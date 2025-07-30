MCP Servers
Teleport can provide secure connections to your MCP (Model Context Protocol) servers while improving both access control and visibility.
Getting started
- Quick-start with demo MCP server: Provides instructions to set up a Teleport Service and enable secure access to a demo MCP server.
Guides
- MCP Access with Stdio MCP Server: Set up a Teleport Service and enable secure access to a MCP server with stdio transport.
- Configure MCP clients: How to configure MCP clients such as Claude Desktop to access MCP servers.
Configuration & management
- MCP Access Controls: Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) for Teleport MCP access.
- Dynamic Registration: Register/unregister MCP servers without restarting Teleport.
Troubleshooting & support
- Troubleshooting MCP Access: Describes common issues and solutions for access to MCP servers.