Workload Attestation
Workload Attestation is the process completed by
tbot to assert the identity
of a workload that has connected to the Workload API and requested certificates.
The information gathered during attestation is used to decide which, if any,
SPIFFE IDs should be encoded into an SVID and issued to the workload.
Workload Attestors are the individual components that perform this attestation. They use the process ID of the workload to gather information about the workload from platform-specific APIs. For example, the Kubernetes Workload Attestor queries the local Kubelet API to determine which Kubernetes pod the process belongs to.
The result of the attestation process is known as attestation metadata. This
attestation metadata is referred to by the rules you configured for
tbot's
Workload API service. For example, you may state that only workloads running in
a specific Kubernetes namespace should be issued a specific SPIFFE ID.
Additionally, this metadata is included in the log messages output by
tbot
when it issues an SVID. This allows you to audit the issuance of SVIDs and
understand why a specific SPIFFE ID was issued to a workload.
Unix
The Unix Workload Attestor is the most basic attestor and allows you to restrict the issuance of SVIDs to specific Unix processes based on a range of criteria.
Attestation Metadata
The following metadata is produced by the Unix Workload Attestor and is
available to be used when configuring rules for
tbot's Workload API service:
|Field
|Description
unix.attested
|Indicates that the workload has been attested by the Unix Workload Attestor.
unix.pid
|The process ID of the attested workload.
unix.uid
|The effective user ID of the attested workload.
unix.gid
|The effective primary group ID of the attested workload.
Support for non-standard procfs mounting
To resolve information about a process from the PID, the Unix Workload Attestor
reads information from the procfs filesystem. By default, it expects procfs to
be mounted at
/proc.
If procfs is mounted at a different location, you must configure the Unix
Workload Attestor to read from that alternative location by setting the
HOST_PROC environment variable.
This is a sensitive configuration option, and you should ensure that it is set correctly or not set at all. If misconfigured, an attacker could provide falsified information about processes, and this could lead to the issuance of SVIDs to unauthorized workloads.
Kubernetes
The Kubernetes Workload Attestor allows you to restrict the issuance of SVIDs to specific Kubernetes workloads based on a range of criteria.
It works by first determining the pod ID for a given process ID and then by querying the local kubelet API for details about that pod.
Attestation Metadata
The following metadata is produced by the Kubernetes Workload Attestor and is
available to be used when configuring rules for
tbot's Workload API service:
|Field
|Description
kubernetes.attested
|Indicates that the workload has been attested by the Kubernetes Workload Attestor.
kubernetes.namespace
|The namespace of the Kubernetes Pod.
kubernetes.service_account
|The service account of the Kubernetes Pod.
kubernetes.pod_name
|The name of the Kubernetes Pod.
Deployment Guidance
To use Kubernetes Workload Attestation,
tbot must be deployed as a daemon
set. This is because the unix domain socket can only be accessed by pods on the
same node as the agent. Additionally, the daemon set must have the
hostPID
property set to
true to allow the agent to access information about
processes within other containers.
The daemon set must also have a service account assigned that allows it to query the Kubelet API. This is an example role with the required RBAC:
kind: ClusterRole
apiVersion: rbac.authorization.k8s.io/v1
metadata:
name: tbot
rules:
- resources: ["pods","nodes","nodes/proxy"]
apiGroups: [""]
verbs: ["get"]
Mapping the Workload API Unix domain socket into the containers of workloads can be done in two ways:
- Directly configuring a hostPath volume for the
tbotdaemonset and workloads which will need to connect to it.
- Using spiffe-csi-driver.
Example manifests for required Kubernetes resources:
kind: ClusterRole
apiVersion: rbac.authorization.k8s.io/v1
metadata:
name: tbot
rules:
- resources: ["pods","nodes","nodes/proxy"]
apiGroups: [""]
verbs: ["get"]
---
kind: ClusterRoleBinding
apiVersion: rbac.authorization.k8s.io/v1
metadata:
name: tbot
subjects:
- kind: ServiceAccount
name: tbot
namespace: default
roleRef:
kind: ClusterRole
name: tbot
apiGroup: rbac.authorization.k8s.io
---
apiVersion: v1
kind: ServiceAccount
metadata:
name: tbot
namespace: default
---
apiVersion: v1
kind: ConfigMap
metadata:
name: tbot-config
namespace: default
data:
tbot.yaml: |
version: v2
onboarding:
join_method: kubernetes
# replace with the name of a join token you have created.
token: example-token
storage:
type: memory
# ensure this is configured to the address of your Teleport Proxy Service.
proxy_server: example.teleport.sh:443
services:
- type: spiffe-workload-api
listen: unix:///run/tbot/sockets/workload.sock
attestor:
kubernetes:
enabled: true
kubelet:
# skip verification of the Kubelet API certificate as this is not
# usually issued by the cluster CA.
skip_verify: true
# replace the svid entries with the SPIFFE IDs that you wish to issue,
# using the `rules` blocks to restrict these to specific Kubernetes
# workloads.
svids:
- path: /my-service
rules:
- kubernetes:
namespace: default
service_account: example-sa
---
apiVersion: apps/v1
kind: DaemonSet
metadata:
name: tbot
spec:
selector:
matchLabels:
app: tbot
template:
metadata:
labels:
app: tbot
spec:
securityContext:
runAsUser: 0
runAsGroup: 0
hostPID: true
containers:
- name: tbot
image: public.ecr.aws/gravitational/tbot-distroless:17.0.0-dev
imagePullPolicy: IfNotPresent
securityContext:
privileged: true
args:
- start
- -c
- /config/tbot.yaml
- --log-format
- json
volumeMounts:
- mountPath: /config
name: config
- mountPath: /var/run/secrets/tokens
name: join-sa-token
- name: tbot-sockets
mountPath: /run/tbot/sockets
readOnly: false
env:
- name: TELEPORT_NODE_NAME
valueFrom:
fieldRef:
fieldPath: spec.nodeName
- name: KUBERNETES_TOKEN_PATH
value: /var/run/secrets/tokens/join-sa-token
serviceAccountName: tbot
volumes:
- name: tbot-sockets
hostPath:
path: /run/tbot/sockets
type: DirectoryOrCreate
- name: config
configMap:
name: tbot-config
- name: join-sa-token
projected:
sources:
- serviceAccountToken:
path: join-sa-token
# 600 seconds is the minimum that Kubernetes supports. We
# recommend this value is used.
expirationSeconds: 600
# `example.teleport.sh` must be replaced with the name of
# your Teleport cluster.
audience: example.teleport.sh
