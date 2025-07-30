Version: 18.x

Installing Teleport on macOS

Operating System teleport Daemon tctl Admin Tool tsh and Teleport Connect User Clients [1] Web UI (via the browser) tbot Daemon macOS 11+ (Big Sur) yes yes yes yes yes

[1] tsh is a Command Line Client (CLI) and Teleport Connect is a Graphical User Interface (GUI) desktop client. See Using Teleport Connect for usage and installation.

For best results, Teleport clients (tsh, tctl, tbot) should be the same major version as the cluster they are connecting to. Teleport servers are compatible with clients that are on the same major version or one major version older. Teleport servers do not support clients that are on a newer major version. See our Upgrading guide for more information.