Version: 18.x (unreleased)

On this page

teleport-cluster Chart Reference

The teleport-cluster Helm chart deploys a Teleport cluster on Kubernetes. This includes deploying proxies, auth servers, and kubernetes-access. See the Teleport HA Architecture page for more details.

You can browse the source on GitHub.

The teleport-cluster chart runs three Teleport services, split into two sets of pods:

Teleport service Running in Purpose Documentation auth_service auth Deployment Authenticates users and hosts, and issues certificates. Auth documentation kubernetes_service auth Deployment Provides secure access to the Kubernetes

cluster where the Teleport cluster is hosted. Enrolling Kubernetes clusters proxy_service proxy Deployment Runs the externally-facing parts of a Teleport

cluster, such as the web UI, SSH proxy and reverse tunnel service. Proxy documentation

Additional Kubernetes Clusters and Teleport Services If you want to provide access to resources like Databases, Applications or other Kubernetes clusters than the one hosting the Teleport cluster, you should use the teleport-kube-agent Helm chart. teleport-cluster hosts a Teleport cluster, you should only need one.

hosts a Teleport cluster, you should only need one. teleport-kube-agent connects to an existing Teleport cluster and exposes configured resources. This reference details available values for the teleport-cluster chart.

The teleport-cluster chart can be deployed in four different modes. Get started with a guide for each mode:

Version Compatibility The chart is versioned with Teleport. No compatibility guarantees are ensured between new charts and previous major Teleport versions. It is strongly recommended to always deploy a Teleport version with the same major version as the Helm chart.

Warning Backing up production instances, environments, and/or settings before making permanent modifications is encouraged as a best practice. Doing so allows you to roll back to an existing state if needed.

Type Default value Required? teleport.yaml equivalent string nil Yes auth_service.cluster_name , proxy_service.public_addr

clusterName controls the name used to refer to the Teleport cluster, along with the externally-facing public address used to access it. In most setups this must be a fully-qualified domain name (e.g. teleport.example.com ) as this value is used as the cluster's public address by default.

note When using a fully qualified domain name as your clusterName , you will also need to configure the DNS provider for this domain to point to the external load balancer address of your Teleport cluster. Whether an IP or hostname is provided as an external address for the load balancer varies according to the provider. EKS (hostname)

GKE (IP address) EKS uses a hostname: kubectl --namespace teleport-cluster get service/teleport -o jsonpath='{.status.loadBalancer.ingress[*].hostname}' GKE uses an IP address: kubectl --namespace teleport-cluster get service/teleport -o jsonpath='{.status.loadBalancer.ingress[*].ip}' You will need to manually add a DNS A record pointing teleport.example.com to the IP, or a CNAME record pointing to the hostname of the Kubernetes load balancer. Using Application Access? Teleport assigns a subdomain to each application you configure for Application Access. For example, if you enroll Grafana as a resource, Teleport assigns the resource to the grafana.teleport.example.com subdomain. If you host the Teleport cluster on your own network, you should update your DNS configuration to account for application subdomains. You can update DNS in one of two ways: Create a single DNS address (A) or canonical name (CNAME) record using wildcard substitution for the subdomain name. For example, create a DNS record with the name *.teleport.example.com .

. Create a separate DNS address (A) or canonical name (CNAME) record for each application subdomain. Modifying DNS ensures that the certificate authority—for example, Let's Encrypt—can issue a certificate for each subdomain and that clients can verify Teleport hosts regardless of the application they are accessing. If you use the Teleport cloud platform, no DNS updates are needed because your Teleport cluster automatically provides the subdomains and signed TLS certificates for your applications under your tenant address.

warning The clusterName cannot be changed during a Teleport cluster's lifespan. If you need to change it, you must redeploy a completely new cluster.

Type Default value Required? teleport.yaml equivalent string clusterName value no kubernetes_service.kube_cluster_name

kubeClusterName sets the name used for Kubernetes access. This name will be shown to Teleport users connecting to the Kubernetes cluster.

Type Default value Required? object no

The teleport-cluster chart deploys two sets of pods, one for the Auth Service and another for the Proxy Service.

auth allows you to set chart values only for Kubernetes resources related to the Teleport Auth Service. This is merged with chart-scoped values and takes precedence in case of conflict.

For example, to override the postStart value only for auth pods:

postStart: command: [ "echo" , "starting" ] auth: postStart: command: [ "curl" , "http://hook" ] imagePullPolicy: Always

Component Type Default value Required? teleport.yaml equivalent proxy string null no proxy_service.proxy_protocol

The proxyProtocol value controls whether the Proxy pods will accept PROXY lines with the client's IP address when they are behind a L4 load balancer (e.g. AWS ELB, GCP L4 LB, etc) with PROXY protocol enabled. Since L4 LBs do not preserve the client's IP address, PROXY protocol is required to ensure that Teleport can properly audit the client's IP address.

When Teleport pods are not behind a L4 LB with PROXY protocol enabled, this value should be set to off to prevent Teleport from accepting PROXY headers from untrusted sources.

Possible values are:

on : will enable the PROXY protocol for all connections and will require the L4 LB to send a PROXY header.

: will enable the PROXY protocol for all connections and will require the L4 LB to send a PROXY header. off will disable the PROXY protocol for all connections and denies all connections prefixed a PROXY header.

If proxyProtocol is unspecified, Teleport does not require PROXY header for the connection, but will accept it if present. This mode is considered insecure and should only be used for testing purposes.

See the PROXY Protocol security section for more details.

Type Default value Required? object no

auth.teleportConfig contains YAML teleport configuration for auth pods. The configuration will be merged with the chart-generated configuration and will take precedence in case of conflict. This field allows customization of/overrides to any bit of configuration in teleport.yaml without having to use the scratch chart mode.

The merge logic is as follows:

object fields are merged recursively

lists are replaced

values (string, integer, boolean, ...) are replaced

fields can be unset by setting them to null or ~

See the Teleport Configuration Reference for the list of supported fields.

auth: teleportConfig: teleport: cache: enabled: false auth_service: client_idle_timeout: 2h client_idle_timeout_message: "Connection closed after 2 hours without activity"

Type Default value Required? object no

The teleport-cluster charts deploys two sets of pods: one for the Auth Service and another for the Proxy Service.

proxy allows you to set chart values only for Kubernetes resources related to the Teleport Proxy Service. This is merged with chart-scoped values and takes precedence in case of conflict.

For example, to override the postStart value only for Teleport Proxy Service pods and annotate the Kubernetes Service deployed for the Teleport Proxy Service:

postStart: command: [ "echo" , "starting" ] proxy: postStart: command: [ "curl" , "http://hook" ] imagePullPolicy: Always annotations: service: external-dns.alpha.kubernetes.io/hostname: "teleport.example.com"

Type Default value Required? object no

proxy.teleportConfig contains YAML teleport configuration for proxy pods The configuration will be merged with the chart-generated configuration and will take precedence in case of conflict. This field allows customization of/overrides to any bit of configuration in teleport.yaml without having to use the scratch chart mode.

The merge logic is as follows:

object fields are merged recursively

lists are replaced

values (string, integer, boolean, ...) are replaced

fields can be unset by setting them to null or ~

See the Teleport Configuration Reference for the list of supported fields.

proxy: teleportConfig: teleport: cache: enabled: false proxy_service: https_keypairs: - key_file: /my-custom-mount/key.pem cert_file: /my-custom-mount/cert.pem

Type Default value Required? teleport.yaml equivalent string local Yes auth_service.authentication.type

authentication.type controls the authentication scheme used by Teleport. Possible values are local and github for Teleport Community Edition, plus oidc and saml for Enterprise.

Type Default value Required? teleport.yaml equivalent string "" No auth_service.authentication.connector_name

authentication.connectorName sets the default authentication connector. The SSO documentation explains how to create authentication connectors for common identity providers. In addition to SSO connector names, the following built-in connectors are supported:

local for local users

for local users passwordless to enable by default passwordless authentication.

Defaults to local .

Type Default value Required? teleport.yaml equivalent bool true No auth_service.authentication.local_auth

authentication.localAuth controls whether local authentication is enabled. When disabled, users can only log in through authentication connectors like saml , oidc or github .

Disabling local auth is required for FedRAMP / FIPS.

Type Default value Required? teleport.yaml equivalent string "" No auth_service.authentication.locking_mode

authentication.lockingMode controls the locking mode cluster-wide. Possible values are best_effort and strict . See the locking modes documentation for more details.

Defaults to Teleport's binary default when empty: best_effort .

Type Default value Required? teleport.yaml equivalent bool nil No auth_service.authentication.passwordless

authentication.passwordless controls whether passwordless authentication is enabled.

Can be used to forbid passwordless access to your cluster

Type Default value Required? teleport.yaml equivalent string otp Yes auth_service.authentication.second_factor

authentication.secondFactor configures multi-factor authentication for local users. Possible values supported by this chart are on , otp , and webauthn .

When set to on or webauthn , the authenticationSecondFactor.webauthn section can also be used. The configured rp_id defaults to clusterName .

warning If you set publicAddr for users to access the cluster under a domain different to clusterName , you must manually set the webauthn Relying Party Identifier (RP ID). If you don't, RP ID will default to clusterName and users will fail to register second factors. You can do this by setting the value auth.teleportConfig.auth_service.authentication.webauthn.rp_id . RP ID must be both a valid domain, and part of the full domain users are connecting to. For example, if users are accessing the cluster with the domain "teleport.example.com", RP ID can be "teleport.example.com" or "example.com". Changing the RP ID will invalidate all already registered webauthn second factors.

See Harden your Cluster Against IdP Compromises for more details.

Type Default value Required? teleport.yaml equivalent array [] No auth_service.authentication.webauthn.attestation_allowed_cas

authentication.webauthn.attestationAllowedCas is an optional allow list of certificate authorities (as local file paths or in-line PEM certificate string) for device verification. This field allows you to restrict which device models and vendors you trust. Devices outside of the list will be rejected during registration. By default all devices are allowed.

Type Default value Required? teleport.yaml equivalent array [] No auth_service.authentication.webauthn.attestation_denied_cas

authentication.webauthn.attestationDeniedCas is optional deny list of certificate authorities (as local file paths or in-line PEM certificate string) for device verification. This field allows you to forbid specific device models and vendors, while allowing all others (provided they clear attestation_allowed_cas as well). Devices within this list will be rejected during registration. By default no devices are forbidden.

Type Default value Required? teleport.yaml equivalent string nil no auth_service.proxy_listener_mode

proxyListenerMode controls proxy TLS routing used by Teleport. Possible values are multiplex , separate .

values.yaml example:

proxyListenerMode: multiplex

Type Default value Required? teleport.yaml equivalent string "" no auth_service.session_recording

sessionRecording controls the session_recording field in the teleport.yaml configuration. It is passed as-is in the configuration. For possible values, see the Teleport Configuration Reference.

values.yaml example:

sessionRecording: proxy

Type Default value Required? teleport.yaml equivalent bool false no proxy_service.postgres_listen_addr

separatePostgresListener controls whether Teleport will multiplex PostgreSQL traffic for the Teleport Database Service over a separate TLS listener to Teleport's web UI.

When separatePostgresListener is false (the default), PostgreSQL traffic will be directed to port 443 (the default Teleport web UI port). This works in situations when Teleport is terminating its own TLS traffic, i.e. when using certificates from LetsEncrypt or providing a certificate/private key pair via Teleport's proxy_service.https_keypairs config.

When separatePostgresListener is true , PostgreSQL traffic will be directed to a separate Postgres-only listener on port 5432. This also adds the port to the Service that the chart creates. This is useful when terminating TLS at a load balancer in front of Teleport, such as when using AWS ACM.

These settings will not apply if proxyListenerMode is set to multiplex .

values.yaml example:

separatePostgresListener: true

Type Default value Required? teleport.yaml equivalent bool false no proxy_service.mongo_listen_addr

separateMongoListener controls whether Teleport will multiplex PostgreSQL traffic for the Teleport Database Service over a separate TLS listener to Teleport's web UI.

When separateMongoListener is false (the default), MongoDB traffic will be directed to port 443 (the default Teleport web UI port). This works in situations when Teleport is terminating its own TLS traffic, i.e. when using certificates from LetsEncrypt or providing a certificate/private key pair via Teleport's proxy_service.https_keypairs config.

When separateMongoListener is true , MongoDB traffic will be directed to a separate Mongo-only listener on port 27017. This also adds the port to the Service that the chart creates. This is useful when terminating TLS at a load balancer in front of Teleport, such as when using AWS ACM.

These settings will not apply if proxyListenerMode is set to multiplex .

values.yaml example:

separateMongoListener: true

Type Default value Required? teleport.yaml equivalent list[string] [] no proxy_service.public_addr

publicAddr controls the advertised addresses for TLS connections.

When publicAddr is not set, the address used is clusterName on port 443.

warning If you set publicAddr for users to access the cluster under a domain different to clusterName you must manually set the webauthn Relying Party Identifier (RP ID). If you don't, RP ID will default to clusterName and users will fail to register second factors. You can do this by setting the value auth.teleportConfig.auth_service.authentication.webauthn.rp_id . RP ID must be both a valid domain, and part of the full domain users are connecting to. For example, if users are accessing the cluster with the domain "teleport.example.com", RP ID can be "teleport.example.com" or "example.com". Changing the RP ID will invalidate all already registered webauthn second factors.

values.yaml example:

publicAddr: [ "loadbalancer.example.com:443" ]

Type Default value Required? teleport.yaml equivalent list[string] [] no proxy_service.kube_public_addr

kubePublicAddr controls the advertised addresses for the Kubernetes proxy. This setting will not apply if proxyListenerMode is set to multiplex .

When kubePublicAddr is not set, the addresses are inferred from publicAddr if set, else clusterName is used. Default port is 3026.

values.yaml example:

kubePublicAddr: [ "loadbalancer.example.com:3026" ]

Type Default value Required? teleport.yaml equivalent list[string] [] no proxy_service.mongo_public_addr

mongoPublicAddr controls the advertised addresses to MongoDB clients. This setting will not apply if proxyListenerMode is set to multiplex and requires separateMongoListener enabled.

When mongoPublicAddr is not set, the addresses are inferred from clusterName is used. Default port is 27017.

values.yaml example:

mongoPublicAddr: [ "loadbalancer.example.com:27017" ]

Type Default value Required? teleport.yaml equivalent list[string] [] no proxy_service.mysql_public_addr

mysqlPublicAddr controls the advertised addresses for the MySQL proxy. This setting will not apply if proxyListenerMode is set to multiplex .

When mysqlPublicAddr is not set, the addresses are inferred from publicAddr if set, else clusterName is used. Default port is 3036.

values.yaml example:

mysqlPublicAddr: [ "loadbalancer.example.com:3036" ]

Type Default value Required? teleport.yaml equivalent list[string] [] no proxy_service.postgres_public_addr

postgresPublicAddr controls the advertised addresses to postgres clients. This setting will not apply if proxyListenerMode is set to multiplex and requires separatePostgresListener enabled.

When postgresPublicAddr is not set, the addresses are inferred from publicAddr if set, else clusterName is used. Default port is 5432.

values.yaml example:

postgresPublicAddr: [ "loadbalancer.example.com:5432" ]

Type Default value Required? teleport.yaml equivalent list[string] [] no proxy_service.ssh_public_addr

sshPublicAddr controls the advertised addresses for SSH clients. This is also used by the tsh client. This setting will not apply if proxyListenerMode is set to multiplex .

When sshPublicAddr is not set, the addresses are inferred from publicAddr if set, else clusterName is used. Default port is 3023.

values.yaml example:

sshPublicAddr: [ "loadbalancer.example.com:3023" ]

Type Default value Required? teleport.yaml equivalent list[string] [] no proxy_service.tunnel_public_addr

tunnelPublicAddr controls the advertised addresses to trusted clusters or nodes joining via node-tunneling. This setting will not apply if proxyListenerMode is set to multiplex .

When tunnelPublicAddr is not set, the addresses are inferred from publicAddr if set, else clusterName is used. Default port is 3024.

values.yaml example:

tunnelPublicAddr: [ "loadbalancer.example.com:3024" ]

Type Default value bool false

enterprise controls whether to use Teleport Community Edition or Teleport Enterprise.

Setting enterprise to true will use the Teleport Enterprise image.

You will also need to download your Enterprise license from the Teleport dashboard and add it as a Kubernetes secret to use this:

kubectl --namespace teleport create secret generic license --from-file=/path/to/downloaded/license.pem

tip If you installed the Teleport chart into a specific namespace, the license secret you create must also be added to the same namespace.

note The file added to the secret must be called license.pem . If you have renamed it, you can specify the filename to use in the secret creation command: kubectl --namespace teleport create secret generic license --from-file=license.pem=/path/to/downloaded/this-is-my-teleport-license.pem

values.yaml example:

enterprise: true

Type Default value string license

licenseSecretName controls Kubernetes secret name for the Enterprise license.

By using this value you will update the Kubernetes volume specification to mount Secret based volume to the container using custom name.

values.yaml example:

licenseSecretName: enterprise-license

Type Default value bool false

CRDs are not namespace-scoped resources - they can be installed only once in a cluster.

CRDs are required by the Teleport Kubernetes Operator and are installed by default when operator.enabled is true. installCRDs overrides this behavior and allows users to indicate whether to deploy Teleport CRDs.

If several releases of the teleport-cluster chart are deployed in the same Kubernetes cluster, only one release should have installCRDs enabled. Unless you are deploying multiple teleport-cluster Helm releases in the same Kubernetes cluster or installing the CRDs on your own you should not have to set this value.

values.yaml example:

installCRDs: true

Type Default value object {}

Kubernetes reference

Kubernetes annotations which should be applied to the Deployment created by the chart.

values.yaml example:

operator: annotations: deployment: kubernetes.io/annotation: value

Type Default value object {}

Kubernetes reference

Kubernetes annotations which should be applied to the Pod created by the chart.

values.yaml example:

operator: annotations: pod: kubernetes.io/annotation: value

Type Default value object {}

Kubernetes reference

Kubernetes annotations which should be applied to the ServiceAccount created by the chart.

values.yaml example:

operator: annotations: serviceAccount: kubernetes.io/annotation: value

Type Default value bool false

operator.enabled controls whether to deploy the Teleport Kubernetes Operator as a side-car.

Enabling the operator will also deploy the Teleport CRDs in the Kubernetes cluster. If you are deploying multiple releases of the Helm chart in the same cluster you can override this behavior with installCRDs .

values.yaml example:

operator: enabled: true

Type Default value string public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-operator

operator.image sets the Teleport Kubernetes Operator container image used for Teleport pods in the cluster. You can override this to use your own Teleport Operator image rather than a Teleport-published image.

This setting requires operator.enabled .

values.yaml example:

operator: image: my.docker.registry/teleport-operator-image-name

Type Default value object {}

Kubernetes reference

Kubernetes labels which should be applied to the Deployment created by the chart.

values.yaml example:

operator: labels: deployment: label: value

Type Default value object {}

Kubernetes reference

Kubernetes labels which should be applied to the Pod created by the chart.

values.yaml example:

operator: labels: pod: label: value

Type Default value object {}

See the Kubernetes resource documentation.

It is recommended to set resource requests/limits for each container based on their observed usage.

values.yaml example:

operator: resources: requests: cpu: 1 memory: 2Gi

Type Default value string cluster.local

global.clusterDomain sets the the domain suffix used by the Kubernetes DNS service. This is used to resolve service names in the cluster.

values.yaml example:

global: clusterDomain: custom-domain.org

Type Default value string nil

Normally the version of Teleport being used will match the version of the chart being installed. If you install chart version 10.0.0, you'll be using Teleport 10.0.0. Upgrading the Helm chart will use the latest version from the repo.

You can optionally override this to use a different published Teleport Docker image tag like 10.1.2 or 11 .

danger teleportVersionOverride MUST NOT be used to control the Teleport version. This chart is designed to run a specific Teleport version. You will face compatibility issues trying to run a different Teleport version with it. If you want to run Teleport version X.Y.Z , you should use helm --version X.Y.Z instead.

See our installation guide for information on Docker image versions.

values.yaml example:

teleportVersionOverride: "11"

Type Default value teleport.yaml equivalent bool false proxy_service.acme.enabled

ACME is a protocol for getting Web X.509 certificates.

Setting acme to true enables the ACME protocol and will attempt to get a free TLS certificate from Let's Encrypt. Setting acme to false (the default) will cause Teleport to generate and use self-signed certificates for its web UI.

note ACME can only be used for single-pod clusters. It is not suitable for use in HA configurations.

warning Using a self-signed TLS certificate and disabling TLS verification is OK for testing, but is not viable when running a production Teleport cluster as it will drastically reduce security. You must configure valid TLS certificates on your Teleport cluster for production workloads. One option might be to use Teleport's built-in ACME support or enable cert-manager support.

Type Default value teleport.yaml equivalent string nil proxy_service.acme.email

acmeEmail is the email address to provide during certificate registration (this is a Let's Encrypt requirement).

Type Default value teleport.yaml equivalent string Let's Encrypt production server proxy_service.acme.uri

acmeURI is the ACME server to use for getting certificates.

As an example, this can be overridden to use the Let's Encrypt staging server for testing.

You can also use any other ACME-compatible server.

values.yaml example:

Type Default value bool true for 1.22 and lower, false for 1.23 and higher

By default, Teleport charts used to install a podSecurityPolicy .

PodSecurityPolicy resource has been removed in Kubernetes 1.25 and replaced since 1.23 by PodSecurityAdmission. If you are running on Kubernetes 1.23 or later it is recommended to disable PSPs and use PSAs. The steps are documented in the PSP removal guide.

To disable PSP creation, you can set enabled to false .

Kubernetes reference

values.yaml example:

podSecurityPolicy: enabled: false

Type Default value object {}

labels can be used to add a map of key-value pairs relating to the Teleport cluster being deployed. These labels can then be used with Teleport's RBAC policies to define access rules for the cluster.

note These are Teleport-specific RBAC labels, not Kubernetes labels. See extraLabels for setting additional labels on Kubernetes resources.

values.yaml example:

labels: environment: production region: us-east

Type Default value string standalone

chartMode is used to configure the chart's operation mode. You can find more information about each mode on its specific guide page:

warning Using the scratch chart mode is discouraged. Precise chart and Teleport knowledge is required to write a fully working cluster configuration. If you want a working cluster with blocks of custom configuration, it is recommended to use one of the other modes and rely on auth.teleportConfig and proxy.teleportConfig to inject your custom configuration.

podMonitor controls the PodMonitor CR (from monitoring.coreos.com/v1) that monitors the workload (Auth Service and Proxy Service) deployed by the chart. This custom resource configures Prometheus and makes it scrape Teleport metrics.

The CRD is deployed by the prometheus-operator and allows workload to get monitored. You need to deploy the prometheus-operator in the cluster prior to configuring the podMonitor section of the chart. See the prometheus-operator documentation for setup instructions.

Type Default value bool false

Whether the chart should deploy a PodMonitor resource. This is disabled by default as it requires the PodMonitor CRD to be installed in the cluster.

Type Default value object[string]string {"prometheus":"default"}

Additional labels to put on the created PodMonitor Resource. Those labels are used to be selected by a specific Prometheus instance.

Type Default value string 30s

interval is the interval between two metrics scrapes by Prometheus.

Read this if using Kubernetes 1.23+ on EKS Changes in Kubernetes 1.23+ mean that persistent volumes will not automatically be provisioned in AWS EKS clusters without additional configuration. See AWS documentation on the EBS CSI driver for more details. This driver addon must be configured to use persistent volumes in EKS clusters after Kubernetes 1.23.

Type Default value bool true

persistence.enabled can be used to enable data persistence using either a new or pre-existing PersistentVolumeClaim .

values.yaml example:

persistence: enabled: true

Type Default value string nil

persistence.existingClaimName can be used to provide the name of a pre-existing PersistentVolumeClaim to use if desired.

The default is left blank, which will automatically create a PersistentVolumeClaim to use for Teleport storage in standalone or scratch mode.

values.yaml example:

persistence: existingClaimName: my-existing-pvc-name

Type Default value string nil

persistence.storageClassName can be used to set the storage class for the PersistentVolumeClaim .

values.yaml example:

persistence: storageClassName: ebs-ssd

Type Default value string 10Gi

You can set volumeSize to request a different size of persistent volume when installing the Teleport chart in standalone or scratch mode.

note volumeSize will be ignored if existingClaimName is set.

values.yaml example:

persistence: volumeSize: 50Gi

aws settings are described in the AWS guide: Running an HA Teleport cluster using an AWS EKS Cluster

aws.region is the AWS region where the DynamoDB tables are located.

aws.backendTable is the DynamoDB table name to use for backend storage. Teleport will attempt to create this table automatically if it does not exist. The container will need an appropriately-provisioned IAM role with permissions to create DynamoDB tables.

aws.auditLogTable is the DynamoDB table name to use for audit log storage. Teleport will attempt to create this table automatically if it does not exist. The container will need an appropriately-provisioned IAM role with permissions to create DynamoDB tables. This MUST NOT be the same table name as used for aws.backendTable as the schemas are different.

If you are using the Athena backend, you don't need to set this value. If you set this value, audit logs will be sent both to the Athena and DynamoDB backends, this is useful when migrating backends. If both aws.athenaURL and aws.auditLogTable (DynamoDB) are set, the aws.auditLogPrimaryBackend value configures which backend is used for querying. Teleport queries the audit backend to display the audit log in the web UI, export events using the audit log collector, or perform any action that needs to inspect past audit events.

aws.auditLogMirrorOnStdout controls whether to mirror audit log entries to stdout in JSON format (useful for external log collectors).

Defaults to false .

auditLogPrimaryBackend controls which backend is used for queries when multiple audit backends are enabled. This setting has no effect when a single audit log backend is enabled.

This setting is used when migrating from DynamoDB to Athena. Possible values are dynamo and athena .

athenaURL contains the Athena audit log backend configuration. When this value is set, Teleport will export events to the Athena audit backend.

To use the Athena audit backend, you must set up the required infrastructure (S3 buckets, SQS queue, AthenaDB, IAM roles and permissions, ...).

The requirements are described in the Athena backend documentation

If both aws.athenaURL and aws.auditLogTable (DynamoDB) are set, the aws.auditLogPrimaryBackend value configures which backend is used for querying.

aws.sessionRecordingBucket is the S3 bucket name to use for recorded session storage. Teleport will attempt to create this bucket automatically if it does not exist.

The container will need an appropriately-provisioned IAM role with permissions to create S3 buckets.

aws.backups controls if DynamoDB backups are enabled when Teleport configures the Dynamo backend.

Whether Teleport should configure DynamoDB's autoscaling. Defaults to false .

warning DynamoDB autoscaling is no longer recommended. Teleport now defaults to "on demand" DynamoDB billing, which has more reliable performance.

aws.accessMonitoring configures the Access Monitoring feature of the Auth Service.

Using this features requires setting up specific AWS infrastructure as described in the AccessMonitoring configuration section. The Terraform example code will output the chart values for this section.

aws.accessMonitoring.enabled enables Access Monitoring. This requires aws.athenaURL to be set.

aws.accessMonitoring.reportResults is the bucket uri where the query results are reported.

For example: s3://example-athena-long-term/report_results .

aws.accessMonitoring.roleARN is the ARN of the role that is assumed to run the reports.

aws.accessMonitoring.workgroup is the Athena workgroup in which Teleport runs queries.

gcp settings are described in the GCP guide: Running an HA Teleport cluster using a Google Cloud GKE cluster

azure settings are described in the Azure guide: Running an HA Teleport cluster using a Microsoft Azure AKS cluster

highAvailability contains settings controlling how Teleport pods are replicated and scheduled. This allows Teleport to run in a highly-available fashion: Teleport should sustain the crash/loss of a machine without interrupting the service.

When using "standalone" or "scratch" mode, you must use highly-available storage (etcd, DynamoDB or Firestore) for multiple replicas to be supported. Manually configuring NFS-based storage or ReadWriteMany volume claims is NOT supported and will result in errors. Using Teleport's built-in ACME client (as opposed to using cert-manager or passing certs through a secret) is not supported with multiple replicas.

Proxy pods need to be provided a certificate to be replicated (via either tls.existingSecretName or highAvailability.certManager ) or be exposed via an ingress ( ingress.enabled ). If proxy pods are replicable, they will default to 2 replicas, even if highAvailability.replicaCount is 1. To force a single proxy replica, set proxy.highAvailability.replicaCount: 1 .

Type Default value int 1

Controls the amount of pod replicas. The highAvailability section describes the replication requirements.

Version Compatibility If you set a value greater than 1, you must meet the replication criteria described above. Failure to do so will result in errors and inconsistent data.

Type Default value bool false

Kubernetes reference

Setting highAvailability.requireAntiAffinity to true will use requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution to require that multiple Teleport pods must not be scheduled on the same physical host.

warning This can result in Teleport pods failing to be scheduled in very small clusters or during node downtime, so should be used with caution.

Setting highAvailability.requireAntiAffinity to false (the default) uses preferredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution to make node anti-affinity a soft requirement.

note This setting only has any effect when highAvailability.replicaCount is greater than 1 .

values.yaml example:

highAvailability: requireAntiAffinity: true

Type Default value bool false

Kubernetes reference

Enable a Pod Disruption Budget for the Teleport Pod to ensure HA during voluntary disruptions.

values.yaml example:

highAvailability: podDisruptionBudget: enabled: true

Type Default value int 1

Kubernetes reference

Ensures that this number of replicas is available during voluntary disruptions, can be a number of replicas or a percentage.

values.yaml example:

highAvailability: podDisruptionBudget: minAvailable: 1

See the cert-manager docs for more information.

Type Default value teleport.yaml equivalent bool false proxy_service.https_keypairs (to provide your own certificates)

Setting highAvailability.certManager.enabled to true will use cert-manager to provision a TLS certificate for a Teleport cluster deployed in HA mode.

Installing cert-manager You must install and configure cert-manager in your Kubernetes cluster yourself. See the cert-manager Helm install instructions and the relevant sections of the AWS and GCP guides for more information.

Type Default value teleport.yaml equivalent bool false proxy_service.https_keypairs (to provide your own certificates)

Setting highAvailability.certManager.addCommonName to true will instruct cert-manager to set the commonName field in its certificate signing request to the issuing CA.

Enabling common name field You must install and configure cert-manager in your Kubernetes cluster yourself. See the cert-manager Helm install instructions and the relevant sections of the AWS and GCP guides for more information.

values.yaml example:

highAvailability: certManager: enabled: true addCommonName: true issuerName: letsencrypt-production

Type Default value teleport.yaml equivalent bool false proxy_service.https_keypairs (to provide your own certificates)

Setting highAvailability.certManager.addPublicAddrs to true will instruct cert-manager to also add any additional addresses configured under the publicAddr chart value in its certificate signing request to the issuing CA.

values.yaml example:

publicAddr: [ 'teleport.example.com:443' ] highAvailability: certManager: enabled: true addPublicAddrs: true issuerName: letsencrypt-production

Type Default value teleport.yaml equivalent string nil None

Sets the name of the cert-manager Issuer or ClusterIssuer to use for issuing certificates.

Configuring an Issuer You must install configure an appropriate Issuer supporting a DNS01 challenge yourself. Please see the cert-manager DNS01 docs and the relevant sections of the AWS and GCP guides for more information.

values.yaml example:

highAvailability: certManager: enabled: true issuerName: letsencrypt-production

Type Default value teleport.yaml equivalent string Issuer None

Sets the Kind of Issuer to be used when issuing certificates with cert-manager . Defaults to Issuer to keep permissions scoped to a single namespace.

values.yaml example:

highAvailability: certManager: issuerKind: ClusterIssuer

Type Default value string cert-manager.io

Sets the Group of Issuer to be used when issuing certificates with cert-manager . Defaults to cert-manager.io to use built-in issuers.

values.yaml example:

highAvailability: certManager: issuerGroup: cert-manager.io

Type Default value integer 15

Amount of time to wait during a pod rollout before moving to the next pod. See Kubernetes documentation.

This is used to give time for the agents to connect back to newly created pods before continuing the rollout.

values.yaml example:

highAvailability: minReadySeconds: 15

Type Default value teleport.yaml equivalent string "" proxy_service.https_keypairs

tls.existingSecretName tells Teleport to use an existing Kubernetes TLS secret to secure its web UI using HTTPS. This can be set to use a TLS certificate issued by a trusted internal CA rather than a public-facing CA like Let's Encrypt.

You should create the secret in the same namespace as Teleport using a command like this:

kubectl create secret tls my-tls-secret --cert=/path/to/cert/file --key=/path/to/key/file

See https://kubernetes.io/docs/concepts/configuration/secret/#tls-secrets for more information.

values.yaml example:

tls: existingSecretName: my-tls-secret

Type Default value string ""

tls.existingCASecretName sets the SSL_CERT_FILE environment variable to load a trusted CA or bundle in PEM format into Teleport pods. This can be set to inject a root and/or intermediate CA so that Teleport can build a full trust chain on startup. This can also be used to trust private CAs when contacting an OIDC provider, an S3-compatible backend, or any external service without modifying the Teleport base image.

This is likely to be needed if Teleport fails to start when tls.existingSecretName is set with a User Message: unable to verify HTTPS certificate chain error in the pod logs.

You should create the secret in the same namespace as Teleport using a command like this:

kubectl create secret generic my-root-ca --from-file=ca.pem=/path/to/root-ca.pem

Root CA filename The filename used for the root CA in the secret must be ca.pem .

values.yaml example:

tls: existingCASecretName: my-root-ca

Type Default value string public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport

image sets the Teleport container image used for Teleport Community pods in the cluster.

You can override this to use your own Teleport Community image rather than a Teleport-published image.

values.yaml example:

image: my.docker.registry/teleport-community-image-name

Type Default value string public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-ent

enterpriseImage sets the container image used for Teleport Enterprise pods in the cluster.

You can override this to use your own Teleport Enterprise image rather than a Teleport-published image.

values.yaml example:

enterpriseImage: my.docker.registry/teleport-enterprise-image-name

note This field used to be called logLevel . For backwards compatibility this name can still be used, but we recommend changing your values file to use log.level .

Type Default value teleport.yaml equivalent string INFO teleport.log.severity

log.level sets the log level used for the Teleport process.

Available log levels (in order of most to least verbose) are: DEBUG , INFO , WARNING , ERROR .

The default is INFO , which is recommended in production.

DEBUG is useful during first-time setup or to see more detailed logs for debugging.

values.yaml example:

log: level: DEBUG

Type Default value teleport.yaml equivalent string stderr teleport.log.output

log.output sets the output destination for the Teleport process.

This can be set to any of the built-in values: stdout , stderr or syslog to use that destination.

The value can also be set to a file path (such as /var/log/teleport.log ) to write logs to a file. Bear in mind that a few service startup messages will still go to stderr for resilience.

values.yaml example:

log: output: stderr

Type Default value teleport.yaml equivalent string text teleport.log.format.output

log.format sets the output type for the Teleport process.

Possible values are text (default) or json .

values.yaml example:

log: format: json

Type Default value teleport.yaml equivalent list ["timestamp", "level", "component", "caller"] teleport.log.format.extra_fields

log.extraFields sets the fields used in logging for the Teleport process.

See the Teleport config file reference for more details on possible values for extra_fields .

values.yaml example:

log: extraFields: [ "timestamp" , "level" ]

Type Default value object {}

nodeSelector can be used to add a map of key-value pairs to constrain the nodes that Teleport pods will run on.

Kubernetes reference

values.yaml example:

nodeSelector: role: bastion environment: security

Type Default value object {}

Kubernetes reference

Kubernetes affinity to set for pod assignments.

note You cannot set both affinity and highAvailability.requireAntiAffinity as they conflict with each other. Only set one or the other.

values.yaml example:

affinity: nodeAffinity: requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution: nodeSelectorTerms: - matchExpressions: - key: gravitational.io/dedicated operator: In values: - teleport

Type Default value teleport.yaml equivalent object {} None

Kubernetes reference

Kubernetes annotations which should be applied to the ConfigMap created by the chart.

values.yaml example:

annotations: config: kubernetes.io/annotation: value

Type Default value object {}

Kubernetes reference

Kubernetes annotations which should be applied to the Deployment created by the chart.

values.yaml example:

annotations: deployment: kubernetes.io/annotation: value

Type Default value object {}

Kubernetes reference

Kubernetes annotations which should be applied to each Pod created by the chart.

values.yaml example:

annotations: pod: kubernetes.io/annotation: value

Type Default value object {}

Kubernetes reference

Kubernetes annotations which should be applied to the Service created by the chart.

values.yaml example:

annotations: service: kubernetes.io/annotation: value

Type Default value object {}

Kubernetes reference

Kubernetes annotations which should be applied to the serviceAccount created by the chart.

values.yaml example:

annotations: serviceAccount: kubernetes.io/annotation: value

Type Default value object {}

Kubernetes reference

Kubernetes annotations which should be applied to the secret generated by cert-manager from the certificate created by the chart. Only valid when highAvailability.certManager.enabled is set to true and requires cert-manager v1.5.0+.

values.yaml example:

annotations: certSecret: kubernetes.io/annotation: value

Type Default value object {}

Kubernetes reference

Kubernetes annotations which should be applied to the Ingress created by the chart.

values.yaml example:

annotations: ingress: alb.ingress.kubernetes.io/target-type: ip alb.ingress.kubernetes.io/backend-protocol: HTTPS

extraLabels contains additional Kubernetes labels to apply on the resources created by the chart.

See the Kubernetes label documentation for more information.

Note: for PodMonitor labels, see podMonitor.additionalLabels instead.

Type Default value object {}

extraLabels.certSecret are labels to set on the certificate secret generated by cert-manager v1.5+ when highAvailability.certManager.enabled is true.

Type Default value object {}

extraLabels.clusterRole are labels to set on the ClusterRole.

Type Default value object {}

extraLabels.clusterRoleBinding are labels to set on the ClusterRoleBinding.

Type Default value object {}

extraLabels.role are labels to set on the Role.

Type Default value object {}

extraLabels.deployment are labels to set on the Deployment.

Type Default value object {}

extraLabels.ingress are labels to set on the Ingress.

Type Default value object {}

extraLabels.job are labels to set on the Job run by the Helm hook.

Type Default value object {}

extraLabels.jobPod are labels to set on the Pods created by the Job run by the Helm hook.

Type Default value object {}

extraLabels.persistentVolumeClaim are labels to set on the PersistentVolumeClaim.

Type Default value object {}

extraLabels.pod are labels to set on the Pods created by the Deployment.

Type Default value object {}

extraLabels.podDisruptionBudget are labels to set on the podDisruptionBudget.

Type Default value object {}

extraLabels.secret are labels to set on the Secret.

Type Default value object {}

extraLabels.service are labels to set on the Service.

Type Default value object {}

extraLabels.serviceAccount are labels to set on the ServiceAccount.

Type Default value Required? boolean true No

Kubernetes reference

Boolean value that specifies whether service account should be created or not.

Type Default value Required? string "" No

Name to use for teleport service account. If serviceAccount.create is false, service account with this name should be created in current namespace before installing helm chart.

Type Default value Required? string LoadBalancer Yes

Kubernetes reference

Allows to specify the service type.

values.yaml example:

service: type: LoadBalancer

Type Default value Required? string nil No

Kubernetes reference

Allows to specify the loadBalancerIP .

values.yaml example:

service: spec: loadBalancerIP: 1.2 .3 .4

Type Default value Required? boolean false No

Kubernetes reference

Boolean value that specifies whether to generate a Kubernetes Ingress for the Teleport deployment.

values.yaml example:

ingress: enabled: true

Type Default value Required? boolean false No

ingress.useExisting indicates to the chart that you are managing your own ingress (or HTTPRoute, or any other LoadBalancing method that terminates TLS). The chart will configure Teleport like it's running behind an ingress, but will not create the ingress resource. You are responsible for creating and managing the ingress.

values.yaml example:

ingress: enabled: true useExisting: true

Type Default value Required? boolean false No

Setting suppressAutomaticWildcards to true will not automatically add *.<clusterName> as a hostname served by the Ingress. This may be desirable if you don't use Teleport application access, or want to configure individual public addresses for applications instead.

values.yaml example:

ingress: enabled: true suppressAutomaticWildcards: true

Type Default value Required? object {} No

Object value which can be used to define additional properties for the configured Ingress.

For example, you can use this to set an ingressClassName :

values.yaml example:

ingress: enabled: true spec: ingressClassName: alb

Type Default value list []

A list of extra arguments to pass to the teleport start command when running a Teleport Pod.

values.yaml example:

extraArgs: - "--bootstrap=/etc/teleport-bootstrap/roles.yaml"

Type Default value list []

Kubernetes reference

A list of extra environment variables to be set on the main Teleport container.

values.yaml example:

extraEnv: - name: MY_ENV value: my-value

Type Default value list []

Kubernetes reference

A list of extra Kubernetes Volumes which should be available to any Pod created by the chart. These volumes will also be available to any initContainers configured by the chart.

values.yaml example:

extraVolumes: - name: myvolume secret: secretName: mysecret

Type Default value list []

Kubernetes reference

A list of extra Kubernetes volume mounts which should be mounted into any Pod created by the chart. These volume mounts will also be mounted into any initContainers configured by the chart.

values.yaml example:

extraVolumeMounts: - name: myvolume mountPath: /path/to/mount/volume

Type Default value string IfNotPresent

Kubernetes reference

Allows the imagePullPolicy for any pods created by the chart to be overridden.

values.yaml example:

imagePullPolicy: Always

Type Default value list []

Kubernetes reference

A list of secrets containing authorization tokens which can be optionally used to access a private Docker registry.

values.yaml example:

imagePullSecrets: - name: my-docker-registry-key

Type Default value list []

Kubernetes reference

A list of initContainers which will be run before the main Teleport container in any pod created by the chart.

values.yaml example:

initContainers: - name: teleport-init image: alpine args: [ 'echo test' ]

Type Default value object {}

Kubernetes reference

A postStart lifecycle handler to be configured on the main Teleport container.

values.yaml example:

postStart: command: - echo - foo

Type Default value object {}

Kubernetes reference

Resource requests/limits which should be configured for Teleport containers. These resource limits will also be applied to initContainers .

danger Setting CPU limits is an anti-pattern and is harmful in most cases. Unless you enabled the Static CPU management policy, a multithreaded workload with CPU limits will very likely not behave the way you expect when approaching its CPU limit. Teleport will become unstable once throttling starts. We recommend not to set CPU limits. See the GitHub PR for technical details.

values.yaml example:

resources: requests: cpu: 1 memory: 2Gi

Type Default value object {}

Kubernetes reference

The podSecurityContext applies to the main Teleport pods.

values.yaml example:

podSecurityContext: fsGroup: 65532

Type Default value object {}

Kubernetes reference

The securityContext applies to the main Teleport containers.

values.yaml example:

securityContext: runAsUser: 99

Type Default value list []

Kubernetes reference

Kubernetes Tolerations to set for pod assignment.

values.yaml example:

tolerations: - key: "dedicated" operator: "Equal" value: "teleport" effect: "NoSchedule"

Type Default value string ""

Kubernetes reference

Kubernetes PriorityClass to set for pod.

values.yaml example:

priorityClassName: "system-cluster-critical"

Type Default value integer 1

Kubernetes reference

Kubernetes timeouts for the liveness and readiness probes.

values.yaml example:

probeTimeoutSeconds: 5

readinessProbe configures the readiness probe settings. This can be tuned to keep proxy pods ready even when the auth is unavailable.

The default values mark the pod unready after one minute of failing readiness probe.

Type Default value integer 5

readinessProbe.initialDelaySeconds controls the number of seconds after the container has started before liveness probes are initiated. More info in the Kubernetes documentation

Type Default value integer 5

readinessProbe.periodSeconds controls how often (in seconds) to perform the probe. Minimum value is 1.

Type Default value integer 12

readinessProbe.failureThreshold is the minimum consecutive failures for the probe to be considered failed after having succeeded. Minimum value is 1. failureThreshold: 12

Type Default value integer 1