Enroll a Kubernetes Cluster

This guide demonstrates how to enroll a Kubernetes cluster as a Teleport resource by deploying the Teleport Kubernetes Service on the Kubernetes cluster you want to protect.

In this scenario, the Teleport Kubernetes Service pod detects that it is running on Kubernetes and enrolls the Kubernetes cluster automatically. The following diagram provides a simplified overview of this deployment scenario with the Teleport Kubernetes Service running on the Kubernetes cluster:

For information about other ways to enroll and discover Kubernetes clusters, see Registering Kubernetes Clusters with Teleport.

Access to a running Teleport cluster, tctl admin tool, and tsh client tool, version >= 17.0.0-dev. You can verify the tools you have installed by running the following commands: tctl version

tsh version You can download these tools by following the appropriate Installation instructions for your environment.

Kubernetes >= v1.17.0

Helm >= 3.4.2 Verify that Helm and Kubernetes are installed and up to date. helm version

kubectl version

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

To authenticate to a Kubernetes cluster using Teleport, you must have a Teleport role that grants access to the Kubernetes cluster you plan to interact with.

In this step, we show you how to create a Teleport role called kube-access that enables a user to send requests to any Teleport-protected Kubernetes cluster as a member of the viewers group. The Teleport Kubernetes Service impersonates the viewers group when proxying requests from the user.

Create a file called kube-access.yaml with the following content: kind: role metadata: name: kube-access version: v7 spec: allow: kubernetes_labels: '*' : '*' kubernetes_resources: - kind: '*' namespace: '*' name: '*' verbs: [ '*' ] kubernetes_groups: - viewers deny: {} Apply your changes: tctl create -f kube-access.yaml tip You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit. Assign the kube-access role to your Teleport user by running the appropriate commands for your authentication provider: Local User

OIDC Retrieve your local user's roles as a comma-separated list: ROLES=$(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.roles | join(",")') Edit your local user to add the new role: tctl users update $(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.username') \ --set-roles "${ROLES?},kube-access" Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Open your github authentication connector in a text editor: tctl edit github/github Edit the github connector, adding kube-access to the teams_to_roles section. The team you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the team must include your user account and should be the smallest team possible within your organization. Here is an example: teams_to_roles: - organization: octocats team: admins roles: - access + - kube-access Apply your changes by saving closing the file in your editor. Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Retrieve your saml configuration resource: tctl get --with-secrets saml/mysaml > saml.yaml Note that the --with-secrets flag adds the value of spec.signing_key_pair.private_key to the saml.yaml file. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the saml.yaml file immediately after updating the resource. Edit saml.yaml , adding kube-access to the attributes_to_roles section. The attribute you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization. Here is an example: attributes_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - kube-access Apply your changes: tctl create -f saml.yaml Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Retrieve your oidc configuration resource: tctl get oidc/myoidc --with-secrets > oidc.yaml Note that the --with-secrets flag adds the value of spec.signing_key_pair.private_key to the oidc.yaml file. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the oidc.yaml file immediately after updating the resource. Edit oidc.yaml , adding kube-access to the claims_to_roles section. The claim you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization. Here is an example: claims_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - kube-access Apply your changes: tctl create -f oidc.yaml Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.

While you have authorized the kube-access role to access Kubernetes clusters as a member of the viewers group, this group does not yet have permissions within its Kubernetes cluster. To assign these permissions, create a Kubernetes RoleBinding or ClusterRoleBindings that grants permission to the viewers group.

Create a file called viewers-bind.yaml with the following contents: apiVersion: rbac.authorization.k8s.io/v1 kind: ClusterRoleBinding metadata: name: viewers-crb subjects: - kind: Group name: viewers apiGroup: rbac.authorization.k8s.io roleRef: kind: ClusterRole name: view apiGroup: rbac.authorization.k8s.io Apply the ClusterRoleBinding with kubectl : kubectl apply -f viewers-bind.yaml

Your Teleport user now has permissions to assume membership in the viewers group when accessing your Kubernetes cluster, and the viewers group now has permissions to view resources in the cluster. The next step is to deploy the Teleport Kubernetes Service in the cluster to proxy user requests.

In this step, you will deploy the Teleport Kubernetes Service on your Kubernetes cluster by copying a script from the Teleport Web UI and running it on your terminal.

Open the Teleport Web UI and sign in using your administrative account. Click Enroll New Resource. Type all or part of Kubernetes in the Search field to filter the resource types displayed, then click Kubernetes. Copy the command to add the teleport-agent chart repository and paste it in a terminal on your workstation. Type teleport-agent for namespace where you will deploy the Teleport Kubernetes Service and the display name to use when connecting to this cluster, then click Next. After you click Next, Teleport generates a script to configure and enroll the Kubernetes cluster as a resource in the Teleport cluster. Copy the command displayed in the Teleport Web UI and run it in your terminal. The Teleport Web UI displays "Successfully detected your new Kubernetes cluster" as confirmation that your cluster is enrolled. When you see this message, click Next to continue.

Now that you have deployed the Teleport Kubernetes Service on your Kubernetes cluster and enrolled the cluster as a Teleport resource, confirm that you can access your Kubernetes cluster as a member of the viewers group.

If you followed the previous steps in this guide, the Set Up Access view populates the Kubernetes Groups field with viewers .

To set up and test access:

Click Next. Specify the teleport-agent namespace, the Kubernetes viewers group from the previous step, and your Teleport user name. Copy and run the commands displayed in the Teleport Web UI to interact with the Kubernetes cluster and verify access through Teleport. Alternatively, run the commands shown below: Authenticate to your Teleport cluster, assigning teleport.example.com to your cluster domain and [email protected] to your Teleport username: teleport.example.com :443 --auth=local --user= [email protected] teleport.example.com tsh login --proxy=:443 --auth=local --user= List Kubernetes clusters available for you to access: tsh kube ls Retrieve credentials to access your Kubernetes cluster, replacing Kubernetes-cluster-name with your Kubernetes cluster name: tsh kube login Kubernetes-cluster-name The Teleport Kubernetes Service proxies kubectl commands: kubectl get pods -n teleport-agent You should see the Teleport Kubernetes Service pod you deployed earlier: NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE teleport-agent-0 1/1 Running 0 8m6s Click Finish.

This guide demonstrated how to enroll a Kubernetes cluster by running the Teleport Kubernetes Service within the Kubernetes cluster.