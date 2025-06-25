Version: 18.x (unreleased)

On this page

Teleport Identity Security Report an issue with this page

Teleport Identity Security unifies management of access policies across your infrastructure. It hardens your access controls and visually shows up-to-date relationships and policies of all users, groups, and computing resources.

It can help you answer questions like:

What resources can a specific user access?

What users can access a specific resource?

What are the relationships between users, roles, and resources?

Identity Security is a separately licensed product and is available to Teleport Enterprise customers. Access Graph is a major capability of Identity Security that visually shows the relationships of policies of users, groups, and computing resources.

To verify the availability of the Access Graph, ensure that the Policy icon is present in the navigation sidebar.

note Note: For managed Enterprise customers, Identity Security is enabled by default. If you are a self-hosted Teleport customer, you will need to deploy the Access Graph Service and ensure you have an updated license.pem with Identity Security enabled to use it.

Teleport Identity Activity Center is a centralized data platform that enhances visibility, allows to search and analyze activity from both human and non-human identities across multiple data sources.

It provides a rich visualization layer that maps access policies across services such as AWS, GitHub, Okta, and Teleport with the real-time activity from those identities.

Built to assist security and operations teams, Identity Activity Center combines activities from the same identity across different platforms improving the correlation of identity-based events across platforms and expedites investigations. Through an intelligent alerting engine that detects irregularities in audit logs, emphasizes odd behavior, and describes the access levels each identity has across corporate services, it offers contextual insights during incident response.