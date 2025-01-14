Setting Up Access Controls for Kubernetes
The Teleport Kubernetes Service is a proxy that sits between Kubernetes users and one or more Kubernetes clusters.
When a user authenticates to Teleport, they receive a kubeconfig that lets them send requests to their authorized Kubernetes clusters via the Teleport Kubernetes Service. The Kubernetes Service can then inspect, modify, or disallow these requests depending on the privileges you have assigned to the Teleport user via their roles.
In this guide, we will use a local Kubernetes cluster to show you how to configure Teleport's role-based access control (RBAC) system to manage access to Kubernetes clusers, groups, users, and resources.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster version 17.0.0-dev or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctladmin tool and
tshclient tool.
Visit Installation for instructions on downloading
tctland
tsh.
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 17.0.0-dev
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
To run the local demo environment, ensure that you have the following tools installed on your workstation:
|Tool
|Purpose
|Installation link
|minikube
|Local Kubernetes deployment tool
|Install minikube
|Helm
|Kubernetes package manager
|Install Helm
|kubectl
|Kubernetes admin CLI
|Install kubectl
|Docker
|Required minikube driver
|Get Started With Docker
Step 1/3. Prepare Kubernetes resources
Start minikube
Start minikube with the Docker driver:
minikube start --driver=docker
This command should start a local Kubernetes cluster and set your context to
minikube. To verify this, run the following command:
kubectl config current-contextminikube
Deploy demo pods
On your workstation, create a manifest file called
pods.yaml with the
following content:
apiVersion: v1
kind: Namespace
metadata:
name: development
labels:
name: development
---
apiVersion: v1
kind: Namespace
metadata:
name: production
labels:
name: production
---
apiVersion: apps/v1
kind: Deployment
metadata:
name: webapp
namespace: development
spec:
selector:
matchLabels:
app: nginx-webapp
template:
metadata:
labels:
app: nginx-webapp
spec:
containers:
- name: nginx
image: nginx:1.23
---
apiVersion: apps/v1
kind: Deployment
metadata:
name: webapp
namespace: production
spec:
selector:
matchLabels:
app: nginx-webapp
template:
metadata:
labels:
app: nginx-webapp
spec:
containers:
- name: nginx
image: nginx:1.23
---
apiVersion: apps/v1
kind: Deployment
metadata:
name: loadbalancer
namespace: development
spec:
selector:
matchLabels:
app: nginx-loadbalancer
template:
metadata:
labels:
app: nginx-loadbalancer
spec:
containers:
- name: nginx
image: nginx:1.23
---
apiVersion: apps/v1
kind: Deployment
metadata:
name: loadbalancer
namespace: production
spec:
selector:
matchLabels:
app: nginx-loadbalancer
template:
metadata:
labels:
app: nginx-loadbalancer
spec:
containers:
- name: nginx
image: nginx:1.23
This manifest creates two namespaces,
development and
production, and
deploys two
nginx pods into each one:
webapp and
loadbalancer. Apply the
new resources:
kubectl apply -f pods.yaml
Ensure that the resources are deployed:
kubectl -n development get podskubectl -n production get pods
You should see both the
loadbalancer and
webapp pods in each namespace.
Install Kubernetes RBAC resources
Now that we have deployed our
webapp and
loadbalancer pods in our
development and
production namespaces, we will create a Kubernetes role that
can view all pods in all namespaces. Later in this guide, we will define a
Teleport role that further restricts the access Teleport users can have to
resources in your cluster.
Create a manifest file called
k8s-rbac.yaml with the following content:
apiVersion: rbac.authorization.k8s.io/v1
kind: ClusterRole
metadata:
name: pod-viewer
rules:
- apiGroups: [""]
resources: ["pods"]
verbs: ["get", "watch", "list"]
---
apiVersion: rbac.authorization.k8s.io/v1
kind: ClusterRoleBinding
metadata:
name: pod-viewer
subjects:
- kind: Group
name: developers
apiGroup: rbac.authorization.k8s.io
roleRef:
kind: ClusterRole
name: pod-viewer
apiGroup: rbac.authorization.k8s.io
Apply your changes:
kubectl apply -f k8s-rbac.yaml
Install the Teleport Kubernetes Service
Now that you have some workloads running on Kubernetes and RBAC resources to manage access to them, install the Teleport Kubernetes Service in your demo cluster so you can get more control into the resources that Kubernetes users can access.
Set up the Teleport Helm repository.
Allow Helm to install charts that are hosted in the Teleport Helm repository:
helm repo add teleport https://charts.releases.teleport.dev
Update the cache of charts from the remote repository so you can upgrade to all available releases:
helm repo update
Request a token that the Kubernetes Service will use to join your Teleport cluster:
tctl tokens add --type=kube,app,discovery --ttl=1h --format=text
Copy this token so you can use it when running the Teleport Kubernetes Service.
Install the Teleport Kubernetes Service in your cluster, assigning proxy-address to the host and port of your Teleport Proxy Service
(e.g.,
mytenant.teleport.sh:443) and token to the token you
requested earlier:
helm install teleport-agent teleport/teleport-kube-agent \ --set kubeClusterName=minikube \ --set roles="kube\,app\,discovery" \ --set proxyAddr=proxy-address \ --set authToken=token \ --set labels.region=local --set labels.platform=minikube \ --create-namespace \ --namespace=teleport-agent \ --version 17.0.0-dev
This
helm install command supplies the soon-to-be-added Kubernetes Service
instance with two labels:
region:local and
platform:minikube. We will use
these to configure access controls for the cluster later in this guide.
Verify that the
teleport pod is running in your cluster:
kubectl -n teleport-agent get pods
You can check that the Teleport Kubernetes Service registered itself with your Teleport cluster by executing the following command:
tctl get kube_servers
The output should resemble the following:
kind: kube_server
metadata:
expires: "2023-01-24T16:20:00.571214635Z"
id: 0000000000000000000
name: minikube
spec:
cluster:
kind: kube_cluster
metadata:
labels:
platform: minikube
region: local
name: minikube
spec:
aws: {}
azure: {}
gcp: {}
version: v3
host_id: 00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000
hostname: remote.kube.proxy.teleport.cluster.local
rotation:
current_id: ""
last_rotated: "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z"
schedule:
standby: "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z"
update_clients: "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z"
update_servers: "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z"
started: "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z"
version: 17.0.0-dev
version: v3
Step 2/3. Define a Teleport role
The Teleport Kubernetes Service determines how to proxy a Teleport user's requests to a Kubernetes API server by looking up the user's roles. Based on this information, the Kubernetes Service accepts or denies the request.
For valid requests, the Kubernetes Service rewrites the request headers to impersonate the Teleport user's desired Kubernetes user and groups, and forwards the request to the API server.
In this section, we will define a Teleport role that:
- Authenticates the user to a Kubernetes cluster as a member of the
developersgroup. In the previous section, we authorized members of this group to view pods in all namespaces.
- Enables the user to access
webapppods in the
productionnamespace and all pods in the
developmentnamespace.
- Denies the user access to all other pods.
Define a role
Create a file called
kube-access.yaml with the following content:
kind: role
metadata:
name: kube-access
version: v7
spec:
allow:
kubernetes_labels:
'region': '*'
'platform': 'minikube'
kubernetes_resources:
- kind: pod
namespace: "production"
name: "^webapp-[a-z0-9-]+$"
- kind: pod
namespace: "development"
name: "*"
kubernetes_groups:
- developers
kubernetes_users:
- minikube
deny: {}
In this role, we have defined the following
allow rules:
kubernetes_labels: Allows access to Kubernetes clusters in all regions, but only with the
platform:minikubelabel.
kubernetes_resources: Allows access to pods in the
webappdeployment in the
productionnamespace and all pods in the
developmentnamespace. Note the use of a regular expression (beginning
^and ending in
$) to match pod names that Kubernetes generates automatically.
kubernetes_groups: Authenticates the user to your Kubernetes cluster as a member of the Kubernetes group
developers, which we associated with the
pod-viewerKubernetes
Roleearlier in this guide.
kubernetes_users: Authenticates the user to your Kubernetes cluster as the default
minikubeuser.
Create the role
Once you have finished configuring the
kube-access role, create it using the
following command:
tctl create kube-access.yaml
You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit.
Assign the
kube-access role to your Teleport user by running the appropriate
commands for your authentication provider:
- Local User
- GitHub
- SAML
- OIDC
-
Retrieve your local user's roles as a comma-separated list:ROLES=$(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.roles | join(",")')
-
Edit your local user to add the new role:tctl users update $(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.username') \ --set-roles "${ROLES?},kube-access"
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Open your
githubauthentication connector in a text editor:tctl edit github/github
-
Edit the
githubconnector, adding
kube-accessto the
teams_to_rolessection.
The team you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the team must include your user account and should be the smallest team possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
teams_to_roles: - organization: octocats team: admins roles: - access + - kube-access
-
Apply your changes by saving closing the file in your editor.
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Retrieve your
samlconfiguration resource:tctl get --with-secrets saml/mysaml > saml.yaml
Note that the
--with-secretsflag adds the value of
spec.signing_key_pair.private_keyto the
saml.yamlfile. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the saml.yaml file immediately after updating the resource.
-
Edit
saml.yaml, adding
kube-accessto the
attributes_to_rolessection.
The attribute you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
attributes_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - kube-access
-
Apply your changes:tctl create -f saml.yaml
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Retrieve your
oidcconfiguration resource:tctl get oidc/myoidc --with-secrets > oidc.yaml
Note that the
--with-secretsflag adds the value of
spec.signing_key_pair.private_keyto the
oidc.yamlfile. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the oidc.yaml file immediately after updating the resource.
-
Edit
oidc.yaml, adding
kube-accessto the
claims_to_rolessection.
The claim you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
claims_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - kube-access
-
Apply your changes:tctl create -f oidc.yaml
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
Step 3/3. Access resources
At this point, you have configured the Teleport Kubernetes Service to give your
Teleport user access to the
webapp pod in the
production namespace. In this
step, we will authenticate to your Kubernetes cluster via Teleport and test our
new access controls.
List the Kubernetes clusters you can access via Teleport:
tsh kube ls
You should see the
minikube cluster you registered earlier:
Kube Cluster Name Labels Selected
----------------- ------------------------------ --------
minikube platform=minikube region=local
To access your Kubernetes cluster via Teleport, authenticate to it and update your kubeconfig:
tsh kube login minikube
When listing pods in all namespaces, the Teleport Kubernetes Service will filter the pods it retrieves to show only those that your Teleport user can access. Run the following command:
kubectl get pods --all-namespaces
The output will show the
webapp pod in the
production namespace and both the
webapp and
loadbalancer pods in the
development namespace:
NAMESPACE NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE
development loadbalancer-000000000-00000 1/1 Running 0 36m
development webapp-0000000000-00000 1/1 Running 0 36m
production webapp-0000000000-00000 1/1 Running 0 36m
You can access information about the
webapp pod in the
production namespace:
kubectl -n production get pods/webapp-0000000000-00000 -o json
Also note that the
kube-access role we created earlier mapped your Teleport
user to the
developers Kubernetes group, which has permissions only to view
pods:
kubectl auth can-i create podsno
By configuring Teleport roles and Kubernetes RBAC resources, you can fine-tune the access that users in your organization have to your Kubernetes-based infrastructure.
When you authenticated to your
minikube cluster via
tsh kube login, Teleport
generated a kubeconfig that connects to your cluster via Teleport:
kubectl config current-contextteleport.example.com-minikube
If you want to regain full control of your
minikube cluster, you can use the
default
minikube context instead:
kubectl config use-context minikube
Next steps
For more detailed information on how Teleport RBAC for Kubernetes works, consult
the Kubernetes Access Controls Guide. You can leave your
minikube cluster running so you can try out different Teleport and Kubernetes
RBAC configurations.
Now that you know how to configure Teleport's RBAC system to control access to Kubernetes clusters, learn how to set up Resource Access Requests for just-in-time access and Access Request plugins so you can manage access with your communication workflow of choice.