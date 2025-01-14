Join Services with a Secure Token

Version: 18.x (unreleased)

In this guide, we will show you how to register a Teleport process running one or more services to your cluster by presenting a join token.

In this approach, you declare your intention to register a new Teleport process, and Teleport generates a secure token that the process uses to establish a trust relationship with the Teleport cluster.

A running Teleport cluster version 17.0.0-dev or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl admin tool and tsh client tool. Visit Installation for instructions on downloading tctl and tsh .

A Linux server that you will use to host your Teleport process, e.g., a virtual machine or Docker container with an image based on a Linux distribution. In this guide, we will show you how to register a Teleport SSH Service instance. This approach also applies to other Teleport services, like the Proxy Service, Kubernetes Service, Database Service, and other services for accessing resources in your infrastructure. Details tip" title="Running multiple Proxy Service instances behind load balancer" > load balancer" > The join token method works if a cluster includes a single Proxy Service instance as well as multiple Proxy Service instances behind a load balancer (LB) or a DNS entry with multiple values. If there are multiple Proxy Service instances, a Teleport process joining the cluster establishes a tunnel to every Proxy Service instance. If you are using a load balancer, it must use a round-robin or a similar balancing algorithm. Do not use sticky load balancing algorithms (i.e., "session affinity") with Teleport Proxy Service instances. tip If you are using a Docker container, note that this guide assumes that your Linux host has curl and sudo installed.

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials.

For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:

teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status

If you can connect to the cluster and run the tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

Install Teleport on your Linux host.

To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server:

The easiest installation method, for Teleport versions 17.3 and above, is the cluster install script. It will use the best version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.

Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://). Run your cluster's install script: curl "https:// teleport.example.com:443 /scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash

On older Teleport versions:

Assign edition to one of the following, depending on your Teleport edition: Edition Value Teleport Enterprise Cloud cloud Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted) enterprise Teleport Community Edition oss Get the version of Teleport to install. If you have automatic agent updates enabled in your cluster, query the latest Teleport version that is compatible with the updater: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= example.teleport.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')" Otherwise, get the version of your Teleport cluster: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= example.teleport.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version')" Install Teleport on your Linux server: curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install-v15.4.11.sh | bash -s ${TELEPORT_VERSION} edition The installation script detects the package manager on your Linux server and uses it to install Teleport binaries. To customize your installation, learn about the Teleport package repositories in the installation guide.

In this section, we will join your Teleport process to your cluster by:

Obtaining a join token

Running your Teleport process with the join token

Teleport only allows access to resources in your infrastructure via Teleport processes that that have joined the cluster.

On your local machine, use the tctl tool to generate a new token. In the following example, a new token is created with a TTL of five minutes:

tctl tokens add --ttl=5m --type=node The invite token: abcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this This token will expire in 5 minutes.

Run this on the new node to join the cluster:

> teleport start \ --roles=node \ --token=abcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this \ --ca-pin=sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678 \ --auth-server=192.0.2.0:3025

Please note:

- This invitation token will expire in 5 minutes - 192.0.2.0:3025 must be reachable from the new node

In this command, we assigned the token the node type, indicating that it will belong to an SSH Service instance.

Copy the token so you can use it later in this guide. You can ignore the rest of the tctl tokens add output.

Supported token types Here are all the values we support for --type flag when creating a join token: Role Teleport Service app Application Service auth Auth Service bot Machine ID db Database Service discovery Discovery Service kube Kubernetes Service node SSH Service proxy Proxy Service windowsdesktop Windows Desktop Service

Administrators can generate tokens as they are needed. A Teleport process can use a token multiple times until its time to live (TTL) expires, with the exception of tokens with the bot type, which are used by Machine ID.

To list all of the tokens you have generated, run the following command:

tctl tokens ls Token Type Labels Expiry Time (UTC) -------------------------------- ---- ------ -------------------------- abcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this Node 30 Mar 23 18:15 UTC (2m8s)

An insecure alternative: static tokens info Use short-lived tokens instead of long-lived static tokens. Static tokens are easier to steal, guess, and leak. Static tokens are defined ahead of time by an administrator and stored in the Auth Service's config file: auth_service: enabled: true tokens: - 'proxy,node:secret-token-value' - 'auth:/path/to/tokenfile'

Execute the following command on the host running your new Teleport process to add it to a cluster. Assign join-token to the token you generated earlier and proxy-address to the host and web port of your Teleport Proxy Service or Teleport Enterprise Cloud tenant (e.g., teleport.example.com:443 ):

sudo teleport configure \ --roles=node \ --token= join-token \ --proxy= proxy-address \ -o file

tip For SSH Service instances, you can also run teleport node configure instead of teleport configure . This way, you can exclude the --roles=node flag from the command.

Connecting directly to the Auth Service So far, this guide has assumed that you are joining your new Teleport process to your cluster by connecting it to the Proxy Service. (This is the only possibility in Teleport Enterprise Cloud.) Depending on the design of your infrastructure, you may need to connect your new Teleport process directly to the Auth Service. warning Only connect Teleport processes directly to the Auth Service if no other join methods are suitable, as we recommend exposing the Auth Service to as few sources of ingress traffic as possible. The Teleport process joining the cluster must also establish trust with the Auth Service in order to prevent an attacker from hijacking the address of your Auth Service host. To do this, you supply your new Teleport process with a secure hash value generated by the Auth Service's certificate authority, called a CA pin. This way, an attacker cannot easily forge a private key to trick your Teleport process into communicating with a malicious service. On you local machine, retrieve the CA pin of the Auth Service: tctl status Cluster teleport.example.com Version 12.1.1 host CA never updated user CA never updated db CA never updated openssh CA never updated jwt CA never updated saml_idp CA never updated CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678 Copy the CA pin and assign it to the value of ca-pin . warning The CA pin becomes invalid if a Teleport administrator performs the CA rotation by executing tctl auth rotate . Run the following command to configure your Teleport process instead of the teleport configure command we showed you earlier. Assign auth-service to the host and gRPC port of your Auth Service host, e.g., teleport.example.com:3025 . sudo teleport configure \ --roles=node \ --token= join-token \ --auth-server= auth-service \ -o file Next, edit the Teleport configuration file, /etc/teleport.yaml , assigning the CA pin (the teleport.ca_pin field) to the one you copied earlier: sudo sed -i 's| ca_pin: ""| ca_pin: " ca-pin "|' /etc/teleport.yaml

Configure your Teleport instance to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed your Teleport instance.

Package Manager

TAR Archive On the host where you will run your Teleport instance, enable and start Teleport: sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport On the host where you will run your Teleport instance, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport: sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.service sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport

You can check the status of your Teleport instance with systemctl status teleport and view its logs with journalctl -fu teleport .

Using a local Docker container? If you followed this guide with a local Docker container, execute the following command within your container to run your new Teleport process in the foreground: teleport start

As new services come online, they start sending heartbeat requests every few seconds to the Auth Service. This allows users to explore cluster membership and size.

Run the following command on your local machine to see all of the Teleport SSH Service instances in your cluster:

tctl nodes ls Host UUID Public Address Labels Version ------------- --------------------- -------------- ---------------------- ------- 1f58429134c4 6805dda3-779e-493b... hostname=1f58429134c4 17.0.0-dev

You can revoke a join token to prevent a Teleport process from using it.

Run the following command on your local machine to create a token for a new Proxy Service:

tctl nodes add --ttl=5m --roles=proxy

Next, run the following command to see a list of outstanding tokens:

tctl tokens ls Token Type Labels Expiry Time (UTC) -------------------------------- ----- ------ --------------------------- abcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this Node 30 Mar 23 18:20 UTC (36s) efgh456-insecure-do-not-use-this Proxy 30 Mar 23 18:24 UTC (4m39s)

Signup tokens The output of tctl tokens ls includes tokens used for adding users alongside tokens used for adding Teleport processes to your cluster.

You generated the token with the Node role earlier in this guide to invite a new Teleport process to this cluster. The second token is the one you generated for a Proxy Service instance.

Tokens created via tctl can be deleted (revoked) via the tctl tokens rm command. Copy the second token from the output above and run the following command to delete it, assigning the token to token-to-delete .

tctl tokens rm token-to-delete