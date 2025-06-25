Enroll the Teleport Okta Integration

Version: 18.x (unreleased)

The Teleport Okta integration can import and grant access to resources from an Okta organizations, such as user profiles, groups and applications. Teleport can provision user accounts based Okta users, Okta applications can be accessed through Teleport's application access UI, and access to these applications along with user groups can be managed by Teleport's RBAC along with Access Requests.

This guide shows you how to set up the Teleport Okta integration.

Enrolling the Okta integration is a guided process and contains four components:

Single sign-on (SSO) integration: Configures Teleport authentication with Okta as an identity provider. System for Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM) integration: Uses the SCIM standard to allow nearly instant provisioning of Okta users in Teleport. This is available only if Teleport Identity Governance is enabled. The SCIM integration is optional for enabling user, application, and group sync. User sync: Imports Okta users as Teleport users via a continuous reconciliation loop. It is usually slower than SCIM, but but more reliable, and does not require a publicly accessible Teleport cluster. Combined with SCIM, it provides both speed and reliability. Application and group sync: imports Okta applications and groups as Teleport Access Lists. This enables you to manage access to Okta applications and user groups via Teleport RBAC, including Access Requests.

The Okta SSO integration is required for all other components of the Okta integration. User sync is required for application and group sync.

Teleport manages Okta application group assignments using a declarative state approach. If an assignment is created via Teleport and subsequently removed via the Okta UI, Teleport will re-evaluate and potentially overwrite Okta UI changes to align with the state defined by Teleport's RBAC configuration.

To start the enrolment, visit the Teleport Web UI and click Access and then Integrations on the menu bar at the left of the screen. Then click Enroll New Integration and select Okta tile.

This will bring you to the SSO integration configuration screen. Read Guided Okta SSO Integration for supplementary instructions as you work through the guided flow.

For supplemental information on the guided process, such as instructions on making changes in Okta, review the documentation in this section:

Guided Okta SSO Integration: Explains how to enroll Okta in your Teleport cluster as an identity provider for single sign-on using the guided flow.

Okta App and Group Sync: Explains how to enable the Okta app and group sync integration, which imports Okta configurations into the Teleport RBAC system.

Okta SCIM Integration: Explains how to use the guided integration enrollment flow to enable the Okta SCIM integration, which allows Teleport to immediately reflect changes in Okta.

Okta User Sync: Explains how to set up Okta user sync with the guided integration flow.

Teleport Identity Activity Center is a centralized data platform that enhances visibility, allows to search and analyze activity from both human and non-human identities across multiple data sources.

It provides a rich visualization layer that maps access policies across services such as AWS, GitHub, Okta, and Teleport with the real-time activity from those identities.

Built to assist security and operations teams, Identity Activity Center combines activities from the same identity across different platforms improving the correlation of identity-based events across platforms and expedites investigations. Through an intelligent alerting engine that detects irregularities in audit logs, emphasizes odd behavior, and describes the access levels each identity has across corporate services, it offers contextual insights during incident response.

Identity Activity Center automatically retrieves Okta System Logs through minute-by-minute polling, then processes and standardizes this data before storing it for long-term analysis and retention.

Additionally, the Okta integration maps access paths for existing Okta API keys, tracking which users own them and what permissions they have within the organization.

Users with an existing Okta setup in Teleport can enable the Identity Security Integration directly from the status page. When configuring a new integration, the setup wizard provides a dedicated Identity Security step with guided configuration instructions.

At any point in the guided flow, you can return to the integration status page to manage any component of the integration. To open the integration status page in the Teleport Web UI, navigate to Access -> Integrations and click anywhere on the Okta integration row.

You can delete the Okta integration by taking the following steps:

Clean up user accounts created by the Okta integration. To do so, un-assign all Okta users from the Okta SAML Application Teleport uses as its identity provider, and wait for the sync process and/or SCIM provisioning to delete the corresponding Teleport accounts. Once the Teleport accounts have been automatically deleted you can proceed to delete the integration. Navigate to Access -> Integrations and click anywhere on the Okta integration row to visit the integration status page. Click Delete Integration . Permanently delete the SAML connector created as part of the integration. Navigate to the Auth Connectors page in the Teleport UI and select the option to delete it.

The SAML connector created during the enrollment process is not deleted when the hosted Okta integration is deleted, and will automatically be re-used if the Okta integration is re-enrolled.

Clean up Access Lists created by the Okta integration. These are not deleted when the Okta integration is deleted. To delete Okta-sourced Access Lists, run the following command: tctl plugins cleanup okta If any Access Lists created by the integration are nested members or owners of Teleport-created Access Lists, cleanup will fail. Any nested Access Lists need to be unassigned before you can perform a cleanup. warning If the Okta integration is still active, removing Okta-sourced Access Lists could revoke Okta access from users in your organization. Exercise caution when cleaning up Access Lists.