Version: 18.x

Manual Entra ID integration configuration

This guide shows manual Entra ID configuration steps to set up Teleport Entra ID integration. See getting started with Entra ID integration for a guided Entra ID configuration.

The set up is based on the OIDC IdP authentication method.

Teleport Identity Governance enabled for your Teleport cluster. Optionally, Identity Security should also be enabled if you choose to enable Identity Security integration.

Your user must have privileged administrator permissions in the Microsoft Entra ID tenant.

In the Azure Portal, under “Azure services”, select “Enterprise applications”. Click on + New Application button, then click + Create your own application button. Enter a name for your application and create the application.

Open the newly created enterprise application.

Under “Manage” menu select “Single sign-on”. In this configuration UI, you will need to set up Teleport as an SAML servicer provider.

Click edit button to configure “Basic SAML Configuration”. Enter the SAML assertion endpoint as Entity ID and ACS URL value.

Entity ID and ACS URL: SAML ACS endpoint of your Teleport cluster. E.g. https://example.teleport.sh/v1/webapi/saml/acs/entra-id

For “Attributes & Claims”, attributes with user will already be available for you but you will need to add a groups claim.

Under “App registrations” from Azure services menu, find and open your enterprise application created in step 1.

Select “Manage > Certificates & secrets” and then select “Federated credentials“. Click + Add credential button.

Under “Add a credential” UI, configure credential with the following values:

Federated credential scenario: Other issuer

Under “Connect your account”, configure the following values:

Issuer: https://example.teleport.sh (replace this value with your Teleport cluster proxy address)

(replace this value with your Teleport cluster proxy address) Type: Explicit subject identifier

Explicit subject identifier Value: teleport-azure

Under “Credential details”, configure the following values:

Name: teleport-oidc

teleport-oidc Description: Teleport OIDC Identity Provider

Under the same App registration UI for your enterprise application, select “Manage > API permissions”.

You can add a new graph permission by clicking on + Add a permission button and then selecting “Microsoft Graph > Application permissions”.

The following permissions need to be added to the application.

Application.ReadWrite.OwnedBy

Group.Read.All

User.Read.All

Now run the tctl plugins install entraid command.

tctl plugins install entraid \ --name entra-id-default \ --auth-connector-name entra-id \ --default-owner= Access List Owner \ –-manual-setup

The --name flag specifies the resource name of the Entra ID plugin. The --auth-connector-name flag specifies the name of the auth connector this integration will create. The --default-owner flag specifies default owners for the Access Lists that will be created in Teleport based on the groups imported from the Entra ID. The --manual-setup flag specifies a manual Entra ID configuration is selected by the user.

tctl will then prompt for Entra ID tenant ID and application ID of the enterprise application created in step 1.

After you enter these values, Entra ID plugin will be installed with the OIDC IdP based authentication method.