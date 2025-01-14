Enroll AWS Databases
The guides in this section show you how to protect AWS-managed databases with Teleport.
You can configure Teleport to discover databases in your AWS account and enroll them with your cluster automatically. Read more about setting up Database Auto-Discovery.
It is also possible to protect databases across your AWS accounts. Read the instructions in AWS Cross-Account Database Access.
Read the following guides for how to protect a specific AWS-managed database with Teleport:
- Amazon DocumentDB
- Amazon DynamoDB
- Amazon ElastiCache and MemoryDB for Redis
- Amazon Keyspaces (Apache Cassandra)
- Amazon OpenSearch
- Amazon RDS Proxy MySQL
- Amazon RDS Proxy for Microsoft SQL Server
- Amazon RDS Proxy for PostgreSQL
- Amazon RDS and Aurora
- Amazon RDS for SQL Server
- Amazon Redshift Serverless
- Amazon Redshift