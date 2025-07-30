Version: 18.x

This guide explains how to configure MCP clients to access MCP servers served by Teleport.

A running Teleport cluster version 18.0.2 or above. If you do not have one, read Get Started with Teleport or set up a demo environment.

The tctl and tsh clients. Installing tctl and tsh clients Mac Windows - Powershell Linux Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tctl and tsh clients: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-18.0.2.pkg In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation. danger Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security. curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v18.0.2-windows-amd64-bin.zip All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the tctl and tsh clients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v18.0.2-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-v18.0.2-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz cd teleport sudo ./install The tctl and tsh clients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/ping and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version: curl https://example.teleport.sh/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version' 18.0.2



The Teleport MCP Access configured. See our guides for how to set up the MCP Access.

First, sign in into your Teleport cluster using tsh login :

You can now list the available MCP servers that you can use:

tsh mcp ls Name Description Type Labels -------------- ------------------------------------------ ----- -------------------- fs Filesystem MCP Server stdio env=prod mcp-everything This MCP server attempts to exercise al... stdio env=dev,sandbox=true

The MCP client configuration can be created using the tsh mcp config command. You can choose which servers to configure by using the --labels flag to filter by labels or by specifying --all , which will configure all MCP servers you have access to.

This command can either generate a configuration file (using the mcpServers format) for manual MCP client updates or automatically update the MCP client configuration.

Claude Desktop

Cursor

Others tsh can automatically update the Claude Desktop MCP configuration file to include Teleport's configuration: tsh mcp config --all --config-client=claude Found MCP servers: fs mcp-everything

Updated client configuration at: ~/Library/Application Support/Claude/claude_desktop_config.json

Teleport MCP servers will be prefixed with "teleport-mcp-" in this configuration.

You may need to restart your client to reload these new configurations. If you encounter a "disconnected" error when tsh session expires, you may also need to restart your client after logging in a new tsh session. You can also provide a custom path for your Claude Desktop MCPs configuration: tsh mcp config --all --config-client=/path/to/config.json After updating the configuration, you need to restart the Claude Desktop app before using the newly added MCPs. tsh can automatically update the Global Cursor MCP servers to include Teleport's configuration: tsh mcp config --all --config-client=cursor Found MCP servers: fs mcp-everything

Updated client configuration at: /your/home/path/.cursor/mcp.json

Teleport MCP servers will be prefixed with "teleport-mcp-" in this configuration.

You may need to restart your client to reload these new configurations. If you encounter a "disconnected" error when tsh session expires, you may also need to restart your client after logging in a new tsh session. You can also update a Cursor project MCP servers by providing the path to the file: tsh mcp config --all --config-client=/path/to/project/.cursor/mcp.json Currently, tsh only supports generating the mcpServers format and some client-specific formats. Running the config command without any specific options will output configuration used to start Teleport's STDIO MCP server. You can use this as a base and modify it to suit your MCP client needs. tsh mcp config --all Found MCP servers: fs mcp-everything

Here is a sample JSON configuration for launching Teleport MCP servers: { "mcpServers": { "teleport-mcp-fs": { "command": "tsh", "args": ["mcp", "connect", "fs"] }, "teleport-mcp-mcp-everything": { "command": "tsh", "args": ["mcp", "connect", "mcp-everything"] } } }

After configuring your MCP client, the MCP tools and resources should be available.

You can now use the MCP servers as usual. Here is an example of using the mcp-everything server through Teleport with Claude Desktop:

Besides accessing the MCP servers, you also need permissions for the MCP tools they provide. You can see which tools are available for you by running tsh mcp ls -v .

If you're missing tool permissions, reach out to your Teleport administrator to have them properly configured.

There must be a valid tsh session during the MCP server startup, or it won't start.