Database Access with Oracle Exadata

Teleport can provide secure access to Oracle Exadata via the Teleport Database Service. This allows for fine-grained access control through Teleport's RBAC.

In this guide, you will:

Configure your Oracle Exadata database with mTLS authentication. Add the database to your Teleport cluster. Connect to the database via Teleport.

The Teleport Database Service authenticates to your self-hosted Oracle database using mutual TLS. Oracle trusts the Teleport certificate authority for database clients, and presents a certificate signed by either the Teleport database CA or a custom CA. When a user initiates a database session, the Teleport Database Service presents a certificate signed by Teleport. The authenticated connection then proxies client traffic from the user.

Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted)

Teleport Enterprise (Cloud)

A running Teleport Enterprise cluster version 17.0.0-dev or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial.

The tctl admin tool and tsh client tool. Visit Installation for instructions on downloading tctl and tsh .

Oracle Exadata server instance 19c or later.

The sqlcl Oracle client installed and added to your system's PATH environment variable or any GUI client that supports JDBC Oracle thin client.

Oracle client installed and added to your system's environment variable or any GUI client that supports JDBC Oracle thin client. To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

note This guide assumes default configuration of the Oracle Exadata system. In particular: Preconfigured TCPS listener.

An existing database certificate in the grid wallet.

A single Oracle Exadata VM is accessible to the opc user through SSH with a hostname demodb-vm . Repeat the steps to configure additional VMs.

user through SSH with a hostname . Repeat the steps to configure additional VMs. The SCAN DNS name is demodb-vm-scan.exadatadomain.oke.oraclevcn.com . Adjust the commands to match your configuration.

Connect to the Oracle Exadata VM by logging in as the opc user and then switch to the oracle user:

ssh opc@ demodb-vm sudo su - oracle

For each database-specific Oracle home, update the $ORACLE_HOME/network/admin/sqlnet.ora file with the following entries:

SSL_CLIENT_AUTHENTICATION = TRUE SQLNET.AUTHENTICATION_SERVICES = (ALL)

For example, if there is a database named spark , the oracle user should have access to the automatically generated /home/oracle/spark.env file, which contains database-specific environment variables. After sourcing this file, the path $ORACLE_HOME/network/admin/sqlnet.ora will point to the sqlnet.ora file for the spark database and its associated Oracle home.

. spark.env

...

Repeat these steps for each additional database or database home as required.

Your Oracle user accounts must be configured to require a valid client certificate.

New user

Existing user Create new user: CREATE USER alice IDENTIFIED EXTERNALLY AS 'CN=alice' ; GRANT CREATE SESSION TO alice; Alter existing user: ALTER USER alice IDENTIFIED EXTERNALLY AS 'CN=alice' ; warning This operation will void existing authentication methods like password. The certificate-based auth will become the sole method of authentication for this user.

Teleport uses mutual TLS authentication with Oracle Exadata. It must be configured with Teleport's certificate authority to be able to verify client certificates.

Export the Teleport Database Client CA on your local machine and copy it to target Oracle Exadata VM.

tctl auth export --type=db-client > teleport-db-client-ca.crt scp teleport-db-client-ca.crt opc@ demodb-vm :/tmp/teleport-db-client-ca.crt

As the grid user, update the grid TCPS wallet to trust the Teleport User Database CA.

mkstore -wrl /u01/app/oracle/admin/cprops/cprops_wallet -nologo -viewEntry grid_tcps_wallet_passwd grid_tcps_wallet_passwd = <wallet password> orapki wallet add -wallet "/var/opt/oracle/dbaas_acfs/grid/tcps_wallets" -trusted_cert -cert /tmp/teleport-db-client-ca.crt

Adjust your grid listener configuration at $ORACLE_HOME/network/admin/listener.ora to enable TLS auth with the following entry:

SSL_CLIENT_AUTHENTICATION = TRUE

Once finished, restart the listener.

lsnrctl stop lsnrctl start

Export the built-in database certificate from Oracle. Teleport will use this certificate to verify the database connection.

orapki wallet export -wallet "/var/opt/oracle/dbaas_acfs/grid/tcps_wallets" -dn "CN= demodb-vm-scan.exadatadomain.oke.oraclevcn.com " -cert /tmp/oracle-server-certificate.crt

Save the /tmp/oracle-server-certificate.crt file to a temporary location. The final location depends on the Teleport installation method, which will be detailed in the next step.

Check the TCPS address of the local listener. This address will be used by Teleport for the connection. In the example below, the address is 10.20.30.40:2484 .

sqlplus / as sysdba

The Database Service requires a valid join token to join your Teleport cluster. Run the following tctl command and save the token output in /tmp/token on the server that will run the Database Service:

tctl tokens add --type=db --format=text abcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this

Install and configure Teleport where you will run the Teleport Database Service:

Linux Server

Kubernetes Cluster Install Teleport on your Linux server: Assign edition to one of the following, depending on your Teleport edition: Edition Value Teleport Enterprise Cloud cloud Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted) enterprise Get the version of Teleport to install. If you have automatic agent updates enabled in your cluster, query the latest Teleport version that is compatible with the updater: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= example.teleport.com TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')" Otherwise, get the version of your Teleport cluster: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= example.teleport.com TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version')" Install Teleport on your Linux server: curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install-v15.4.11.sh | bash -s ${TELEPORT_VERSION} edition The installation script detects the package manager on your Linux server and uses it to install Teleport binaries. To customize your installation, learn about the Teleport package repositories in the installation guide. On the host where you will run the Teleport Database Service, start Teleport with the appropriate configuration. Note that a single Teleport process can run multiple different services, for example multiple Database Service agents as well as the SSH Service or Application Service. The step below will overwrite an existing configuration file, so if you're running multiple services add --output=stdout to print the config in your terminal, and manually adjust /etc/teleport.yaml . Copy the Oracle Database certificate and make it available at /var/lib/teleport/oracle-server-certificate.crt on the Teleport Database Service host. Run the following command to generate a configuration file at /etc/teleport.yaml for the Database Service. Update example.teleport.sh to use the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service: sudo teleport db configure create \ -o file \ --token=/tmp/token \ --proxy= example.teleport.sh :443 \ --name=" oracle " \ --protocol=oracle \ --uri=" 10.20.30.40:2484 " \ --ca-cert-file="/var/lib/teleport/oracle-server-certificate.crt" \ --labels=env=dev Manually edit the generated config file to include tls.mode: verify-ca . The final entry for the oracle database will look similar to this: db_service: enabled: true databases: - name: oracle uri: " 10.20.30.40:2484 " protocol: oracle tls: mode: verify-ca ca_cert_file: /var/lib/teleport/oracle-server-certificate.crt Configure the Teleport Database Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed the Teleport Database Service. Package Manager

TAR Archive On the host where you will run the Teleport Database Service, enable and start Teleport: sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport On the host where you will run the Teleport Database Service, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport: sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.service sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport You can check the status of the Teleport Database Service with systemctl status teleport and view its logs with journalctl -fu teleport . Create a secret containing the database CA certificate in the same namespace as Teleport using the following command: kubectl create secret generic db-ca --from-file=ca.pem=/path/to/oracle-server-certificate.crt Create a file called values.yaml with the following content. Update JOIN_TOKEN to the join token you created earlier using the tctl tokens add command: roles: db proxyAddr: example.teleport.sh :443 enterprise: true authToken: " JOIN_TOKEN " databases: - name: oracle uri: " 10.20.30.40:2484 " protocol: oracle static_labels: env: dev tls: mode: verify-ca ca_cert_file: /etc/teleport-tls-db/db-ca/ca.pem extraVolumes: - name: db-ca secret: secretName: db-ca extraVolumeMounts: - name: db-ca mountPath: /etc/teleport-tls-db/db-ca readOnly: true Teleport provides Helm charts for installing the Teleport Database Service in Kubernetes Clusters. Set up the Teleport Helm repository. Allow Helm to install charts that are hosted in the Teleport Helm repository: helm repo add teleport https://charts.releases.teleport.dev Update the cache of charts from the remote repository so you can upgrade to all available releases: helm repo update Install the chart: helm install teleport-kube-agent teleport/teleport-kube-agent \ --create-namespace \ --namespace teleport-agent \ --version 17.0.0-dev \ -f values.yaml Make sure that the Teleport Agent pod is running. You should see one teleport-kube-agent pod with a single ready container: kubectl -n teleport-agent get pods NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE teleport-kube-agent-0 1/1 Running 0 32s

Teleport can pull audit logs from Oracle Audit Trail. In order to enable this feature, you will need to configure Oracle Audit Trail and create a dedicated Teleport user that will be used to fetch audit events from Oracle Audit Trail.

Create an internal Oracle teleport user that will fetch audit events from Oracle Audit Trail:

CREATE USER teleport IDENTIFIED EXTERNALLY AS 'CN=teleport' ; GRANT CREATE SESSION TO teleport; GRANT SELECT ON dba_audit_trail TO teleport; GRANT SELECT ON V_$SESSION TO teleport;

Enable the table in Oracle Audit Trail:

ALTER system SET audit_trail = db,extended scope = spfile;

Restart your Oracle instance to propagate audit trail changes.

Enable Oracle auditing for the alice user:

AUDIT ALL STATEMENTS by alice BY access;

You must enable auditing for each Teleport user that will be used to connect to Oracle. Additionally you can create a different audit policy for each user.

Configure the Teleport Database Service to pull audit logs from Oracle Audit Trail:

db_service: enabled: "yes" databases: - name: oracle protocol: "oracle" uri: " 10.20.30.40:2484 " oracle: audit_user: "teleport" tls: mode: verify-ca ca_cert_file: /var/lib/teleport/oracle-server-certificate.crt

Teleport doesn't clean up audit trail events from Oracle Audit Trail. Make sure to configure an Oracle Audit Trail cleanup policy to avoid running out of disk space.

tip To modify an existing user to provide access to the Database Service, see Database Access Controls

Teleport Community Edition

Teleport Enterprise/Enterprise Cloud Create a local Teleport user with the built-in access role: tctl users add \ --roles=access \ --db-users="*" \ --db-names="*" \ alice Create a local Teleport user with the built-in access and requester roles: tctl users add \ --roles=access,requester \ --db-users="*" \ --db-names="*" \ alice

Flag Description --roles List of roles to assign to the user. The builtin access role allows them to connect to any database server registered with Teleport. --db-users List of database usernames the user will be allowed to use when connecting to the databases. A wildcard allows any user. --db-names List of logical databases (aka schemas) the user will be allowed to connect to within a database server. A wildcard allows any database.

warning Database names are only enforced for PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and Cloud Spanner databases.

For more detailed information about database access controls and how to restrict access see RBAC documentation.

Once the Database Service has joined the cluster, log in to see the available databases:

tsh login --proxy= example.teleport.sh --user=alice tsh db ls oracle [*] env=dev

Connect to the " oracle " database. Pass the correct service name as the --db-name parameter.

You can check the service names by inspecting the database configuration on the Oracle Exadata VM.

> lsnrctl services | grep paas Service "spark_PDB1.paas.oracle.com" has 1 instance(s).

tsh db connect --db-user alice --db-name spark_PDB1.paas.oracle.com oracle

To log out of the database and remove credentials:

tsh db logout oracle tsh db logout

Learn how to restrict access to certain users and databases.

View the High Availability (HA) guide.

Take a look at the YAML configuration reference.

See the full CLI reference.

