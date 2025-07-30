Skip to main content
Version: 18.x

Installing Teleport on macOS

Operating system support

Operating Systemteleport Daemontctl Admin Tooltsh and Teleport Connect User Clients [1]Web UI (via the browser)tbot Daemon
macOS 11+ (Big Sur)yesyesyesyesyes

[1] tsh is a Command Line Client (CLI) and Teleport Connect is a Graphical User Interface (GUI) desktop client. See Using Teleport Connect for usage and installation.

For best results, Teleport clients (tsh, tctl, tbot) should be the same major version as the cluster they are connecting to. Teleport servers are compatible with clients that are on the same major version or one major version older. Teleport servers do not support clients that are on a newer major version. See our Upgrading guide for more information.

Installing Teleport

You can download one of the following .pkg installers for macOS:

LinkBinaries
teleport-ent-17.4.10.pkgteleport
tctl
tsh
tbot
fdpass-teleport

You can also fetch an installer from the command line:

curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-ent-17.4.10.pkg
Install on Macintosh HD
sudo installer -pkg teleport-ent-17.4.10.pkg -target /
Password:installer: Package name is teleport-ent-17.4.10installer: Upgrading at base path /installer: The upgrade was successful.
which teleport
/usr/local/bin/teleport