teleport pod to manage access to resources in the Kubernetes cluster.
serviceAccount.create is
true
PodDisruptionBudget
|The release name
|Ensure high availability for the Teleport pod.
highAvailability.podDisruptionBudget.enabled is
true.
ServiceAccount
|The release name, suffixed by
-hook
|Used to delete legacy
Deployments in order to deploy a
StatefulSet instead. Removed once the upgrade is complete.
|If the
teleport-kube-agent release contains a legacy
Deployment resource.
Role
|The release name, suffixed by
-hook
|Used to delete legacy
Deployments in order to deploy a
StatefulSet instead. Removed once the upgrade is complete.
|If the
teleport-kube-agent release contains a legacy
Deployment resource.
RoleBinding
|The release name, suffixed by
-hook
|Used to delete legacy
Deployments in order to deploy a
StatefulSet instead. Removed once the upgrade is complete.
|If the
teleport-kube-agent release contains a legacy
Deployment resource.
Job
|The release name, suffixed by
-hook
|Used to delete legacy
Deployments in order to deploy a
StatefulSet instead. Removed once the upgrade is complete.
|If the
teleport-kube-agent release contains a legacy
Deployment resource.
ConfigMap
|The release name
|Contains the configuration for the Teleport pod.
|Always.
PodSecurityPolicy
|The release name
|Enforces security requirements for pods deployed by
teleport-kube-agent.
podSecurityPolicy.enabled is
true and the Kubernetes cluster version is < 1.23.
Role
|The release name, suffixed by
-psp
|Enforces security requirements for pods deployed by
teleport-kube-agent.
podSecurityPolicy.enabled is
true and the Kubernetes cluster version is < 1.23.
RoleBinding
|The release name, suffixed by
-psp
|Enforces security requirements for pods deployed by
teleport-kube-agent.
podSecurityPolicy.enabled is
true and the Kubernetes cluster version is < 1.23.
roles
|Type
|Default
string
"kube"
roles is a comma-separated list of services which will be enabled
when running the
teleport-kube-agent chart.
|Services
|Value for
roles
|Mandatory additional settings for this role
|Teleport Kubernetes service
kube
kubeClusterName
|Teleport Application service
app
apps or
appResources
|Teleport Database service
db
databases or
databaseResources
|Teleport Discovery service
discovery
kubeClusterName
|Teleport Jamf service
jamf
jamfApiEndpoint,
jamfClientId
For example:
roles: kube,app,discovery
proxyAddr
|Type
|Default
string
""
proxyAddr provides the public-facing Teleport Proxy Service endpoint
which should be used to join the cluster. This is the same URL used to access
the web UI of your Teleport cluster. The port used is usually either 3080 or 443.
Here are a few examples:
|Deployment method
|Example
proxy_service.public_addr
|On-prem Teleport cluster
teleport.example.com:3080
|Teleport Cloud cluster
example.teleport.sh:443
teleport-cluster Helm chart
teleport.example.com:443
enterprise
|Type
|Default
bool
false
enterprise controls if the
teleport-kube-agent chart should deploy
the OSS version or the enterprise version of the container image.
This must be set to
true when connecting to Teleport Cloud or self-hosted
Teleport Enterprise clusters to allow the agent to leverage enterprise features.
authToken
|Type
|Default
string
""
authToken provides a Teleport join token which will be used to join
the Teleport instance to a Teleport cluster.
authToken only supports the
token
join method.
For other methods such as
kubernetes,
iam or
gcp, the value
joinParams should be used as it supports more methods to
join the Teleport cluster.
joinParams takes precedence if both
authToken
and
joinParams are set.
A token must be specified for the agent to join the Teleport cluster, either
via
authToken,
joinParams, or
an existing Kubernetes Secret.
The token used must at least grant the required system roles. For example, if
the chart
roles is
kube,app, the token should allow the system
roles
App and
Kube.
joinParams
joinParams controls how the Teleport Agent joins the Teleport cluster.
These sub-values must be configured for the agent to connect to a cluster.
This value serves the same purpose as
authToken but supports
all join methods. When set, it takes precedence over
authToken.
Its usage should be preferred.
joinParams.method
|Type
|Default
string
"token"
joinParams.method controls which join method will be used by the
instance to join the Teleport cluster.
See the join method reference for the list of possible values, the implications of each join method, and guides to set up each method.
Common join-methods for the
teleport-kube-agent are:
token: the most basic one, with regular ephemeral secret tokens
kubernetes: either the
in-clustervariant (if the agent runs in the same Kubernetes cluster as the
teleport-clusterchart) or the
JWKSvariant (works in every Kubernetes cluster, regardless of the Teleport Auth Service location).
joinParams.tokenName
|Type
|Default
string
""
joinParams.tokenName controls which token is used by the agent to
join the Teleport cluster.
When
joinParams.method is a delegated join method,
the value is not sensitive.
When
joinParams.method is
token (by default),
joinParams.tokenName
contains the secret token itself. In this case, the value is sensitive and
is automatically stored in a Kubernetes Secret instead of being directly
included in the agent's configuration.
If method is
token,
joinParams.tokenName can be empty if the token
is provided through an existing Kubernetes Secret, see
joinTokenSecret for more details and instructions.
kubeClusterName
|Type
|Default
string
""
kubeClusterName sets the name used for the Kubernetes cluster proxied by
the Teleport Agent. This name will be shown to Teleport users connecting to
the cluster.
This setting is required if the chart
roles contains
kube.
apps
|Type
|Default
list
[]
apps is a static list of applications that should be proxied by
the agent. See the Teleport Application access documentation
for more details.
Proxied applications can be defined statically (through this value) or dynamically
(through the
appResources value).
One of
apps and
appResources is required if the chart
roles contains
app.
You can specify multiple apps by adding elements to the list. For example:
apps:
- name: grafana
uri: http://localhost:3000
labels:
purpose: monitoring
- name: jenkins
uri: http://jenkins:8080
labels:
purpose: ci
You can see a list of all the supported values that can be used in a Teleport Application Service configuration in the Application Service Configuration Reference.
appResources
|Type
|Default
list
[]
appResources is a set of labels the agent will monitor. Any application
matching those labels will be proxied by the agent. See the Teleport
Application access documentation
for more details.
Proxied applications can be defined statically (through
apps) or
dynamically (through this value).
One of
apps and
appResources is required if the chart
roles contains
app.
You can specify multiple selectors by including additional list elements. For example:
appResources:
- labels:
"env": "prod"
- labels:
"env": "test"
Once
appResources is set, you can dynamically register application with
tsh by following the Dynamic App Registration guide.
clusterDomain
|Type
|Default
string
"cluster.local"
clusterDomain sets the domain name used by the Kubernetes cluster. This value is used to build the
FQDN application URIs. For example, if the cluster domain is
anything.local, the agent will proxy the application
myapp running in the
default namespace at
http://myapp.default.svc.anything.local. You must manually set this value
to match your cluster domain if it is different from the default value
cluster.local.
awsDatabases
|Type
|Default
list
[]
awsDatabases configures AWS database auto-discovery.
For AWS database auto-discovery to work, your Database Service pods will need to use a role which has appropriate IAM permissions as per the database documentation.
After configuring a role, you can use an
eks.amazonaws.com/role-arn annotation with the
annotations.serviceAccount value to associate it with the service account and grant permissions:
annotations:
serviceAccount:
eks.amazonaws.com/role-arn: arn:aws:iam::1234567890:role/my-rds-autodiscovery-role
You can specify multiple database filters by adding elements to the list.
typesis a list containing the types of AWS databases that should be discovered.
regionsis a list of AWS regions which should be scanned for databases.
tagscan be used to set AWS tags that must be matched for databases to be discovered.
For example:
roles: db
awsDatabases:
- types: ["rds"]
regions: ["us-east-1", "us-west-2"]
tags:
"environment": "production"
- types: ["rds"]
regions: ["us-east-1"]
tags:
"environment": "dev"
- types: ["rds"]
regions: ["eu-west-1"]
tags:
"*": "*"
annotations:
serviceAccount:
eks.amazonaws.com/role-arn: arn:aws:iam::1234567890:role/my-rds-autodiscovery-role
azureDatabases
|Type
|Default
list
[]
azureDatabases configures Azure database auto-discovery.
For Azure database auto-discovery to work, your Database Service pods will need to have appropriate IAM permissions as per the database documentation.
After configuring a service principal with appropriate IAM permissions, you must pass credentials to the pods. The easiest way is to use an Azure client secret.
First, create in the chart installation namespace a Kubernetes
Secret containing the azure client secret:
kubectl create secret generic teleport-azure-client-secret --from-literal=client_secret=<your-azure-client-secret>secret/teleport-azure-client-secret created
Then, use the
extraEnv value to set the pods environment variables:
extraEnv:
- name: AZURE_CLIENT_SECRET
valueFrom:
secretKeyRef:
name: teleport-azure-client-secret
key: client_secret
optional: false
- name: AZURE_TENANT_ID
value: "11111111-2222-3333-4444-555555555555"
- name: AZURE_CLIENT_ID
value: "11111111-2222-3333-4444-555555555555"
You can specify multiple database filters by adding elements to the list.
Required fields for each filter:
typesis a list containing the types of Azure databases that should be discovered.
tagscan be used to set Azure resource tags that must be matched for databases to be discovered.
Optional fields for each filter:
regionsis a list of Azure regions which should be scanned for databases.
subscriptionscan be used to discover databases within matching Azure subscriptions.
resource_groupscan be used to discover databases within matching Azure resource groups.
The default for each of these optional settings is
*, which will auto-discover in all
subscriptions, regions, or resource groups accessible by the Teleport service
principal in Azure.
For example:
roles: db
azureDatabases:
- types: ["mysql", "postgres"]
tags:
"*": "*"
- types: ["mysql"]
tags:
"env": ["dev", "staging"]
"origin": "alice"
regions: ["eastus", "centralus"]
subscriptions: ["subID1", "subID2"]
resource_groups: ["group1", "group2"]
extraEnv:
- name: AZURE_CLIENT_SECRET
valueFrom:
secretKeyRef:
name: teleport-azure-client-secret
key: client_secret
optional: false
- name: AZURE_TENANT_ID
value: "11111111-2222-3333-4444-555555555555"
- name: AZURE_CLIENT_ID
value: "11111111-2222-3333-4444-555555555555"
databases
|Type
|Default
list
[]
databases is a static list of databases that should be proxied by
the agent. See the Teleport Database access documentation
for more details.
Proxied applications can be defined statically (through this value) or dynamically
(through the
databaseResources value).
You can specify multiple databases by adding additional list elements.
values.yaml example:
databases:
- name: aurora-postgres
uri: postgres-aurora-instance-1.xxx.us-east-1.rds.amazonaws.com:5432
protocol: postgres
aws:
region: us-east-1
static_labels:
env: staging
- name: mysql
uri: mysql-instance-1.xxx.us-east-1.rds.amazonaws.com:3306
protocol: mysql
aws:
region: us-east-1
static_labels:
env: staging
You can see a list of all the supported values which can be used in a Teleport Database Service configuration here.
Database CAs can be trusted on a per-database basis. You must create a secret containing the database CA certificate in the same namespace as Teleport using a command like:
kubectl create secret generic my-postgres-ca --from-file=ca.pem=/path/to/database-ca.pem
Then, deploy the Helm chart with the following values:
databases:
- name: my-postgres
uri: postgres.example.com:5432
protocol: postgres
tls:
ca_cert_file: "/etc/teleport-tls-db/my-postgres/ca.pem"
extraVolumes:
- name: my-postgres-ca
secret:
secretName: my-postgres-ca
extraVolumeMounts:
- name: my-postgres-ca
mountPath: /etc/teleport-tls-db/my-postgres
readOnly: true
databaseResources
|Type
|Default
list
[]
databaseResources is a set of labels the agent will monitor.
Any database matching those labels will be proxied by the agent. See the Teleport
Database access
documentation
for more details.
Proxied databases can be defined statically (through
databases) or
dynamically (through this value).
You can specify multiple selectors by including additional list elements. For example:
databaseResources:
- labels:
"env": "prod"
"engine": "postgres"
- labels:
"env": "test"
"engine": "mysql"
Once
databaseResources is set, you can dynamically register database with
tsh by following this guide.
kubernetesDiscovery
|Type
|Default
list
[{"labels":{"*":"*"},"namespaces":["*"],"types":["app"]}]
kubernetesDiscovery controls the Discovery Service configuration
if it's enabled.
The Discovery Service is enabled when the agent
roles contains "discovery".
The Discovery service automatically detects Kubernetes Services and configures
the agent to provide access to them. See the Kubernetes App Discovery
documentation
for more details.
The Discovery mechanism ignores Kubernetes services running in the
kube-system and
kube-public namespaces.
The default value will try to discover all apps running in Kubernetes. The discovery can be restricted through this value. For example:
kubernetesDiscovery:
- types: ["app"]
namespaces: [ "toronto", "porto" ]
labels:
env: staging
- types: ["app"]
namespaces: [ "seattle", "oakland" ]
labels:
env: testing
jamfApiEndpoint
|Type
|Default
string
""
jamfApiEndpoint sets the Jamf Pro API endpoint used for Jamf service.
Example: "https://yourtenant.jamfcloud.com/api".
This setting is required if the chart
roles contains
jamf.
jamfClientId
|Type
|Default
string
""
jamfClientId sets the Jamf Pro API Client ID used for Jamf service.
This setting is required if the chart
roles contains
jamf.
jamfClientSecret
|Type
|Default
string
""
jamfClientSecret sets the Jamf Pro API client secret used for Jamf service.
This setting is required if the chart
roles contains
jamf and
jamfCredentialsSecret.create is set to
true.
If you provide your own Kubernetes Secret, this setting can remain unset.
jamfCredentialsSecret
jamfCredentialsSecret manages the Kubernetes Secret containing the Jamf API credentials (either Jamf client secret or password).
jamfCredentialsSecret.create
|Type
|Default
bool
true
jamfCredentialsSecret.create controls whether the chart creates the
Kubernetes
Secret containing the Jamf Pro API Client Secret.
If false, you must create a Kubernetes Secret with the configured name in
the Helm release namespace.
jamfCredentialsSecret.name
|Type
|Default
string
"teleport-jamf-api-credentials"
jamfCredentialsSecret.name is the name of the Kubernetes Secret
containing the Jamf Pro API Client Secret used by the chart.
If
jamfCredentialsSecret.create is
false, the chart will not attempt to create the secret itself.
Instead, it will read the value from an existing Kubernetes Secret.
jamfCredentialsSecret.name
configures the name of this secret. This allows you to configure this secret externally and avoid having a plaintext
Jamf Pro API Client Secret stored in your Teleport chart values.
To create your own Kubernetes Secret containing Jamf Pro API Client Secret, run the command:
kubectl --namespace teleport create secret generic my-jamf-secret --from-literal=credential=<replace-with-actual-secret>
The key used for the Jamf Pro API Client Secret inside the secret must be
credential, as in the command above.
For example:
jamfCredentialsSecret:
create: false
name: my-jamf-secret
teleportVersionOverride
|Type
|Default
string
""
teleportVersionOverride controls the Teleport Kubernetes Operator
image version deployed by the chart.
Normally, the version of the Teleport Kubernetes Operator matches the version of the chart. If you install chart version 15.0.0, you'll use Teleport version 15.0.0. Upgrading the agent is done by upgrading the chart.
teleportVersionOverride is intended for development and MUST NOT be
used to control the Teleport version in a typical deployment. This
chart is designed to run a specific Teleport version. You will face
compatibility issues trying to run a different Teleport version with it.
If you want to run Teleport version
X.Y.Z, you should use
helm install --version X.Y.Z instead.
caPin
|Type
|Default
list
[]
caPin is a list of CA pins the agent must validate when joining
the Teleport cluster to ensure it is connecting to the correct Auth Service.
This is only used when joining the Auth Service directly. When joining through a Proxy Service, authenticity is guaranteed by the x509 certificate used for the TLS connection.
Each list element can be the pin itself (recommended), or a path to a file
containing the pin. For the latter, it is your responsibility to mount
the file, using
extraVolumes.
insecureSkipProxyTLSVerify
|Type
|Default
bool
false
insecureSkipProxyTLSVerify disables TLS verification of the TLS
certificate presented by the Proxy Service.
This can be used for joining a Teleport instance to a Teleport cluster which does not have valid TLS certificates for testing.
Using a self-signed TLS certificate and disabling TLS verification is OK for testing, but is not viable when running a production Teleport cluster as it will drastically reduce security. You must configure valid TLS certificates on your Teleport cluster for production workloads.
One option might be to use Teleport's built-in ACME support or enable cert-manager support.
teleportConfig
|Type
|Default
object
{}
teleportConfig contains YAML teleport configuration to pass to the
Teleport pods. The configuration will be merged with the chart-generated
configuration and will take precedence in case of conflict.
See the Teleport Configuration Reference for the list of supported fields.
teleportConfig:
app_service:
debug_app: true
discovery_service:
enabled: true
azure:
- types: ["aks"]
tags:
"*":"*"
terminationGracePeriodSeconds
|Type
|Default
integer
30
terminationGracePeriodSeconds is the time the pod has to do a graceful shutdown.
If teleport has not existed after this delay, the process gets killed.
Teleport will wait until every connection backed by the agent is over before exiting.
If you want to reduce the disruption of rolling out agents at the price of a slower rollout, you can increase this
value to an hour.
See the Kubernetes Pod Lifecycle docs for more details.
tls
tls contains settings for mounting your own TLS material in the agent pod.
The agent does not expose a TLS server, so this is only used to trust CAs.
tls.existingCASecretName
|Type
|Default
string
""
tls.existingCASecretName sets the
SSL_CERT_FILE environment
variable to load a trusted CA or bundle in PEM format into Teleport pods.
The injected CA will be used to validate TLS communications, with the Proxy
Service, with upstream applications or databases.
The recommended way to trust a database CA is to do it per-database instead
of adding the CA to the global Teleport trust store. It allows to trust
multiple CAs while limiting the trust scope to their specific databases.
See the
databases section.
You must create a secret containing the CA certs in the same namespace as Teleport using a command like:
kubectl create secret generic my-root-ca --from-file=ca.pem=/path/to/root-ca.pem
The key containing the root CA in the secret must be
ca.pem.
updater
updater controls whether the Kube Agent Updater should be deployed alongside
the
teleport-kube-agent. The updater fetches the target version, validates the
image signature, and updates the teleport deployment.
The updater can fetch the update information using two protocols:
- the webapi update protocol (in this case the Teleport Proxy Service is the one driving the version rollout)
- the version server protocol (this is an HTTP server serving static files specifying the version and if the update is critical).
The webapi protocol takes precedence over the version server one if the Teleport Proxy Service supports it.
The version server protocol failover can be disabled by unsetting
updater.versionServer.
The webapi protocol can be disabled by setting
updater.proxyAddr to
"".
For backward compatibility reasons, the webapi protocol is not enabled if a custom
updater.versionServer is set.
All Kubernetes-specific fields such as
tolerations,
affinity,
nodeSelector,
... default to the agent values. However, they can be overridden from the
updater object. For example:
# the agent pod requests 1cpu and 2 GiB of memory. It also has a memory limit.
resources:
requests:
cpu: "1"
memory: "2Gi"
limits:
memory: "2Gi"
# the updater pod requests 0.5 cpu and 512MiB of memory. The memory limit has also been unset.
updater:
resources:
requests:
cpu: "0.5"
memory: "512Mi"
limits: ~
Other updater-specific values that can be defined in
updater are described
below.
updater.enabled
|Type
|Default
bool
false
updater.enabled Enables the Kube Agent Updater and deploys it alongside the Teleport Agent.
You can enable this when:
- using Teleport Cloud and your tenant is enrolled into automatic updates.
(You can check this through the web UI, choose
Add Kubernetesand
Enroll New Resource of type Kubernetes, and check if the value is turned on.)
- using self-hosted Teleport and you maintain your own version server.
You must not enable this when:
- you are a Teleport Cloud customer not enrolled in automatic updates.
- you are a self-hosted Teleport user and have not set up your Teleport cluster to support automatic updates.
updater.versionServer
|Type
|Default
string
"https://{{ .Values.proxyAddr }}/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel"
updater.versionServer is the URL of the version server the agent
fetches the target version from. The complete version endpoint is built by
concatenating
versionServer and
releaseChannel
.
This field supports gotemplate.
Setting this field makes the updater fetch the version using the version server protocol. Setting this field to a custom value disables the webapi update protocol to ensure backward compatibility.
updater.releaseChannel
|Type
|Default
string
"stable/cloud"
updater.releaseChannel is the release channel the updater
subscribes to.
The complete version endpoint is built by concatenating
versionServer and
releaseChannel.
You must not change the default value if you are a Teleport Cloud user unless
instructed by Teleport support.
This value is used when the updater is fetching the version using the version server protocol.
It is also used as a failover when fetching the version using the webapi protocol if
updater.group is unset.
updater.group
|Type
|Default
string
""
updater.group is the update group used when fetching the version using the webapi protocol.
When unset, the group defaults to
update.releaseChannel.
updater.image
|Type
|Default
string
"public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-kube-agent-updater"
updater.image sets the container image used for Teleport updater
pods run when
updater.enabled is true.
You can override this to use your own Teleport Kube Agent Updater image rather than a Teleport-published image.
updater.serviceAccount
updater.serviceAccount.name
|Type
|Default
string
""
updater.serviceAccount.name is the updater Kubernetes Service
Account name. When unset, it defaults to
<kube agent sa name>-updater
updater.pullCredentials
|Type
|Default
string
""
updater.pullCredentials configures how the updater attempts to
get the image pull credentials used to validate the image signature.
This is not required when pulling images from official public Teleport registries (chart's default).
Supported values are
amazon,
docker and
none.
updater.extraArgs
|Type
|Default
list
[]
updater.extraArgs contains additional arguments to pass to the updater
binary.
updater.extraVolumes
|Type
|Default
list
[]
updater.extraVolumes contains extra volumes to mount into the Updater pods.
See the Kubernetes volume documentation
for more details.
For example:
updater:
extraVolumes:
- name: myvolume
secret:
secretName: testSecret
updater.extraVolumeMounts
|Type
|Default
list
[]
updater.extraVolumeMounts contains extra volumes mounts for the updater.
See the Kubernetes volume documentation
for more details.
For example:
updater:
extraVolumesMounts:
- name: myvolume
mountPath: /path/on/host
existingDataVolume
|Type
|Default
string
""
existingDataVolume is the name of an existing Kubernetes Persistent
Volume that should be mounted at
/var/lib/teleport.
This is only useful if you had a previous agent running with persistence enabled and want for a new agent to reuse the volume.
podSecurityPolicy
podSecurityPolicy.enabled
|Type
|Default
bool
true
podSecurityPolicy.enabled controls if the chart should deploy a Kubernetes
PodSecurityPolicy.
By default, Teleport charts used to install a
podSecurityPolicy.
PodSecurityPolicy resources (PSP) have been removed in Kubernetes 1.25 and replaced since 1.23 by PodSecurityAdmission (PSA). If you are running on Kubernetes 1.23 or later, it is recommended to disable PSPs and use PSAs. The steps are documented in the PSP removal guide.
This value will be removed in a future chart version.
labels
|Type
|Default
object
{}
labels is the map of key-value pairs that will be applied on the
Teleport resource representing the Kubernetes cluster. These labels can then
be used with Teleport's RBAC policies to define access rules for the cluster.
This is only used when the
roles contains
kube.
These are Teleport-specific RBAC labels, not Kubernetes labels.
For historical/backwards compatibility reasons, these labels will only be applied to the Kubernetes cluster being joined via the Teleport Kubernetes service.
To set labels for applications, add a
labels element to the
apps section.
To set labels for databases, add a
static_labels element to the
databases section.
For more information on how to set static/dynamic labels for Teleport services, see labelling nodes and applications.
For example:
labels:
environment: production
region: us-east
highAvailability
highAvailability contains settings controlling the availability of the
Teleport Agent deployed by the chart.
The availability can be increased by:
- running more replicas with
replicaCount
- requiring that the Pods are not scheduled on the same Kubernetes Node with
requireAntiAffinity
- by asking Kubernetes not to delete all pods at the same time with
podDisruptionBudget.
Even with highAvailability settings Restarting/rolling-out pods can still cause
disruption for established long-lived sessions, like
kubectl exec or
database shells.
highAvailability.replicaCount
|Type
|Default
int
1
highAvailability.replicaCount is the number of agent replicas deployed by the Chart.
Set to a number higher than
1 for a high availability mode where multiple Teleport pods will be deployed.
As a rough guide, we recommend configuring one replica per distinct availability zone where your cluster has worker nodes.
2 replicas/availability zones will be fine for smaller workloads. 3-5 replicas/availability zones will be more appropriate for bigger clusters with more traffic.
When adding new replicas to an existing agent, you must ensure the provided token
(via
authToken,
joinParams, or
joinTokenSecret)
is still valid. Each replica has its own identity and needs to join the Teleport
cluster on its first startup.
highAvailability.requireAntiAffinity
|Type
|Default
bool
false
highAvailability.requireAntiAffinity configures Kubernetes
requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution
to require that multiple Teleport pods must not be scheduled on the same physical host.
This can result in Teleport pods failing to be scheduled in very small clusters or during node downtime, so should be used with caution.
Setting
highAvailability.requireAntiAffinity to
false (the default)
uses
preferredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution to make node
anti-affinity a soft requirement.
This setting only has any effect when
highAvailability.replicaCount is greater than
1.
highAvailability.podDisruptionBudget
highAvailability.podDisruptionBudget controls how the chart creates and
configures a Kubernetes PodDisruptionBudget to ensure Kubernetes does not
delete all agent replicas at the same time.
highAvailability.podDisruptionBudget.enabled
|Type
|Default
bool
false
highAvailability.podDisruptionBudget.enabled makes the chart create
a Kubernetes PodDisruptionBudget for the agent pods.
highAvailability.podDisruptionBudget.minAvailable
|Type
|Default
int
1
highAvailability.podDisruptionBudget.minAvailable is the minimum
available pod specified on the PodDisruptionBudget.
podMonitor
podMonitor controls the PodMonitor CR (from monitoring.coreos.com/v1)
This CRD is managed by the prometheus-operator and allows workload to
get monitored. To use this value, you need to run a
prometheus-operator
in the cluster for this value to take effect.
See https://prometheus-operator.dev/docs/prologue/introduction/
podMonitor.enabled
|Type
|Default
bool
false
podMonitor.enabled controls if the chart deploys a PodMonitor.
This is disabled by default as it requires the PodMonitor CRD to be installed.
podMonitor.additionalLabels
|Type
|Default
object
{}
podMonitor.additionalLabels adds labels on the PodMonitor.
This is used to be selected by a specific prometheus instance.
For example:
podMonitor:
additionalLabels:
prometheus: default
podMonitor.interval
|Type
|Default
string
"30s"
podMonitor.interval is the interval between two metrics scrapes.
storage
storage controls how the agent stores data in a Kubernetes Persistent Volume.
Since Teleport 12, the agent does not need PV storage to keep its identity across
restarts: it stores it in a Kubernetes Secret. This means the
teleport-kubernetes-agent
can use one-time and short-lived join tokens, it will retain its identity and
secrets even after a restart.
The main benefit of enabling storage is to persist not-yet-uploaded session recordings after Pod termination, when the Teleport session recording mode is not synchronous.
storage.enabled
|Type
|Default
bool
false
storage.enabled enables the creation of a Kubernetes persistent
volume to hold Teleport instance state.
storage.storageClassName
|Type
|Default
string
""
storage.storageClassName controls which Kubernetes StorageClass
the chart uses when creating Persistent Volume Claims. A StorageClass with
the provided name must exist on the Kubernetes cluster.
storage.requests
|Type
|Default
string
"128Mi"
storage.requests is the size of the persistent volume to create.
adminClusterRoleBinding
adminClusterRoleBinding optionally creates a cluster admin role binding.
This is useful for granting cluster admin permissions to a Kubernetes Group
other than the default
system:masters group.
GKE Autopilot clusters forbid using the
system:masters group for impersonation
and require a custom group to be used instead.
adminClusterRoleBinding.create
|Type
|Default
bool
false
adminClusterRoleBinding.create controls if the chart should create
an additional admin cluster role binding.
adminClusterRoleBinding.name
|Type
|Default
string
"cluster-admin"
adminClusterRoleBinding.name is the name of the created admin
cluster role binding.
image
|Type
|Default
string
"public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-distroless"
image sets the container image used for Teleport Community Edition
Agent pods created by the chart.
You can override this to use your own Teleport image rather than a Teleport-published image.
When using the Teleport Kube Agent Updater, you must ensure the image is available before the updater version target gets updated and Kubernetes tries to pull the image.
For this reason, it is strongly discouraged to set a custom image when using automatic updates. Teleport Cloud uses automatic updates by default.
By default, the image contains only the Teleport application and its runtime
dependencies, and does not contain a shell.
This setting only takes effect when
enterprise is
false.
When running an enterprise version, you must use
enterpriseImage instead.
enterpriseImage
|Type
|Default
string
"public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-ent-distroless"
enterpriseImage sets the container image used for Teleport Enterprise
agent pods created by the chart.
You can override this to use your own Teleport image rather than a Teleport-published image.
When using the Teleport Kube Agent Updater you must ensure the image is available before the updater version target gets updated and Kubernetes tries to pull the image.
For this reason, it is strongly discouraged to set a custom image when using automatic updates. Teleport Cloud uses automatic updates by default.
By default, the image contains only the Teleport application and its runtime
dependencies, and does not contain a shell.
This setting only takes effect when
enterprise is
true.
When running an enterprise version, you must use
image instead.
imagePullSecrets
|Type
|Default
list
[]
imagePullSecrets is a list of secrets containing authorization tokens
which can be optionally used to access a private Docker registry.
See the Kubernetes reference for more details.
clusterRoleName
|Type
|Default
string
""
clusterRoleName can be optionally used to override the name of the
Kubernetes
ClusterRole used by the agent's
ServiceAccount.
Most users will not need to change this.
clusterRoleBindingName
|Type
|Default
string
""
clusterRoleBindingName can be optionally used to override the name
of the Kubernetes
ClusterRoleBinding used by the agent's
ServiceAccount.
Most users will not need to change this.
roleName
|Type
|Default
string
""
roleName provides a custom name for the
Role resource that the
teleport-kube-agent chart creates for the Teleport pod. By default, the
Role
has the name of the Helm release.
You should set this value if there is a
Role resource in the namespace of your
teleport-kube-agent resources with the same name as your
teleport-kube-agent
release.
roleBindingName
|Type
|Default
string
""
roleBindingName provides a custom name for the
RoleBinding resource that the
teleport-kube-agent chart creates for the Teleport pod. By default, the
RoleBinding has the name of the Helm release.
You should set this value if there is a
RoleBinding resource in the namespace
of your
teleport-kube-agent resources with the same name as your
teleport-kube-agent release.
serviceAccountName
|Type
|Default
string
""
serviceAccountName is deprecated and will be removed in a future
version. Use
serviceAccount.name instead.
serviceAccount
serviceAccount controls the Kubernetes ServiceAccounts deployed and used by
the chart.
serviceAccount.create
|Type
|Default
bool
true
serviceAccount.create controls whether Helm Chart creates the
Kubernetes
ServiceAccount resources for the agent and optionally for the
updater.
When off, you are responsible for creating the appropriate ServiceAccount
resources.
serviceAccount.name
|Type
|Default
string
""
serviceAccount.name sets the name of the
ServiceAccount resource
used by the chart. By default, the
ServiceAccount has the name of the
Helm release.
rbac
rbac.create
|Type
|Default
bool
true
rbac.create controls if the chart should create RBAC Kubernetes resources.
- When
true, the chart creates both
ClusterRoleand
ClusterRoleBindingresources for the agent, and
Role/
RoleBindingfor the updater if enabled.
- When
false, the chart does not create the
Roleand
RoleBindingresources. The user is responsible for deploying and maintaining them separately.
This value can be set to
false when deploying in constrained environments
where the user deploying the operator is not allowed to edit RBAC resources.
joinTokenSecret
joinTokenSecret manages the join token secret creation and its name.
See the
joinParams section for more details.
joinTokenSecret.create
|Type
|Default
bool
true
joinTokenSecret.create controls whether the chart creates the
Kubernetes
Secret containing the Teleport join token.
If false, you must create a Kubernetes Secret with the configured name in
the Helm release namespace.
joinTokenSecret.name
|Type
|Default
string
"teleport-kube-agent-join-token"
joinTokenSecret.name is the name of the Kubernetes Secret
containing the Teleport join token used by the chart.
If
joinTokenSecret.create is
false, the chart will not attempt to create the secret itself.
Instead, it will read the value from an existing secret.
joinTokenSecret.name
configures the name of this secret. This allows you to configure this secret externally and avoid having a plaintext
join token stored in your Teleport chart values.
To create your own join token secret, you can use a command like this:
kubectl --namespace teleport create secret generic my-token-secret --from-literal=auth-token=<replace-with-actual-token>
The key used for the auth token inside the secret must be
auth-token, as in the command above.
For example:
joinTokenSecret:
create: false
name: my-token-secret
joinParams:
method: "token"
tokenName: ""
log
log controls the agent logging.
log.level
|Type
|Default
string
"INFO"
log.level is the log level for the Teleport process.
Available log levels are:
DEBUG,
INFO,
WARNING,
ERROR.
The default is
INFO, which is recommended in production.
DEBUG is useful during first-time setup or to see more detailed logs for debugging.
log.output
|Type
|Default
string
"stderr"
log.output sets the output destination for the Teleport process.
This can be set to any of the built-in values:
stdout,
stderr or
syslog
to use that destination.
The value can also be set to a file path (such as
/var/log/teleport.log)
to write logs to a file. Bear in mind that a few service startup messages
will still go to
stderr for resilience.
log.format
|Type
|Default
string
"text"
log.format sets the log output format for the Teleport process.
Possible values are
text (default) or
json.
log.extraFields
|Type
|Default
list
["timestamp","level","component","caller"]
log.extraFields sets the fields used in logging for the Teleport process.
See the Teleport config file reference for
more details on possible values for
extra_fields.
affinity
|Type
|Default
object
{}
affinity sets the affinities for any pods created by the chart.
See the Kubernetes documentation
for more details.
dnsConfig
|Type
|Default
object
{}
dnsConfig contains custom Pod DNS Configuration for the agent pods.
This value is useful if you need to reduce the DNS load: set "ndots" to 0 and
only use FQDNs to refer to applications and databases.
See the Kubernetes pod DNS documentation for more information.
For example:
nameservers:
- 1.2.3.4
searches:
- ns1.svc.cluster-domain.example
- my.dns.search.suffix
options:
- name: ndots
value: "2"
dnsPolicy
|Type
|Default
string
""
dnsPolicy sets the Pod's DNS Policy
See the Kubernetes pod DNS documentation for more information.
nodeSelector
|Type
|Default
object
{}
nodeSelector sets the node selector for any pods created by the chart.
See the Kubernetes documentation
for more details.
extraLabels
extraLabels contains additional Kubernetes labels to apply on the resources
created by the chart.
See the Kubernetes label documentation
for more information.
extraLabels.clusterRole
|Type
|Default
object
{}
extraLabels.clusterRole are labels to set on the ClusterRole.
extraLabels.clusterRoleBinding
|Type
|Default
object
{}
extraLabels.clusterRoleBinding are labels to set on the ClusterRoleBinding.
extraLabels.role
|Type
|Default
object
{}
extraLabels.role are labels to set on the Role.
extraLabels.roleBinding
|Type
|Default
object
{}
extraLabels.roleBinding are labels to set on the RoleBinding.
extraLabels.config
|Type
|Default
object
{}
extraLabels.config are labels to set on the ConfigMap.
extraLabels.deployment
|Type
|Default
object
{}
extraLabels.deployment are labels to set on the Deployment or StatefulSet.
extraLabels.job
|Type
|Default
object
{}
extraLabels.job are labels to set on the post-delete Job created by the chart.
extraLabels.pod
|Type
|Default
object
{}
extraLabels.pod are labels to set on the Pods created by the
Deployment, StatefulSet, or Job.
extraLabels.podDisruptionBudget
|Type
|Default
object
{}
extraLabels.podDisruptionBudget are labels to set on the podDisruptionBudget.
extraLabels.podSecurityPolicy
|Type
|Default
object
{}
extraLabels.podSecurityPolicy are labels to set on the podSecurityPolicy.
extraLabels.secret
|Type
|Default
object
{}
extraLabels.secret are labels to set on the Secret.
extraLabels.serviceAccount
|Type
|Default
object
{}
extraLabels.serviceAccount are labels to set on the ServiceAccount.
annotations
annotations contains annotations to apply to the different Kubernetes
objects created by the chart. See the Kubernetes annotation
documentation
for more details.
annotations.config
|Type
|Default
object
{}
annotations.config contains the Kubernetes annotations
put on the
ConfigMap resource created by the chart.
annotations.deployment
|Type
|Default
object
{}
annotations.deployment contains the Kubernetes annotations
put on the
Deployment or
StatefulSet resource created by the chart.
annotations.pod
|Type
|Default
object
{}
annotations.pod contains the Kubernetes annotations
put on the
Pod resources created by the chart.
annotations.secret
|Type
|Default
object
{}
annotations.secret contains the Kubernetes annotations
put on the
Secret resource created by the chart.
This has no effect when
joinTokenSecret.create is
false.
annotations.serviceAccount
|Type
|Default
object
{}
annotations.serviceAccount contains the Kubernetes annotations
put on the
ServiceAccount resource created by the chart.
extraArgs
|Type
|Default
list
[]
extraArgs contains extra arguments to pass to
teleport start for
the main Teleport pod
extraEnv
|Type
|Default
list
[]
extraEnv contains extra environment variables to set in the main
Teleport pod.
For example:
extraEnv:
- name: HTTPS_PROXY
value: "http://username:[email protected]:3128"
extraContainers
|Type
|Default
list
[]
extraContainers contains extra containers to add in the main Teleport
pod.
For example:
extraContainers:
- name: debug-sidecar
command:
- busybox
- sh
- -c
- "echo waiting && sleep infinity"
image: busybox:latest
imagePullPolicy: IfNotPresent
securityContext:
privileged: true
runAsNonRoot: false
extraVolumes
|Type
|Default
list
[]
extraVolumes contains extra volumes to mount into the Teleport pods.
See the Kubernetes volume documentation
for more details.
For example:
extraVolumes:
- name: myvolume
secret:
secretName: testSecret
extraVolumeMounts
|Type
|Default
list
[]
extraVolumeMounts contains extra volumes mounts for the main Teleport container.
See the Kubernetes volume documentation
for more details.
For example:
extraVolumesMounts:
- name: myvolume
mountPath: /path/on/host
hostAliases
hostAliases sets Host aliases in the Teleport Pod.
See the Kubernetes hosts file documentation
for more details.
For example:
hostAliases:
- ip: "127.0.0.1"
hostnames:
- "foo.local"
- "bar.local"
- ip: "10.1.2.3"
hostnames:
- "foo.remote"
- "bar.remote"
imagePullPolicy
|Type
|Default
string
"IfNotPresent"
imagePullPolicy sets the pull policy for any pods created by the chart.
See the Kubernetes documentation
for more details.
initContainers
|Type
|Default
list
[]
initContainers sets the Teleport Pod's init-containers.
See the Kubernetes init-container documentation
for more details.
For example:
initContainers:
- name: "teleport-init"
image: "alpine"
args: ["echo test"]
resources
|Type
|Default
object
{}
resources sets the resource requests/limits for any pods created by the chart.
See the Kubernetes documentation
for more details.
initSecurityContext
|Type
|Default
object
{"allowPrivilegeEscalation":false,"capabilities":{"drop":["ALL"]},"readOnlyRootFilesystem":true,"runAsNonRoot":true,"runAsUser":9807,"seccompProfile":{"type":"RuntimeDefault"}}
initSecurityContext sets the init container security context for any
pods created by the chart.
See the Kubernetes documentation
for more details.
The default value is compatible with the restricted PSS.
To unset the security context, set it to
null or
~.
securityContext
|Type
|Default
object
{"allowPrivilegeEscalation":false,"capabilities":{"drop":["ALL"]},"readOnlyRootFilesystem":true,"runAsNonRoot":true,"runAsUser":9807,"seccompProfile":{"type":"RuntimeDefault"}}
securityContext sets the container security context for any pods created by the chart.
See the Kubernetes documentation
for more details.
The default value is compatible with the restricted PSS.
To unset the security context, set it to
null or
~.
podSecurityContext
|Type
|Default
object
{"fsGroup":9807}
podSecurityContext sets the pod security context for any pods created by the chart.
See the Kubernetes documentation
for more details.
To unset the security context, set it to
null or
~.
priorityClassName
|Type
|Default
string
""
priorityClassName sets the priority class used by any pods created by the chart.
The user is responsible for creating the
PriorityClass resource before deploying the chart.
See the Kubernetes documentation
for more details.
tolerations
|Type
|Default
list
[]
tolerations sets the tolerations for any pods created by the chart.
See the Kubernetes documentation
for more details.
probeTimeoutSeconds
|Type
|Default
int
1
probeTimeoutSeconds sets the timeout for the readiness and liveness probes
https://kubernetes.io/docs/tasks/configure-pod-container/configure-liveness-readiness-startup-probes/