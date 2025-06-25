Enforce Device Trust
Device Trust fully supports SSH, database and Kubernetes resources using cluster-wide or role-based enforcement.
Apps and Desktops may enforce trusted devices using role-based enforcement. See the web application support and desktop support sections for further details.
Resources protected by the device mode "required" will enforce the use of a trusted device, in addition to establishing the user's identity and enforcing the necessary roles. Furthermore, users using a trusted device leave audit trails that include the device's information.
Device Trust enforcement can be configured with the following three modes of operation, represented
by the
device_trust_mode authentication setting:
off- disables Device Trust. Device authentication is not performed and device-aware audit logs are absent.
optional- enables device authentication and device-aware audit, but does not require a trusted device to access resources.
required- enables device authentication and device-aware audit. Additionally, it requires a trusted device for all SSH, Database and Kubernetes connections.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport Enterprise cluster version 17.0.0-dev or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctland
tshclients:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-17.0.0-dev.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v17.0.0-dev-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v17.0.0-dev-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v17.0.0-dev-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/pingand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version:curl https://example.teleport.sh/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version'17.0.0-dev
-
To enroll a macOS device, you need:
- A signed and notarized
tshbinary. Download the macOS tsh installer.
- A signed and notarized
-
To enroll a Windows device, you need:
- A device with TPM 2.0.
- A user with administrator privileges. This is only required during enrollment.
- The
tshclient. Download the Windows tsh installer.
-
To enroll a Linux device, you need:
-
A device with TPM 2.0.
-
A user with permissions to use the /dev/tpmrm0 device (typically done by assigning the
tssgroup to the user).
-
The
tshclient. Install tsh for Linux.
WSL users should use the Windows binary instead. Download the Windows tsh installer.
-
-
To authenticate a Web UI session you need Teleport Connect
-
Correct end-user IP propagation to your Teleport deployment: X-Forwarded-For header (L7 load balancer) or PROXY protocol (L4 load balancer)
This guide makes use of the preset
require-trusted-device role, which does not
enforce the use of a trusted device for apps or
desktops. Refer to their corresponding sections for
instructions.
Role-based trusted device enforcement
Role-based configuration enforces trusted device access at the role level. It
can be configured with the
spec.options.device_trust_mode option and
applies to the resources in its
allow rules. It
works similarly to
require_session_mfa.
To enforce authenticated device checks for a specific role when a user accesses
databases, Kubernetes clusters, and servers with Teleport, update the role with
the
device_trust_mode field assigned to
"required". The following example
updates the preset
require-trusted-device role:
kind: role
version: v7
metadata:
name: require-trusted-device
spec:
options:
device_trust_mode: "required"
allow:
db_labels:
'*': '*'
db_names:
- '*'
db_users:
- '*'
kubernetes_groups:
- '{{internal.kubernetes_groups}}'
- system:masters
- developers
- viewers
kubernetes_labels:
'*': '*'
logins:
- '{{internal.logins}}'
node_labels:
'*': '*'
Update the role:
tctl create -f device-enforcement.yaml
You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit.
Cluster-wide trusted device enforcement
Cluster-wide configuration enforces trusted device access at the cluster level.
Enterprise clusters run in
optional mode by default. Changing the mode to
required will enforce a trusted device for all SSH, Database and Kubernetes
accesses.
To enable device mode
required update your configuration as follows:
Edit your cluster authentication preference using the following command:
tctl edit cluster_auth_preference
Make the following change:
kind: cluster_auth_preference
version: v2
metadata:
name: cluster-auth-preference
spec:
type: local
second_factors: ["webauthn"]
webauthn:
rp_id: teleport.example.com
device_trust:
+ mode: "required" # add this line
Save and close your editor to apply your changes.
Once the config is updated, SSH, Database and Kubernetes access without a trusted device will be forbidden. For example, SSH access without a trusted device fails with the following error:
tsh ssh ip-172-31-35-170ERROR: ssh: rejected: administratively prohibited (unauthorized device)
It is possible to use trusted
clusters to limit the impact of
device mode
required. A leaf cluster in mode
required will enforce access to
all of its resources, without imposing the same restrictions to the root
cluster. Likewise, a root cluster will not enforce Device Trust on resources in
leaf clusters.
Web application support
The Teleport App Service may enforce Device Trust via role-based enforcement.
To access apps protected by Device Trust using the Web UI (Teleport v16 or later), make sure your device is registered and enrolled, install Teleport Connect, and follow the instructions during login.
Alternatively, you may use tsh proxy app or the certificates issued by
tsh app login.
As an example, to enforce Device Trust for all
env:production apps, save the
role below as
require-trusted-device-apps.yaml:
kind: role
version: v7
metadata:
name: require-trusted-device-apps
spec:
options:
device_trust_mode: "required"
allow:
app_labels:
env: production
Create the role and assign it to a user:
tctl create require-trusted-device-apps.yamltctl edit users/alice
kind: user
metadata:
name: alice
# (...)
spec:
roles:
- access
- editor
+ - require-trusted-device-apps
# (...)
version: v2
Now the alice user can only access
env:production apps using a trusted device.
Desktop support
The Teleport Desktop Service may enforce Device Trust via role-based enforcement.
To access desktops protected by Device Trust make sure your device is registered and enrolled, install Teleport Connect, and follow the instructions during login.
As an example, to enforce Device Trust for all
env:production desktops, save
the role below as
require-trusted-device-desktops.yaml:
kind: role
version: v7
metadata:
name: require-trusted-device-desktops
spec:
options:
device_trust_mode: "required"
allow:
windows_desktop_labels:
env: "production"
windows_desktop_logins: ["Administrator", "alice"]
Create the role and assign it to a user:
tctl create require-trusted-device-desktops.yamltctl edit users/alice
kind: user
metadata:
name: alice
# (...)
spec:
roles:
- access
- editor
+ - require-trusted-device-desktops
# (...)
version: v2
Now the alice user can only access
env:production desktops using a trusted
device.
Locking a device
Similar to session and identity locking, a device can
be locked using
tctl lock.
Locking blocks certificate issuance and ongoing or future accesses originating from a locked device. Locking a device only works if Device Trust is enabled and if the device is enrolled to Teleport.
Find a device ID to lock:
tctl devices lsAsset Tag OS Enroll Status Device ID------------ ----- ------------- ------------------------------------C00AA0AAAA0A macOS enrolled 9cdfc0ad-64b7-4d9c-this-is-an-example
Lock a device:
tctl lock --device=9cdfc0ad-64b7-4d9c-this-is-an-example --ttl=12hCreated a lock with name "5444970a-39a0-4814-968d-e58b4a8fa686".
Now, if a user on that device tries to access an SSH server for example, Teleport will deny access:
tsh ssh ip-172-31-35-170ERROR: ssh: rejected: administratively prohibited (lock targeting Device:"9cdfc0ad-64b7-4d9c-this-is-an-example" is in force)
Troubleshooting
"binary missing signature or entitlements" on
tsh device enroll
A signed and notarized
tsh binary is necessary to enroll and use a a trusted
device. Download the macOS tsh installer to fix
the problem.
"unauthorized device" errors using a trusted device
A trusted device needs to be registered and enrolled before it is recognized by
Teleport as such. Follow the registration and
enrollment steps
and make sure to
tsh logout and
tsh login after enrollment is done.
"Failed to open the TPM device" on Linux
Linux users need permissions to read and write from the TPM device,
/dev/tpmrm0.
Without such permissions
tsh would need
sudo prompts for most operations.
The simplest way to solve this is to check if your distro ships with the
tss
group and assign it to your OS user. If that is not possible, or you are looking
for a different solution, we recommend creating udev rules similar to the ones
shipped by the TPM2 Software Stack.
Auto enrollment not working
Auto-enrollment ceremonies, due to their automated nature, are stricter than regular enrollment. Additional auto-enrollment checks include:
- Verifying device profile data, such as data originated from Jamf, against the actual device
- Verifying that the device is not enrolled by another user (auto-enroll cannot take devices that are already enrolled)
Check you audit log for clues: look for failed "Device Enroll Token Created" events and see the "message" field in the details.
If you suspect (1) is the issue, compare the actual device against its inventory
definition (
tsh device collect executed in the actual device vs
tctl get device/<asset_tag>). Tweaking the device profile, manual enrollment or waiting
for the next MDM sync may solve the issue.
If you suspect (2), you can unenroll the device using
tctl edit device/<asset_tag> and changing the "enroll_status" field to "not_enrolled".
App access and "access to this app requires a trusted device"
Follow the instructions in the Web UI troubleshooting section below (Teleport v16 or later).
Alternatively, you may use one of the tsh commands described by
App Access support.
For example, for an app called
myapp, run
tsh proxy app myapp -p 8888, then
open http://localhost:8888 in your browser.
If you are already running
tsh proxy app, or using the certificates acquired
from
tsh app login, then it's likely your device isn't registered or enrolled.
In this case, follow the advice from the unauthorized device section above.
Desktop access and "access to this app requires a trusted device"
Follow the instructions in the Web UI troubleshooting section below.
Web UI fails to authenticate trusted device
The Web UI attempts to authenticate your device using Teleport Connect during login. If you are not asked to authenticate your device immediately after login, follow the steps below:
- Make sure your device is registered and enrolled
- Install Teleport Connect. Use the DEB or RPM packages on Linux (the tarball doesn't register the custom URL handler).
- Make sure Teleport Connect can access the same resource you are trying to access on the Web
- Ask your cluster administrator if Device Trust is enabled (cluster mode "optional" or higher)
After the steps above are done try logging out from the Web UI and logging in again. If the error persists, check your audit log for failed "device authenticated" or "device web" events and look for failure details within the events.
"device web authentication IP mismatch" errors
"IP mismatch" errors in audit logs indicate that the IP checks performed by the device web authentication ceremony failed. In this case it's likely that end-user IPs are not propagated correctly to your Teleport deployment.
- L7 load balancer: make sure it propagates the X-Forwarded-For header
- L4 load balancer: enable PROXY protocol
Checking Device Trust authorization status in the web UI
When successfully authorized to use Device Trust in the web UI, the user will see a green shield icon next to the logged-in username at the top right of the screen. Additionally, clicking on the username to show the user menu will indicate that the session is authorized with Device Trust.
If the user is not authorized to use Device Trust in the web UI, but either the cluster-wide configuration or their assigned role(s) require the use of a trusted device, the user will see a yellow warning shield next to the logged-in username at the top right of the screen. Additionally, clicking on the username to show the user menu will indicate that the session is not authorized with Device Trust, so the user's access is restricted.
