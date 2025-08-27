Version: 18.x

Use Teleport's SAML Provider to authenticate with Grafana

Grafana is an open source observability platform. Their enterprise version supports SAML authentication. This guide will help you configure Teleport as a SAML provider, and Grafana to accept the identities it provides.

Note that Teleport can act as an identity provider to any SAML-compatible service, not just those running behind the Teleport App Service.

Grafana enables users to authenticate using SAML. You can export SAML IdP metadata from Teleport, then provide it to your Grafana configuration file in order to instruct Grafana to trust the Teleport IdP's certificate authority. Your Teleport cluster then uses a SAML IdP service provider resource to provide information about your Grafana deployment to the Teleport SAML IdP.

An instance of Grafana Enterprise, with edit access to grafana.ini . A trusted certificate authority to create TLS certificates/keys for the SAML connection.

A running Teleport Enterprise cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl and tsh clients. Installing tctl and tsh clients Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The tctl and tsh clients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/find and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= teleport.example.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')" Follow the instructions for your platform to install tctl and tsh clients: Mac Windows - Powershell Linux Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tctl and tsh clients: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation. danger Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security. curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the tctl and tsh clients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz cd teleport sudo ./install



To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

First we need to ensure you are logged into Teleport as a user that has permissions to read and modify saml_idp_service_provider objects. The default editor role has access to this already, but in case you are using a more customized configuration, create a role called sp-manager.yaml with the following contents:

kind: role version: v7 metadata: name: sp-manager spec: allow: rules: - resources: [ saml_idp_service_provider ] verbs: [ list , create , read , update , delete ]

Create it with tctl :

tctl create sp-manager.yaml role 'saml-idp-service-provider-manager' has been created

tip You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit.

Assign the saml_idp_service_provider role to your Teleport user by running the appropriate commands for your authentication provider:

Local User

GitHub

SAML

OIDC Retrieve your local user's roles as a comma-separated list: ROLES=$(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.roles | join(",")') Edit your local user to add the new role: tctl users update $(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.username') \ --set-roles "${ROLES?},saml_idp_service_provider" Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Open your github authentication connector in a text editor: tctl edit github/github Edit the github connector, adding saml_idp_service_provider to the teams_to_roles section. The team you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the team must include your user account and should be the smallest team possible within your organization. Here is an example: teams_to_roles: - organization: octocats team: admins roles: - access + - saml_idp_service_provider Apply your changes by saving closing the file in your editor. Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Retrieve your saml configuration resource: tctl get --with-secrets saml/mysaml > saml.yaml Note that the --with-secrets flag adds the value of spec.signing_key_pair.private_key to the saml.yaml file. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the saml.yaml file immediately after updating the resource. Edit saml.yaml , adding saml_idp_service_provider to the attributes_to_roles section. The attribute you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization. Here is an example: attributes_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - saml_idp_service_provider Apply your changes: tctl create -f saml.yaml Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Retrieve your oidc configuration resource: tctl get oidc/myoidc --with-secrets > oidc.yaml Note that the --with-secrets flag adds the value of spec.signing_key_pair.private_key to the oidc.yaml file. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the oidc.yaml file immediately after updating the resource. Edit oidc.yaml , adding saml_idp_service_provider to the claims_to_roles section. The claim you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization. Here is an example: claims_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - saml_idp_service_provider Apply your changes: tctl create -f oidc.yaml Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.

The first step in configuring Grafana for SSO is retrieving Teleport's SAML identity provider metadata. You can obtain this metadata in XML format by navigating to https://<proxy-address>/enterprise/saml-idp/metadata . Save it in an easy to remember file name like teleport-metadata.xml .

Encode the metadata using base64 to provide to the Grafana config:

cat teleport-metadata.xml | base64

From the Grafana host, edit grafana.ini by adding a [auth.saml] section:

[auth.saml] enabled = true auto_login = false allow_idp_initiated = true relay_state = "" private_key_path = '/path/to/certs/grafana-host-key.pem' certificate_path = '/path/to/certs/grafana-host.pem' idp_metadata = 'PEVudGl0eURl.....' assertion_attribute_name = uid assertion_attribute_login = uid assertion_attribute_email = uid assertion_attribute_groups = eduPersonAffiliation

Key Value enabled Set to true to enable SAML authentication. auto_login When set to true , enables auto-login using SAML. allow_idp_initiated Set to true to allow IdP-initiated login. relay_state Relay state for IdP-initiated login. Must be set to "" to work with Teleport's IdP. private_key_path Path to the TLS key used to identify Grafana. certificate_path Path to the TLS certificate used to identify Grafana. idp_metadata The base64-encoded contents of the Teleport metadata XML file. assertion_* Various Grafana user fields to be mapped to SAML assertions.

For more information on editing grafana.ini for SAML, you can review their Configure SAML authentication in Grafana page.

After restarting Grafana with the edited configuration, download its SAML metadata from the path /saml/metadata . Create the file grafana-sp.yaml to define this service provider, using the downloaded metadata for the value of entity_descriptor :

kind: saml_idp_service_provider metadata: name: saml-grafana spec: entity_descriptor: | <md:EntityDescriptor xmlns:md="urn:oasis:names:tc:SAML:2.0:metadata"... version: v1

Add the service provider definition to Teleport:

tctl create grafana-sp.yaml