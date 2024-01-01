Skip to main content
Version: 18.x (unreleased)

Access Monitoring Rule Reference

Access Monitoring Rules allow administrators to monitor Access Requests and apply notification routing rules or automatic review rules based on specific conditions.

An Access Monitoring Rule can configure both a notification routing rule and an automatic review rule, or it can contain only one.

YAML specification

An Access Monitoring Rule is a dynamic Teleport resource with a structure similar to the following:

kind: access_monitoring_rule
version: v1
metadata:
  name: example_rule
spec:
  # subjects specifies the kinds of subjects to monitor.
  # Possible values: "access_request"
  subjects:
  - access_request

  # condition specifies the conditions that should be met to apply the access
  # monitoring rule. The condition accepts a predicate expression which must
  # evaluate to a boolean value.
  #
  # This condition would be satisfied by an Access Request if all requested roles
  # are either `access` or `editor`, and if the requester user has the `team: dev`
  # or `team: stage" user trait.
  condition: |-
    contains_all(set("access", "editor"), access_request.spec.roles) &&
    contains_any(user.traits["team"], set("dev", "stage"))

  # Optional: desired_state specifies the desired reconciled state of the Access
  # Request after the rule is applied. This field must be set to "reviewed" to
  # enable automatic reviews.
  # Possible values: "reviewed".
  desired_state: reviewed

  # Optional: automatic_review configures the automatic review rules.
  automatic_review:
    # integration specifies the name of an external integration source used to
    # help determine if a requesting user satisfies the rule conditions.
    # Use "builtin" to specify no external integration.
    # Possible values: "builtin"
    integration: builtin

    # decision determines whether to automatically approve or deny the
    # Access Request.
    # Possible values: "APPROVED" or "DENIED"
    decision: APPROVED

  # Optional: notification configures notification routing rules.
  notification:
    # name specifies the external integration to which the notifications should
    # be routed.
    # Possible values: "email", "discord", "slack", "pagerduty", "jira",
    # "mattermost", "msteams", "opsgenie", "servicenow", "datadog"
    name: email

    # recipients specifies the list of recipients to be notified when the
    # access monitoring rule is applied.
    recipients:
    - [email protected]

Notification routing rules

Administrators can use Access Monitoring Rules to route notifications to an external notification system.

Hosted integrations

To list the names of available hosted integrations you can use the following command:

tctl get plugins
Name          Status------------- -----------datadog       RUNNINGemail         RUNNINGslack-default RUNNING

If no integrations are listed, enroll a plugin first. For a step by step guide on how to enroll a plugin see Access Request Plugins.

Recipients

The accepted values for the recipients field depend on the selected notification system.

Notification SystemRecipients
DatadogEmail: [email protected]
Team: example-datadog-team
DiscordChannel ID: ...1234
EmailEmail: [email protected]
Jira-
MattermostEmail: [email protected]
Team/Channel: example-team/example-channel
Microsoft TeamsEmail: [email protected]
Channel: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/channel/...
OpsgenieSchedule: example-schedule
PagerDutyService: example-service
ServiceNowSchedule ID: example-schedule-id
SlackEmail: [email protected]
Channel: example-channel

Example notification routing rule

If the following rule is configured, then any time an Access Request for the access role is created, a notification will be sent to the #teleport-access Slack channel.

kind: access_monitoring_rule
version: v1
metadata:
  name: slack-notifications
spec:
  subjects:
  - access_request
  condition: contains_any(access_request.spec.roles, set("access"))
  notification:
    name: slack-default
    recipients:
    - teleport-access

Automatic review rules

Administrators can configure Access Monitoring Rules to automatically review an Access Request when conditions are met.

To enable automatic reviews, set spec.desired_state to reviewed and define automatic_review.

Review decision

The automatic_review.decision option can be either APPROVED or DENIED.

Automatic reviews behave like regular reviews. They do not directly change the state of the request and respect the required review thresholds.

If multiple automatic review rules match an Access Request, DENIED rules take precedence.

Example automatic review rule

If the following rule is configured, then any time an Access Request for the access role is created by a user with the team: sre trait, it will be automatically approved.

kind: access_monitoring_rule
version: v1
metadata:
  name: sre-automatic-approval
spec:
  subjects:
  - access_request
  condition: |-
    contains_all(set("access"), access_request.spec.roles) &&
    contains_any(user.traits["team"], set("sre"))
  desired_state: reviewed
  automatic_review:
    integration: builtin
    decision: APPROVED

Condition

The condition field is a predicate expression that evaluates to a boolean value and determines which Access Requests the rule applies to.

Accepted fields within the condition predicate expression:

FieldDescription
access_request.spec.rolesThe set of roles requested.
access_request.spec.suggested_reviewersThe set of reviewers specified in the request.
access_request.spec.system_annotationsA map of system annotations on the request.
access_request.spec.userThe requesting user.
access_request.spec.request_reasonThe request reason.
access_request.spec.creation_timeThe creation time of the request.
access_request.spec.expiryThe expiry time of the request.
user.traitsA map of traits of the requesting user.

Examples:

# Applies if the request contains at least one role.
condition: !is_empty(access_request.spec.roles)

# Applies if created by "example_user"
condition: access_request.spec.user == "example_user"

# Applies if the "example_role" role is requested.
condition: access_request.spec.roles.contains("example_role")

# Applies if all requested roles are either "role_1" or "role_2".
condition: set("role_1", "role_2").contains_all(access_request.spec.roles)

# Applies if the user has trait "team: dev" or "team: stage".
condition: contains_any(user.traits["team"], set("dev". "stage"))

See Predicate Language for more details.

SSO users and IdP attributes

Access Monitoring Rules can be used with SSO users and attributes provided by the IdP.

For example, if the following GitHub SSO configuration is used, GitHub users in team example-team will be mapped to Teleport users with trait github_teams: example-team.

# github.yaml
kind: github
version: v3
metadata:
  name: github
spec:
  teams_to_roles:
  - organization: example-org
    roles:
    - demo-access-request
    team: example-team
...

You can now create an Access Monitoring Rule that applies automatic reviews based on the github_teams trait:

kind: access_monitoring_rule
version: v1
metadata:
  name: dev-automatic-approval
spec:
  subjects:
  - access_request
  condition: |-
    contains_all(set("access"), access_request.spec.roles) &&
    contains_any(user.traits["github_teams"], set("example-team"))
  desired_state: reviewed
  automatic_review:
    integration: builtin
    decision: APPROVED

Trait mapping depends on the SSO provider. For configuration instructions, see: Configure Single Sign-On

Access Monitoring Rule with infrastructure as code

Access Monitoring Rules can be managed as infrastructure as code using Terraform. Here's an example resource definition:

resource "teleport_access_monitoring_rule" "example_rule" {
  version = "v1"
  metadata = {
    name = "example_rule"
  }
  spec = {
    subjects      = ["access_request"]
    condition     = "access_request.spec.roles.contains(\"example-role\")"
    desired_state = "reviewed"
    notification = {
      name       = "slack"
      recipients = ["example-channel"]
    }
    automatic_review = {
      integration = "builtin"
      decision    = "APPROVED"
    }
  }
}

See Terraform Provider for more details.