Teleport GKE Auto-Discovery

The Teleport Discovery Service can automatically register your Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) clusters with Teleport. With Teleport Kubernetes Discovery, you can configure the Teleport Kubernetes Service and Discovery Service once, then create GKE clusters without needing to register them with Teleport after each creation.

In this guide, we will show you how to get started with Teleport Kubernetes Discovery for GKE.

Teleport cluster auto-discovery involves two components:

The Teleport Discovery Service that watches for new clusters or changes to previously discovered clusters. It dynamically registers each discovered cluster as a kube_cluster resource in your Teleport cluster. It does not need connectivity to the clusters it discovers. The Teleport Kubernetes Service that monitors the dynamic kube_cluster resources registered by the Discovery Service. It proxies communications between users and the cluster.

tip This guide presents the Discovery Service and Kubernetes Service running in the same process, however both can run independently and on different machines. For example, you can run an instance of the Kubernetes Service in the same private network as the clusters you want to register with your Teleport cluster, and an instance of the Discovery Service in any network you wish.

A running Teleport cluster version 17.0.0-dev or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl admin tool and tsh client tool. Visit Installation for instructions on downloading tctl and tsh .

A Google Cloud account with permissions to create GKE clusters, IAM roles, and service accounts.

The gcloud CLI tool. Follow the Google Cloud documentation page to install and authenticate to gcloud .

CLI tool. Follow the Google Cloud documentation page to install and authenticate to . One or more GKE clusters running. Your Kubernetes user must have permissions to create ClusterRole and ClusterRoleBinding resources in your clusters.

and resources in your clusters. A Linux host where you will run the Teleport Discovery and Kubernetes services. You can run this host on any cloud provider or even use a local machine.

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

The Teleport Discovery Service and Kubernetes Service use a Google Cloud service account to discover GKE clusters and manage access from Teleport users. In this step, you will create a service account and download a credentials file for the Teleport Discovery Service.

The Teleport Discovery Service needs permissions to retrieve GKE clusters associated with your Google Cloud project.

To grant these permissions, create a file called GKEKubernetesAutoDisc.yaml with the following content:

title: GKE Cluster Discoverer description: "Get and list GKE clusters" stage: GA includedPermissions: - container.clusters.get - container.clusters.list

Create the role, assigning the --project flag to the name of your Google Cloud project:

gcloud iam roles create GKEKubernetesAutoDisc \ --project= google-cloud-project \ --file=GKEKubernetesAutoDisc.yaml

The Teleport Kubernetes Service needs Google Cloud IAM permissions in order to forward user traffic to your GKE clusters.

Create a file called GKEAccessManager.yaml with the following content:

title: GKE Cluster Access Manager description: "Manage access to GKE clusters" stage: GA includedPermissions: - container.clusters.get - container.clusters.impersonate - container.pods.get - container.selfSubjectAccessReviews.create - container.selfSubjectRulesReviews.create

Create the role, assigning the --project flag to the name of your Google Cloud project. If you receive a prompt indicating that certain permissions are in TESTING , enter y :

gcloud iam roles create GKEAccessManager \ --project= google-cloud-project \ --file=GKEAccessManager.yaml

Now that you have declared roles for the Discovery Service and Kubernetes Service, create a service account so you can assign these roles.

Run the following command to create a service account called teleport-discovery-kubernetes :

gcloud iam service-accounts create teleport-discovery-kubernetes \ --description="Teleport Discovery Service and Kubernetes Service" \ --display-name="teleport-discovery-kubernetes"

Grant the roles you defined earlier to your service account, assigning PROJECT_ID to the name of your Google Cloud project:

PROJECT_ID= google-cloud-project gcloud projects add-iam-policy-binding ${PROJECT_ID?} \ --member="serviceAccount:teleport-discovery-kubernetes@${PROJECT_ID?}.iam.gserviceaccount.com" \ --role="projects/${PROJECT_ID?}/roles/GKEKubernetesAutoDisc" gcloud projects add-iam-policy-binding ${PROJECT_ID?} \ --member="serviceAccount:teleport-discovery-kubernetes@${PROJECT_ID?}.iam.gserviceaccount.com" \ --role="projects/${PROJECT_ID?}/roles/GKEAccessManager"

Deploying the Kubernetes Service and Discovery Service separately? Create a service account for each service: gcloud iam service-accounts create teleport-discovery-service \ --description="Teleport Discovery Service" \ --display-name="teleport-discovery-service" gcloud iam service-accounts create teleport-kubernetes-service \ --description="Teleport Kubernetes Service" \ --display-name="teleport-kubernetes-service" Grant the roles you defined earlier to your service account, assigning PROJECT_ID to the name of your Google Cloud project: PROJECT_ID= google-cloud-project gcloud projects add-iam-policy-binding ${PROJECT_ID?} \ --member="serviceAccount:teleport-discovery-service@${PROJECT_ID?}.iam.gserviceaccount.com" \ --role="projects/${PROJECT_ID?}/roles/GKEKubernetesAutoDisc" gcloud projects add-iam-policy-binding ${PROJECT_ID?} \ --member="serviceAccount:teleport-kubernetes-service@${PROJECT_ID?}.iam.gserviceaccount.com" \ --role="projects/${PROJECT_ID?}/roles/GKEAccessManager"

Now that you have created a Google Cloud service account and attached roles to it, associate your service account with the Teleport Kubernetes Service and Discovery Service.

The process is different depending on whether you are deploying the Teleport Kubernetes Service and Discovery Service on Google Cloud or some other way (e.g., via Amazon EC2 or on a local network).

Google Cloud

Other Platform Stop your VM so you can attach your service account to it: gcloud compute instances stop vm-name --zone= google-cloud-region Attach your service account to the instance, assigning the name of your VM to vm-name and the name of your Google Cloud region to google-cloud-region : gcloud compute instances set-service-account vm-name \ --service-account teleport-discovery-kubernetes@${PROJECT_ID?}.iam.gserviceaccount.com \ --zone google-cloud-region \ --scopes=cloud-platform Running the Kubernetes and Discovery Services separately? Stop each VM you plan to use to run the Teleport Kubernetes Service and Discovery Service. Attach the teleport-kubernetes-service service account to the VM running the Kubernetes Service: gcloud compute instances set-service-account ${VM1_NAME?} \ --service-account teleport-kubernetes-service@${PROJECT_ID?}.iam.gserviceaccount.com \ --zone google-cloud-region \ --scopes=cloud-platform Attach the teleport-discovery-service service account to the VM running the Discovery Service: gcloud compute instances set-service-account ${VM2_NAME?} \ --service-account teleport-discovery-service@${PROJECT_ID?}.iam.gserviceaccount.com \ --zone google-cloud-region \ --scopes=cloud-platform warning You must use the scopes flag in the gcloud compute instances set-service-account command. Otherwise, your Google Cloud VM will fail to obtain the required authorization to access the GKE API. Once you have attached the service account, restart your VM: gcloud compute instances start vm-name --zone google-cloud-region Download a credentials file for the service account used by the Discovery Service and Kubernetes Service: PROJECT_ID= google-cloud-project gcloud iam service-accounts keys create google-cloud-credentials.json \ --iam-account=teleport-discovery-kubernetes@${PROJECT_ID?}.iam.gserviceaccount.com Move your credentials file to the host running the Teleport Discovery Service and Kubernetes Service the path /var/lib/teleport/google-cloud-credentials.json . We will use this credentials file when running this service later in this guide. Deploying the Kubernetes Service and Discovery Service separately? Download separate credentials files for each service: PROJECT_ID= google-cloud-project gcloud iam service-accounts keys create discovery-service-credentials.json \ --iam-account=teleport-discovery-service@${PROJECT_ID?}.iam.gserviceaccount.com gcloud iam service-accounts keys create kube-service-credentials.json \ --iam-account=teleport-kubernetes-service@${PROJECT_ID?}.iam.gserviceaccount.com Move discovery-service-credentials.json to the host running the Teleport Discovery Service at the path /var/lib/teleport/google-cloud-credentials.json . Move kubernetes-service-credentials.json to the host running the Teleport Kubernetes Service at the path /var/lib/teleport/google-cloud-credentials.json . We will use these credentials files when running this services later in this guide.

Now that you have created a service account that can discover GKE clusters and a cluster role that can manage access, configure the Teleport Discovery Service to detect GKE clusters and the Kubernetes Service to proxy user traffic.

Install Teleport on the host you are using to run the Kubernetes Service and Discovery Service:

To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server:

The easiest installation method, for Teleport versions 17.3 and above, is the cluster install script. It will use the best version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.

Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://). Run your cluster's install script: curl "https:// teleport.example.com:443 /scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash

On older Teleport versions:

Assign edition to one of the following, depending on your Teleport edition: Edition Value Teleport Enterprise Cloud cloud Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted) enterprise Teleport Community Edition oss Get the version of Teleport to install. If you have automatic agent updates enabled in your cluster, query the latest Teleport version that is compatible with the updater: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= example.teleport.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')" Otherwise, get the version of your Teleport cluster: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= example.teleport.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version')" Install Teleport on your Linux server: curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install-v15.4.11.sh | bash -s ${TELEPORT_VERSION} edition The installation script detects the package manager on your Linux server and uses it to install Teleport binaries. To customize your installation, learn about the Teleport package repositories in the installation guide.

The Teleport Discovery Service and Kubernetes Service require an authentication token in order to to join the cluster. Generate one by running the following tctl command:

tctl tokens add --type=discovery,kube --format=text abcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this

Copy the token (e.g., abcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this above) and save the token in /tmp/token on the machine that will run the Discovery Service and Kubernetes Service, for example:

echo abcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this | sudo tee /tmp/token

Running the Kubernetes and Discovery Services separately? Generate separate tokens for the Kubernetes Service and Discovery Service by running the following tctl commands: tctl tokens add --type=discovery --format=text tctl tokens add --type=kube --format=text Copy each token (e.g., efgh456-insecure-do-not-use-this and ijkl789-insecure-do-not-use-this above) and save it in /tmp/token on the machine that will run the appropriate service.

On the host running the Kubernetes Service and Discovery Service, create a Teleport configuration file with the following content at /etc/teleport.yaml :

warning Discovery Service exposes a configuration parameter - discovery_service.discovery_group - that allows you to group discovered resources into different sets. This parameter is used to prevent Discovery Agents watching different sets of cloud resources from colliding against each other and deleting resources created by another services. When running multiple Discovery Services, you must ensure that each service is configured with the same discovery_group value if they are watching the same cloud resources or a different value if they are watching different cloud resources. It is possible to run a mix of configurations in the same Teleport cluster meaning that some Discovery Services can be configured to watch the same cloud resources while others watch different resources. As an example, a 4-agent high availability configuration analyzing data from two different cloud accounts would run with the following configuration. 2 Discovery Services configured with discovery_group: "prod" polling data from Production account.

polling data from Production account. 2 Discovery Services configured with discovery_group: "staging" polling data from Staging account.

version: v3 teleport: join_params: token_name: "/tmp/token" method: token proxy_server: "teleport.example.com:443" auth_service: enabled: off proxy_service: enabled: off ssh_service: enabled: off discovery_service: enabled: "yes" discovery_group: "gke-myproject" gcp: - types: [ "gke" ] locations: [ "*" ] project_ids: [ "myproject" ] tags: "*" : "*" kubernetes_service: enabled: "yes" resources: - labels: "*" : "*"

Running the Kubernetes Service and Discovery Service on separate hosts? Follow the instructions in this section with two configuration files. The configuration file you will save at /etc/teleport.yaml on the Kubernetes Service host will include the following: version: v3 teleport: join_params: token_name: "/tmp/token" method: token proxy_server: teleport.example.com :443 auth_service: enabled: off proxy_service: enabled: off ssh_service: enabled: off kubernetes_service: enabled: "yes" resources: - labels: "*" : "*" On the Discovery Service host, the file will include the following: version: v3 teleport: join_params: token_name: "/tmp/token" method: token proxy_server: teleport.example.com :443 auth_service: enabled: off proxy_service: enabled: off ssh_service: enabled: off discovery_service: enabled: "yes" discovery_group: "gke-myproject" gcp: - types: [ "gke" ] locations: [ "*" ] project_ids: [ "myproject" ] tags: "*" : "*"

Edit this configuration for your environment as explained below.

Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the host and port of your Teleport Proxy Service (e.g., mytenant.teleport.sh:443 for a Teleport Cloud tenant).

Each item in discovery_service.gcp is a matcher for Kubernetes clusters running on GKE. The Discovery Service periodically executes a request to the Google Cloud API based on each matcher to list GKE clusters. In this case, we have declared a single matcher.

Each matcher searches for clusters that match all properties of the matcher, i.e., that belong to the specified locations and projects and have the specified tags. The Discovery Service registers GKE clusters that match any configured matcher.

This means that if you declare the following two matchers, the Discovery Service will register clusters in project myproj-dev running in us-east1 , as well as clusters in project myproj-prod running in us-east2 , but not clusters in myproj-dev running in us-east2 :

discovery_service: enabled: "yes" discovery_group: "gke-myproject" gcp: - types: [ "gke" ] locations: [ "us-east1" ] project_ids: [ "myproj-dev" ] tags: "*" : "*" - types: [ "gke" ] locations: [ "us-east2" ] project_ids: [ "myproj-prod" ] tags: "*" : "*"

Each matcher's types field must be set to an array with a single string value, gke .

In your matcher, replace myproject with the ID of your Google Cloud project.

Ensure that the project_ids field follows these rules:

It must include at least one value.

It must not combine the wildcard character ( * ) with other values.

["p1", "p2"]

["*"]

["p1"]

["p1", "*"]

Each matcher's locations field contains an array of Google Cloud region or zone names that the matcher will search for GKE clusters. The wildcard character, * , configures the matcher to search all locations.

Like locations , tags consists of a map where each key is a string that represents the key of a tag, and each value is either a single string or an array of strings, representing one tag value or a list of tag values.

A wildcard key or value matches any tag key or value in your Google Cloud account. If you include another value, the matcher will match all GKE clusters with the provided tag.

On the host where you will run the Kubernetes Service, execute the following command, depending on:

Whether you installed Teleport using a package manager or via a TAR archive

Whether you are running the Discovery and Kubernetes Service on Google Cloud or another platform

Google Cloud

Other platform If you installed Teleport with a package manager, on the host where you will run the Teleport Kubernetes Service and Discovery Service, start the Teleport service: sudo systemctl start teleport If you installed Teleport with a TAR archive, the host where you will run the Teleport Kubernetes Service and Discovery Service, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport: sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.service sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport If you installed Teleport via package manager, the installation process created a configuration for the init system systemd to run Teleport as a daemon. This service reads environment variables from a file at the path /etc/default/teleport . Teleport's built-in Google Cloud client reads the credentials file at the location given by the GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS variable. In this case: Ensure that /etc/default/teleport has the following content: GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS="/var/lib/teleport/google-cloud-credentials.json" Start the Teleport service: sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport If you installed Teleport using a TAR archive: On the host where you are running the Teleport Discovery Service and Kubernetes Service, create a systemd configuration that you can use to run Teleport in the background: sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.service sudo systemctl enable teleport This service reads environment variables from a file at the path /etc/default/teleport . Teleport's built-in Google Cloud client reads the credentials file at the location given by the GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS variable. Ensure that /etc/default/teleport has the following content: GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS="/var/lib/teleport/google-cloud-credentials.json" Start the Discovery Service and Kubernetes Service: sudo systemctl start teleport

Ensure that you are in the correct Kubernetes context for the cluster you would like to enable access to:

kubectl config current-context

Using the wrong context? Retrieve all available contexts: kubectl config get-contexts Switch to your context, replacing CONTEXT_NAME with the name of your chosen context: kubectl config use-context CONTEXT_NAME Switched to context CONTEXT_NAME

To authenticate to a Kubernetes cluster via Teleport, your Teleport user's roles must allow access as at least one Kubernetes user or group.

Retrieve a list of your current user's Teleport roles. The example below requires the jq utility for parsing JSON: CURRENT_ROLES=$(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.roles | join ("

")') Retrieve the Kubernetes groups your roles allow you to access: echo "$CURRENT_ROLES" | xargs -I{} tctl get roles/{} --format json | \ jq '.[0].spec.allow.kubernetes_groups[]?' Retrieve the Kubernetes users your roles allow you to access: echo "$CURRENT_ROLES" | xargs -I{} tctl get roles/{} --format json | \ jq '.[0].spec.allow.kubernetes_users[]?' If the output of one of the previous two commands is non-empty, your user can access at least one Kubernetes user or group, so you can proceed to the next step. If both lists are empty, create a Teleport role for the purpose of this guide that can view Kubernetes resources in your cluster. Create a file called kube-access.yaml with the following content: kind: role metadata: name: kube-access version: v7 spec: allow: kubernetes_labels: '*' : '*' kubernetes_resources: - kind: '*' namespace: '*' name: '*' verbs: [ '*' ] kubernetes_groups: - viewers deny: {} Apply your changes: tctl create -f kube-access.yaml tip You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit. Assign the kube-access role to your Teleport user by running the appropriate commands for your authentication provider: Local User

GitHub

SAML

OIDC Retrieve your local user's roles as a comma-separated list: ROLES=$(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.roles | join(",")') Edit your local user to add the new role: tctl users update $(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.username') \ --set-roles "${ROLES?},kube-access" Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Open your github authentication connector in a text editor: tctl edit github/github Edit the github connector, adding kube-access to the teams_to_roles section. The team you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the team must include your user account and should be the smallest team possible within your organization. Here is an example: teams_to_roles: - organization: octocats team: admins roles: - access + - kube-access Apply your changes by saving closing the file in your editor. Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Retrieve your saml configuration resource: tctl get --with-secrets saml/mysaml > saml.yaml Note that the --with-secrets flag adds the value of spec.signing_key_pair.private_key to the saml.yaml file. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the saml.yaml file immediately after updating the resource. Edit saml.yaml , adding kube-access to the attributes_to_roles section. The attribute you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization. Here is an example: attributes_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - kube-access Apply your changes: tctl create -f saml.yaml Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Retrieve your oidc configuration resource: tctl get oidc/myoidc --with-secrets > oidc.yaml Note that the --with-secrets flag adds the value of spec.signing_key_pair.private_key to the oidc.yaml file. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the oidc.yaml file immediately after updating the resource. Edit oidc.yaml , adding kube-access to the claims_to_roles section. The claim you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization. Here is an example: claims_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - kube-access Apply your changes: tctl create -f oidc.yaml Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Configure the viewers group in your Kubernetes cluster to have the built-in view ClusterRole. When your Teleport user assumes the kube-access role and sends requests to the Kubernetes API server, the Teleport Kubernetes Service impersonates the viewers group and proxies the requests. Create a file called viewers-bind.yaml with the following contents, binding the built-in view ClusterRole with the viewers group you enabled your Teleport user to access: apiVersion: rbac.authorization.k8s.io/v1 kind: ClusterRoleBinding metadata: name: viewers-crb subjects: - kind: Group name: viewers apiGroup: rbac.authorization.k8s.io roleRef: kind: ClusterRole name: view apiGroup: rbac.authorization.k8s.io Apply the ClusterRoleBinding with kubectl : kubectl apply -f viewers-bind.yaml

When you ran the Discovery Service, it discovered your GKE cluster and registered the cluster with Teleport. You can confirm this by running the following tctl command:

tctl get kube_clusters kind: kube_cluster metadata: description: GKE cluster "mycluster-gke" in us-east1 id: 0000000000000000000 labels: location: us-east1 project-id: myproject teleport.dev/cloud: GCP teleport.dev/origin: cloud name: mycluster-gke spec: aws: {} azure: {} version: v3

Run the following command to list the Kubernetes clusters that your Teleport user has access to. The list should now include your GKE cluster:

tsh kube ls Kube Cluster Name Labels Selected ------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------- mycluster-gke location=us-east1 project-id=myproject teleport.dev/cloud=GCP teleport.dev/origin=cloud

Log in to your cluster, replacing mycluster-gke with the name of a cluster you listed previously:

tsh kube login mycluster-gke Logged into kubernetes cluster "mycluster-gke". Try 'kubectl version' to test the connection.

As you can see, Teleport GKE Auto-Discovery enabled you to access a GKE cluster in your Google Cloud account without requiring you to register that cluster manually within Teleport. When you create or remove clusters in GKE, Teleport will update its state to reflect the available clusters in your account.

First, check if any Kubernetes clusters have been discovered. To do this, you can use the tctl get kube_cluster command and check if the expected Kubernetes clusters have already been registered with your Teleport cluster.

If some Kubernetes clusters do not appear in the list, check if the Discovery Service selector labels match the missing Kubernetes cluster tags or look into the Discovery Service logs for permission errors.

Check that the Discovery Service is running with credentials for the correct AWS account. It can discover resources in another AWS account, but it must be configured to assume a role in the other AWS account if that's the case.

Check if there is more than one Discovery Services running:

tctl inventory status --connected

If you are running multiple Discovery Services, you must ensure that each service is configured with the same discovery_group value if they are watching the same cloud Kubernetes clusters or a different value if they are watching different cloud Kubernetes clusters. If this is not configured correctly, a typical symptom is kube_cluster resources being intermittently deleted from your Teleport cluster's registry.

If the tctl get kube_cluster command returns the discovered clusters, but the tctl kube ls command does not include them, check that you have set the kubernetes_service.resources section correctly.

kubernetes_service: enabled: "yes" resources: - labels: "env": "prod"

If the section is correctly configured, but clusters still do not appear or return authentication errors, please check if permissions have been correctly configured in your target cluster or that you have the correct permissions to list Kubernetes clusters in Teleport.