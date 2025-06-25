Analyze and Correlate Teleport Audit Logs
In this guide, you will configure your Teleport cluster to forward Audit Logs to Identity Security product for better visibility and alerts on suspicious activities.
Teleport Identity Activity Center is a centralized data platform that enhances visibility, allows to search and analyze activity from both human and non-human identities across multiple data sources.
It provides a rich visualization layer that maps access policies across services such as AWS, GitHub, Okta, and Teleport with the real-time activity from those identities.
Built to assist security and operations teams, Identity Activity Center combines activities from the same identity across different platforms improving the correlation of identity-based events across platforms and expedites investigations. Through an intelligent alerting engine that detects irregularities in audit logs, emphasizes odd behavior, and describes the access levels each identity has across corporate services, it offers contextual insights during incident response.
Identity Activity Center is a feature of Teleport Identity Security product that is only available to Teleport Enterprise customers.
How it works
Your Teleport cluster will continuously monitor incoming Audit Logs and forward them to Identity Security, where they will be ingested, standardized, analyzed, and stored for long-term retention.
Prerequisites
- A running Teleport Enterprise cluster v18.0.0 or later.
- Identity Security enabled for your account.
- For self-hosted clusters:
- Ensure that an up-to-date
license.pemis used in the Auth Service configuration.
- A running Access Graph node v1.28.0 or later with Identity Activity Center enabled. Check the Identity Security page for details on how to set up Access Graph and enable Identity Activity Center.
- Ensure that an up-to-date
Step 1/1. Enable Teleport Audit Log export
This section will guide you through the process of configuring your Teleport cluster to export audit logs to Teleport Identity Security.
start_date parameter is optional. When not set, it will default to 10 days prior to the first successful
audit log export. This parameter can't be modified afterwards.
Please select the deployment mode used to deploy your cluster.
- Self-hosted cluster
- Self-hosted cluster using Helm Chart
When running a self-hosted cluster, edit each one of your Teleport Auth Service
instances' configuration files, by default
/etc/teleport.yaml, and merge the
following YAML snippet:
access_graph:
# <...>
audit_log:
# enables Audit Log export from Teleport
enabled: true
# start_date is an optional field. It defines the date when
# Identity Activity Center should ingest the Teleport Logs.
# If not defined, it defaults to 10 days prior to the first init.
#
# start_date: "2025-06-01T00:00:00Z"
Once completed, restart your Teleport Auth Service with:
$ sudo systemctl restart teleport
When the Teleport cluster was installed using
teleport-cluster Helm chart, update the values for the deployment
and include the following details:
auth:
teleportConfig:
# <...>
# Add a section for configuring the Access Graph connection.
access_graph:
# <...>
audit_log:
# enables Audit Log export from Teleport
enabled: true
# start_date is an optional field. It defines the date when
# Identity Activity Center should ingest the Teleport Logs.
# If not defined, it defaults to 10 days prior to the first init.
#
# start_date: "2025-06-01T00:00:00Z"
If not using the
teleport-cluster Helm chart, you will need to do the equivalent changes to your Teleport cluster deployment:
- Add the
access_graph:section at the top-level of the YAML config file for the Teleport Auth Service.
- Mount the created ConfigMap as a volume so that the Auth Service can read the CA certificate.
Finally, redeploy the Helm chart (assuming the values are stored in
values-teleport.yaml). Once the Auth Service changes succeed, restart the
Proxy Service. Assign teleport-cluster-deployment-name to the
name of your
teleport-cluster deployment:
helm upgrade -n teleport-cluster-namespace -f values-teleport.yaml \ --version <version> teleport-cluster-deployment-name teleport/teleport-clusterkubectl -n teleport-cluster-namespace rollout status deployment/teleport-auth # Wait for the deployment to succeedkubectl -n teleport-cluster-namespace rollout restart deployment/teleport-proxykubectl -n teleport-cluster-namespace rollout status deployment/teleport-proxy # Wait for the deployment to succeed