Version: 18.x (unreleased)

On this page

Get Started with Teleport

Teleport Enterprise helps organizations provide secure access to their infrastructure with minimal configuration and cluster management.

With Teleport Enterprise (Cloud), the Teleport Auth Service and Teleport Proxy Service are managed for you as cloud-based services. These services provide you with immediate access to a scalable and fault-tolerant certificate authority and reverse proxy that you don't need to manage or maintain. You can focus on enrolling the resources you want to protect and configuring secure role-based access for private and public networks across the globe.

After you start a free trial of Teleport Enterprise (Cloud), you can set up role-based access control (RBAC), enable single sign-on, and prevent unauthorized use of organization resources.

This guide explains how to register a local server with a Teleport Enterprise (Cloud) account. After you register the server, you can access it through the Teleport Web UI in a browser or using the terminal. You can also record your sessions, so you can review them later.

A Teleport Enterprise (Cloud) account. You can sign up for a free trial at the following page: https://goteleport.com/signup/ After you sign up, you receive an email invitation to activate your account. Use this account to authenticate your identity when you access the Teleport Enterprise (Cloud) cluster.

For following this guide, Docker installed on your workstation. This guide illustrates how to register a server with Teleport Enterprise Cloud using a Docker container and the Teleport SSH Service. Docker is only required for the local demo environment used in this guide. You can find installation instructions for Docker on Docker's website. If you want to register servers in Teleport without using Docker, see the getting started guide for server access.

The tsh client tool. tsh is included in the same packages and archives as the teleport binary. See the Installation Guide for how to install Teleport on your operating system. This guide only requires the tsh client tool to access a server from a terminal. If you don't install the tsh client tool, you can access the server in Teleport Enterprise (Cloud) using the Web UI through your browser.

To spin up a new server using Docker:

Open a terminal on your workstation. Start a Docker container on your workstation to prepare a server that you want enroll as a resource in your Teleport Enterprise (Cloud) cluster: docker run --interactive --tty ubuntu:24.04 /bin/bash This command starts a new shell session in a container running Ubuntu 24.04. Run the following command to install curl and telnet from the package management repository: apt update && apt install -y curl telnet The script that installs Teleport in this guide requires both curl and telnet to be installed. Keep the new shell open in your terminal.

To install the Teleport SSH Service on your server:

Open a browser and go to the address for your Teleport cluster. For example, if your Teleport account is example , open https://example.teleport.sh . Sign in with the credentials you used to activate your Teleport account. The first time you sign in, you are prompted to add your first resource: Click Add my first resource, and you will see the option to enroll resources in your Teleport cluster. Type server in the search box to filter the list of resources: Click Ubuntu 18.04+ to register the server in the Docker container. After you select the resource type, the Web UI prompts you for your multi-factor authentication device, then displays a script to install and configure the Teleport SSH Service. For example: The Teleport installation script uses sudo , which is not installed on your Docker container. Before copying the command to run the installation script, you need to alias sudo in the container terminal shell session. In the terminal with the container shell session, alias sudo by running the following command: alias sudo="" Copy the command to run the installation script from the Teleport Web UI and paste it into the container shell session. Leave the script running in the shell. After Teleport is installed on the server, you'll see a message in the Web UI that your new Teleport instance was successfully detected: To continue, click Next. Confirm that you want to authenticate as the root user and click Next: Respond to the MFA prompt again, then click Test Connection to verify access to the server.

To start a session on the server you just added to Teleport:

Click Start Session to start an interactive session. You should see a terminal prompt in a new browser window. Your Teleport account routes your SSH connection through the Teleport Proxy Service, which connects to your container through a reverse tunnel. Reverse tunnels allow Teleport to manage access to resources like Kubernetes clusters and remote desktops, even if these resources are running on private networks. If you get an error connecting to your container, interrupt the teleport process in the container shell with Ctrl-C, then run teleport start to restart the process. Execute some commands in your terminal. Enter the exit command to end the remote interactive session. Close the browser tab. In the last step of Enroll New Resource, click Finish. Click Browse existing resources to see your new server listed in the Teleport Web UI.

As Teleport proxies SSH connections to registered servers, it records the commands that users execute during their sessions so operators can play them back later to investigate issues.

To play back a session in the Teleport Web UI:

Find the left sidebar and navigate to Audit > Session Recordings. In the sidebar, under Activity, click Session Recordings. You will see the recording for your interactive session from the previous step listed. For example: Click Play to see a full recording of your session.

To access the server using commands in a terminal:

Open a new terminal window. Sign in to your Teleport cluster by running the tsh login command with the URL of your cluster and the name of your Teleport user, assigning example to your account subdomain and username to your Teleport username: tsh login --proxy= example .teleport.sh --user= username When prompted, authenticate using your password, authenticator app, or hardware key. The command displays information about your Teleport cluster and account. For example: > Profile URL: https://example.teleport.sh:443 Logged in as: [email protected] Cluster: example.teleport.sh Roles: access, auditor, editor Logins: root Kubernetes: enabled Valid until: 2023-07-08 01:35:20 -0700 PDT [valid for 12h0m0s] Extensions: login-ip, permit-agent-forwarding, permit-port-forwarding, permit-pty, private-key-policy List the servers your Teleport user can access. tsh ls You should see the name of the container you just registered. For example: Node Name Address Labels ------------ --------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b6c1072b5af5 ⟵ Tunnel Access your server as the root user, assigning node-name to the name of the server as displayed by tsh ls : tsh ssh root@ node-name

This guide introduced how you can use Teleport Enterprise (Cloud) to protect your infrastructure by demonstrating how to register a server with your Teleport cluster.

You can provide secure access to more of your infrastructure through Teleport by deploying one or more Teleport Agents and configuring role-based access control for users.

Agents proxy traffic to all of your infrastructure resources—including servers, databases, Kubernetes clusters, cloud provider APIs, and Windows desktops. Role-based access control ensures that only authorized users are allowed access to those resources.

To learn more information about deploying agents, see Deploy Teleport Agents with Terraform.