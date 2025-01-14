Version: 18.x (unreleased)

Authentication options

Teleport authenticates users either via the Proxy Service or with an identity provider via authentication connectors.

Local authentication is used to authenticate against a local Teleport user database. This database is managed by the tctl users command. Teleport also supports multi-factor authentication (MFA) for the local connector. There are several possible values (types) of MFA:

otp is the default. It implements the TOTP standard. You can use Google Authenticator, Authy or any other TOTP client.

is the default. It implements the TOTP standard. You can use Google Authenticator, Authy or any other TOTP client. webauthn implements the Web Authentication standard for utilizing multi-factor authenticators and hardware devices. You can use YubiKeys, SoloKeys or any other authenticator that implements FIDO2 or FIDO U2F standards. See our Harden your Cluster Against IdP Compromises guide for detailed instructions on setting up WebAuthn for Teleport.

implements the Web Authentication standard for utilizing multi-factor authenticators and hardware devices. You can use YubiKeys, SoloKeys or any other authenticator that implements FIDO2 or FIDO U2F standards. See our Harden your Cluster Against IdP Compromises guide for detailed instructions on setting up WebAuthn for Teleport. on enables both TOTP and WebAuthn, and all local users are required to have at least one MFA device registered.

enables both TOTP and WebAuthn, and all local users are required to have at least one MFA device registered. optional enables both TOTP and WebAuthn but makes it optional for users. Local users that register a MFA device will be prompted for it during login. This option is useful when you need to gradually enable MFA usage before switching the value to on .

enables both TOTP and WebAuthn but makes it optional for users. Local users that register a MFA device will be prompted for it during login. This option is useful when you need to gradually enable MFA usage before switching the value to . off turns off multi-factor authentication.

note If you are using Teleport with a Single Sign-On solution, users can also register MFA devices, but Teleport will not prompt them for MFA during login. MFA for SSO users should be handled by the SSO provider.

Self-Hosted

Cloud-Hosted You can modify these settings either using a static configuration file or dynamic configuration resources. Add the following to your Teleport configuration file, which is stored in /etc/teleport.yaml by default. auth_service: authentication: type: local second_factors: [ "webauthn" ] webauthn: rp_id: example.teleport.sh Edit your cluster_auth_preference resource: tctl edit cap Ensure that the resource includes the following content: kind: cluster_auth_preference metadata: name: cluster-auth-preference spec: type: local second_factors: [ "webauthn" ] webauthn: rp_id: example.teleport.sh version: v2 Save and close the file in your editor to apply changes. You can modify these settings using dynamic configuration resources. Log in to Teleport from your local machine so you can use the tctl admin tool: tsh login --proxy=myinstance.teleport.sh tctl status Edit your cluster_auth_preference resource: tctl edit cap Ensure that cap.yaml includes the following content: kind: cluster_auth_preference metadata: name: cluster-auth-preference spec: type: local second_factors: [ "webauthn" ] webauthn: rp_id: example.teleport.sh version: v2 Save and close the file in your editor to apply changes.

Teleport requires that passwords for local users be at least 12 characters long.

Additionally, Teleport will lock local user accounts if there are multiple failed login attempts within a 30-minute window. The account will remain locked for 30 minutes before the user can attempt to log in again.

Overriding a block is available to users with rights to maintain user resources, available in the built-in editor role. To turn off a block, update the user entry, following these steps.

Open the user resource in your editor, assigning username to the name of your Teleport user:

tctl edit users/ username

The resource should resemble the following:

kind: user metadata: name: jeff spec: roles: - access status: is_locked: true lock_expires: "2023-04-22T01:55:02.228158166Z" locked_message: user has exceeded maximum failed login attempts version: v2

Update the is_locked field under status to false , save the file, and close your editor.

The user will now be unblocked from login attempts and can attempt to authenticate again.

Teleport Enterprise Cloud

Enterprise

This connector implements GitHub's OAuth 2.0 authentication flow. Please refer to GitHub's documentation on Creating an OAuth App to learn how to create and register an OAuth app. Here is an example of this setting in a cluster_auth_preference resource: kind: cluster_auth_preference metadata: name: cluster-auth-preference spec: type: github version: v2 See GitHub OAuth 2.0 for details on how to configure it. This connector type implements SAML authentication. It can be configured against any external identity manager like Okta or Auth0. Here is an example of this setting in a cluster_auth_preference resource: kind: cluster_auth_preference metadata: name: cluster-auth-preference spec: type: saml version: v2 Teleport implements OpenID Connect (OIDC) authentication. Here is an example of this setting in a cluster_auth_preference resource: kind: cluster_auth_preference metadata: name: cluster-auth-preference spec: type: oidc version: v2

Teleport can display a custom message of the day (MOTD) for users prior to authenticating in the Teleport Web UI and CLI.

Add the following to your Teleport configuration file, which is stored in /etc/teleport.yaml by default.

auth_service: message_of_the_day: | Welcome to the Example Teleport Cluster All activity is monitored and should follow organization policies

Restart the Teleport Auth Service instances to apply this change.

Edit your cluster_auth_preference resource:

tctl edit cap

Ensure that the resource includes the message_of_the_day field:

kind: cluster_auth_preference metadata: name: cluster-auth-preference spec: message_of_the_day: | Welcome to the Example Teleport Cluster All activity is monitored and should follow organization policies type: local second_factor: "on" webauthn: rp_id: example.teleport.sh version: v2

Save and close the file in your editor to apply changes.