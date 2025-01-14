Version: 18.x (unreleased)

Join Services to your Teleport Cluster

A Teleport service manages access to resources in your infrastructure, such as Kubernetes clusters, Windows desktops, internal web applications, and databases. A single Teleport process can run multiple Teleport services.

There are multiple methods you can use to join a Teleport process to your cluster in order to run Teleport services, including an instance of the Proxy Service. Choose the method that best suits your infrastructure: