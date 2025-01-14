Databases
Teleport can provide secure connections to your databases while improving both access control and visibility.
Some of the things you can do with database access:
- Enable users to retrieve short-lived database certificates using a Single Sign-On flow, thus maintaining their organization-wide identity.
- Configure role-based access controls for databases and implement custom Access Request workflows.
- Capture database activity in the Teleport audit log.
Teleport protects databases through the Teleport Database Service, which is a Teleport Agent service. For more information on agent services, read Teleport Agent Architecture. You can also learn how to deploy a pool of Teleport Agents to run multiple agent services.
