Join Services with GCP

Version: 18.x (unreleased)

This guide will explain how to use the GCP join method to configure Teleport processes to join your Teleport cluster without sharing any secrets when they are running in a GCP VM.

The GCP join method is available to any Teleport process running on a GCP VM. The VM must have a service account assigned to it (the default service account is fine). No IAM roles are required on the Teleport process joining the cluster.

A running Teleport cluster version 17.0.0-dev or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl admin tool and tsh client tool. Visit Installation for instructions on downloading tctl and tsh .

A GCP VM to host a Teleport service, with a service account assigned to it and with the Teleport binary installed.

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

Configure your Teleport Auth Service with a special dynamic token which will allow services from your GCP projects to join your Teleport cluster.

Under the hood, services will prove that they are running in your GCP project by sending a signed ID token which matches an allow rule configured in your GCP joining token.

Create the following token.yaml file with a gcp.allow rule specifying your GCP project ID(s), service account(s), and location(s) in which your GCP instances will run:

kind: token version: v2 metadata: name: gcp-token spec: roles: [ Node ] join_method: gcp gcp: allow: - project_ids: [ "example-project-id" ] locations: [ "us-west1" , "us-west2-a" ] service_accounts: [ [email protected]"

Run the following command to create the token:

tctl create token.yaml

Install Teleport on your GCP Linux VM.

To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server:

The easiest installation method, for Teleport versions 17.3 and above, is the cluster install script. It will use the best version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.

Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://). Run your cluster's install script: curl "https:// teleport.example.com:443 /scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash

On older Teleport versions:

Assign edition to one of the following, depending on your Teleport edition: Edition Value Teleport Enterprise Cloud cloud Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted) enterprise Teleport Community Edition oss Get the version of Teleport to install. If you have automatic agent updates enabled in your cluster, query the latest Teleport version that is compatible with the updater: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= example.teleport.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')" Otherwise, get the version of your Teleport cluster: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= example.teleport.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version')" Install Teleport on your Linux server: curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install.sh | bash -s ${TELEPORT_VERSION} edition The installation script detects the package manager on your Linux server and uses it to install Teleport binaries. To customize your installation, learn about the Teleport package repositories in the installation guide.

The GCP join method can be used for Teleport processes running the SSH ( Node ), Proxy, Kubernetes, Application, Database, or Windows Desktop Services. The Teleport process should be run directly on a GCP VM.

Configure your Teleport process with a custom teleport.yaml file. Use the join_params section with token_name matching your token created in Step 1 and method: gcp as shown in the following example config:

version: v3 teleport: join_params: token_name: gcp-token method: gcp proxy_server: https://teleport.example.com:443 ssh_service: enabled: true auth_service: enabled: false proxy_service: enabled: false

Configure your Teleport instance to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed your Teleport instance.

Package Manager

TAR Archive On the host where you will run your Teleport instance, enable and start Teleport: sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport On the host where you will run your Teleport instance, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport: sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.service sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport

You can check the status of your Teleport instance with systemctl status teleport and view its logs with journalctl -fu teleport .

Once you have started Teleport, confirm that your service is able to connect to and join your cluster.