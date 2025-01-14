MongoDB Automatic User Provisioning
Teleport can automatically create users in your database, removing the need for creating individual user accounts in advance or using the same set of shared database accounts for all users.
Prerequisites
- Teleport cluster v14.3 or above.
- A self-hosted MongoDB database enrolled with your Teleport cluster. Follow
the Teleport documentation to learn how
to enroll your database.
Your MongoDB database must have Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) enabled by
setting
security.authorizationto
enabledin the configuration file.
- Ability to connect to and create user accounts in the target database.
Automatic user provisioning is not compatible with MongoDB Atlas.
Step 1/3. Configure database admin
Teleport uses the same authentication mechanism (X.509) when connecting as an admin user as for regular user connections.
The admin user must have privileges within the database to create users and grant them privileges. The admin user must also have privileges to monitor user connections.
First create a role on
admin database with the following privileges:
db.getSiblingDB("admin").runCommand({ createRole: "teleport-admin-role", privileges: [ { resource: { cluster: true }, actions: [ "inprog" ] }, { resource: { db: "", collection: "" }, actions: [ "grantRole", "revokeRole" ] }, { resource: { db: "$external", "collection": "" }, actions: [ "createUser", "updateUser", "dropUser", "viewUser", "setAuthenticationRestriction", "changeCustomData"] }, ], roles: [],})
Details
Limit the grantRole action to specific databasesIn the above example, the
grantRole privilege is granted to the admin user
for all databases in order for the admin user to assign roles from all
databases, including the
admin database.
To enforce the principle of least privilege, you can limit the
grantRole to
only the databases that own the roles to be assigned to the auto-provisioned
users:
db.getSiblingDB("admin").runCommand({ createRole: "teleport-admin-role", privileges: [ { resource: { cluster: true }, actions: [ "inprog" ] }, { resource: { db: "", collection: "" }, actions: [ "revokeRole" ] }, { resource: { db: "$external", "collection": "" }, actions: [ "createUser", "updateUser", "dropUser", "viewUser", "setAuthenticationRestriction", "changeCustomData"] }, { resource: { db: "<db1>", collection: "" }, actions: [ "grantRole" ] }, { resource: { db: "<db2>", collection: "" }, actions: [ "grantRole" ] }, ... ], roles: [],})
Now create the admin user with this role:
db.getSiblingDB("$external").runCommand({ createUser: "CN=teleport-admin", roles: [ { role: 'teleport-admin-role', db: 'admin' } ],})
Next, configure the database admin user in the Teleport database configuration:
kind: db
version: v3
metadata:
name: example
spec:
protocol: "mongodb"
uri: "localhost:27017"
admin_user:
name: "teleport-admin"
This example assumes that you have configured the database as a dynamic
resource. If you have configured your database using a static Teleport Database
Service configuration, edit the entry in your
db_service.databases
configuration.
Step 2/3. Configure a Teleport role
To specify the database roles a user should be assigned within the database,
use the
db_roles role option:
kind: role
version: v7
metadata:
name: auto-db-users
spec:
options:
# create_db_user_mode enables automatic user provisioning for matching databases
create_db_user_mode: keep
allow:
db_labels:
"*": "*"
db_names:
- "*"
# db_roles is a list of roles the database user will be assigned
db_roles:
- "readAnyDatabase@admin"
- "readWrite@db1"
- "myCustomRole@db2"
- "{{internal.db_roles}}"
- "{{external.db_roles}}"
With automatic user provisioning, users always connect to the database with
their Teleport username so the
db_users role field is ignored for roles
that have database user provisioning enabled.
The available provisioning modes are:
-
off: Disables user provisioning.
-
keep: Enables user provisioning and disables users at session end. The user will be stripped of all roles and the user account will be locked.
-
best_effort_drop: Enables user provisioning and, when the session ends, drops the user if no resources depend on it. In cases where any resource depends on the user, it falls back to disabling the user, mirroring the behavior of
keepmode.
Users created within the database will:
- Have the same username as the authenticated Teleport user.
- Have
teleport-auto-userset to
truein the user's
customData.
- Be assigned all roles from the Teleport user's role set that match the database. The role names must be valid and exist in the database.
Step 3/3. Connect to the database
Now, log into your Teleport cluster and connect to the database:
Starting from version
17.1, you can now access your PostgreSQL databases using the Web UI.
tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.comtsh db connect --db-name <database> example
When connecting to a database with user provisioning enabled, the Database Service expects your Teleport username will be used as the database username .
If using a GUI database client like MongoDB Compass, make sure to use your Teleport
username as the database username.
tsh db connect will default to your
Teleport username automatically when connecting to a database with user
provisioning enabled.
When connecting to a leaf cluster database with user provisioning enabled, the
Database Service expects the database username to be
remote-<your-teleport-username>-<root-cluster-name>.
To view the list of database roles that are allowed for each database, you can
use the command
tsh db ls -v. By default, all database roles will be assigned
to your auto-provisioned database user. You can optionally select a subset of
the database roles with
--db-roles:
tsh db connect --db-name <database> --db-roles myCustomRole@db2 example
Troubleshooting
Use your mapped remote username error
You may encounter the following error when connecting to a database in a remote cluster:
> tsh db connect --db-name <database> exampleERROR: please use your mapped remote username ("remote-<your-teleport-username>-<root-cluster-name>") to connect instead of "<database-user>"
When you access resources in a remote cluster, the remote cluster will receive
the name
remote-<your-teleport-username>-<root-cluster-name> from the local
cluster. This is to prevent any naming collisions with users in the remote
cluster. Please use the username from the error message as the database
username for when connecting through
tsh or GUI clients.
Next steps
- Learn more about MongoDB built-in roles and User-Defined Roles.
- Connect using your GUI database client.
- Learn about role templating.
- Read automatic user provisioning RFD.