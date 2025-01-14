Version: 18.x (unreleased)

Teleport Auto-Discovery

The Teleport Discovery Service automatically detects resources in your infrastructure and enrolls them in your Teleport cluster. When you deploy servers, databases, and Kubernetes clusters, Teleport enables secure access to these resources with no further configuration. This lets you decouple the need to protect your infrastructure resources from the work of deploying and managing them.

The Discovery Service runs on Teleport Agents. It periodically queries cloud provider APIs to list resources in your infrastructure. It then reconciles these resources with Teleport resources registered on the Auth Service backend.

Set up Teleport auto-discovery for resources in your infrastructure: