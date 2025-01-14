Version: 18.x (unreleased)

AWS Database Discovery

Teleport can be configured to discover AWS-hosted databases automatically and register them with your Teleport cluster.

In this guide, we will show you how to set-up AWS database auto-discovery.

Teleport database auto-discovery involves two components:

The Teleport Discovery Service that watches for new databases or changes to previously discovered databases. It dynamically registers each discovered database as a db resource in your Teleport cluster. It does not need connectivity to the databases it discovers. The Teleport Database Service that monitors the dynamic db resources registered by the Discovery Service. It proxies communications between users and the database.

A running Teleport cluster version 17.0.0-dev or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl admin tool and tsh client tool. Visit Installation for instructions on downloading tctl and tsh .

An AWS account with permissions to create and attach IAM policies.

A host to run the Teleport Discovery Service.

A host to run the Teleport Database Service.

One or more databases hosted on AWS.

Install Teleport on the host(s) that will run the Teleport Discovery Service and Teleport Database Service.

The Database Service needs network connectivity to databases, whereas the Discovery Service does not.

To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server:

The easiest installation method, for Teleport versions 17.3 and above, is the cluster install script. It will use the best version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.

Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://). Run your cluster's install script: curl "https:// teleport.example.com:443 /scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash

On older Teleport versions:

Assign edition to one of the following, depending on your Teleport edition: Edition Value Teleport Enterprise Cloud cloud Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted) enterprise Teleport Community Edition oss Get the version of Teleport to install. If you have automatic agent updates enabled in your cluster, query the latest Teleport version that is compatible with the updater: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= example.teleport.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')" Otherwise, get the version of your Teleport cluster: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= example.teleport.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version')" Install Teleport on your Linux server: curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install-v15.4.11.sh | bash -s ${TELEPORT_VERSION} edition The installation script detects the package manager on your Linux server and uses it to install Teleport binaries. To customize your installation, learn about the Teleport package repositories in the installation guide.

Grant the Discovery Service access to credentials that it can use to authenticate to AWS.

If you are running the Discovery Service on an EC2 instance, you may use the EC2 Instance Metadata Service method

If you are running the Discovery Service in Kubernetes, you can use IAM Roles for Service Accounts (IRSA)

Otherwise, you must use environment variables

Instance Metadata Service

Kubernetes IRSA

Environment Variables Teleport will detect when it is running on an EC2 instance and use the Instance Metadata Service to fetch credentials. The EC2 instance should be configured to use an EC2 instance profile. For more information, see: Using Instance Profiles. Refer to IAM Roles for Service Accounts (IRSA) to set up an OIDC provider in AWS and configure an AWS IAM role that allows the pod's service account to assume the role. Teleport's built-in AWS client reads credentials from the following environment variables: AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID

AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY

AWS_DEFAULT_REGION When you start the Discovery Service, the service reads environment variables from a file at the path /etc/default/teleport . Obtain these credentials from your organization. Ensure that /etc/default/teleport has the following content, replacing the values of each variable: AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID=00000000000000000000 AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=0000000000000000000000000000000000000000 AWS_DEFAULT_REGION=<YOUR_REGION>

Details Have multiple sources of AWS credentials? Teleport's AWS client loads credentials from different sources in the following order: Environment Variables

Shared credentials file

Shared configuration file (Teleport always enables shared configuration)

EC2 Instance Metadata (credentials only) While you can provide AWS credentials via a shared credentials file or shared configuration file, you will need to run the Discovery Service with the AWS_PROFILE environment variable assigned to the name of your profile of choice. If you have a specific use case that the instructions above do not account for, consult the documentation for the AWS SDK for Go for a detailed description of credential loading behavior.

Attach the following AWS IAM permissions to the Discovery Service AWS IAM role:

DocumentDB

DynamoDB

ElastiCache Redis

Keyspaces

MemoryDB

Opensearch

RDS

RDS Proxy

Redshift

Redshift Serverless { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "DocumentDBDiscovery" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "rds:DescribeDBClusters" , "Resource" : "*" } ] } Statement Purpose DocumentDBDiscovery Discover Amazon DocumentDB Clusters. Database discovery is not available for DynamoDB. Details Manual database registration? To register a DynamoDB database with your Teleport cluster, you must configure the database manually via static config or dynamic db resource. To register a DynamoDB database with your Teleport cluster, you must configure the database manually via static config or dynamicresource. See the database access reference for more information. { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "ElastiCacheDiscovery" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "elasticache:DescribeReplicationGroups" , "Resource" : "*" } , { "Sid" : "ElastiCacheFetchMetadata" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "elasticache:DescribeCacheClusters" , "elasticache:DescribeCacheSubnetGroups" , "elasticache:ListTagsForResource" ] , "Resource" : "*" } ] } Statement Purpose ElastiCacheDiscovery Discover ElastiCache replication groups. ElastiCacheFetchMetadata Import AWS tags and additional metadata for each database as Teleport database labels. Database discovery is not available for Keyspaces. Details Manual database registration? To register a Keyspaces database with your Teleport cluster, you must configure the database manually via static config or dynamic db resource. To register a Keyspaces database with your Teleport cluster, you must configure the database manually via static config or dynamicresource. See the database access reference for more information. { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "MemoryDBDiscovery" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "memorydb:DescribeClusters" , "Resource" : "*" } , { "Sid" : "MemoryDBFetchMetadata" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "memorydb:DescribeSubnetGroups" , "memorydb:ListTags" ] , "Resource" : "*" } ] } Statement Purpose MemoryDBDiscovery Discover MemoryDB databases. MemoryDBFetchMetadata Import AWS tags and additional metadata for each database as Teleport database labels. { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "OpenSearchDiscovery" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "es:DescribeDomains" , "es:ListDomainNames" ] , "Resource" : "*" } , { "Sid" : "OpenSearchFetchMetadata" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "es:ListTags" , "Resource" : "*" } ] } Statement Purpose OpenSearchDiscovery Discover OpenSearch domains. OpenSearchFetchMetadata Import each discovered domain's AWS tags as Teleport database labels. { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "RDSDiscovery" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "rds:DescribeDBClusters" , "rds:DescribeDBInstances" ] , "Resource" : "*" } ] } Statement Purpose RDSDiscovery Discover RDS instances and Aurora clusters. When configured to discover RDS databases, the Teleport Discovery Service will attempt to discover both RDS instances and Aurora clusters. The rds:DescribeDBInstances permission is used to find RDS instances, but it is also used to find additional information about discovered Aurora clusters, so you should include this permission even if you only have Aurora clusters to discover. If you don't want Aurora cluster discovery, then you can omit the rds:DescribeDBClusters permission. { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "RDSProxyDiscovery" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "rds:DescribeDBProxies" , "Resource" : "*" } , { "Sid" : "RDSProxyFetchMetadata" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "rds:DescribeDBProxyEndpoints" , "rds:ListTagsForResource" ] , "Resource" : "*" } ] } Statement Purpose RDSProxyDiscovery Discover RDS Proxies and register each proxy's default endpoint as a Teleport database. RDSProxyFetchMetadata Fetch metadata for discovered proxies to import AWS resource tags as Teleport database labels and register custom endpoints as Teleport databases. { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "RedshiftDiscovery" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "redshift:DescribeClusters" , "Resource" : "*" } ] } Statement Purpose RedshiftDiscovery Discover Amazon Redshift Clusters. { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "RedshiftServerlessDiscovery" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "redshift-serverless:ListWorkgroups" , "Resource" : "*" } , { "Sid" : "RedshiftServerlessFetchMetadata" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "redshift-serverless:ListEndpointAccess" , "redshift-serverless:ListTagsForResource" ] , "Resource" : "*" } ] } Statement Purpose RedshiftServerlessDiscovery Discover Redshift Serverless Workgroups. RedshiftServerlessFetchMetadata Fetch metadata for discovered workgroups to import AWS tags as Teleport database labels and register any VPC endpoints as Teleport databases.

Create a teleport.yaml config file on the host that will run the Discovery Service. You can leave the discovery_group aws-example value as-is or change it to something you find more descriptive.

version: v3 teleport: join_params: token_name: "/tmp/token" method: token proxy_server: " teleport.example.com:443 " auth_service: enabled: false proxy_service: enabled: false ssh_service: enabled: false discovery_service: enabled: true discovery_group: " aws-example "

This config file enables the discovery_service and configures it to join the Teleport cluster. It also sets the Discovery Service's discovery_group . We will configure the discovery_group aws-example dynamically in a later step, so that we can control the Discovery Service's configuration without restarting the Discovery Service.

warning Discovery Service exposes a configuration parameter - discovery_service.discovery_group - that allows you to group discovered resources into different sets. This parameter is used to prevent Discovery Agents watching different sets of cloud resources from colliding against each other and deleting resources created by another services. When running multiple Discovery Services, you must ensure that each service is configured with the same discovery_group value if they are watching the same cloud resources or a different value if they are watching different cloud resources. It is possible to run a mix of configurations in the same Teleport cluster meaning that some Discovery Services can be configured to watch the same cloud resources while others watch different resources. As an example, a 4-agent high availability configuration analyzing data from two different cloud accounts would run with the following configuration. 2 Discovery Services configured with discovery_group: "prod" polling data from Production account.

polling data from Production account. 2 Discovery Services configured with discovery_group: "staging" polling data from Staging account.

The Discovery Service requires a valid join token to join your Teleport cluster. Run the following tctl command and save the token output in /tmp/token on the server that will run the Discovery Service:

tctl tokens add --type=discovery --format=text abcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this

Configure the Discovery Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed the Discovery Service.

Package Manager

TAR Archive On the host where you will run the Discovery Service, enable and start Teleport: sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport On the host where you will run the Discovery Service, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport: sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.service sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport

You can check the status of the Discovery Service with systemctl status teleport and view its logs with journalctl -fu teleport .

Create a file aws-example-discovery-config.yaml and save it on a host where you can use tctl .

DocumentDB

DynamoDB

ElastiCache Redis

Keyspaces

MemoryDB

Opensearch

RDS

RDS Proxy

Redshift

Redshift Serverless Assign aws-example to the name of your discovery group and us-east-1 to the name of an AWS region: version: v1 kind: "discovery_config" metadata: name: "example" spec: discovery_group: aws-example aws: - types: [ "docdb" ] regions: [ " us-east-1 " ] tags: "env": "prod" assume_role: role_arn: "" external_id: "" Database discovery is not available for DynamoDB. Details Manual database registration? To register a DynamoDB database with your Teleport cluster, you must configure the database manually via static config or dynamic db resource. To register a DynamoDB database with your Teleport cluster, you must configure the database manually via static config or dynamicresource. See the database access reference for more information. Assign aws-example to the name of your discovery group and us-east-1 to the name of an AWS region: version: v1 kind: "discovery_config" metadata: name: "example" spec: discovery_group: aws-example aws: - types: [ "elasticache" ] regions: [ " us-east-1 " ] tags: "env": "prod" assume_role: role_arn: "" external_id: "" Database discovery is not available for Keyspaces. Details Manual database registration? To register a Keyspaces database with your Teleport cluster, you must configure the database manually via static config or dynamic db resource. To register a Keyspaces database with your Teleport cluster, you must configure the database manually via static config or dynamicresource. See the database access reference for more information. Assign aws-example to the name of your discovery group and us-east-1 to the name of an AWS region: version: v1 kind: "discovery_config" metadata: name: "example" spec: discovery_group: aws-example aws: - types: [ "memorydb" ] regions: [ " us-east-1 " ] tags: "env": "prod" assume_role: role_arn: "" external_id: "" Assign aws-example to the name of your discovery group and us-east-1 to the name of an AWS region: version: v1 kind: "discovery_config" metadata: name: "example" spec: discovery_group: aws-example aws: - types: [ "opensearch" ] regions: [ " us-east-1 " ] tags: "env": "prod" assume_role: role_arn: "" external_id: "" Assign aws-example to the name of your discovery group and us-east-1 to the name of an AWS region: version: v1 kind: "discovery_config" metadata: name: "example" spec: discovery_group: aws-example aws: - types: [ "rds" ] regions: [ " us-east-1 " ] tags: "env": "prod" assume_role: role_arn: "" external_id: "" Assign aws-example to the name of your discovery group and us-east-1 to the name of an AWS region: version: v1 kind: "discovery_config" metadata: name: "example" spec: discovery_group: aws-example aws: - types: [ "rdsproxy" ] regions: [ " us-east-1 " ] tags: "env": "prod" assume_role: role_arn: "" external_id: "" Assign aws-example to the name of your discovery group and us-east-1 to the name of an AWS region: version: v1 kind: "discovery_config" metadata: name: "example" spec: discovery_group: aws-example aws: - types: [ "redshift" ] regions: [ " us-east-1 " ] tags: "env": "prod" assume_role: role_arn: "" external_id: "" Assign aws-example to the name of your discovery group and us-east-1 to the name of an AWS region: version: v1 kind: "discovery_config" metadata: name: "example" spec: discovery_group: aws-example aws: - types: [ "redshift-serverless" ] regions: [ " us-east-1 " ] tags: "env": "prod" assume_role: role_arn: "" external_id: ""

Create the discovery_config :

tctl create aws-example-discovery-config.yaml

The Discovery Service we configured earlier is in the same discovery_group as this discovery_config and will begin using the discovery_config to discover AWS databases. Once it discovers databases, the Discovery Service will register them as db resources in your Teleport cluster.

info A Teleport db resource represents the specification of a database that a Teleport Database Service can then use to provide access to the database. When a Database Service instance matches the db resource via label selectors, it will begin to heartbeat the database by regularly creating short-lived db_server resources in your Teleport cluster. Tools like tsh db ls and tctl db ls will only display db_server resources, i.e. databases that a Database Service instance is providing access to.

Before we set-up the Database Service to provide access to discovered databases, we should check that the Discovery Service is actually discovering databases.

You can list dynamically registered databases with tctl . The Discovery Service adds the label teleport.dev/origin: cloud to every database it registers with your Teleport cluster.

Verify that the Discovery Service has registered db resources for databases that you expect it to have discovered:

tctl get db

Or check for a specific database:

tctl get db/<database-name>

Refer to Discovery Service troubleshooting if you do not see db resources corresponding to databases that you think should be discovered.

Details discovered database names Each discovered database's name will have additional identifying information appended to it to ensure uniqueness. That additional info may include: Each discovered database's name will have additional identifying information appended to it to ensure uniqueness. That additional info may include: endpoint type (e.g. "reader" endpoint)

matcher type

AWS region

AWS account ID. For example, if an RDS Aurora database named "my-postgres" is discovered in AWS account "123456789012" in region us-east-1, it would be named "my-postgres-rds-aurora-us-east-1-123456789012" in Teleport. A discovered database also has a shorter display name that consists of only the AWS database name and the endpoint type, for example "my-postgres" or "my-postgres-reader". Either the full name or the display name can be used for tctl and tsh commands, but if the display name is ambiguous, then you will have to use the full name. You can override the database name by applying the TeleportDatabaseName AWS tag to the AWS database resource - this is used as the db name verbatim, i.e. additional identifying information will not be appended to it.

Grant the Database Service access to credentials that it can use to authenticate to AWS.

If you are running the Database Service on an EC2 instance, you may use the EC2 Instance Metadata Service method

If you are running the Database Service in Kubernetes, you can use IAM Roles for Service Accounts (IRSA)

Otherwise, you must use environment variables

Instance Metadata Service

Kubernetes IRSA

Create an AWS IAM role for the Database Service and attach the following permissions:

DocumentDB

DynamoDB

ElastiCache Redis

Keyspaces

MemoryDB

Opensearch

RDS

RDS Proxy

Redshift

Redshift Serverless { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "DocumentDBConnectAsIAMRole" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" , "Resource" : [ "arn:aws:iam:: aws-account-id :role/DatabaseUserRole" ] } , { "Sid" : "DocumentDBCheckDomainURL" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "rds:DescribeDBClusters" , "Resource" : "*" } ] } Statement Purpose DocumentDBConnectAsIAMRole Assume an IAM role to connect to a DocumentDB cluster with IAM authentication. DocumentDBCheckDomainURL Validate a domain's URL if it was auto-discovered by the Discovery Service. Assign aws-account-id to your AWS account ID: { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "DynamoDBConnectAsIAMRole" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" , "Resource" : [ "arn:aws:iam:: aws-account-id :role/DatabaseUserRole" ] } , { "Sid" : "DynamoDBSessionTagging" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "sts:TagSession" , "Resource" : [ "*" ] } ] } Statement Purpose DynamoDBConnectAsIAMRole Assume an IAM role to forward requests to DynamoDB. DynamoDBSessionTagging Tag assumed role sessions if tags are specified in the Teleport database configuration under aws.session_tags . The session tagging permissions are only required if you have configured tags under the aws.session_tags section of your Teleport database configuration. ElastiCache supports IAM authentication for Redis engine version 7.0 or above. This is the recommended way to configure Teleport access to ElastiCache. { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "ElastiCacheDescribeUsers" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "elasticache:DescribeUsers" , "Resource" : "*" } , { "Sid" : "ElastiCacheConnect" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "elasticache:Connect" , "Resource" : [ "arn:aws:elasticache: us-east-2 : aws-account-id :replicationgroup: replication-group " , "arn:aws:elasticache: us-east-2 : aws-account-id :user:*" ] } ] } Statement Purpose ElastiCacheDescribeUsers Determine whether a user is compatible with IAM authentication. ElastiCacheConnect Connect using IAM authentication. See Authenticating with IAM for ElastiCache for more information. { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "KeyspacesConnectAsIAMRole" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" , "Resource" : [ "arn:aws:iam:: aws-account-id :role/DatabaseUserRole" ] } ] } Statement Purpose KeyspacesConnectAsIAMRole Assume an IAM role to forward requests to Keyspaces. MemoryDB supports IAM authentication for Redis engine version 7.0 or above. This is the recommended way to configure Teleport access to MemoryDB. { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "MemoryDBDescribeUsers" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "memorydb:DescribeUsers" , "Resource" : "*" } , { "Sid" : "MemoryDBConnect" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "memorydb:Connect" , "Resource" : [ "arn:aws:memorydb: us-east-2 : aws-account-id :replicationgroup: replication-group " , "arn:aws:memorydb: us-east-2 : aws-account-id :user:*" ] } ] } Statement Purpose MemoryDBDescribeUsers Determine whether a user is compatible with IAM authentication. MemoryDBConnect Connect using IAM authentication. See Authenticating with IAM for MemoryDB for more information. { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "OpenSearchCheckDomainURL" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "es:DescribeDomains" , "Resource" : [ "*" ] } , { "Sid" : "OpenSearchConnectAsIAMRole" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" , "Resource" : [ "arn:aws:iam:: aws-account-id :role/DatabaseUserRole" ] } ] } Statement Purpose OpenSearchCheckDomainURL Validate a domain's URL if it was auto-discovered by the Discovery Service. OpenSearchConnectAsIAMRole Assume an IAM role to forward requests to OpenSearch. { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "RDSAutoEnableIAMAuth" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "rds:ModifyDBCluster" , "rds:ModifyDBInstance" ] , "Resource" : "*" } , { "Sid" : "RDSConnect" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "rds-db:connect" , "Resource" : "*" } , { "Sid" : "RDSFetchMetadata" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "rds:DescribeDBClusters" , "rds:DescribeDBInstances" ] , "Resource" : "*" } ] } Statement Purpose RDSAutoEnableIAMAuth Automatically enable IAM auth on RDS instances and Aurora clusters. RDSConnect Generate an IAM authentication token to connect to a database. RDSFetchMetadata Automatically import AWS tags as database labels or find missing information such as the database's AWS region. The Teleport Database Service uses rds:ModifyDBInstance and rds:ModifyDBCluster to automatically enable IAM authentication on RDS instances and Aurora clusters, respectively. You can omit the RDSAutoEnableIAMAuth permissions if IAM authentication is already enabled on your databases. The rds-db:connect permission is required to connect to databases. You can reduce the scope of the permission to only allow specific databases, regions, or users. The resource ARN has the following format: arn:aws:rds-db:{Region}:{AccountID}:dbuser:{ResourceID}/{UserName} Refer to Creating and using an IAM policy for IAM database access for more information about the rds-db:connect permission grant syntax. Databases discovered by the Teleport Discovery Service should be registered with complete metadata, so you can also omit the RDSFetchMetadata permissions if all of your AWS databases are being auto-discovered. { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "RDSProxyConnect" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "rds-db:connect" , "Resource" : "*" } , { "Sid" : "RDSProxyFetchMetadata" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "rds:DescribeDBProxies" , "rds:DescribeDBProxyEndpoints" ] , "Resource" : "*" } ] } Statement Purpose RDSProxyConnect Generate an IAM authentication token to connect to a database. RDSProxyFetchMetadata Automatically import AWS tags as database labels or find missing information such as the database's AWS region. The rds-db:connect permission is required to connect to databases. You can reduce the scope of the permission to only allow specific databases, regions, or users. The resource ARN has the following format: arn:aws:rds-db:{Region}:{AccountID}:dbuser:{ResourceID}/{UserName} Refer to Creating and using an IAM policy for IAM database access for more information about the rds-db:connect permission grant syntax. Databases discovered by the Teleport Discovery Service should be registered with complete metadata, so you can also omit the RDSProxyFetchMetadata permissions if all of your AWS databases are being auto-discovered. { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "RedshiftConnectAsDBUser" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "redshift:GetClusterCredentials" , "Resource" : "*" } , { "Sid" : "RedshiftConnectAsIAMRole" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" , "Resource" : [ "arn:aws:iam:: aws-account-id :role/DatabaseUserRole" ] } , { "Sid" : "RedshiftFetchMetadata" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "redshift:DescribeClusters" , "Resource" : "*" } ] } Statement Purpose RedshiftConnectAsDBUser Connect to a database as an existing database user. RedshiftConnectAsIAMRole Assume an IAM role to connect to a database with permissions mapped into the database 1:1 from the role's IAM permissions. RedshiftFetchMetadata Automatically import AWS tags as database labels or find missing information such as the database's AWS region. You can reduce the scope of the RedshiftConnectAsDBUser statement by updating it to only allow specific users, databases, and database groups. The resource ARN you can specify has the following formats: arn:aws:redshift:{Region}:{AccountID}:dbuser:{ClusterName}/{UserName} arn:aws:redshift:{Region}:{AccountID}:dbname:{ClusterName}/{DatabaseName} arn:aws:redshift:{Region}:{AccountID}:dbgroup:{ClusterName}/{DatabaseGroupName} See Create an IAM role or user with permissions to call GetClusterCredentials for more information about the redshift:GetClusterCredentials permission grant syntax. You can authenticate as an existing database user or as an IAM role that will be automatically mapped into the database. The corresponding IAM statement is only required for the method(s) you want to use. If an IAM role names the Database Service's identity as a trusted principal, and both identities are in the same AWS account, then the RedshiftConnectAsIAMRole statement can also be omitted. Databases discovered by the Teleport Discovery Service should be registered with complete metadata, so you can also omit the RedshiftFetchMetadata permissions if all of your AWS databases are being auto-discovered. { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "RedshiftServerlessConnectAsIAMRole" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" , "Resource" : [ "arn:aws:iam:: aws-account-id :role/DatabaseUserRole" ] } , { "Sid" : "RedshiftServerlessFetchMetadata" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "redshift-serverless:GetEndpointAccess" , "redshift-serverless:GetWorkgroup" ] , "Resource" : "*" } ] } Statement Purpose RedshiftServerlessFetchMetadata Automatically import AWS tags as database labels or find missing information such as the database's AWS region. RedshiftServerlessConnectAsIAMRole Assume an IAM role to connect as a database user. Databases discovered by the Teleport Discovery Service should be registered with complete metadata, so you can also omit the RedshiftServerlessFetchMetadata permissions if all of your AWS databases are being auto-discovered. Redshift Serverless maps IAM roles to database users. The Teleport Database Service must be able to assume these "access" IAM roles which are granted IAM permissions to generate IAM authentication tokens.

Unlike the Discovery Service, the Database Service must have network connectivity to databases to provide access to them for your Teleport cluster. You will need to ensure that several network reachability requirements are met for the Database Service:

The Database Service has a network route to database(s) The Database Service has a network route to your Teleport cluster The Database Service security group allows outbound traffic to database(s) The Database Service security group allows outbound traffic to your Teleport cluster The database(s) security group(s) allow inbound traffic from the Database Service

In the highly likely case that your databases are deployed in private subnets with strict security group(s) attached to them, you will typically need to deploy a Database Service instance in the same VPC, possibly in the same subnet(s), and with a security group attached to it that the database(s) allow inbound traffic from. The Teleport Database Service will probably need a route to the public internet via an AWS NAT gateway or internet gateway in order to reach your Teleport cluster.

This is not an exhaustive list of network requirements or suggestions, as that will depend on your specific networking setup.

Create a teleport.yaml config file on the host that will run the Discovery Service:

version: v3 teleport: join_params: token_name: "/tmp/token" method: token proxy_server: " teleport.example.com:443 " auth_service: enabled: false proxy_service: enabled: false ssh_service: enabled: false db_service: enabled: true resources: - labels: "account-id": "*" "region": " us-east-1 " "teleport.dev/cloud": "AWS" "teleport.dev/origin": "cloud"

This config file enables the db_service and configures it to join the Teleport cluster. The section db_service.resources is a list of label selectors. The Database Service will match db resources that have these labels and begin to heartbeat the databases by regularly creating short-lived db_server resources in your Teleport cluster.

In this case, it will match auto-discovered AWS databases in the us-east-1 region from any AWS account ( "*" is a wildcard and it can be used as a label key and/or value). You can make it match more specific databases by adjusting the label selectors.

tip The AWS tags attached to AWS databases are imported as Teleport db labels in addition to some other identifying metadata. Refer to Database Labels Reference for more information about available database labels.

The Database Service requires a valid join token to join your Teleport cluster. Run the following tctl command and save the token output in /tmp/token on the server that will run the Database Service:

tctl tokens add --type=db --format=text abcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this

Configure the Database Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed the Database Service.

Package Manager

TAR Archive On the host where you will run the Database Service, enable and start Teleport: sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport On the host where you will run the Database Service, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport: sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.service sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport

You can check the status of the Database Service with systemctl status teleport and view its logs with journalctl -fu teleport .

To confirm that the Database Service is proxying discovered databases, run the following tctl command:

tctl db ls teleport.dev/origin=cloud,teleport.dev/cloud=AWS,region= us-east-1 ,account-id="*"

If you do not see the databases that you expected, then refer to Database Service troubleshooting below.

note This guide shows you how to set-up AWS database auto-discovery with a Discovery Service and Database Service, but does not cover database user provisioning. Additional Teleport RBAC configuration and possibly IAM configuration may also be required to connect to the discovered databases via Teleport. Refer to the appropriate guide in Enroll AWS Databases for information about database user provisioning and configuration.

Learn about Dynamic Registration by the Teleport Database Service.

Get started by connecting your database.

Connect AWS databases in external AWS accounts.

Refer to the appropriate guide in Enroll AWS Databases for information about database user provisioning and configuration.

First, check if any databases have been discovered. To do this, you can use the tctl get db command and check if the expected databases have already been registered with your Teleport cluster.

If some databases do not appear in the list, check if the Discovery Service selector labels match the missing database tags or look into the Discovery Service logs for permission errors.

Check that the Discovery Service is running with credentials for the correct AWS account. It can discover resources in another AWS account, but it must be configured to assume a role in the other AWS account if that's the case.

Check if there is more than one Discovery Services running:

tctl inventory status --connected

If you are running multiple Discovery Services, you must ensure that each service is configured with the same discovery_group value if they are watching the same cloud databases or a different value if they are watching different cloud databases. If this is not configured correctly, a typical symptom is db resources being intermittently deleted from your Teleport cluster's registry.

If the tctl get db command returns the discovered databases you expect, but the tctl db ls command does not include them, check that you have set the db_service.resources section correctly, for example:

db_service: enabled: "yes" resources: - labels: "env": "prod"

If the section is correctly configured, but databases still do not appear, check that you have the correct permissions to list databases in Teleport. You should have a Teleport role that matches the database labels and allows the "read" and "list" verbs for db and db_server objects. Here's an example that grants those permissions for every database in your cluster:

kind: role version: v6 metadata: name: view-all-databases spec: allow: db_labels: '*' : '*' rules: - resources: [ db_server , db ] verbs: [ read , list ]

note This section assumes you have already provisioned a database user and configured Teleport RBAC for that database user by following a specific guide in Enroll AWS Databases.

If there are connection errors when you try to connect to a database, then first check if there are multiple db_server heartbeat resources for the target database: tctl get db_server/yourDatabaseName . If there are, it means that multiple Teleport Database Service instances are proxying the database - this is an HA setup that will complicate troubleshooting. Teleport will choose one of those Database Service instances at random to proxy the connection and if one of them can't reach the database endpoint or lacks permissions, then you will see random connection errors.

Even if connection errors are consistent, you should scale down or reconfigure your Teleport Database Service instances such that only one matches the target db while you are troubleshooting errors. Verify that there is only one db_server with tctl get db_server/yourDatabaseName and then try the connection again.

Check the Teleport Database Service logs with DEBUG level logging enabled and look for network or permissions errors.

Refer to the Database Service troubleshooting guide for more general troubleshooting steps.

Additionally, a guide specific to the type of database in Enroll AWS Databases. may have more specific troubleshooting information.