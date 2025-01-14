fdpass-teleport CLI reference
The
fdpass-teleport binary is used to integrate Machine ID with OpenSSH to
enable higher performance and reduced resource consumption when establishing SSH
connections.
You should not need to manually invoke
fdpass-teleport and it will
automatically be included in OpenSSH configurations generated by the Machine ID
SSH multiplexer service. For further information, see the
Machine ID reference.
Usage
fdpass-teleport <path to mux socket> <connection target>
<path to mux socket>: path to the Unix domain socket created by the Machine ID SSH multiplexer service.
<connection target>: the target address to connect to. This is passed to the SSH multiplexer service when establishing the connection.