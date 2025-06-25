Teleport Identity Security
Teleport Identity Security unifies management of access policies across your infrastructure. It hardens your access controls and visually shows up-to-date relationships and policies of all users, groups, and computing resources.
It can help you answer questions like:
- What resources can a specific user access?
- What users can access a specific resource?
- What are the relationships between users, roles, and resources?
Getting started with Identity Security
Identity Security is a separately licensed product and is available to Teleport Enterprise customers. Access Graph is a major capability of Identity Security that visually shows the relationships of policies of users, groups, and computing resources.
To verify the availability of the Access Graph, ensure that the Policy icon is present in the navigation sidebar.
Note: For managed Enterprise customers, Identity Security is enabled by default.
If you are a self-hosted Teleport customer, you will need to deploy the Access Graph Service and ensure you have an updated
license.pem with Identity Security enabled to use it.
Identity Activity Center
Teleport Identity Activity Center is a centralized data platform that enhances visibility, allows to search and analyze activity from both human and non-human identities across multiple data sources.
It provides a rich visualization layer that maps access policies across services such as AWS, GitHub, Okta, and Teleport with the real-time activity from those identities.
Built to assist security and operations teams, Identity Activity Center combines activities from the same identity across different platforms improving the correlation of identity-based events across platforms and expedites investigations. Through an intelligent alerting engine that detects irregularities in audit logs, emphasizes odd behavior, and describes the access levels each identity has across corporate services, it offers contextual insights during incident response.
Identity Activity Center guides and supported integrations
- Enable Identity Activity Center guide.
- Discover AWS Access Patterns and CloudTrail events with Teleport Identity Security guide.
- Analyze and correlate Teleport Audit Logs guide.
- Analyze and correlate GitHub Audit Logs and Access Paths guide.
- Analyze and correlate Okta Audit Logs and Access Paths guide.
Identity Security guides
- How to use Teleport Identity Security: Using Access Graph with Identity Security.
- See permission changes with Access Graph Crown Jewels: Describes how to use Access Graph Crown Jewels to see permission changes in Teleport.
- Self-Hosting Teleport Access Graph (section): Explains how to deploy Access Graph alongside a self-hosted Teleport cluster.
- Teleport Identity Security: A reference for Access Graph with Identity Security.
- Teleport Identity Security Connections: Connections in Access Graph with Identity Security.
- Teleport Identity Security Integrations (section): Integrations in Access Graph with Identity Security.