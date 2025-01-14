Configure access for Active Directory manually
This guide demonstrates how to connect an Active Directory domain and how to log into a Windows desktop from the connected domain.
You should note that Teleport requires the Kerberos authentication protocol to support certificate-based authentication for Active Directory. Because Azure Active Directory doesn't use Kerberos, you can't use the Teleport Windows Desktop Service for Azure Active Directory.
Prerequisites
To complete the steps in this guide, verify your environment meets the following requirements:
-
Access to a running Teleport cluster,
tctladmin tool, and
tshclient tool version >= 17.0.0-dev.
You can verify the tools you have installed by running the following commands:tctl version
Teleport Enterprise v17.0.0-dev go1.22tsh version
Teleport v17.0.0-dev go1.22
You can download these tools by following the appropriate Installation instructions for the Teleport edition you use.
-
A Linux server to run the Teleport Windows Desktop Service. You can use an existing server that runs the Teleport Agent for other resources.
-
An Active Directory domain that is configured for LDAPS. Because Teleport requires an encrypted LDAP connection, you should verify that your domain uses Active Directory Certificate Services or a non-Microsoft certification authority (CA) to issue LDAPS certificates.
-
Administrative access to a domain controller.
-
To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials.
For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 17.0.0-dev
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
If you can connect to the cluster and run the
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
Option 1: Automated configuration
For relatively simple Active Directory environments, you can use the
tctl generated configuration script
to bootstrap your Active Directory domain for use with Teleport. At a high level, the script does the following:
- Create a restrictive service account named
Teleport Service Accountwith the SAM account name
svc-teleportand create the necessary LDAP containers.
- Prevent the service account from performing interactive logins by creating and linking a Group Policy Object (GPO) named
Block teleport-svc Interactive Login.
- Configure a GPO named
Teleport Access Policyto allow Teleport connections, including:
- Importing the Teleport CA certificate.
- Configuring firewall rules.
- Allowing remote RDP connections.
- Enabling RemoteFX for improved remote desktop performance.
- Read the LDAP CA certificate (required for secure LDAPS connections).
- Generate a Teleport configuration file for the Windows Desktop Service.
For more complex Active Directory environments, you may need to modify the generated script to meet your specific requirements. It may also be easier to comprehend what the script does by following the manual configuration steps below.
To use the
tctl generated configuration script, run the following command:
Generate the script and save it to a file named configure-ad.ps1.tctl desktop bootstrap > configure-ad.ps1
After generating the script, transfer it to a Windows domain controller and run it in a PowerShell console.
Option 2: Manual configuration
Step 1/7. Create a restrictive service account
Teleport requires a service account to connect to your Active Directory domain. You should create a dedicated service account with restrictive permissions for maximum security.
To create the service account:
-
Open PowerShell on a Windows domain computer.
-
Create a service account with a randomly-generated password by copying and pasting the following script into the PowerShell console:
$Name="Teleport Service Account" $SamAccountName="svc-teleport" # Generate a random password that meets the "Password must meet complexity # requirements" security policy setting. # Note: if the minimum complexity requirements have been changed from the # Windows default, this part of the script may need to be modified. Add-Type -AssemblyName 'System.Web' do { $Password=[System.Web.Security.Membership]::GeneratePassword(15,1) } until ($Password -match '\d') $SecureStringPassword=ConvertTo-SecureString $Password -AsPlainText -Force New-ADUser ` -Name $Name ` -SamAccountName $SamAccountName ` -AccountPassword $SecureStringPassword ` -Enabled $true
The password generated for the service account is discarded immediately. Teleport doesn't need the password because it uses x509 certificates for LDAP authentication. You can reset the password for the service account if you need to perform password authentication.
-
Set the minimum permissions that must granted to the service account by running the following script in the PowerShell console:
# Save your domain's distinguished name to a variable. $DomainDN=$((Get-ADDomain).DistinguishedName) # Create the CDP/Teleport container. # If the command fails with "New-ADObject : An attempt was made to add an object # to the directory with a name that is already in use", it means the object # already exists and you can move on to the next step. New-ADObject -Name "Teleport" -Type "container" -Path "CN=CDP,CN=Public Key Services,CN=Services,CN=Configuration,$DomainDN" # Allow Teleport to create LDAP containers in the CDP container. dsacls "CN=CDP,CN=Public Key Services,CN=Services,CN=Configuration,$DomainDN" /I:T /G "$($SamAccountName):CC;container;" # Allow Teleport to create and delete cRLDistributionPoint objects in the CDP/Teleport container. dsacls "CN=Teleport,CN=CDP,CN=Public Key Services,CN=Services,CN=Configuration,$DomainDN" /I:T /G "$($SamAccountName):CCDC;cRLDistributionPoint;" # Allow Teleport to write the certificateRevocationList property in the CDP/Teleport container. dsacls "CN=Teleport,CN=CDP,CN=Public Key Services,CN=Services,CN=Configuration,$DomainDN " /I:T /G "$($SamAccountName):WP;certificateRevocationList;" # Allow Teleport to read the cACertificate property in the NTAuthCertificates container. dsacls "CN=NTAuthCertificates,CN=Public Key Services,CN=Services,CN=Configuration,$DomainDN" /I:T /G "$($SamAccountName):RP;cACertificate;"
-
Get the security identifier for the new service account. For example, run the following command:
Get-AdUser -Identity $SamAccountName | Select SID
The command returns the security identifier for the specified account:
SID --- S-1-5-21-209875886-835680547-4265310078-1113
-
Copy the full security identifier—beginning with
S-—returned.
You'll use this value for the
sidfield when you configure the
ldapsettings in a later step.
Step 2/7. Prevent the service account from performing interactive logins
The next steps modify group policy objects (GPOs). Changes to group policies
can take time to propagate to all hosts. You can force changes to take effect
immediately on your current host by opening PowerShell and running
gpupdate.exe /force. However, the change might still take time to propagate to other
hosts in the domain.
The Teleport service account is only needed to authenticate over LDAP. The account doesn't need to log on to Windows computers like an ordinary user. You can prevent the service account from being used to log on by creating a new Group Policy Object (GPO) linked to your entire domain, and then denying interactive logins.
Create a GPO
-
Open PowerShell and specify a name for the new group policy object with the
$GPONamevariable:
$GPOName="Block teleport-svc Interactive Login"
-
Create the new GPO by running the following command in the PowerShell console:
New-GPO -Name $GPOName | New-GPLink -Target $((Get-ADDomain).DistinguishedName)
Deny interactive login
-
Open Group Policy Management and expand
Forest > Domains > $YOUR_DOMAIN > Group Policy Objectsto locate the group policy object you just created.
-
Select the group policy object, click Action, then select Edit.
-
Expand
Computer Configuration > Policies > Windows Settings > Security Settings > Local Policies > User Rights Assignment.
-
Double-click Deny log on locally, then select Define these policy settings.
-
Click Add User or Group, then click Browse.
-
Type all or part of the service account name—for example,
svc-teleport—then click Check Names.
-
Verify the Teleport Service Account is selected, then click OK in all the dialogs.
-
Repeat these steps for Deny log on through Remote Desktop Services.
For added security, you can disable username and password authentication completely. If you disable username and password authentication, only the Teleport virtual smart card can be used to access Windows computers in the domain.
Step 3/7. Configure a GPO to allow Teleport connections
To enable access to Windows desktop sessions through Teleport, you must configure a group policy object that allows Windows computers to trust the Teleport certificate authority and accept certificate-based smart card authentication.
You need to do the following to configure the group policy object:
- Export a certificate signed by the Teleport certificate authority for an existing Teleport cluster.
- Create a new group policy object and import the signed Teleport certificate.
- Publish the signed Teleport certificate to the Active Directory domain.
- Publish the signed Teleport certificate to the NTAuth Store.
- Enable smart card authentication.
- Allow remote desktop connections.
You must repeat these steps if you rotate the Teleport user certificate authority.
Export the Teleport certificate
To export the Teleport user CA certificate:
-
Log on to a Windows host where you can access Group Policy Management.
-
Open PowerShell and download the Teleport user certificate authority by running the following command and replacing
teleport.example.comwith the address of your Teleport cluster:curl.exe -fo user-ca.cer https://teleport.example.com/webapi/auth/export?type=windows
If you are using Teleport's support for HSM-backed keys, then your Teleport cluster has multiple user CAs (one for each Auth Service instance). You can download a bundle containing all CAs by appending
&format=zipto the URL.
-
Take note of the path to file you just downloaded for use in a later step.
Create the GPO for the Teleport certificate
To configure the group policy object:
-
Create a new group policy object with the name
Teleport Access Policyby running the following command:
$GPOName="Teleport Access Policy" New-GPO -Name $GPOName | New-GPLink -Target $((Get-ADDomain).DistinguishedName)
This command applies the GPO to the entire Active Director domain. If you only want to protect a subset of computers in the domain, you can apply the GPO to a specific organizational unit (OU) that only includes those computers.
If you use AWS Managed Microsoft Active Directory, AWS Delegated Domain Administrator accounts are not granted permissions to apply GPOs at the domain level. Instead, you should apply this GPO to the automatically-created OU with the NetBIOS domain name containing
Computersand
Usersnested one level inside the domain root.
-
Open Group Policy Management and expand Forest, Domains, your domain, and Group Policy Objects to locate the GPO you just created.
-
Select the new GPO—for example,
Teleport Access Policy, right-click, then select Edit.
-
In the group policy editor, expand
Computer Configuration > Policies > Windows Settings > Security Settings > Public Key Policies.
-
Right-click Trusted Root Certification Authorities, then click Import.
-
Use the wizard to select and import the Teleport certificate.
If you are using HSM-backed keys, you should repeat this step for each CA certificate.
-
To ensure your GPO update takes effect immediately on this host, open PowerShell and run the following command (optional):
gpupdate.exe /force
Publish the Teleport CA to the Active Directory domain
To publish the Teleport certificate in the Active Directory domain:
-
Log on to a Windows computer that is joined to the Active Directory domain with an account that's a member of the Domain Administrators or AWS Delegated Domain Administrators group.
-
Open PowerShell and run the following command using the path to the
user-ca.cerfile you exported from Teleport:
certutil -dspublish -f user-ca.cer RootCA
This command enables the domain controllers to trust the Teleport CA so that certificate-based smart card authentication through Teleport can succeed.
If you are using HSM-backed keys, you should repeat this step for each CA certificate in the zip file you exported earlier in this guide.
Publish the Teleport CA to the NTAuth Store
For authentication with Teleport-issued certificates to succeed, the Teleport CA also must be published to the enterprise NTAuth store. Teleport periodically publishes its CA after it is able to authenticate, but this step must be performed manually the first time for Teleport to have LDAP access.
If you are using HSM-backed keys, you should repeat these steps for each CA certificate in the bundle.
To publish the Teleport CA to LDAP:
-
Open PowerShell and run the following command using the path to the
user-ca.cerfile:
certutil -dspublish -f user-ca.cer NTAuthCA
-
Force the retrieval of the CA from LDAP by running the following command:
certutil -pulse
This step isn't strictly required. However, it allows you to proceed to the next steps without waiting for the certificate to propagate.
Enable smart card authentication
Teleport performs certificate-based authentication by emulating a smart card.
To add smart card authentication to your group policy object:
-
Verify that you have the
Teleport Access Policygroup policy object open in the group policy editor.
-
Expand
Computer Configuration > Policies > Windows Settings > Security Settings > System Services.
-
Double-click Smart Card and select Define this policy setting.
-
Select Automatic, then click OK.
-
To ensure your GPO update takes effect immediately on this host, open PowerShell and run the following command (optional):
gpupdate.exe /force
Allow remote desktop connections
Next you need to configure policies that allow remote connections to domain computers.
-
Verify that you have the
Teleport Access Policygroup policy object open in the group policy editor.
-
Expand
Computer Configuration > Policies > Administrative Templates > Windows Components > Remote Desktop Services > Remote Desktop Session Host > Connections.
-
Right-click Allow users to connect remotely by using Remote Desktop Services, select Edit, select Enabled, then click OK.
-
Under Remote Desktop Session Host, select Security.
-
Right-click Require user authentication for remote connections by using Network Level Authentication, select Edit, select Disabled, then click OK.NLA Support
Teleport 16.2.0 and later support NLA. If you are running a supported version and enable NLA, you can skip this step. Read more in the NLA section.
-
Right-click Always prompt for password upon connection, select Edit, select Disabled, then click OK.
The Teleport certificate-based smart card authentication generates a random smart card PIN for each desktop session and provides the PIN to the desktop when establishing the RDP connection. Because the PIN is never provided to the Teleport user, the Always prompt for password upon connection policy must be disabled for authentication to succeed.
-
Expand Computer Configuration, Policies, Windows Settings, Security Settings to select Windows Firewall with Advanced Security.
-
Right-click Inbound Rules, select New Rule.
- Under Predefined, select Remote Desktop, then click Next.
- Select User Mode (TCP-in), then click Next.
- Select Allow the connection, then click Finish.
-
To ensure your GPO update takes effect immediately on this host, open PowerShell and run the following command (optional):
gpupdate.exe /force
Enable RemoteFX
To finish configuring the
Teleport Access Policy group policy object, you must
enable RemoteFX. RemoteFX is a compression technology that significantly improves
the performance of remote desktop connections.
-
Verify that you have the
Teleport Access Policygroup policy object open in the group policy editor.
-
Expand
Computer Configuration > Policies > Administrative Templates > Windows Components > Remote Desktop Services > Remote Desktop Session Host > Remote Session Environment > RemoteFX for Windows Server 2008 R2
-
Right-click Configure RemoteFX, select Edit, select Enabled, then click OK.
-
Now left-click Remote Session Environment (
Computer Configuration > Policies > Administrative Templates > Windows Components > Remote Desktop Services > Remote Desktop Session Host > Remote Session Environmentin the left pane) and from the items in the right pane, right-click Enable RemoteFX encoding for RemoteFX clients designed for Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1, select Edit, select Enabled, then click OK.
-
Again left-click Remote Session Environment in the left pane, and from the items in the right pane, right-click Limit maximum color depth, select Edit, select Enabled, then click OK.
-
Open PowerShell and run the following command to update your Teleport group policy object:
gpupdate.exe /force
Step 4/7. Configure a certificate for RDP connections
The Teleport RDP client requires secure cryptographic algorithms to make TLS connections. However, Windows Server 2012 R2 doesn't support these algorithms by default.
You can configure Windows Server 2012 R2 to support the required algorithms by doing the following:
- Create a new certificate template that uses elliptic curve cryptography.
- Update the Teleport group policy object to use the new certificate template when issuing certificates for remote desktop connections.
If your hosts support the required algorithms, you can skip this step and go to Export your LDAP CA certificate.
Create a certificate template
To create a certificate template that uses elliptic curve P-384 and SHA384 as the signature algorithm:
-
Click Start, Control Panel, and Administrative Tools to select Certificate Authority.
-
Open your CA computer, right-click Certificate Templates, then select Manage.
-
Select the Computer template, right-click, then select Duplicate Template.
-
Select the Compatibility tab:
- Change Certification Authority to Windows Server 2012 R2, then click OK.
- Change Certificate recipient to Windows Server 2012 R2, then click OK.
-
Select the General tab:
- Change Template display name to RemoteDesktopAccess.
- Verify that Template name is also RemoteDesktopAccess.
-
Select the Cryptography tab:
- Change Provider Category to Key Storage Provider.
- Change Algorithm name to ECDH_P384.
- Change Request hash to SHA384.
-
Select the Extensions tab:
- Select Application Polices, then click Edit.
- Remove all entries from the list.
-
Select the Security tab:
- Select Domain Computers and give the group Read and Enroll permissions.
-
Click OK to create the Template.
-
Go back to the Certificate Authority console, right-click Certificate Templates.
-
Click New, select Certificate Template to Issue, then select RemoteDesktopAccess.
-
Click OK.
Update GPO to use a new certificate template
To update the Teleport group policy object to use the new certificate template:
-
Open the
Teleport Access Policygroup policy object in the group policy editor.
-
Expand
Computer Configuration > Policies > Administrative Templates > Windows Components > Remote Desktop Services > Remote Desktop Session Host > Security.
-
Right-click Server authentication certificate template, select Edit, select Enabled, then set the Certificate Template Name to RemoteDesktopAccess.
-
Expand Computer Configuration, Policies, and Windows Settings to select Public Key Policies.
-
Double-click Certificate Services Client - Auto-Enrollment, then select Enabled in the Configuration Model.
-
Open PowerShell and run the following command to update your Teleport group policy object:
gpupdate.exe /force
Step 5/7. Export your LDAP CA certificate
Teleport connects to your domain controller using LDAPS. This means that you must let Teleport know that the certificate sent by your domain controller during the initial connection is trusted. If your domain controller's certificate is trusted by the system repository on the system running Teleport, you can skip this step.
If you are unable to acquire the LDAP CA certificate, you can skip
TLS verification by setting
insecure_skip_verify: true. However, you shouldn't
skip TLS verification in production environments.
To export a CA certificate:
- Click Start, Control Panel, and Administrative Tools to select Certificate Authority.
- Select your CA computer, right-click, then select Properties.
- One the General tab, click View Certificate.
- Select Details, then click Copy to File.
- Click Next in the Certificate Export Wizard, and ensure that DER encoded binary X.509 (.CER) is selected.
- Select a name and location for the certificate and click through the wizard.
- Transfer the exported file to the system where you're running Teleport. You
can either add this certificate to your system's trusted repository or provide
the file path to the
der_ca_fileconfiguration variable.
Step 6/7. Configure Teleport
To configure Teleport to protect access to Windows desktops:
-
Install Teleport on the Linux host that will run the Teleport Windows Desktop Service:
To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server:
The easiest installation method, for Teleport versions 17.3 and above, is the cluster install script. It will use the best version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.
-
Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://).
-
Run your cluster's install script:curl "https://teleport.example.com:443/scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash
On older Teleport versions:
-
Assign edition to one of the following, depending on your Teleport edition:
Edition Value Teleport Enterprise Cloud
cloud
Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted)
enterprise
Teleport Community Edition
oss
-
Get the version of Teleport to install. If you have automatic agent updates enabled in your cluster, query the latest Teleport version that is compatible with the updater:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=example.teleport.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')"
Otherwise, get the version of your Teleport cluster:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=example.teleport.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Install Teleport on your Linux server:curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install-v15.4.11.sh | bash -s ${TELEPORT_VERSION} edition
The installation script detects the package manager on your Linux server and uses it to install Teleport binaries. To customize your installation, learn about the Teleport package repositories in the installation guide.
-
-
Sign in to your Teleport cluster from your administrative workstation.
-
Generate an invitation token for the cluster with the following command:tctl tokens add --type=windowsdesktop
-
Copy the invitation token to a file on the Linux host that will run the Windows Desktop Service.
-
Add the configuration for the Windows Desktop Service to the
/etc/teleport.yamlon the Linux host.
The
/etc/teleport.yamlshould include configuration settings similar to the following:
version: v3 teleport: auth_token: "path/to/token" proxy_server: teleport.example.com # replace with your proxy address windows_desktop_service: enabled: yes ldap: # Port must be included for the addr. # LDAPS port is 636 by default (example.com:636) addr: "$LDAP_SERVER_ADDRESS" domain: "$LDAP_DOMAIN_NAME" username: "$LDAP_USERNAME" sid: "$LDAP_USER_SID" # Path to the certificate you exported. der_ca_file: "path/to/exported/cert" discovery: base_dn: "*" auth_service: enabled: no proxy_service: enabled: no ssh_service: enabled: no
For a detailed description of the configuration fields, see Desktop Configuration Reference.
-
Configure the Teleport Desktop Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed the Teleport Desktop Service.
- Package Manager
- TAR Archive
On the host where you will run the Teleport Desktop Service, enable and start Teleport:sudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
On the host where you will run the Teleport Desktop Service, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport:sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.servicesudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
You can check the status of the Teleport Desktop Service with
systemctl status teleportand view its logs with
journalctl -fu teleport.
Step 7/7. Log in using Teleport
Teleport users must have appropriate permissions to access remote Windows desktops. For example, you can create a role that gives its users access to all Windows desktop labels and the local "Administrator" user.
To create a role for accessing Windows desktops:
-
Create a file called
windows-desktop-admins.yamlwith the following content:
kind: role version: v5 metadata: name: windows-desktop-admins spec: allow: windows_desktop_labels: "*": "*" windows_desktop_logins: ["jsmith"]
Note that user names shared between domain and local users create login conflicts.
-
Create the role:tctl create -f windows-desktop-admins.yaml
-
Assign the
windows-desktop-adminsrole to your Teleport user by running the appropriate commands for your authentication provider:
- Local User
- GitHub
- SAML
- OIDC
-
Retrieve your local user's roles as a comma-separated list:ROLES=$(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.roles | join(",")')
-
Edit your local user to add the new role:tctl users update $(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.username') \ --set-roles "${ROLES?},windows-desktop-admins"
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Open your
githubauthentication connector in a text editor:tctl edit github/github
-
Edit the
githubconnector, adding
windows-desktop-adminsto the
teams_to_rolessection.
The team you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the team must include your user account and should be the smallest team possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
teams_to_roles: - organization: octocats team: admins roles: - access + - windows-desktop-admins
-
Apply your changes by saving closing the file in your editor.
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Retrieve your
samlconfiguration resource:tctl get --with-secrets saml/mysaml > saml.yaml
Note that the
--with-secretsflag adds the value of
spec.signing_key_pair.private_keyto the
saml.yamlfile. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the saml.yaml file immediately after updating the resource.
-
Edit
saml.yaml, adding
windows-desktop-adminsto the
attributes_to_rolessection.
The attribute you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
attributes_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - windows-desktop-admins
-
Apply your changes:tctl create -f saml.yaml
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Retrieve your
oidcconfiguration resource:tctl get oidc/myoidc --with-secrets > oidc.yaml
Note that the
--with-secretsflag adds the value of
spec.signing_key_pair.private_keyto the
oidc.yamlfile. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the oidc.yaml file immediately after updating the resource.
-
Edit
oidc.yaml, adding
windows-desktop-adminsto the
claims_to_rolessection.
The claim you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
claims_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - windows-desktop-admins
-
Apply your changes:tctl create -f oidc.yaml
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
Now that you have a Linux host running the Windows Desktop Service and a role that allows Teleport users to connect to Windows computers, you can use the Teleport user assigned the
windows-desktop-adminsrole to connect to Windows desktops from the Teleport Web UI.
To connect to a Windows desktop:
-
Sign in to the Teleport cluster using an account that's assigned the
windows-desktop-adminsrole.
-
Select Resources.
-
Click Type, then select Desktops.
-
Click Connect for the Windows computer you want to access, then select the login to use for the connection.
Teleport opens a remote desktop connection and starts recording the desktop session. When you're finished working with the Windows desktop, click the More items menu, then click Disconnect.
To view the recording, select Management in the Teleport Web UI, then click Session Recordings in the Activity section.
LDAP Discovery
In Active Directory environments, Teleport can be configured to discover hosts
via LDAP. LDAP discovery is enabled by setting the
discovery.base_dn field in
the Teleport Windows Desktop Service configuration. You can set
base_dn to a
wildcard
'* to search from the root of the domain, or you can specify an alternate
base distinguished name to search from.
windows_desktop_service:
enabled: yes
discovery:
base_dn: '*'
Filters
Teleport optionally accepts a set of filters that can be used to narrow the search results for discovery. The filters are specified with LDAP Filter syntax. Teleport will automatically compute a logical AND of all filters specified.
windows_desktop_service:
enabled: yes
discovery:
base_dn: '*'
filters:
- '(location=Oakland)'
- '(!(primaryGroupID=516))'
Labeling
It is often necessary to apply labels to discovered hosts to control access. You
can configure Teleport to convert LDAP attributes to Teleport labels by setting
the
discovery.label_attributes field in the Teleport Windows Desktop Service
configuration.
windows_desktop_service:
enabled: yes
discovery:
base_dn: '*'
label_attributes:
- 'location'
- 'department'
Each of the specified attributes will be placed in a Teleport label prefixed with
ldap/.
For example, if an AD computer object had a location attribute with a value of Oakland,
and a department attribute with a value of Engineering, the Teleport resource for this
host would have both
ldap/location=Oakland and
ldap/department=Engineering labels.
Security hardening
By default, the Default Domain Policy grants the Add workstations to domain user right to all authenticated users. As a security best practice, Teleport recommends that you only grant this right to administrators or other privileged groups.
To change the default domain policy:
- Open Group Policy Management and expand Forest, Domains, your domain, and Group Policy Objects.
- Right-click Default Domain Controller Policy, then select Edit.
- In the group policy editor, expand Computer Configuration, Policies, Windows Settings, Security Settings, Local Policies, and User Rights Assignment to select Add workstations to domain.
- Double-click the Add workstations to domain policy and ensure that the Authenticated Users group is not present.
Multiple domains
Each
windows_desktop_service is designed to support connecting to hosts in a
single Active Directory domain. If you have multiple independent domains, you
can deploy multiple Teleport Agents to service them.
If you have multiple domains with a trust relationship between them, you can configure Teleport to perform PKI operations against one domain, while generating certificates for users in another domain.
In order for this to work, the hosts that you want to connect to and the AD users that you want to connect as must reside in the same domain.
For example, suppose you have a root domain at
example.com and a child domain
for developers at
dev.example.com. If your PKI is configured at the root, but
you want to allow users in the child domain to connect to hosts in the child
domain, you would do the following:
- Import Teleport's CA certificate as a trusted root certificate in the root domain's group policy and add the certificate to the NTAuth store as described in the section above.
- Configure Teleport to perform PKI against the root domain, while issuing certificates for users and hosts in the child domain:
windows_desktop_service:
enabled: yes
# configure LDAP settings to point at the child domain
ldap:
addr: dev.example.com:636
username: 'DEV\svc-teleport'
# optional: configure discovery for the child domain
discovery:
base_dn: CN=Computers,DC=dev,DC=example,DC=com
# perform PKI against the root domain
pki_domain: root.example.com
With this configuration, Teleport will generate certificates for users in
dev.example.com, but it will publish its CA and CRLs to
example.com.
Network Level Authentication (NLA)
With Teleport 16.2.0 and later, you can configure
windows_desktop_service to
perform Network Level Authentication (NLA) when connecting to Windows hosts. NLA
is a security feature that authenticates the user prior to establishing the
remote desktop connection, which ensures that the remote Windows host doesn't
consume system resources to present a login screen to an unauthenticated user.
In order to perform NLA, Teleport's
windows_desktop_service needs to be able
to make an outbound Kerberos connection to a key distribution center (KDC). This
is most commonly performed on TCP port 88.
By default, Teleport will assume that a KDC is available on the same host that
is specified in the
ldap configuration's
addr field, using the default
Kerberos port.
For example, with the following configuration, Teleport will attempt to perform
NLA against
example.com:88.
windows_desktop_service:
enabled: yes
ldap:
addr: example.com:636
Alternatively, you can override the KDC address by specifying the
kdc_address
in your Teleport configuration file.
windows_desktop_service:
enabled: yes
kdc_address: kdc.example.com # defaults to port 88 if unspecified
To enable NLA, set the
TELEPORT_ENABLE_RDP_NLA environment variable to
yes
on any hosts running the Teleport's
windows_desktop_service. Note that NLA is
only supported when connecting to hosts that are part of an Active Directory
domain. Teleport will not perform NLA when connecting to hosts as a local
Windows user.
Computer Name
In order to complete a successful authentication flow, Teleport needs to know
the hostname of the target Windows server. If you are using Teleport's
LDAP-based discovery no action is necessary - Teleport will default to using the
teleport.dev/computer_name label which is automatically populated. If this
label is not present then Teleport will use the desktop's
addr field.
If you register your Windows hosts via configuration file or via Teleport's API and you want to enable NLA, then you should either:
- manually set the
teleport.dev/computer_namelabel to the proper hostname
- ensure that the host's
addris its actual hostname
Next steps
If you encounter any issues, see Troubleshooting for common problems and solutions. For information about configuring Windows-specific role permissions, see Role-Based Access Control for Desktops.