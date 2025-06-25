Version: 18.x (unreleased)

On this page

Deploying Machine ID on Bitbucket Pipelines Report an issue with this page

In this guide, you will configure Machine ID's agent, tbot , to run within a Bitbucket Pipelines workflow. The bot will be configured to use the bitbucket delegated joining method to eliminate the need for long-lived secrets.

The bitbucket join method is a secure way for Machine ID bots to authenticate with the Teleport Auth Service without using any shared secrets. Instead, it makes use of an OpenID Connect token that Bitbucket Pipelines injects into the job environment.

This token is sent to the Teleport Auth Service, and assuming it has been configured to trust Bitbucket's identity provider and all identity assertions match, the authentication attempt will succeed.

A running Teleport cluster version 17.0.0-dev or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl and tsh clients. Details Installing tctl and tsh clients Mac Windows - Powershell Linux Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tctl and tsh clients: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-17.0.0-dev.pkg In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation. danger Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security. curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v17.0.0-dev-windows-amd64-bin.zip All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the tctl and tsh clients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v17.0.0-dev-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-v17.0.0-dev-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz cd teleport sudo ./install The tctl and tsh clients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/ping and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version: curl https://example.teleport.sh/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version' 17.0.0-dev



To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

, then verify that you can run commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions. A Bitbucket repository you can push to.

Bitbucket joining requires a number of configuration parameters that can be found in your repository settings. From the Bitbucket repository, navigate to "Repository settings", then in the sidebar under "Pipelines" select "OpenID Connect".

From this page, note the following values:

Identity provider URL ( identity-provider-url )

) Audience ( audience )

) Workspace UUID, including the braces ( workspace-uuid )

) Repository UUID, including the braces ( repository-uuid )

Next, you need to create a Bot. A Bot is a Teleport identity for a machine or group of machines. Like users, bots have a set of roles and traits which define what they can access.

Create bot.yaml :

kind: bot version: v1 metadata: name: example spec: roles: []

Make sure you replace example with a unique, descriptive name for your Bot.

Use tctl to apply this file:

tctl create bot.yaml

In order to allow your Pipelines workflow to authenticate with your Teleport cluster, you'll first need to create a join token. These tokens set out criteria by which the Auth Service decides whether or not to allow a bot or node to join.

Create a file named bot-token.yaml , ensuring that you replace the identity_provider_url , audience , workspace_uuid , and repository_uuid with the values from Step 1.

kind: token version: v2 metadata: name: example-bot spec: roles: [ Bot ] join_method: bitbucket bot_name: example bitbucket: identity_provider_url: identity-provider-url audience: audience allow: - workspace_uuid: workspace-uuid repository_uuid: repository-uuid

Let's go over the token resource's fields in more detail:

metadata.name defines the name of the token. Note that this value will need to be used in other parts of the configuration later.

defines the name of the token. Note that this value will need to be used in other parts of the configuration later. spec.bot_name is the name of the Machine ID bot that this token will grant access to. Note that this value will need to be used in other parts of the configuration later.

is the name of the Machine ID bot that this token will grant access to. Note that this value will need to be used in other parts of the configuration later. spec.roles defines which roles that this token will grant access to. The value of [Bot] states that this token grants access to a Machine ID bot.

defines which roles that this token will grant access to. The value of states that this token grants access to a Machine ID bot. spec.join_method defines the join method the token is applicable for. Since this guide only focuses on Bitbucket Pipelines, you will set this to to bitbucket .

defines the join method the token is applicable for. Since this guide only focuses on Bitbucket Pipelines, you will set this to to . spec.bitbucket.identity_provider_url is the identity provider URL shown in the Bitbucket repository settings, under Pipelines and OpenID Connect.

is the identity provider URL shown in the Bitbucket repository settings, under Pipelines and OpenID Connect. spec.bitbucket.audience is the audience value shown in the Bitbucket repository settings, under Pipelines and OpenID connect.

is the audience value shown in the Bitbucket repository settings, under Pipelines and OpenID connect. spec.bitbucket.allow is used to set rules for what Bitbucket Pipelines runs will be able to authenticate by using the token.

Refer to the token reference for a full list of valid fields.

Apply this to your Teleport cluster using tctl :

tctl create -f bot-token.yaml

With the bot and join token created, you can now configure a workflow that can authenticate to Teleport.

This example workflow defines a "custom" pipeline that can be triggered manually from "Pipelines" or "Branches" views:

image: atlassian/default-image:3 pipelines: custom: run-tbot: - step: oidc: true script: - wget https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v17.0.0-dev-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz - tar -xvf teleport-v17.0.0-dev-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz - ./teleport/tbot start identity --destination=./tbot-user --join-method=bitbucket --proxy-server=example.teleport.sh:443 --token=bot-bitbucket --oneshot - ssh -F ./tbot-user/ssh_config [email protected] echo "hello world"

This example will start tbot in identity mode to generate SSH credentials. Refer to the tbot start documentation for details on using other modes such as database, application, and Kubernetes access.

If you're adapting an existing workflow, note these steps:

Set oidc: true on the step properties so that step will be issued a token Download and extract a .tar.gz Teleport build Run tbot with --join-method=bitbucket , --token=example-bot (or whichever name was configured in Step 3), and --oneshot

Sharing credentials between steps Note that in Bitbucket Pipelines, outputs cannot be securely shared between steps as anything stored using artifacts will remain downloadable once the CI run has completed. Due to this limitation, all operations making use of Teleport credentials should be performed as part of the same step. If necessary, you can duplicate the script shown here to download and run tbot multiple times in a given run if credentials are needed in multiple steps.