Teleport GKE Auto-Discovery
The Teleport Discovery Service can automatically register your Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) clusters with Teleport. With Teleport Kubernetes Discovery, you can configure the Teleport Kubernetes Service and Discovery Service once, then create GKE clusters without needing to register them with Teleport after each creation.
In this guide, we will show you how to get started with Teleport Kubernetes Discovery for GKE.
Overview
Teleport cluster auto-discovery involves two components:
- The Teleport Discovery Service that watches for new clusters or
changes to previously discovered clusters.
It dynamically registers each discovered cluster as a
kube_clusterresource in your Teleport cluster. It does not need connectivity to the clusters it discovers.
- The Teleport Kubernetes Service that monitors the dynamic
kube_clusterresources registered by the Discovery Service. It proxies communications between users and the cluster.
This guide presents the Discovery Service and Kubernetes Service running in the same process, however both can run independently and on different machines.
For example, you can run an instance of the Kubernetes Service in the same private network as the clusters you want to register with your Teleport cluster, and an instance of the Discovery Service in any network you wish.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster version 17.0.0-dev or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctladmin tool and
tshclient tool.
Visit Installation for instructions on downloading
tctland
tsh.
- A Google Cloud account with permissions to create GKE clusters, IAM roles, and service accounts.
- The
gcloudCLI tool. Follow the Google Cloud documentation page to install and authenticate to
gcloud.
- One or more GKE clusters running. Your Kubernetes user must have permissions
to create
ClusterRoleand
ClusterRoleBindingresources in your clusters.
- A Linux host where you will run the Teleport Discovery and Kubernetes services. You can run this host on any cloud provider or even use a local machine.
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
If you can connect to the cluster and run the
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 17.0.0-dev
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
Step 1/3. Obtain Google Cloud credentials
The Teleport Discovery Service and Kubernetes Service use a Google Cloud service account to discover GKE clusters and manage access from Teleport users. In this step, you will create a service account and download a credentials file for the Teleport Discovery Service.
Create an IAM role for the Discovery Service
The Teleport Discovery Service needs permissions to retrieve GKE clusters associated with your Google Cloud project.
To grant these permissions, create a file called
GKEKubernetesAutoDisc.yaml
with the following content:
title: GKE Cluster Discoverer
description: "Get and list GKE clusters"
stage: GA
includedPermissions:
- container.clusters.get
- container.clusters.list
Create the role, assigning the
--project flag to the name of your Google Cloud
project:
gcloud iam roles create GKEKubernetesAutoDisc \ --project=google-cloud-project \ --file=GKEKubernetesAutoDisc.yaml
Create an IAM role for the Kubernetes Service
The Teleport Kubernetes Service needs Google Cloud IAM permissions in order to forward user traffic to your GKE clusters.
Create a file called
GKEAccessManager.yaml with the following content:
title: GKE Cluster Access Manager
description: "Manage access to GKE clusters"
stage: GA
includedPermissions:
- container.clusters.get
- container.clusters.impersonate
- container.pods.get
- container.selfSubjectAccessReviews.create
- container.selfSubjectRulesReviews.create
Create the role, assigning the
--project flag to the name of your Google Cloud
project. If you receive a prompt indicating that certain permissions are in
TESTING, enter
y:
gcloud iam roles create GKEAccessManager \ --project=google-cloud-project \ --file=GKEAccessManager.yaml
Create a service account
Now that you have declared roles for the Discovery Service and Kubernetes Service, create a service account so you can assign these roles.
Run the following command to create a service account called
teleport-discovery-kubernetes:
gcloud iam service-accounts create teleport-discovery-kubernetes \ --description="Teleport Discovery Service and Kubernetes Service" \ --display-name="teleport-discovery-kubernetes"
Grant the roles you defined earlier to your service account, assigning
PROJECT_ID to the name of your Google Cloud project:
PROJECT_ID=google-cloud-projectgcloud projects add-iam-policy-binding ${PROJECT_ID?} \ --member="serviceAccount:teleport-discovery-kubernetes@${PROJECT_ID?}.iam.gserviceaccount.com" \ --role="projects/${PROJECT_ID?}/roles/GKEKubernetesAutoDisc"gcloud projects add-iam-policy-binding ${PROJECT_ID?} \ --member="serviceAccount:teleport-discovery-kubernetes@${PROJECT_ID?}.iam.gserviceaccount.com" \ --role="projects/${PROJECT_ID?}/roles/GKEAccessManager"
Deploying the Kubernetes Service and Discovery Service separately?
Create a service account for each service:
gcloud iam service-accounts create teleport-discovery-service \ --description="Teleport Discovery Service" \ --display-name="teleport-discovery-service"gcloud iam service-accounts create teleport-kubernetes-service \ --description="Teleport Kubernetes Service" \ --display-name="teleport-kubernetes-service"
Grant the roles you defined earlier to your service account, assigning
PROJECT_ID to the name of your Google Cloud project:
PROJECT_ID=google-cloud-projectgcloud projects add-iam-policy-binding ${PROJECT_ID?} \ --member="serviceAccount:teleport-discovery-service@${PROJECT_ID?}.iam.gserviceaccount.com" \ --role="projects/${PROJECT_ID?}/roles/GKEKubernetesAutoDisc"gcloud projects add-iam-policy-binding ${PROJECT_ID?} \ --member="serviceAccount:teleport-kubernetes-service@${PROJECT_ID?}.iam.gserviceaccount.com" \ --role="projects/${PROJECT_ID?}/roles/GKEAccessManager"
Retrieve credentials for your Teleport services
Now that you have created a Google Cloud service account and attached roles to it, associate your service account with the Teleport Kubernetes Service and Discovery Service.
The process is different depending on whether you are deploying the Teleport Kubernetes Service and Discovery Service on Google Cloud or some other way (e.g., via Amazon EC2 or on a local network).
- Google Cloud
- Other Platform
Stop your VM so you can attach your service account to it:
gcloud compute instances stop vm-name --zone=google-cloud-region
Attach your service account to the instance, assigning the name of your VM to vm-name and the name of your Google Cloud region to google-cloud-region:
gcloud compute instances set-service-account vm-name \ --service-account teleport-discovery-kubernetes@${PROJECT_ID?}.iam.gserviceaccount.com \ --zone google-cloud-region \ --scopes=cloud-platform
Running the Kubernetes and Discovery Services separately?
Stop each VM you plan to use to run the Teleport Kubernetes Service and Discovery Service.
Attach the
teleport-kubernetes-service service account to the VM running the
Kubernetes Service:
gcloud compute instances set-service-account ${VM1_NAME?} \ --service-account teleport-kubernetes-service@${PROJECT_ID?}.iam.gserviceaccount.com \ --zone google-cloud-region \ --scopes=cloud-platform
Attach the
teleport-discovery-service service account to the VM running the
Discovery Service:
gcloud compute instances set-service-account ${VM2_NAME?} \ --service-account teleport-discovery-service@${PROJECT_ID?}.iam.gserviceaccount.com \ --zone google-cloud-region \ --scopes=cloud-platform
You must use the
scopes flag in the
gcloud compute instances set-service-account command. Otherwise, your Google Cloud VM will fail to
obtain the required authorization to access the GKE API.
Once you have attached the service account, restart your VM:
gcloud compute instances start vm-name --zone google-cloud-region
Download a credentials file for the service account used by the Discovery Service and Kubernetes Service:
PROJECT_ID=google-cloud-projectgcloud iam service-accounts keys create google-cloud-credentials.json \ --iam-account=teleport-discovery-kubernetes@${PROJECT_ID?}.iam.gserviceaccount.com
Move your credentials file to the host running the Teleport Discovery Service
and Kubernetes Service the path
We will use these credentials files when running this services later in this guide.
guide.
/var/lib/teleport/google-cloud-credentials.json. We will use this credentials
file when running this service later in this guide.
Deploying the Kubernetes Service and Discovery Service separately?
discovery-service-credentials.json to the host running the Teleport
Discovery Service at the path
/var/lib/teleport/google-cloud-credentials.json.
kubernetes-service-credentials.json to the host running the Teleport
Kubernetes Service at the path
/var/lib/teleport/google-cloud-credentials.json.
Download separate credentials files for each service:
Move
Move
We will use these credentials files when running this services later in this guide.
Step 2/3. Configure Teleport to discover GKE clusters
Now that you have created a service account that can discover GKE clusters and a cluster role that can manage access, configure the Teleport Discovery Service to detect GKE clusters and the Kubernetes Service to proxy user traffic.
Install Teleport
Install Teleport on the host you are using to run the Kubernetes Service and Discovery Service:
To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server:
The easiest installation method, for Teleport versions 17.3 and above, is the cluster install script. It will use the best version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.
-
Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://).
-
Run your cluster's install script:curl "https://teleport.example.com:443/scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash
On older Teleport versions:
-
Assign edition to one of the following, depending on your Teleport edition:
Edition Value Teleport Enterprise Cloud
cloud
Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted)
enterprise
Teleport Community Edition
oss
-
Get the version of Teleport to install. If you have automatic agent updates enabled in your cluster, query the latest Teleport version that is compatible with the updater:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=example.teleport.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')"
Otherwise, get the version of your Teleport cluster:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=example.teleport.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Install Teleport on your Linux server:curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install-v15.4.11.sh | bash -s ${TELEPORT_VERSION} edition
The installation script detects the package manager on your Linux server and uses it to install Teleport binaries. To customize your installation, learn about the Teleport package repositories in the installation guide.
Create a join token
The Teleport Discovery Service and Kubernetes Service require an authentication
token in order to to join the cluster. Generate one by running the following
tctl command:
tctl tokens add --type=discovery,kube --format=textabcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this
Copy the token (e.g.,
abcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this above) and save the token in
/tmp/token on the machine that will run the Discovery Service and Kubernetes
Service, for example:
echo abcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this | sudo tee /tmp/token
abcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this
Running the Kubernetes and Discovery Services separately?
Generate separate tokens for the Kubernetes Service and Discovery Service by
running the following
tctl commands:
tctl tokens add --type=discovery --format=text
efgh456-insecure-do-not-use-thistctl tokens add --type=kube --format=text
ijkl789-insecure-do-not-use-this
Copy each token (e.g.,
efgh456-insecure-do-not-use-this and
ijkl789-insecure-do-not-use-this above) and save it in
/tmp/token on the machine
that will run the appropriate service.
Configure the Kubernetes Service and Discovery Service
On the host running the Kubernetes Service and Discovery Service, create a
Teleport configuration file with the following content at
/etc/teleport.yaml:
Discovery Service exposes a configuration parameter -
discovery_service.discovery_group -
that allows you to group discovered resources into different sets. This parameter
is used to prevent Discovery Agents watching different sets of cloud resources
from colliding against each other and deleting resources created by another services.
When running multiple Discovery Services, you must ensure that each service is configured
with the same
discovery_group value if they are watching the same cloud resources
or a different value if they are watching different cloud resources.
It is possible to run a mix of configurations in the same Teleport cluster meaning that some Discovery Services can be configured to watch the same cloud resources while others watch different resources. As an example, a 4-agent high availability configuration analyzing data from two different cloud accounts would run with the following configuration.
- 2 Discovery Services configured with
discovery_group: "prod"polling data from Production account.
- 2 Discovery Services configured with
discovery_group: "staging"polling data from Staging account.
version: v3
teleport:
join_params:
token_name: "/tmp/token"
method: token
proxy_server: "teleport.example.com:443"
auth_service:
enabled: off
proxy_service:
enabled: off
ssh_service:
enabled: off
discovery_service:
enabled: "yes"
discovery_group: "gke-myproject"
gcp:
- types: ["gke"]
locations: ["*"]
project_ids: ["myproject"] # replace with my project ID
tags:
"*" : "*"
kubernetes_service:
enabled: "yes"
resources:
- labels:
"*": "*"
Running the Kubernetes Service and Discovery Service on separate hosts?
Follow the instructions in this section with two configuration files. The
configuration file you will save at
/etc/teleport.yaml on the Kubernetes
Service host will include the following:
version: v3
teleport:
join_params:
token_name: "/tmp/token"
method: token
proxy_server: teleport.example.com:443
auth_service:
enabled: off
proxy_service:
enabled: off
ssh_service:
enabled: off
kubernetes_service:
enabled: "yes"
resources:
- labels:
"*": "*"
On the Discovery Service host, the file will include the following:
version: v3
teleport:
join_params:
token_name: "/tmp/token"
method: token
proxy_server: teleport.example.com:443
auth_service:
enabled: off
proxy_service:
enabled: off
ssh_service:
enabled: off
discovery_service:
enabled: "yes"
discovery_group: "gke-myproject"
gcp:
- types: ["gke"]
locations: ["*"]
project_ids: ["myproject"] # replace with my project ID
tags:
"*" : "*"
Edit this configuration for your environment as explained below.
proxy_server
Replace
teleport.example.com:443 with the host and port of your Teleport
Proxy Service (e.g.,
mytenant.teleport.sh:443 for a Teleport Cloud tenant).
discovery_service.gcp
Each item in
discovery_service.gcp is a matcher for Kubernetes clusters
running on GKE. The Discovery Service periodically executes a request to the
Google Cloud API based on each matcher to list GKE clusters. In this case, we
have declared a single matcher.
Each matcher searches for clusters that match all properties of the matcher, i.e., that belong to the specified locations and projects and have the specified tags. The Discovery Service registers GKE clusters that match any configured matcher.
This means that if you declare the following two matchers, the Discovery Service
will register clusters in project
myproj-dev running in
us-east1, as well as
clusters in project
myproj-prod running in
us-east2, but not clusters in
myproj-dev running in
us-east2:
discovery_service:
enabled: "yes"
discovery_group: "gke-myproject"
gcp:
- types: ["gke"]
locations: ["us-east1"]
project_ids: ["myproj-dev"]
tags:
"*" : "*"
- types: ["gke"]
locations: ["us-east2"]
project_ids: ["myproj-prod"]
tags:
"*" : "*"
discovery_service.gcp[0].types
Each matcher's
types field must be set to an array with a single string
value,
gke.
discovery_service.gcp[0].project_ids
In your matcher, replace
myproject with the ID of your Google Cloud project.
Ensure that the
project_ids field follows these rules:
- It must include at least one value.
- It must not combine the wildcard character (
*) with other values.
Examples of valid configurations
["p1", "p2"]
["*"]
["p1"]
Example of an invalid configuration
["p1", "*"]
discovery_service.gcp[0].locations
Each matcher's
locations field contains an array of Google Cloud region or
zone names that the matcher will search for GKE clusters. The wildcard
character,
*, configures the matcher to search all locations.
discovery_service.gcp[0].tags
Like
locations,
tags consists of a map where each key is a string that
represents the key of a tag, and each value is either a single string or an
array of strings, representing one tag value or a list of tag values.
A wildcard key or value matches any tag key or value in your Google Cloud account. If you include another value, the matcher will match all GKE clusters with the provided tag.
Start the Kubernetes Service and Discovery Service
On the host where you will run the Kubernetes Service, execute the following command, depending on:
- Whether you installed Teleport using a package manager or via a TAR archive
- Whether you are running the Discovery and Kubernetes Service on Google Cloud or another platform
- Google Cloud
- Other platform
If you installed Teleport with a package manager, on the host where you will run the Teleport Kubernetes Service and Discovery Service, start the Teleport service:
sudo systemctl start teleport
If you installed Teleport with a TAR archive, the host where you will run the Teleport Kubernetes Service and Discovery Service, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport:
sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.servicesudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
If you installed Teleport via package manager, the installation process created
a configuration for the init system
systemd to run Teleport as a daemon. This
service reads environment variables from a file at the path
/etc/default/teleport. Teleport's built-in Google Cloud client reads the
credentials file at the location given by the
GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS
variable. In this case:
-
Ensure that
/etc/default/teleporthas the following content:
GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS="/var/lib/teleport/google-cloud-credentials.json"
-
Start the Teleport service:sudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
If you installed Teleport using a TAR archive:
-
On the host where you are running the Teleport Discovery Service and Kubernetes Service, create a systemd configuration that you can use to run Teleport in the background:sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.servicesudo systemctl enable teleport
This service reads environment variables from a file at the path
/etc/default/teleport. Teleport's built-in Google Cloud client reads the credentials file at the location given by the
GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALSvariable.
-
Ensure that
/etc/default/teleporthas the following content:
GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS="/var/lib/teleport/google-cloud-credentials.json"
-
Start the Discovery Service and Kubernetes Service:sudo systemctl start teleport
Step 3/3. Connect to your GKE cluster
Allow access to your Kubernetes cluster
Ensure that you are in the correct Kubernetes context for the cluster you would like to enable access to:
kubectl config current-context
Using the wrong context?
Retrieve all available contexts:
kubectl config get-contexts
Switch to your context, replacing
CONTEXT_NAME with the name of your chosen
context:
kubectl config use-context CONTEXT_NAMESwitched to context CONTEXT_NAME
To authenticate to a Kubernetes cluster via Teleport, your Teleport user's roles must allow access as at least one Kubernetes user or group.
-
Retrieve a list of your current user's Teleport roles. The example below requires the
jqutility for parsing JSON:CURRENT_ROLES=$(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.roles | join ("\n")')
-
Retrieve the Kubernetes groups your roles allow you to access:echo "$CURRENT_ROLES" | xargs -I{} tctl get roles/{} --format json | \ jq '.[0].spec.allow.kubernetes_groups[]?'
-
Retrieve the Kubernetes users your roles allow you to access:echo "$CURRENT_ROLES" | xargs -I{} tctl get roles/{} --format json | \ jq '.[0].spec.allow.kubernetes_users[]?'
-
If the output of one of the previous two commands is non-empty, your user can access at least one Kubernetes user or group, so you can proceed to the next step.
-
If both lists are empty, create a Teleport role for the purpose of this guide that can view Kubernetes resources in your cluster.
Create a file called
kube-access.yamlwith the following content:
kind: role metadata: name: kube-access version: v7 spec: allow: kubernetes_labels: '*': '*' kubernetes_resources: - kind: '*' namespace: '*' name: '*' verbs: ['*'] kubernetes_groups: - viewers deny: {}
-
Apply your changes:tctl create -f kube-access.yamltip
You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit.
-
Assign the
kube-accessrole to your Teleport user by running the appropriate commands for your authentication provider:
- Local User
- GitHub
- SAML
- OIDC
-
Retrieve your local user's roles as a comma-separated list:ROLES=$(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.roles | join(",")')
-
Edit your local user to add the new role:tctl users update $(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.username') \ --set-roles "${ROLES?},kube-access"
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Open your
githubauthentication connector in a text editor:tctl edit github/github
-
Edit the
githubconnector, adding
kube-accessto the
teams_to_rolessection.
The team you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the team must include your user account and should be the smallest team possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
teams_to_roles: - organization: octocats team: admins roles: - access + - kube-access
-
Apply your changes by saving closing the file in your editor.
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Retrieve your
samlconfiguration resource:tctl get --with-secrets saml/mysaml > saml.yaml
Note that the
--with-secretsflag adds the value of
spec.signing_key_pair.private_keyto the
saml.yamlfile. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the saml.yaml file immediately after updating the resource.
-
Edit
saml.yaml, adding
kube-accessto the
attributes_to_rolessection.
The attribute you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
attributes_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - kube-access
-
Apply your changes:tctl create -f saml.yaml
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Retrieve your
oidcconfiguration resource:tctl get oidc/myoidc --with-secrets > oidc.yaml
Note that the
--with-secretsflag adds the value of
spec.signing_key_pair.private_keyto the
oidc.yamlfile. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the oidc.yaml file immediately after updating the resource.
-
Edit
oidc.yaml, adding
kube-accessto the
claims_to_rolessection.
The claim you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
claims_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - kube-access
-
Apply your changes:tctl create -f oidc.yaml
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Configure the
viewersgroup in your Kubernetes cluster to have the built-in
viewClusterRole. When your Teleport user assumes the
kube-accessrole and sends requests to the Kubernetes API server, the Teleport Kubernetes Service impersonates the
viewersgroup and proxies the requests.
Create a file called
viewers-bind.yamlwith the following contents, binding the built-in
viewClusterRole with the
viewersgroup you enabled your Teleport user to access:
apiVersion: rbac.authorization.k8s.io/v1 kind: ClusterRoleBinding metadata: name: viewers-crb subjects: - kind: Group # Bind the group "viewers", corresponding to the kubernetes_groups we assigned our "kube-access" role above name: viewers apiGroup: rbac.authorization.k8s.io roleRef: kind: ClusterRole # "view" is a default ClusterRole that grants read-only access to resources # See: https://kubernetes.io/docs/reference/access-authn-authz/rbac/#user-facing-roles name: view apiGroup: rbac.authorization.k8s.io
-
Apply the
ClusterRoleBindingwith
kubectl:kubectl apply -f viewers-bind.yaml
Access your cluster
When you ran the Discovery Service, it discovered your GKE cluster and
registered the cluster with Teleport. You can confirm this by running the
following
tctl command:
tctl get kube_clusterskind: kube_clustermetadata: description: GKE cluster "mycluster-gke" in us-east1 id: 0000000000000000000 labels: location: us-east1 project-id: myproject teleport.dev/cloud: GCP teleport.dev/origin: cloud name: mycluster-gkespec: aws: {} azure: {}version: v3
Run the following command to list the Kubernetes clusters that your Teleport user has access to. The list should now include your GKE cluster:
tsh kube lsKube Cluster Name Labels Selected------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------mycluster-gke location=us-east1 project-id=myproject teleport.dev/cloud=GCP teleport.dev/origin=cloud
Log in to your cluster, replacing
mycluster-gke with the name of a cluster
you listed previously:
tsh kube login mycluster-gkeLogged into kubernetes cluster "mycluster-gke". Try 'kubectl version' to test the connection.
As you can see, Teleport GKE Auto-Discovery enabled you to access a GKE cluster in your Google Cloud account without requiring you to register that cluster manually within Teleport. When you create or remove clusters in GKE, Teleport will update its state to reflect the available clusters in your account.
Troubleshooting
Discovery Service troubleshooting
First, check if any Kubernetes clusters have been discovered.
To do this, you can use the
tctl get kube_cluster command and check if the
expected Kubernetes clusters have already been registered with your Teleport
cluster.
If some Kubernetes clusters do not appear in the list, check if the Discovery Service selector labels match the missing Kubernetes cluster tags or look into the Discovery Service logs for permission errors.
Check that the Discovery Service is running with credentials for the correct AWS account. It can discover resources in another AWS account, but it must be configured to assume a role in the other AWS account if that's the case.
Check if there is more than one Discovery Services running:
tctl inventory status --connected
If you are running multiple Discovery Services, you must ensure that each
service is configured with the same
discovery_group value if they are watching
the same cloud Kubernetes clusters or a different value if they are watching different
cloud Kubernetes clusters.
If this is not configured correctly, a typical symptom is
kube_cluster
resources being intermittently deleted from your Teleport cluster's registry.
Kubernetes Service troubleshooting
If the
tctl get kube_cluster command returns the discovered clusters, but the
tctl kube ls command does not include them, check that you have set the
kubernetes_service.resources section correctly.
kubernetes_service:
enabled: "yes"
resources:
- labels:
"env": "prod"
If the section is correctly configured, but clusters still do not appear or return authentication errors, please check if permissions have been correctly configured in your target cluster or that you have the correct permissions to list Kubernetes clusters in Teleport.