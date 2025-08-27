Use Teleport's SAML Provider to authenticate with Grafana
Grafana is an open source observability platform. Their enterprise version supports SAML authentication. This guide will help you configure Teleport as a SAML provider, and Grafana to accept the identities it provides.
Note that Teleport can act as an identity provider to any SAML-compatible service, not just those running behind the Teleport App Service.
How it works
Grafana enables users to authenticate using SAML. You can export SAML IdP metadata from Teleport, then provide it to your Grafana configuration file in order to instruct Grafana to trust the Teleport IdP's certificate authority. Your Teleport cluster then uses a SAML IdP service provider resource to provide information about your Grafana deployment to the Teleport SAML IdP.
Prerequisites
- An instance of Grafana Enterprise, with edit access to
grafana.ini.
- A trusted certificate authority to create TLS certificates/keys for the SAML connection.
-
A running Teleport Enterprise cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
-
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tctland
tshclients:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
-
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 18.1.3
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
Step 1/3. Configure a Teleport role with access to SAML service provider objects
First we need to ensure you are logged into Teleport as a user that has permissions
to read and modify
saml_idp_service_provider objects. The default
editor role
has access to this already, but in case you are using a more customized configuration,
create a role called
sp-manager.yaml with the following contents:
kind: role
version: v7
metadata:
name: sp-manager
spec:
allow:
rules:
- resources: [saml_idp_service_provider]
verbs: [list, create, read, update, delete]
Create it with
tctl:
tctl create sp-manager.yamlrole 'saml-idp-service-provider-manager' has been created
You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit.
Assign the
saml_idp_service_provider role to your Teleport user by running the appropriate
commands for your authentication provider:
- Local User
- GitHub
- SAML
- OIDC
-
Retrieve your local user's roles as a comma-separated list:ROLES=$(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.roles | join(",")')
-
Edit your local user to add the new role:tctl users update $(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.username') \ --set-roles "${ROLES?},saml_idp_service_provider"
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Open your
githubauthentication connector in a text editor:tctl edit github/github
-
Edit the
githubconnector, adding
saml_idp_service_providerto the
teams_to_rolessection.
The team you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the team must include your user account and should be the smallest team possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
teams_to_roles: - organization: octocats team: admins roles: - access + - saml_idp_service_provider
-
Apply your changes by saving closing the file in your editor.
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Retrieve your
samlconfiguration resource:tctl get --with-secrets saml/mysaml > saml.yaml
Note that the
--with-secretsflag adds the value of
spec.signing_key_pair.private_keyto the
saml.yamlfile. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the saml.yaml file immediately after updating the resource.
-
Edit
saml.yaml, adding
saml_idp_service_providerto the
attributes_to_rolessection.
The attribute you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
attributes_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - saml_idp_service_provider
-
Apply your changes:tctl create -f saml.yaml
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Retrieve your
oidcconfiguration resource:tctl get oidc/myoidc --with-secrets > oidc.yaml
Note that the
--with-secretsflag adds the value of
spec.signing_key_pair.private_keyto the
oidc.yamlfile. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the oidc.yaml file immediately after updating the resource.
-
Edit
oidc.yaml, adding
saml_idp_service_providerto the
claims_to_rolessection.
The claim you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
claims_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - saml_idp_service_provider
-
Apply your changes:tctl create -f oidc.yaml
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
Step 2/3. Configure Grafana to recognize Teleport's identity provider
The first step in configuring Grafana for SSO is retrieving Teleport's
SAML identity provider metadata. You can obtain this metadata in XML format by
navigating to
https://<proxy-address>/enterprise/saml-idp/metadata. Save
it in an easy to remember file name like
teleport-metadata.xml.
Encode the metadata using
base64 to provide to the Grafana config:
cat teleport-metadata.xml | base64
From the Grafana host, edit
grafana.ini by adding a
[auth.saml] section:
[auth.saml]
enabled = true
auto_login = false
allow_idp_initiated = true
relay_state = ""
private_key_path = '/path/to/certs/grafana-host-key.pem'
certificate_path = '/path/to/certs/grafana-host.pem'
idp_metadata = 'PEVudGl0eURl.....'
assertion_attribute_name = uid
assertion_attribute_login = uid
assertion_attribute_email = uid
assertion_attribute_groups = eduPersonAffiliation
|Key
|Value
enabled
|Set to
true to enable SAML authentication.
auto_login
|When set to
true, enables auto-login using SAML.
allow_idp_initiated
|Set to
true to allow IdP-initiated login.
relay_state
|Relay state for IdP-initiated login. Must be set to
"" to work with Teleport's IdP.
private_key_path
|Path to the TLS key used to identify Grafana.
certificate_path
|Path to the TLS certificate used to identify Grafana.
idp_metadata
|The base64-encoded contents of the Teleport metadata XML file.
assertion_*
|Various Grafana user fields to be mapped to SAML assertions.
For more information on editing
grafana.ini for SAML, you can review their Configure
SAML authentication in Grafana
page.
Step 3/3. Add service provider metadata to Teleport
After restarting Grafana with the edited configuration, download its SAML metadata
from the path
/saml/metadata. Create the file
grafana-sp.yaml to define this
service provider, using the downloaded metadata for the value of
entity_descriptor:
kind: saml_idp_service_provider
metadata:
# The friendly name of the service provider. This is used to manage the
# service provider as well as in identity provider initiated SSO.
name: saml-grafana
spec:
# The entity_descriptor is the service provider XML.
entity_descriptor: |
<md:EntityDescriptor xmlns:md="urn:oasis:names:tc:SAML:2.0:metadata"...
version: v1
Add the service provider definition to Teleport:
tctl create grafana-sp.yaml
The Grafana login screen now has a "Sign in with SAML" button, which will direct
you to the Teleport login screen. Or, if you've set
auto_login = true, you will
be redirected automatically.