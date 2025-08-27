Manual EC2 Auto-Discovery Configuration
This guide shows you how to configure Teleport to automatically enroll EC2 instances in your cluster, with permissions configured manually.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
-
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tctland
tshclients:
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
-
- AWS account with EC2 instances and permissions to create and attach IAM policies.
- EC2 instances running Ubuntu/Debian/RHEL/Amazon Linux 2/Amazon Linux 2023 and SSM agent version 3.1 or greater if making use of the default Teleport install script. (For other Linux distributions, you can install Teleport manually.)
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 18.1.3
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
Step 1/7. Create an EC2 invite token
When discovering EC2 instances, Teleport makes use of IAM invite tokens for authenticating joining Nodes.
Create a file called
token.yaml:
# token.yaml
kind: token
version: v2
metadata:
# the token name is not a secret because instances must prove that they are
# running in your AWS account to use this token
name: aws-discovery-iam-token
spec:
# use the minimal set of roles required (e.g. Node, App, Kube, DB, WindowsDesktop)
roles: [Node]
# set the join method allowed for this token
join_method: iam
allow:
# specify the AWS account which Nodes may join from
- aws_account: "123456789"
Assign the
aws_account field to your AWS account number.
Add the token to the Teleport cluster with:
tctl create -f token.yaml
Step 2/7. Configure IAM policies
Create the following policy and attach it to the EC2 instance that will run the Discovery Service:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"ec2:DescribeInstances",
"ssm:DescribeInstanceInformation",
"ssm:GetCommandInvocation",
"ssm:ListCommandInvocations",
"ssm:SendCommand"
],
"Resource": [
"*"
]
}
]
}
Details
All EC2 instances that are to be added to the Teleport cluster by the
Discovery Service must include the
AmazonSSMManagedInstanceCore IAM policy
in order to receive commands from the Discovery Service.
This policy includes the following permissions:
ssm:DescribeAssociation
ssm:GetDeployablePatchSnapshotForInstance
ssm:GetDocument
ssm:DescribeDocument
ssm:GetManifest
ssm:GetParameter
ssm:GetParameters
ssm:ListAssociations
ssm:ListInstanceAssociations
ssm:PutInventory
ssm:PutComplianceItems
ssm:PutConfigurePackageResult
ssm:UpdateAssociationStatus
ssm:UpdateInstanceAssociationStatus
ssm:UpdateInstanceInformation
ssmmessages:CreateControlChannel
ssmmessages:CreateDataChannel
ssmmessages:OpenControlChannel
ssmmessages:OpenDataChannel
ec2messages:AcknowledgeMessage
ec2messages:DeleteMessage
ec2messages:FailMessage
ec2messages:GetEndpoint
ec2messages:GetMessages
ec2messages:SendReply
Step 3/7. Create SSM Documents
In each region you plan to discover instances in, create the following SSM document
in the AWS Systems Manager and name it
TeleportDiscoveryInstaller:
schemaVersion: '2.2'
description: aws:runShellScript
parameters:
token:
type: String
description: "(Required) The Teleport invite token to use when joining the cluster."
scriptName:
type: String
description: "(Required) The Teleport installer script to use when joining the cluster."
mainSteps:
- action: aws:downloadContent
name: downloadContent
inputs:
sourceType: "HTTP"
destinationPath: "/tmp/installTeleport.sh"
sourceInfo:
url: "https://teleport.example.com:443/webapi/scripts/installer/{{ scriptName }}"
- action: aws:runShellScript
name: runShellScript
inputs:
timeoutSeconds: '300'
runCommand:
- /bin/sh /tmp/installTeleport.sh "{{ token }}"
Step 4/7. Install Teleport on the Discovery Node
If you plan on running the Discovery Service on the same Node already running another Teleport service (Auth or Proxy, for example), you can skip this step.
Install Teleport on the EC2 instance that will run the Discovery Service:
To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server:
The easiest installation method, for Teleport versions 17.3 and above, is the cluster install script. It will use the best version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.
-
Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://).
-
Run your cluster's install script:curl "https://teleport.example.com:443/scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash
On older Teleport versions:
-
Assign edition to one of the following, depending on your Teleport edition:
Edition Value Teleport Enterprise Cloud
cloud
Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted)
enterprise
Teleport Community Edition
oss
-
Get the version of Teleport to install. If you have automatic agent updates enabled in your cluster, query the latest Teleport version that is compatible with the updater:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')"
Otherwise, get the version of your Teleport cluster:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Install Teleport on your Linux server:curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install.sh | bash -s ${TELEPORT_VERSION} edition
The installation script detects the package manager on your Linux server and uses it to install Teleport binaries. To customize your installation, learn about the Teleport package repositories in the installation guide.
Step 5/7. Configure Teleport to discover EC2 instances
If you are running the Discovery Service on its own host, the service requires a valid invite token to connect to the cluster. Generate one by running the following command against your Teleport Auth Service:
tctl tokens add --type=discovery
Save the generated token in
/tmp/token on the Node (EC2 instance) that will
run the Discovery Service.
In order to enable EC2 instance discovery the
discovery_service.aws section
of
teleport.yaml must include at least one entry:
Discovery Service exposes a configuration parameter -
discovery_service.discovery_group -
that allows you to group discovered resources into different sets. This parameter
is used to prevent Discovery Agents watching different sets of cloud resources
from colliding against each other and deleting resources created by another services.
When running multiple Discovery Services, you must ensure that each service is configured
with the same
discovery_group value if they are watching the same cloud resources
or a different value if they are watching different cloud resources.
It is possible to run a mix of configurations in the same Teleport cluster meaning that some Discovery Services can be configured to watch the same cloud resources while others watch different resources. As an example, a 4-agent high availability configuration analyzing data from two different cloud accounts would run with the following configuration.
- 2 Discovery Services configured with
discovery_group: "prod"polling data from Production account.
- 2 Discovery Services configured with
discovery_group: "staging"polling data from Staging account.
# teleport.yaml
version: v3
teleport:
join_params:
token_name: "/tmp/token"
method: token
proxy_server: "teleport.example.com:443"
auth_service:
enabled: false
proxy_service:
enabled: false
ssh_service:
enabled: false
discovery_service:
enabled: true
discovery_group: "aws-prod"
aws:
- types: ["ec2"]
regions: ["us-east-1","us-west-1"]
install:
join_params:
token_name: aws-discovery-iam-token
method: iam
tags:
"env": "prod" # Match EC2 instances where tag:env=prod
- Edit the
teleport.proxy_serverkey to match your Proxy Service's URI and port.
- Adjust the keys under
discovery_service.awsto match your EC2 environment, specifically the regions and tags you want to associate with the Discovery Service.
Step 6/7. [Optional] Customize the default installer script
To customize an installer, your user must have a role that allows
list,
create,
read and
update verbs on the
installer resource.
Create a file called
installer-manager.yaml with the following content:
kind: role
version: v5
metadata:
name: installer-manager
spec:
allow:
rules:
- resources: [installer]
verbs: [list, create, read, update]
Create the role:
tctl create -f installer-manager.yaml
role 'installer-manager' has been created
You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit.
The preset
editor role has the required permissions by default.
To customize the default installer script, execute the following command on your workstation:
tctl edit installer/default-installer
After making the desired changes to the default installer, save and close the file in your text editor.
Multiple
installer resources can exist and be specified in the
aws.install.script_name section of a
discovery_service.aws list item in
teleport.yaml:
discovery_service:
# ...
aws:
- types: ["ec2"]
tags:
- "env": "prod"
regions: ["us-west1", "us-east1"]
install: # optional section when default-installer is used.
script_name: "default-installer"
- types: ["ec2"]
tags:
- "env": "devel"
regions: ["us-west1", "us-east1"]
install:
script_name: "devel-installer"
The
installer resource has the following templating options:
{{ .MajorVersion }}: the major version of Teleport to use when installing from the repository.
{{ .PublicProxyAddr }}: the public address of the Teleport Proxy Service to connect to.
{{ .RepoChannel }}: Optional package repository (apt/yum) channel name. Has format
<channel>/<version>e.g. stable/v18. See installation for more details.
{{ .AutomaticUpgrades }}: indicates whether Automatic Updates are enabled or disabled. Its value is either
trueor
false. See Automatic Agent Updates for more information.
{{ .TeleportPackage }}: the Teleport package to use. Its value is either
teleport-entor
teleportdepending on whether the cluster is enterprise or not.
These can be used as follows:
kind: installer
metadata:
name: default-installer
spec:
script: |
echo {{ .PublicProxyAddr }}
echo Teleport-{{ .MajorVersion }}
echo Repository Channel: {{ .RepoChannel }}
version: v1
Which, when retrieved for installation, will evaluate to a script with the following contents:
echo teleport.example.com
echo Teleport-18.1.3
echo Repository Channel: stable/v18.1.3
The default installer will take the following actions:
- Add an official Teleport repository to supported Linux distributions.
- Install Teleport via
aptor
yum.
- Generate the Teleport config file and write it to
/etc/teleport.yaml.
- Enable and start the Teleport service.
Step 7/7. Start Teleport
Grant the Discovery Service access to credentials that it can use to authenticate to AWS.
- If you are running the Discovery Service on an EC2 instance, you may use the EC2 Instance Metadata Service method
- If you are running the Discovery Service in Kubernetes, you can use IAM Roles for Service Accounts (IRSA)
- Otherwise, you must use environment variables
Teleport will detect when it is running on an EC2 instance and use the Instance Metadata Service to fetch credentials.
The EC2 instance should be configured to use an EC2 instance profile. For more information, see: Using Instance Profiles.
Refer to IAM Roles for Service Accounts (IRSA) to set up an OIDC provider in AWS and configure an AWS IAM role that allows the pod's service account to assume the role.
Teleport's built-in AWS client reads credentials from the following environment variables:
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY
AWS_DEFAULT_REGION
When you start the Discovery Service, the service reads environment variables from a
file at the path
/etc/default/teleport. Obtain these credentials from your
organization. Ensure that
/etc/default/teleport has the following content,
replacing the values of each variable:
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID=00000000000000000000
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=0000000000000000000000000000000000000000
AWS_DEFAULT_REGION=<YOUR_REGION>
Have multiple sources of AWS credentials?
Teleport's AWS client loads credentials from different sources in the following order:
- Environment Variables
- Shared credentials file
- Shared configuration file (Teleport always enables shared configuration)
- EC2 Instance Metadata (credentials only)
While you can provide AWS credentials via a shared credentials file or shared
configuration file, you will need to run the Discovery Service with the
AWS_PROFILE
environment variable assigned to the name of your profile of choice.
If you have a specific use case that the instructions above do not account for, consult the documentation for the AWS SDK for Go for a detailed description of credential loading behavior.
Configure the Discovery Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed the Discovery Service.
On the host where you will run the Discovery Service, enable and start Teleport:
sudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
On the host where you will run the Discovery Service, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport:
sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.servicesudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
You can check the status of the Discovery Service with
systemctl status teleport
and view its logs with
journalctl -fu teleport.
Once you have started the Discovery Service, EC2 instances matching the tags you specified earlier will begin to be added to the Teleport cluster automatically.
Discovering instances in multiple AWS accounts
To discover EC2 instances in AWS accounts other than the account your Teleport Discovery Service is running in, Teleport must have permission to assume an IAM role in each of those accounts. This guide assumes you have finished the main EC2 discovery guide above and should be repeated for each AWS account you want to discover instances from.
Step 1/5. Update EC2 invite token
Add a new entry to
spec.allow in
token.yaml and set
aws_account to the
account number of the new account.
# token.yaml
kind: token
version: v2
metadata:
name: aws-discovery-iam-token
spec:
roles: [Node]
join_method: iam
allow:
- aws_account: "123456789012"
# Existing entry...
+ - aws_account: "destination AWS account ID"
Step 2/5. Configure IAM permissions
In the destination account, create a new role and note its ARN. Create the following IAM policy and attach it to the new role:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"ec2:DescribeInstances",
"ssm:DescribeInstanceInformation",
"ssm:GetCommandInvocation",
"ssm:ListCommandInvocations",
"ssm:SendCommand"
],
"Resource": [
"*"
]
}
]
}
Edit the trust policy of the new role to allow the Discovery Service to assume it:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Principal": {
"AWS": "discovery service role's ARN"
},
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole"
}
]
}
Create the following policy in the Discovery Service's account and attach it to the Discovery Service's role:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole",
"Resource": "new role ARN"
}
]
}
Step 3/5. Create SSM Documents
In each region you plan to discover instances in, create the following SSM document
in the AWS Systems Manager and name it
TeleportDiscoveryInstaller:
schemaVersion: '2.2'
description: aws:runShellScript
parameters:
token:
type: String
description: "(Required) The Teleport invite token to use when joining the cluster."
scriptName:
type: String
description: "(Required) The Teleport installer script to use when joining the cluster."
mainSteps:
- action: aws:downloadContent
name: downloadContent
inputs:
sourceType: "HTTP"
destinationPath: "/tmp/installTeleport.sh"
sourceInfo:
url: "https://teleport.example.com:443/webapi/scripts/installer/{{ scriptName }}"
- action: aws:runShellScript
name: runShellScript
inputs:
timeoutSeconds: '300'
runCommand:
- /bin/sh /tmp/installTeleport.sh "{{ token }}"
Step 4/5. Update Teleport configuration
Add an entry to the
discovery_service.aws section of your
teleport.yaml
file, assigning role ARN to the ARN of the IAM role to assume and
optional external ID to an optional external ID:
# teleport.yaml
# ...
discovery_service:
enabled: true
discovery_group: "aws-prod"
aws:
- types: ["ec2"]
# Add new entry after existing entries
- types: ["ec2"]
regions: ["us-east-1","us-west-1"]
install:
join_params:
token_name: aws-discovery-iam-token
method: iam
tags:
"env": "prod" # Match EC2 instances where tag:env=prod
assume_role_arn: "role ARN"
external_id: "optional external ID"
- types: ["ec2"]
# Add a new entry for each account.
# ...
Step 5/5. Restart Teleport
Restart the Teleport service to start discovering new instances:
sudo systemd restart teleport
You can check the status of the Discovery Service with
systemctl status teleport
and view its logs with
journalctl -fu teleport.
Troubleshooting
If Installs are showing failed or instances are failing to appear check the Command history in AWS System Manager -> Node Management -> Run Command. Select the instance-id of the Target to review Errors.
cannot unmarshal object into Go struct field
If you encounter an error similar to the following:
invalid format in plugin properties map[destinationPath:/tmp/installTeleport.sh sourceInfo:map[url:[https://example.teleport.sh:443/webapi/scripts/installer/preprod-installer](https://example.teleport.sh/webapi/scripts/installer/preprod-installer)] sourceType:HTTP];
error json: cannot unmarshal object into Go struct field DownloadContentPlugin.sourceInfo of type string
It is likely that you're running an older SSM agent version. Upgrade to SSM agent version 3.1 or greater to resolve.
InvalidInstanceId: Instances [[i-123]] not in a valid state for account 456
The following problems can cause this error:
- The Discovery Service doesn't have permission to access the managed node.
- AWS Systems Manager Agent (SSM Agent) isn't running. Verify that SSM Agent is running.
- SSM Agent isn't registered with the SSM endpoint. Try reinstalling SSM Agent.
- The discovered instance does not have permission to receive SSM commands, verify the instance includes the AmazonSSMManagedInstanceCore IAM policy.
See SSM RunCommand error codes and troubleshooting information in AWS documentation for more details:
- https://docs.aws.amazon.com/systems-manager/latest/userguide/troubleshooting-managed-instances.html
- https://docs.aws.amazon.com/systems-manager/latest/APIReference/API_SendCommand.html#API_SendCommand_Errors
Next steps
- Read Joining Nodes via AWS IAM Role for more information on IAM Invite Tokens.
- Information on IAM best practices on EC2 instances managed by Systems Manager can be found in the AWS Cloud Operations & Migrations Blog .
- Full documentation on EC2 discovery configuration can be found through the config file reference documentation.