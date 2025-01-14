Configure Teleport to Create Host Users
Teleport's SSH Service can be configured to automatically create local Unix users upon login.
This saves you from having to manually create users for each member of an organization and provides more fine-grained control of permissions on a given host. Host users created by Teleport are transient and will be deleted at the end of an SSH session.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster version 17.0.0-dev or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctladmin tool and
tshclient tool.
Visit Installation for instructions on downloading
tctland
tsh.
- A running Linux server registered with Teleport. See the getting started guide for how to add a server to your Teleport cluster. We recommend enrolling a server that runs in a demo environment for the purpose of this guide until you are familiar with the instructions.
- The following utilities should be available in the PATH for the Teleport SSH
Service, since it must execute these commands in order to create transient
users:
useradd
userdel
usermod
groupadd
getent
visudo
-
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 17.0.0-dev
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
Automatic host users
In this section, you will configure Teleport to create local users when a Teleport user starts an SSH session.
Step 1/4. Configure RBAC
When a Teleport user accesses an SSH Service instance, Teleport checks each of
the user's roles that match the instance. If at least one role matches the
instance but does not set
create_host_user_mode, automatic user creation will
be disabled. Roles that do not match the server will not be checked.
To enable host user creation, you will:
- Label your server so you can match it with a Teleport role that enables host user creation.
- Create a role that enables host user creation for servers with the label you added.
- For the purpose of this guide, create a Teleport user with only the role you created.
Label your server
-
Access the server you enrolled with Teleport before beginning this guide and open the Teleport configuration file, which is
/etc/teleport.yamlby default.
-
Make the following change to the configuration file:
labels: + app: "nginx"
-
Restart Teleport on the server.
Define a Teleport role
The following role specification allows users to log in as
nginxrestarter on
any matching server. Add this content to a file called
auto-users.yaml:
kind: role
version: v5
metadata:
name: auto-users
spec:
options:
# Allow automatic creation of users.
create_host_user_mode: keep
create_host_user_default_shell: /bin/bash
allow:
logins: [ "nginxrestarter" ]
# List of host groups the created user will be added to. Any that don't already exist are created.
host_groups: [ubuntu, nginx, other]
# List of entries to include in a temporary sudoers file created in /etc/sudoers.d
host_sudoers: [
# This line will allow the `nginxrestarter` user to run
# `systemctl restart nginx.service` as
# root without requiring a password.
# The sudoers entries will be prefixed with `nginxrestarter` in this case.
# sudoers file reference documentation: https://www.sudo.ws/docs/man/1.8.17/sudoers.man/
"ALL = (root) NOPASSWD: /usr/bin/systemctl restart nginx.service"
]
node_labels:
"app": "nginx"
The
create_host_user_mode field enables host user creation when the value is
keep. When a user with the
auto-users role logs in to a server that matches
the
app:nginx label, the Teleport SSH Service creates a host user, adds it to
the groups listed in
host_groups, and gives it the sudoer permissions
specified in the
host_sudoers field. In this case, the new user receives
permission to restart the Nginx service as root. In Teleport 16.4.0 and later,
the default shell for a created user can be configured with
create_host_user_default_shell.
Otherwise the host's default shell will be used.
Customizing host user creation
Each value of the
logins field must conform to the username requirements of
the Linux distribution being used. See User/Group Name
Syntax for requirements in common
distributions.
When multiple roles contain
host_sudoers entries, the sudoers file
will have the entries written to it ordered by role name
If a role includes a
deny rule that sets
host_sudoers to
'*', the user will
have all sudoers entries removed when accessing matching Nodes, otherwise
deny
rules are matched literally when filtering:
kind: role
version: v5
metadata:
name: auto-users
spec:
options:
create_host_user_mode: keep
deny:
host_sudoers: [
"*" # ensure that users in this role never have sudoers files created on matching Nodes
"ALL=(ALL) NOPASSWD: ALL" # host_sudoers entries matching this are filtered out
]
node_labels:
"app": "nginx"
If a server must never allow the automatic creation of transient Unix users you
can set
disable_create_host_user to
true in the Node's configuration:
# teleport.yaml
teleport:
nodename: node
ssh_service:
enabled: true
# Disable automatic host user creation on this Node, regardless of role permissions.
disable_create_host_user: true
In low-security environments, you can also set
create_host_user_mode to
insecure-drop, which deletes users once the session ends. However, in this
mode it is possible for a created user to get the same UID as a previously
deleted user, which would give the new user access to all of the old user's
files if they are not deleted. Use
keep mode unless you really need users to
be removed.
Create the role:
tctl create -f auto-users.yaml
role 'auto-users' has been created
You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit.
Create a Teleport user
-
Run the following command to create a Teleport user with the
auto-usersrole:tctl users add demo-user --roles=auto-users --logins=nginxrestarter
-
Follow the instructions in your terminal to visit the Teleport Web UI and create the user.
Step 2/4. [Optional] Configure the UID and GID for the created users
If the user has the
host_user_uid and
host_user_gid traits
specified, when the host user is being created the UID and GID will be
set to those values.
These values can either be set manually when creating or updating the
user through
tctl, or it can be set via SSO attributes of the same
name.
If a group with the specified GID does not already exist, a group will be created with the same login name as the user being created.
kind: user
metadata:
name: demo-user
spec:
...
traits:
logins:
- nginxrestarter
host_user_gid:
# gid and uid values must be quoted.
- "1234"
host_user_uid:
- "5678"
If multiple entries are specified in the
host_user_uid or
host_user_gid only the first entry will be used.
For Teleport users that don't have a
host_user_uid trait, starting from Teleport 17.3, it's possible to configure the cluster to assign the same UID for any given username for automatically created host users across all Teleport SSH instances.
Edit your cluster authentication preference using the following command:
tctl edit cluster_auth_preference
In your editor, ensure that your
cluster_auth_preference includes a
stable_unix_user_config field similar to the following:
kind: cluster_auth_preference
version: v2
metadata:
name: cluster-auth-preference
spec:
# ...
stable_unix_user_config:
enabled: true
first_uid: 90000
last_uid: 95000
The range of UIDs between
first_uid and
last_uid (inclusive) will be used by Teleport to assign UIDs for new users, and you should make sure it's not a range of UIDs already in use by other services or workloads across your fleet of servers. While UID allocations in Linux can vary, we recommend sticking to one of the available ranges listed in the systemd documentation for "Users, Groups, UIDs and GIDs on systemd Systems".
Once enabled, all Teleport SSH instances (of version 17.3 and newer) will use the UID provided by the control plane when automatically creating a new host user, if no other UID is specified by the user trait.
Teleport will only use the UID defined by the control plane if the
create_host_user_mode is
keep (and not
insecure-drop), and only for automatically created host users that were created after the feature was enabled. The UID will not be applied to users that already exist, and it will not take effect for static host users.
You can inspect the list of assigned UIDs with the following command:
tctl stable-unix-users ls
Step 3/4. Configure sudoers on your Linux servers
Teleport host user creation leverages the
sudoers.d directory for new users.
For CentOS builds, ensure that the following line is present in your sudoers file. Ignore for any other Linux distros:
#includedir /etc/sudoers.d
In the sudoers file, the
# symbol is typically used to indicate comments. However,
in this context,
#includedir is a directive and not a comment.
For Debian-based systems, you might encounter
@includedir /etc/sudoers.d,
which serves a similar purpose. Ensure that the correct directive is used based on your operating system.
Step 4/4 Test host user creation
When you connect to a remote Node via
tsh, and host user creation is enabled, the
Teleport SSH Service will automatically create a user on the host:
tsh logintsh ssh nginxrestarter@develnodegrep "nginxrestarter" /etc/passwd
nginxrestarter❌1001:1003::/home/nginxrestarter:/bin/bashgrep "other" /etc/group
other❌1002:nginxrestarterexittsh ssh admin@develnode # checking the user was deleted after logoutgrep "nginxrestarter" /etc/passwdecho $?
1
When the user above logs in, the
nginxrestarter user and any groups that do
not already exist are created on the host. The
nginxrestarter user is added to
the
ubuntu,
nginx, and
other groups, as specified in the
host_groups
field.
Static host users
In this section, you will configure Teleport to create local users independently
of an SSH session. Static host users require Teleport version >=16.3.0 on auth
servers, SSH services, and
tctl.
Step 1/3. Configure RBAC
Label your server
-
Access the server you enrolled with Teleport before beginning this guide and open the Teleport configuration file, which is
/etc/teleport.yamlby default.
-
Make the following change to the configuration file:
labels: + app: "nginx"
-
Restart Teleport on the server.
Define a Teleport role
The following role specification allows users to log in as
nginxrestarter on
any matching server. Add this content to a file called
auto-users.yaml:
kind: role
version: v5
metadata:
name: auto-users
spec:
allow:
logins: ["nginxrestarter"]
node_labels:
"app": "nginx"
Create the role:
tctl create -f auto-users.yaml
role 'auto-users' has been created
Create a Teleport user
-
Run the following command to create a Teleport user with the
auto-usersrole:tctl users add demo-user --roles=auto-users --logins=nginxrestarter
-
Follow the instructions in your terminal to visit the Teleport Web UI and create the user.
Step 2/3. Create the static host user
Add this content to a file called
nginxrestarter.yaml:
kind: static_host_user
metadata:
name: nginxrestarter
spec:
matchers:
# Use either node_labels or node_labels_expression to select which servers
# to create the host user on. Only one is required.
- node_labels:
- name: app
values: ["nginx"]
node_labels_expression: 'labels["app"] == "nginx"'
# List of host groups the created user will be added to. Any that don't already exist are created.
groups: [ubuntu, nginx, other]
# List of entries to include in a temporary sudoers file created in /etc/sudoers.d
sudoers: [
# This line will allow the `nginxrestarter` user to run
# `systemctl restart nginx.service` as
# root without requiring a password.
# The sudoers entries will be prefixed with `nginxrestarter` in this case.
# sudoers file reference documentation: https://www.sudo.ws/docs/man/1.8.17/sudoers.man/
"ALL = (root) NOPASSWD: /usr/bin/systemctl restart nginx.service"
]
# UID of the host user. Optional.
# uid: 1234
# GID of the host user. Optional.
# gid: 1234
# Default shell for the created user. Optional.
# default_shell: /bin/bash
# Whether or not static host user provisioning should automatically take ownership of existing users
# created outside of Teleport. Optional.
# take_ownership_if_user_exists: true
# Add additional matchers if needed to configure nginxrestarter differently
# on different servers.
# - node_labels:
# ...
The name of the static host user resource must match the login of the user to
be created. A server will only provision the user if a single defined matcher is
satisfied. If there are multiple matches for a single static host user resource,
or if the user already exists and
take_ownership_if_user_exists is not set to
true, then the server will refuse to provision the user.
Create the static host user:
tctl create -f nginxrestarter.yaml
static_host_user 'nginxrestarter' has been created
Deleting the static host user resource does not remove the host user from any servers it has been applied to.
Step 3/3. Test
Connect to the remote Node via
tsh to verify that the host user was created:
tsh logintsh ssh nginxrestarter@develnodegrep "nginxrestarter" /etc/passwd
nginxrestarter❌1001:1003::/home/nginxrestarter:/bin/bashgrep "other" /etc/group
other❌1002:nginxrestarter
Under the hood
The Teleport SSH Service executes
useradd to create new users on the host, and
returns an error if it cannot find the
useradd binary. The
useradd command
adds the user to the groups specified in the Teleport user's roles, and Teleport
separately creates a new home directory with the name of the new host user.
The SSH Service executes
useradd --no-create-home --home-dir <home> <username> --groups <groups> --uid <uid> --gid <gid>
when adding a user, with all other options using system defaults. For example, it associates the user with the
default login shell for the host, which you can specify by setting the
SHELL
field in
/etc/default/useradd. See the
useradd manual for your system for a
full description of the default behavior.
The Teleport SSH Service also creates a file in
/etc/sudoers.d with the
contents of the
host_sudoers file written with one entry per line, each
prefixed with the username of the user that has logged in.
The session can then proceed as usual. When the SSH session ends, the user
and their home directory will be kept on the machine. It is possible to remove automatic host users
by setting
create_host_user_mode to
insecure-drop in the role definition. However,
the potential for a user id to be reused on the system opens up a number of potential security risks,
so we recommend using
keep mode unless you have a specific need and understand
the potential impacts.
Should a Teleport SSH instance be restarted while a session is in progress, the user will be cleaned up at the next Teleport restart.
Migrating unmanaged users
keep mode users from previous versions of Teleport
Automatic host users created with
create_host_user_mode: keep prior to
v14.3.24,
v15.4.16, and
v16.1.8
will not be managed by later versions of Teleport. In order to migrate these users automatically on their next
session, you can add
teleport-keep to your role's
host_groups. Host users can also be migrated manually by adding
them to the
teleport-keep group directly on the hosts you wish to migrate.
Static host users
By default, static host user provisioning will not take ownership of any existing users created outside of Teleport.
In order to configure Teleport to automatically take ownership of any unmanaged users that collide with a static host
user, the
take_ownership_if_user_exists flag can be set to
true on the static host user resource. This will bring
the existing user under Teleport's management and override the groups assigned to that user. Similar to migrating
teleport-keep users, it is possible to migrate users manually by adding them to the
teleport-static group directly
on the hosts.
Next steps
- Configure automatic user provisioning for database access.
- Configure automatic user provisioning for desktop access.
- Configure automatic user provisioning with Terraform. Note when using the terraform provider that some values may be different than described in this guide.